Invitation To National Team, An Added Motivation – Duru

Rivers United FC of Port Harcourt left back Ebube Duru has expressed delight over his call-up to the Nigeria National team, Super Eagles, saying that it would motivate him to greater things.

He said that it is a thing of joy for every Nigeria Professional Football League, (NPFL) player to be invited to the National team, the Super Eagles, adding that is not just the home based players but every Nigerian player.

Duru made the assertion on Tuesday in a chat with the national team’s media officer, which was made available to Tidesports.

He was included in Super Eagles manager José Santos Peseiro’s’s squad for their forthcoming International friendly against Algeria slated for next week Tuesday.

“ it is a thing of joy for me as a person to be invited to play in the main team of my Country.

“It’s a thing of joy playing with the main Super Eagles.

“ It’s the main desire of every NPFL players to play for Super Eagles not just the home based players but every Nigeria players.

”So I’m very excited and so happy that I have the opportunity to play with the foreign based players.

“ I will now know most of them and interact with them.

“ This is a big morale booster for me as a player and am so excited” Duru said.

The left back has featured for the Super Eagles B (CHAN) team and has impressed while playing for the Pride of Rivers.

Three-time African Champions Nigeria trade tackles with the 2019 AFCON kings in Oran on Tuesday, next week.

By: Kiadum Edookor