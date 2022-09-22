AS Roma Academy Launches Boarding Facilities, Oct

AS Roma Academy Abuja will officially launch its boarding facilities on Tuesday, October 4, with a steady power supply and security surveillance.

The President of the AS Roma Academy Abuja, Robinson Adakosa, disclosed this in a statement released to news men on Wednesday in Ilorin.

According to him, AS Roma Academy Abuja is part of the AS Roma Academy’s official network of football schools around the world which offers student-athletes the opportunity to learn the methodologies and training techniques that have inspired many talented top players.

Adakosa explained that part of the services include accommodation in en-suite shared room in modern luxury living residence, as well as room cleaning/housekeeping.

The AS Roma Academy Abuja President, said there have been requests/calls from the people living outside Abuja to set up the boarding facilities since its inception in February 2021. Students living in other cities across the country can now enroll and benefit in the AS Roma Academy Abuja training methodology.

He revealed in the statement that all meals and snacks are by professional Chef cultural activities.

Adakosa added that the services also include transportation to AS Roma Academy Abuja league games, tournaments, school or activities.

He said the facilities also has free wiFi and full medical insurance for the students.

“Recognised for the quality of its youth team, AS Roma Academy Abuja is the perfect choice for student-athletes to develop on and off the field through a residential football program located within the heart of Abuja city.

“The academy’s goal is to offer a fully integrated elite boarding programme to talented boys between the ages of 12 -17 years old, helping them reach their full potential through a comprehensive annual football and academics curriculum.