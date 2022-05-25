NADDC Begins Talks On Automotive Financing With CBN 

The National Auotomotive Design and Development Council has begun discussions with the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to design workable solutions for automotive financing.

This, according to the Director General of NADDC, Jelani Aliyu, is to make auto purchase affordable for Nigerians.

Aliyu made this disclosure recently, while making a presentation at the 9th Annual Transport Lecture organised by Transport Day Newspapers, with the theme, ‘Nigeria’s Transportation For Development: Sectoral Achievements, Prospects and Challenges’, held in Abuja.

“We had a meeting with the CBN yesterday on auto financing. We want to work out a solution that would enable Nigerians buy new vehicles and pay over a period of six years”, he said.

The NADDC boss said the move is part of the agency’s efforts geared towards promoting and enhancing value addition in the transport cum automotive sector of the economy by creating a conducive business climate to further enhance investment inflow and industrialization.

“NADDC is rapidly shifting attention to carbonless transport system in Nigeria in a bid to develop and promote advanced transport technology in the automotive industry.

“This is because, vehicle electrification is inevitable. It is the future of automotive industry worldwide and we are working assiduously towards achieving its comprehensive and sustainable adoption in Nigeria.

“There is no gainsaying the fact that poor maintenance culture of vehicles in the transport sector contributes immensely to environmental pollution.

“The use of EVs that have advanced technology will not only curb these excesses, but will also lead to more productivity in the industry.

“Currently, one of our top focus areas is scaling up production of applicable electric vehicles locally, to enable Nigeria meet its target for the Paris Accord and 2060 net zero commitment, both on reducing harmful gas emissions from vehicles”, he said.

He further stated that NADDC recently set up a Technical Committee on Electric Vehicle Development Plan aimed at drawing up a comprehensive development plan for vehicle electrification in Nigeria.

He said this is towards the realization of full scale local production of multiple brands of applicable EVs that would be in tune with the economic structure of the country, and to be supported by establishing effective ecosystem of charging infrastructure.

According to the NADDC boss, this plan would also ensure that made-in Nigeria EVs are of world standards and compete favourably in the global market.

“As a pilot scheme project, the NADDC has established 100% Solar Powered EV Charging Stations at Usman Danfodio University, Sokoto, University of Lagos and University of Nigeria, Nsukka, and also discussing with other stakeholders for collaboration in establishing more charging infrastructure all over the country.

By: Nkpemenyie Mcdominic, Lagos