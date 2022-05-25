2023: Utomi, Falana, Jega Adopt Labour Party As Third Force

The Third Force group led by Professor Pat Utomi, Attahiru Jega and Femi Falana amongst others has adopted the Labour Party as the Force’s grand coalition mega movement ahead of the 2023 elections.

The group which is made up of the National Consultative Front, (NCFront), led by Utomi teamed up with The Political Alternative Movement (TPAM), led by human rights lawyer and activist, Falana, as well as the Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC), the Trade Union Congress (TUC) Prof. Jega, and Senator Saidu Dansadau of the National Rescue Movement, amongst others.

The National Deputy Chairman of Labour Party (LP), South-South, Prince Favour Reuben who disclosed this in Calabar during the election and inauguration of Ambassador Ogar Osim as Chairman of the party said that a one-time presidential candidate, Utomi and Prof Jega have resolved to work with and strengthen the Labour Party.

Reuben said the trio have come together to ensure that power is taken from those who have put Nigeria in such a bad state due to a lack of leadership capacity.

The Chairman used the opportunity to call on members of Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and Trade Union Congress (TUC) in the state State “to register with Labour Party at their respective wards and work with the leadership of the State.

He said the apex body of the Party led by Barrister Julius Abure as National Chairman will not recognize anyone from Cross River State except for those certified by the State Executive that has been duly elected through the Congress.”

He advised the state executive of the party to be focused and serve the party with dedication, efficiency and honesty and not be distracted by any person or group of persons.

Reuben tasked the new officers to work hard and take over Cross River State and install sound leadership.

You have the mandate of the Party to ensure that come 2023, Labour Party must take over Cross River State and provide the needed leadership which the two political parties that have ruled the state and the nation have failed to provide since the return to Democracy.”

He thanked INEC for putting in place necessary modalities to ensure free and fair elections come, 2023.

Barrister Roland Ndoma Osim administered the oath of office to Ambassador Ogar Osim and other newly elected state officers.