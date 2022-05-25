Politics
2003: Court Strikes Out Emefiele’s Suit Against AGF, INEC
Justice Ahmed Mohammed of a Federal High Court in Abuja, has struck out a suit by the Governor of Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Godwin Emefiele, against the Attorney-general of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, SAN, and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), over his rumoured presidential ambition.
The order striking out the suit followed a notice of withdrawal filed by Emefiele.
The court held that Emefiele had the right to file the notice of withdrawal, adding that the notice of discontinuance was valid.
At a resumed sitting on Monday, Emefiele, through his counsel, S. Maliki, informed Justice Mohammed of the notice of discontinuance, which he said had been filed and served on the defendants in the matter.
Maliki, holding the brief of Mike Ozekhome, SAN, said they had Emefiele’s instruction to withdraw the suit.
“Pursuant to the instruction of the plaintiff (Emefiele), we filed a notice of discontinuance dated and filed May 16, 2022.
“The said notice of discontinuance was served on all the defendants on May 16, 2022, which proof of service is before your lordship,” Maliki said.
The lawyer said all the defendants except the 4th and 5th defendants filed a counter affidavit in response to the plaintiff’s amended originating summons, after the notice of withdrawal had been served on them.
He prayed the court to discontinue the suit and make an order striking it out, since parties did not join issues, citing Order 50 of the rules of the Federal High Court.
Lawyer to the 4th defendant, John Aikpokpo-Martins, however, opposed Emefiele’s withdrawal notice, and urged the court to dismiss the suit with N1.5 million cost.
But counsel to the 2nd and 3rd defendants, Chris Nevo and T. J. Adi respectively did not object to the withdrawal notice.
However, Nevo asked the court to award a N1million cost against Emefiele.
In the originating summon marked FHC/ABJ/CS/610/2022, the CBN Governor among other reliefs, prayed the court for, “A declaration that the provisions of secticn 84(12) of the Electoral Act, 2022 (as amended), which are inconsistent with the provisions of section 137(1)(g) of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 (as altered), which and have been declared so by a court of competent jurisdiction cannot be relied upon by the Defendants to disqualify the plaintiff from contesting an election to the office of the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria or from contesting or participating in the parties’ primaries, or other convention or congress for election to the office of President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, scheduled for 25th February, 2023.
A declaration that by the provisions of section 84(3) of the Electoral Act, 2022, a political party cannot by its constitution, guidelines or rules impose any criteria, measures or conditions, nomination, qualification or disqualification criteria, for any aspirant or candidate including the plaintiff herein in its primaries during its convention or congress for nomination of its candidates for election besides those criteria as prescribed under sections 65, 66, 106, 107, 131, 137, 177 and 187 of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 (as amended).”
Politics
Ex-Minister, Senator Emerge PDP Senatorial Candidates In Kwara
Former Minister of Sports, Malam Bolaji Abdullahi, has emerged the People’s Democratic Party’s (PDP) candidate for Kwara central senatorial district.
Abdullahi was elected through affirmation by delegates at the PDP’s senatorial primary at Mariam Event Centre, Ilorin.
The national officer that conducted the primary, Hashim Jimoh, announced Abdullahi as the winner, having been returned unopposed.
Also a former Senator, Rafiu Ibrahim was elected as the PDP’s candidate for Kwara south senatorial district.
Ibrahim also emerged through affirmation at the primary in Omu- Aran in Irepodun local government area of the state.
Chairman of PDP in Kwara south, Comrade Bisi Fakayode raised up Ibrahim’s hand after his unanimous election.
Speaking with reporters after his emergence, Abdullahi thanked the PDP stakeholders and delegates for confirming him as Kwara central’s candidate.
He also thanked journalists for their support, adding that :” I do not take your support and that of the PDP’s stakeholders for granted.
Abdullahi assured the people of his constituency of quality representation at the Senate.
Politics
PDP Primary: Two Ondo Senators Fail To Secure Return Tickets
Two sitting senators from Ondo State, Ayo Akinyelure, and Nicholas Tofowomo, have lost their bid to return to the upper chamber of the National Assembly.
They lost in the primary of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, held on Monday in the state.
Akinyelure is representing Ondo Central Senatorial District while Tofowomo represents Ondo South Senatorial District.
In the primary held in Akure, the state capital, Akinyelure came second, polling 58 votes behind Mr Ifedayo Adedipe, SAN, who scored 82 votes.
On the other hand, Tofowomo scored 74 votes behind a former Deputy Governor of the state, Mr Agboola Ajayi, who polled 78 votes in the exercise that held in Okitipupa, in the Okitipupa Local Government Area of the state.
In the Ondo North Senatorial District, Mr Adetokunbo Modupe, defeated his opponent, Mr Foluso Adefemi, with 124 votes as against 93 votes.
Speaking with journalists after the election, Akinyelure attributed his loss to the influence of the former Governor Olusegun Mimiko, who did not support him.
Akinyelure said, “As a ranking Senator and with all I have done for them in Ondo Central Senatorial District, the three ad- hoc delegates that favour Olusegun Mimiko, they gave instructions for them to vote me out. I am happy about this but I know my God will never fail.
“I know what I am talking about. We have six local governments in the central, by the grace of God I am still a sitting Senator. The election was so transparent but I know that with the volume of what I have done for the Ondo Central Senatorial District, I did not expect to be paid this way. But I have a destiny that nobody can stop.”
The winner of the Ondo Central primary, Adedipe, said it was the first time he would be contesting for elective office, calling all members of the party to support him to win the main election in 2023.
He said, “The exercise has been peaceful and very free. It is the PDP that has won and not Ifedayo. It is the party that conducts a free and fair election. My fellow aspirants should see this as a vote for all of us.”
Politics
Rivers Dep Gov, Others Win Senatorial Tickets
Rivers State Deputy Governor, Mrs Ipallibo Harry Banigo, has won the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) ticket for the Rivers West Senatorial District election.
Ipalibo, who hails from Degema Local Government Area, scored 264 votes to clinch the party’s ticket for Rivers West.
The senatorial primaries, which held across the three senatorial districts, also produced Allwell Onyesoh as the candidate of the PDP for Rivers East.
Onyesoh, who hails from Etche Local Government Area, was said to have scored 270 votes to earn him the senatorial flag of the party.
The party also gave its ticket for the Rivers Southeast Senatorial District to a former House of Representatives member, incumbent senator Barinada Mpigi.
The state Publicity Secretary of PDP, Sydney Tambari Gbara, who described the exercise as peaceful, said consensus method was used in some areas to elect the candidates.
Trending
-
Oil & Energy3 days ago
NB, Konexa Boost Renewable Energy
-
Oil & Energy3 days ago
NLNG Bags FIRS’ Most Supportive Taxpayer Award
-
Business3 days ago
Expert Urges FG To Set Up Firms To Boost Forex Trading
-
Oil & Energy3 days ago
‘Nigeria Over Due For Full Deregulation, Subsidy Removal’
-
Oil & Energy3 days ago
TotalEnergies Launches Stake Sale In Joint Venture
-
Oil & Energy3 days ago
‘Oil Market Fears Recession More Than Tight Fuel Inventories’
-
Oil & Energy3 days ago
IPMAN, EFCC Partner Against Oil Theft In Niger Delta
-
Oil & Energy3 days ago
CTA Tasks FG On Oil Theft, Pipeline Vandalism