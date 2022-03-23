Editorial
Making Water Available
Every year on the 22nd of March, World Water Day is celebrated to focus on the value of water and the need to preserve it. Water is critical for a healthy body. This is why the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) designated this day in 1993 to call attention to the water-related challenges we face.
The United Nations has chosen the theme: “Groundwater: Making The Invisible, Visible” for the 2022 World Water Day celebrations. Each day, a specific theme is decided with a focus on relevant topics to clean water, sanitation, and hygiene (WASH), which is in line with the targets of Sustainable Development Goal 6: water and sanitation for all by 2030.
Groundwater is water found underground in aquifers, which are geological formations of rocks, sands, and gravels that hold substantial quantities of water. It feeds springs, rivers, lakes and wetlands, and seeps into oceans. Groundwater is recharged mainly from rain and snowfall infiltrating the ground and can be extracted to the surface by pumps and wells. Life would not be possible without it as it supplies a large proportion of the water we use for drinking, sanitation, food production and industrial processes.
The quantity and quality of water available for human consumption today have been affected by damaged ecosystems. Now, about 2.1 billion people live without safe drinking water at home; it impacts their health, education and general livelihood. Water safety and quality are fundamental to human development and well-being. Providing access to safe water is one of the most effective instruments in promoting health and reducing poverty.
As we mark this all-important day, we should recognise the vital role water plays in our lives and reflect on how significant it is. Water carries nutrients and oxygen to cells and lubricates joints. It lessens the burden on kidneys and liver by flushing out waste products, dissolving minerals and nutrients to make them accessible to the body.
More than 1.42 billion people, including 450 million children, are living in areas of high or extremely high water vulnerability. This means that 1 in 5 children worldwide does not have enough water to meet their everyday needs. The figures in Nigeria are particularly worrying, with more than 26.5 million or 29 per cent of Nigerian children experiencing high or extremely high water vulnerability.
About 116 million people in Nigeria do not have basic sanitation, as 37.8 million practise open defecation across the country, while 55 million are without clean water, with 110 million not having basic hygiene facilities, and around 60,000 children under the age of five in Nigeria die from diseases caused by the nation’s poor levels of access to water, sanitation, and hygiene.
Nigeria is at a critical juncture in the fight to get clean water, decent sanitation and good hygiene to the people of the country and across the world. If everyone, everywhere can access clean water, decent toilets and good hygiene, then we could end the scourge of extreme poverty and create a more sustainable future.
There is a need for the Federal Government and relevant stakeholders to act on the conservation of groundwater resources. This has also been corroborated by the Institution of Water Engineers, which called for an end to the indiscriminate drilling of boreholes. This is in line with the theme that draws attention to the protection of groundwater and its recognition in sustainable development policy-making.
Though water provision and supply are capital intensive, they are a basic necessity for the well-being of the citizenry. Government at all levels can venture into water supply through public-private-partnership to ensure adequate production and distribution. Accordingly, the Rivers State Government, through the Port Harcourt Water Corporation (PHWC) is implementing the Urban Water Sector Reform and Port Harcourt Water Supply and Sanitation Project, and the Third National Urban Water Sector Reform Project.
The project is to provide improved water and sanitation services for the entire population of Port Harcourt and Obio/Akpor Local Government Areas. Beneficiaries of the project will include over 1.5 million inhabitants of the Port Harcourt metropolitan city. The project is co-financed by the state government, African Development Bank (AfDB) and the World Bank. Water projects are ongoing at Trans-Amadi, Abuloma, Woji and Elelenwo. Opobo/Nkoro, Akuku Toru, among other rural communities, are equally having their share of the state government’s water scheme.
To further reposition water supply services across the state, the Rivers State Ministry of Water Resources and Rural Development has taken steps to clamp down on table water producers, whose products fall short of the four categories of water established in the state. The ministry, in its categorisation, has four classes of water graded as A, B, C, and D, with grade A, being suitable for drinking, while B, C, especially D are not potable. We think that there should be an aggressive public awareness campaign on what water is recommended for drinking.
The move by the Rivers State Government to eliminate quacks in the water production industry is highly commendable. This will ensure quality production of water. We strongly advocate the full implementation of the Water Sector Reform Law No. 7 of 2012 to minimise undesirable activities in the water industry. The 30-metre gap between a borehole and suck-away provided for in the law should be enforced to stem pollution of borehole water in the state.
The water situation in Nigeria is a time bomb and there is an urgent need to look critically into many issues affecting this resource. As long as drilling is done indiscriminately, water cannot be regarded as a source and the government must rescue this situation. Poor planning of water schemes by state governments is one of the primary reasons for the inadequate supply of potable water across the country. However, the Rivers State Government’s action in certifying boreholes and table water production is a model quite worthy of emulation.
Editorial
Down Syndrome: Addressing The Plight Of Patients
Today, March 21, 2022, is World Down Syndrome Day (WDSD). The day is marked each year on March 21, beginning in 2006. WDSD is observed to create awareness about Down syndrome, standing up for those suffering from this genetic and bodily disorder. Still on this day, people globally celebrate the lives and achievements of Down syndrome victims.
Every year, the United Nations determines the theme of the commemoration of WDSD. This year’s theme is: “Inclusion Means…” The theme illustrates that we should make efforts to include the people affected with Down syndrome or other disabilities in all matters of life. People suffering from Down syndrome should not be discriminated against or regarded as “ugly” because of their physical appearance.
To identify with the day, the UN advises everyone to wear blue and yellow colours representing sensitivity to Down syndrome. Wristbands, ribbons, or lapel pins of blue or yellow colours can be used to show support or fund-raising for WDSD. Moreover, blue and yellow colour paintings, candles, bulbs, and nail polish of these colours can be utilised on this special day.
Down syndrome is a genetic and physical disorder that is caused by an additional chromosome 21 within the human body of 46 chromosomes (23 pairs). Individuals with the disease can be seen with stunted growth. It takes the form of diminished muscles, a short neck with excess skin, a flattened face and nose and little ears, eyes, mouth, among others.
During the process of cell division and production of sperm and egg, an instructive alteration occurs in the 21st chromosome that causes the likelihood of Down syndrome. It is one of the most commonly occurring chromosomal abnormalities in humans. Statistical analysis, however, shows that the chances of Down syndrome are greater in infants whose parents are either under the age of 20 or over the age of 35.
The goal of WDSD is to demonstrate awareness among people of this disorder and to stand alongside the victims of the illness. The occasion illustrates that a good diet and lifestyle without depression of an expectant mother are necessary. Another purpose that determines the observance of the day is to let people set a suitable age for marriage (between 25 and 34) to decrease the probability of this disorder through these precautionary steps.
The syndrome occurs in all parts of the world without any prior reason. It is estimated that every year 3,000 to 6,000 children are born with this type of chromosomal disorder which threatens the world community regarding the mental and physical health of people at a larger scale and worldwide range. The disease has no remedy. There is evidence that education and appropriate care improve quality of life.
As Nigeria joins the rest of the world to commemorate the WDSD, there is a need to strongly condemn discrimination of all forms against children and young adults living with Down syndrome in the country as it affects their welfare and well-being. Segregation is unwarranted since the condition does not limit, but the bias does.
In line with the global theme, the Nigerian government should undertake activities to raise public awareness, promote inclusion, encourage advocacy and support the well-being of people living with Down syndrome. One of the things we must hope to achieve is to get Nigerians to understand what Down syndrome means and what life can be for people who live with the condition.
Studies on Down syndrome spanning nine years revealed an incidence of one in 865 live births in a Nigerian hospital. Cytogenetic analysis in 386 patients showed 369 (95.5%) cases to be the result of regular trisomy 21, and translocation trisomy 21 was found in nine (2.5%) patients. Six (1.5%) patients were mosaics, and the remaining two (0.5%) cases were classified as miscellaneous. A high incidence rate among young mothers was observed.
This is why there should be massive information campaigns. Media, government, non-governmental organisations, and faith-based groups should be involved in raising public awareness about Down syndrome. Parents must recognise this destructive disease. Limiting campaigns to social media platforms may not be enough, because many parents are not educated enough to participate in social media.
The Federal Government, especially, must play an active role in ensuring the safe education of children suffering from this disease and providing adequate health care systems to improve them. It has to sponsor children with Down syndrome, build and implement diagnostic centres that will help detect kids who may be born with the syndrome to begin early intervention.
Since the challenges in training children who experience the syndrome are enormous for caregivers and parents lacking adequate resources to cater for their needs, the various tiers of government should be committed by enabling patients to be taken to public hospitals for proper care with all expenses paid by the authorities. Wealthy individuals can establish Down syndrome resource foundations to support educational programmes and therapy services for children, youth and young adults with the ailment.
With an average life expectancy of about 50 to 60 years, particularly in the developed world with adequate health care, those with the syndrome demand to be shown passionate love. Children should not be isolated from their peers. Parents or guardians should never abandon victims, as this may worsen the situation. Early identification of this syndrome is helpful. The good news is that Down syndrome can be found as early as pregnancy.
Editorial
Adesina’s Needless Outburst On Fuel Scarcity
Amid the growing scarcity of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) popularly dubbed petrol in the country, Femi Adesina stunned Nigerians when he said the prevailing challenges were not new, after all. The Special Adviser on Media and Publicity to President Muhammadu Buhari indicated this in his recent weekly article titled: “Knock, Knock. Who’s There”, and shared it on his official Facebook page.
Adesina, in a reaction to the fuel crisis plaguing Nigeria, declared that Nigerians encountered similar challenges before President Buhari took possession of power and went on to claim that petrol crisis had been an isochronous phenomenon in the country. According to him, Nigerians had hibernated variously at fuel stations, queuing for petrol on numerous happenstances.
Furthermore, the presidential spokesman arrogantly stated that the heavens would not fall over the current fuel dearth and Nigerians would survive like always. He, however, acknowledged that the fuel dilemma had worsened the living conditions of the Nigerian people, noting that the Buhari’s regime was working assiduously to restore normalcy.
Motorists, transporters, business owners and individuals are going through excruciating pain as fuel shortage nibbles harder in various parts of the country. The cost of transportation is increasing by geometric proportion across the nation following the upgrade in the pump price of petrol. Many PMS outlets now sell the commodity at not less than N200/litre.
Several Nigerians have strongly considered Adesina’s comment offensive. The Tide equally thinks that the presidential spokesman was insensitive and heartless to the plight of Nigerians who have been compelled to go through the existing unprecedented scarcity of the PMS induced by the importation of incredibly contaminated fuel by excessively corrupt members of the present administration headed by his principal.
Adesina should be cautioned. His loony statement indicates that the Federal Government takes Nigerians for granted and are never troubled about the squirming misery inflicted day-to-day on hapless citizens of this country by the rudderless and incompetent regime in Abuja. It is uncharitable to tell a suffering man that he is unquestionably in anguish. That was precisely what Adesina did with his inattentive utterance.
At a time when the Nigerian polity forages with unending insecurity, endemic poverty, and heightened tyrannical disregard for the rule of law, we cannot but denounce Adesina’s superfluous vituperation. One thing he must comprehend is that he will not be in that office permanently. Truly, his days are numbered; he will soon grasp the dingy condition of the common Nigerian.
Rather than burlesque Nigerians, what Adesina should busy himself with is to explain how dangerous fuel found its way into the country and advocate condign sanctions against the felons. In case he does not know, the Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC) Limited supervised by the President who doubles as Petroleum Minister, imported methanol laden petrol. Since then, Nigerians have brooked an erratic supply of fuel for more than a month.
One of the importing firms gutsily claimed that the NNPC substantiated the product before shipment. The question is, at what point did the fuel go bad or degraded? It is widely speculated that excessive methanol was introduced while the product was in transit. This level of corruption in the petroleum sector should engage Mr Adesina’s sense of high-mindedness, if he has any, not his unwelcome piquing preachment.
Nigerians are paying dearly for the gaffe of the NNPC Limited, which as the sole importer of petrol, attracted this mess upon the country. Its ineptitude in running four refineries aground dragooned our country to be pendent on imported petrol in the first place. It has further stoked it by opaque, fraud-prone import practices. Shamefully, Adesina’s comment clearly shrugs off this wrong act.
The NNPC has no hiding place; it is primarily to blame for this scandal, not innocent Nigerians who have been suffering the worst governance in the history of the country. So, too is the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDRA), the regulator, which like the NNPC, failed woefully to detect, isolate, and prevent the filthy consignment from entering the market.
Sadly, beyond the investigation ordered by Buhari, no one has been brought to book. By now, it is expected that the NNPC boss should have been asked to step aside, including those involved in the importation of the adulterated fuel for an unimpeded inquest. A criminal disquisition ought to be opened, while anti-graft agencies need not wait before launching a discreet inquiry.
Buhari’s media aide must realise that Nigerians did not elect the government to import bad fuel, preside over fuel shortages or power outages. Petrol-related matters were among the reasons former President Goodluck Jonathan’s administration got the ire of the citizens. Adesina is an ignominy to the journalism profession. Contemptuously, he talks from both sides of his mouth after constantly reprehending the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), particularly under Jonathan.
The job of a spokesperson is not an all-comers affair. It is a serious responsibility that gives an organisation human form. This category of persons must be trained and familiar with the basic principles of crisis and emergency risk communication. They should play a role in developing messages, so they can “own” and deliver them well. Obviously, Femi lacks those qualities. Therefore, he should invest time and energy in developing the skills of an effective spokesman.
