Rivers, One Of Safest States In Nigeria, Wike Affirms …Says Our Opponents Know We’ve Done Well On Infrastructure …As Jonathan, Diri, Others Celebrate Zilly-Aggrey At 60

Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike has said the recent Nigerian Police Force’s recognition of Rivers state as one of the safest states in the country was a testimony of his administration’s huge investment in security of lives and property.

The governor noted that in spite of the smear campaign by the All Progressives Congress (APC), governorship candidate, Dr Dakuku Peterside and his cohorts against his governorship aspiration in 2015, he has in the last seven years improved the security situation, critical infrastructure and economic fortune of Rivers State.

Wike made this assertion during the 60th birthday celebration of the founder of the Royal House of Grace Church, Apostle Zilly Aggrey in Port Harcourt, yesterday.

The event coincided with Apostle Zilly-Aggrey’s 29th wedding anniversary.

Represented by the Chief of Staff, Government House, Port Harcourt, Chief Emeka Woke, the governor said irrespective of the opposition’s intentional efforts to undermine his reputation and credibility in 2015, he has consciously focused on delivery of quality governance in Rivers State.

Wike lauded Zilly-Aggrey and the Christian community in Rivers State for supporting his political aspiration and ignoring the smear political campaign by the opposition that he was a member of a secret society.

“We are glad that the Christians stood up. We are glad that the Christians in this place did not go to sleep, that is why I thought it necessary to recall this incident because the hour has come again. And we are also proud to say as an administration that we have not failed the Christian community.

“As government, we built a worship place for the Christian community for the first time in the history of Rivers State, the wonderful edifice called the Christian Ecumenical Centre, where Christians gather and call the name of God.

“We have also, with the fear of God almighty, not taken your support and prayer for granted as we have delivered on critical infrastructure. Today, anybody who has lived in this city (Port Harcourt) in the last five years will agree with me that even our opponents agree that we have done well in terms of infrastructure.

“We have also improved the security situation in this state. And I tell you that the crime index for this state has dropped drastically. Last year, the Nigerian Police Force recognised Rivers State as one of the safest states. And so, what is the implication of that? It means that the economic activities of the state had improved, and then, the economic index of the state has also improved.”

Ahead of the 2023 general election, the governor urged the church to be wary of those who profess to be Christians, but engage in political smear campaign with the intent to deceive them and the public.

Wike noted that Zilly-Aggrey had started his Christian life as an ordinary convert to the faith.

He added that ever since, like the mustard seed, Zilly-Aggrey has progressed to become a great man of God amply endowed with uncommon prophetic vision and power.

“As a general in the kingdom of God and leader of His flock, you have taught the Word, lived and shared it with millions across the globe, reached and led countless lost souls unto salvation.

“Over the years, you have been an epitome of faith, goodness, hard work, love, service, diligence, holiness, truth and a faithful disciple of our Lord, Jesus the Christ.

“There is no doubt that your life and ministry have been and still are a blessing to Christendom, the government and people from all walks of life.

“Personally, I will always appreciate your interest, love and prayers for our state and the blessings God has used you to spread to my family, the government and people of Rivers State; for which, we are joyously grateful”, Wike said.

Also speaking at the thanksgiving service marking the 60th birthday celebration of Apostle David Zilly-Aggrey, the former President, Dr Goodluck Jonathan noted that over the years, the clergyman had worked hard and recorded tremendous successes in the vineyard of God, reconciling man with God.

Speaking through a virtual message at the service, Jonathan said Zilly-Aggrey’s life had been a blessing to the body of Christ.

“You have continued to use the pulpit to reconcile man back to God. You have brought peace and unity among people,” he said.

Congratulating him on his twin celebrations, the former president prayed God to continue to sustain him in the path of truth, righteousness and grace just as he wished him more years of marital bliss.

Similarly, Bayelsa State Governor, Senator Douye Diri encouraged Christians to participate in politics, adding that it was by the divine benevolence of God that he became the governor of his state.

Diri described Zilly-Aggrey as a man of many parts, who has used his ministry to make a difference in the lives of people by changing their mind-sets towards the service of God.

The governor said he was joining the people of Bayelsa and Rivers states as well as the entire Ijaw nation to celebrate the cleric and his family, noting that he has cut his teeth in the service to humanity and God.

Diri restated his position that the people of Bayelsa and Rivers states were one, and called for more collaboration to foster peace, unity and development.

“Bayelsans are here in their numbers because they love you. The good Lord who has kept you up to 60 years, we pray will add another 60 years.

“The people of Bayelsa and Rivers are brothers and sisters. Bayelsa was created as a result of administrative convenience to fast-track development.

“We do not need to carry arms against each other. We need to collaborate to bring development very fast to our people.”

The Bayelsa helmsman said as political activities begin to gather momentum ahead of the country’s 2023 elections, the only place to seek political power was in the house of God rather than resort to carrying arms against one another.

He urged Christians not to shy away from politics but actively participate in order to sanitise the system and engender overall development.

“There is no other place to seek for power than the house of God. I am a living testimony.

“Christians cannot run away from politics. Do not say politics is very dirty because after God’s power, you have political power. I encourage all of you to participate in politics in order to change the political atmosphere.”

“The political bells have started ringing and the wrestling champions are restless in their different rooms. But I beg of all us, for some of us that know our journey, and God has brought us this far through miracle that has never happened anywhere in the world. For a sitting president who controls same party, and yet, God blind-folded everybody and brought us into government. There is no other place to seek for power more than the house of God. All powers belong to God.”

Responding, Apostle David Zilly-Aggrey expressed gratitude to God for preserving him and his family over the years, saying God had delivered him from death severally.

According to the church’s general overseer, he has enjoyed overwhelming love and support from both the people of Bayelsa and Rivers states.

Zilly-Aggrey said since he started his ministry in Port Harcourt in 1992, he has enjoyed love from the people and government of Rivers State.

He said in 2017, he was honoured as the only clergyman with the Distinguished Service Star of Rivers State (DSSRS) by Governor Nyesom Wike, for which he remains grateful.

“The Governor of Rivers State, Chief Nyesom Wike, in the year 2017 graciously nominated and awarded me as the only clergy in the Pentecostal family as the Distinguished Service Star of Rivers State. I’ve been loved by Rivers people of all tribes, most especially the people of Rumueme. They have supported us.”

The minister thanked God for the privilege of his 60th birthday.

According to him, “In Nigeria for you to be alive for 60 years is a miracle. And especially in the last few years when the whole world came under the barrage of the Coronavirus, people were dying like flies, God kept me and my wife and children.”

Dignitaries that attended the thanksgiving service include wife of the Bayelsa Governor, Dr. Gloria Diri; former Deputy Governor of Rivers State, Sir Gabriel Toby and his wife; Speaker of the Bayelsa State House of Assembly, Hon Abraham Ingobere; other lawmakers and commissioners from Bayelsa State.

Others are Secretary to the Bayela State Government, Dr. Konbowei Benson; wife of first civilian governor of the state, Mrs Margaret Alamieyeseigha; member, Peoples Democratic Party Board of Trustees (BoTs), Chief Remi Kuku; among others.