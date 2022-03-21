Opinion
Miss Cell As Hard Sell
For about eleven days now, the mainstream and social media in Nigeria have been awash with news of the emergence of Miss Chidinma Ojukwu as winner of the Miss Cell 2022 beauty pageant at the female section of the Kirikiri Correctional Centre in Lagos.
Chidinma is the 21-year old 300-level mass communication student of the University of Lagos currently in detention at the Kirikiri maximum security prison while undergoing trial at a Lagos High Court for a confessed but later recanted crime of stabbing to death the Chief Executive Officer of Super TV, Mr Michael Usifo Ataga, on June 15 last year.
The pageant which was reportedly staged to mark the 2022 International Women’s Day has attracted commendations and condemnations from far and wide, with some even suggesting that the young woman was being sponsored by a randy bigwig in the Nigerian Correctional Service (NCoS).
But according to Francis Enohore, spokesman of NCoS, in his speech during the occasion, the beauty contest was part of the activities the correctional service facility used to ensure that inmates were kept in sound and good spirit. The other events include cooking, tailoring and make-up competitions.
He seemed to draw support from some commentators who tried to remind Nigerians of how, in the past, people always decried the poor state of the nation’s prisons and the harsh treatment of inmates. So, they had wondered why anyone would still complain now that there is visible re-orientation of staff alongside improvements in these facilities and the welfare of prisoners.
There were also those who upheld Chidinma’s right to participate in the pageant since she was only an accused and still entitled to every privilege until the courts pronounce otherwise.
However, these arguments appeared to be tough sells to several other social media respondents, including Reno Omokiri – a former aide to ex-President Goodluck Jonathan – who wondered if the incarcerated Unilag student had ‘a prison official zaddy who she is making happy, because the state of her hair, skin, the clothes she wore and her shoes are better than 99% of females that are free in the world outside prison’.
He said that prison was a place where convicted felons were punished and rehabilitated; and equally wondered how relatives and friends of the slain Ataga would feel seeing their loved one’s suspected murderer prancing about as a beauty queen in prison.
Almost in the same vein, others had asked why, as a suspected criminal, Chidinma was recently brought to court in a cab instead of the usual prison vehicle (Black Maria) and even without handcuffs. Why this VIP treatment which some of the nation’s top political leaders hardly got when being tried for less grievous offences?
While expressing surprise at the presence of many beautiful young ladies at the Lagos prison, some critics had condemned the conduct of such beauty competition for prison inmates as it was capable of encouraging criminality in society.
Well, even as I admit that the new operational model for the nation’s penitentiaries is way beyond my ken, I want to believe that whoever is advising or trying to project Miss Ojukwu in this manner may not be doing her any good. Whether as an awaiting trial person or a convict already serving term, the prison environment should be seen as a place for sober reflection and certainly not a funfest rendezvous.
Cooking, dressmaking and make-up competition I can understand; but a televised beauty pageant in prison? No, sir! Why would prison officials want to secure a ‘sound and good spirit’ for an inmate while further aggravating a bereaved family or community after they would have viewed such pageant on television?
Again, a beauty queen should be a role model, especially somebody whose contemporaries and the younger generation could look up to as to finger the turns for them. Honestly, I still cannot fathom how this would work in a prison set-up. Who, except a hardened jail bird, would wish to toe the steps of a murder, kidnap or armed robbery suspect, no matter the extent of their beauty and elegance?
For the attainment of a sound and good spirit, I think only little else can seem to work like the combination of good feeding, physical exercise, daily prayers and access to legal representation. It hardly would come from the wearing of skimpy attire and parading half nude before a panel of some rutting judges.
And if I may ask, how come everyone appears not to have known about this Miss Cell event until now if indeed the show has been a long established pastime at Kirikiri, as claimed by Enohore? Or is the Chidinma factor responsible for the media blitz which the event is getting? In which case, the said contest would still have attracted sensational headlines if she had crashed out or brought up the rear.
Lacking in any moral lesson or achievement, the prison event should not be associated with the IWD in order not to taint the day set aside to highlight and discuss serious issues confronting women globally.
To effectively sell the idea behind it, if at all, the pageant’s organisers surely need to invent a noble explanation than the balderdash they have touted so far.
Dear reader, this may be the last edition of Write Angle as today marks my disengagement from the Rivers State Civil Service. Many thanks and God’s blessings to you for keeping faith with the column while it lasted. Cheers!
By: Ibelema Jumbo
Opinion
Maximising Museum Potentials In Cultural Heritage Tourism
Nigeria is endowed with enormous mineral and human resources which have rich cultural heritage, even though the nation has concentrated more on petroleum as her crucial and major means of income. Nevertheless, Agriculture and trading also play a role in the economy of the nation. The honest truth is that being referred as “Gaint Of Africa” means that Nigeria is great particularly, in the sphere of human population, human resources, diverse cultural heritage and tradition, among others.
In the aspect of cultural heritage, Nigeria has three major ethnic groups (Igbo, Hausa and Yoruba) and over 200 minor ethnic groups like Ijaw, Urhobo, Itshekiri, Igala, Tiv, Fulani, etc each of which has distinct cultural patrimonies and indigenous art and craft works.
The people of Nigeria did not abandon their tradition and values completely during their interaction with the colonial masters, realising that it is their identity, although some aspects of their practice was affected, like their dressing, marriage pattern, family structures and some others as well as the introduction and existence of museums for adequate preservation and protection of tangible cultural heritage items of great value which were originally kept in shrines, palaces, homes and were used as items of religious worship, daily existence, protection, warfare, cults, healing, security and so on.
The existence of museum in Nigeria has created an avenue for social interaction, cultural heritage tourism, cultural and creative enterprises establishment, all for the essence of national development.
Heritage is known as those things passed on to us from our forefathers to preserve and keep for the future generation to enjoy and appreciate.
Culture is referred to as the belief, custom, practices and social behaviour of a particular nation or place (Encarta; 2009). It is also a social inheritance, that gives structure to our lives (Nwabueze; 2004). This is to say that there is no future without a past (Lawuyi and Ukpokolo 2012:211). According to Committee on Economic, Social and Cultural Rights (CESCR), the concept “Culture” encompasses the way of life, language, oral and written literature, music and song, nonverbal communication, religion or believe system, rites and ceremonies, sports and games, method of production or technology, natural and manmade environments, arts, clothing and shelter, food where communities and individuals build their existence, give meaning to life and express their humanity.
Cultural heritage, according to International Cultural of Museum (ICM; 1950), is the sum total of wild life and scenic parks, sites of scientific or historical importance, national monuments, historic buildings and works of art, literature and music, oral tradition, and museum collections together with their documentation.
Cultural identity constitutes those attributes, behavioural patterns, lifestyle, social structures and norms that distinguish the people from other people. This is as observed by Omekwu (2003).
Museum has been defined as a public institution that collects, studies, exhibits and conserve objects for cultural and educational purpose (Okpoko, 2011:1). Hoffman (2006:44) said museums are dedicated to preserving the past for the future.
Tourism is a journey, a passage through time (UNESCO; 2006). It is the act of travelling for a short term from one nation or place to another for recreation, education or rest. Frankline (2003:11) opined that tourism is not synonymous with travel, it is a modern stand to the world. According to Lickotich and Jenkins (1997:10), tourisms is a recent invention of which the word was unknown in English language until the recent century. Free and white (2011:181) stated that tourism can be important to a people’s sense of national identity because it serves to operationalise the stories, the history and the linkage with the land.
Cultural heritage tourism, according to United Nations World Tourism Organisation (UNWTO), is the movement of persons for essentially cultural motivations such as study tour, performing art and culture tour, travel to festival and other cultural events, visits to heritage sites and monuments, travel to study nature, folklores and arts, and pilgrimages. It is also defined by the National Trust for Historic Preservation (NTHP) as “traveling to experience the places, artifacts and activities that authentically represent the stories and people of the past and present. It includes cultural, historic and natural resources. (NTHP 2008).
Tourism development is the process of establishing and maintaining a tourism industry in a particular location. It can also be the process of developing strategies and plans to increase/develop courage tourism in a particular destination.
National development is the capacity of the country to raise the standard of living of its residents, which could be achieved by providing basic livelihood requirements and supplying them with employments, to create growth, bring progress and positive change.
Nigeria is endowed with historical and archaeological sites, which have the potential to be an important heritage destination, which tourists are most interested in worldwide. Being a nation with colourful cultures and traditions, of which most of its tangible evidence lies in the museum for public education and enjoyment, makes it a tourist destination.
Museum is an attractive economic development institution which is enriching public centres that can promote national economy through tourism by its ability to influence positively the capacity to reflect both continuity and change while preserving cultural and natural heritage of the nation, which is the nation’s pride and identity.
The Federal Government instituted four national unity museums in Maiduguri, Sokoto, Ibadan and Enugu after the Nigeria – Biafra War which raged from 1967 – 1970, in a bid for unity and further expansion.
The aim of these museums was to encourage national unity and development through cultural awareness and orientation. Presently, museums are located in almost all the states of the federation under the nation body NCMM (National Commission for Museum and Monument) which sees to the well being of the museums in Nigeria. The body is led by a Director General as the chief executive, who is assisted by other Directors.
The management of the body, NCMM has seven departments, namely, Administration and Supplies; Finance and Accounts; Museums; Monuments, Heritage and Sites; Research, Planning and Publication, Educational Service, and Legal service.
The museum being an institute set out to collect rare valuable objects of human existence, are dedicated to help people understand the history of human civilization, a nation’s cultural differences and similarities, technological advancement, indigenous crafts and styles of the people, from generation to generation.
Museum as a relevant entity, houses the nation’s pride, thereby preserving the cultural identity of the nation, through which people become aware of the relationship with their environment, their past and the need to infuse certain basic values of the past into the various elements of contemporary practices where such past values are still relevant to the present day needs and aspiration (Okpoko 2011: 11).
In maximising and revitalising Nigerian museum potentials development, most of the challenges hampering the life and existence of the museum like inadequate power supply, poor funding, theft and insecurity should be harnessed urgently.
Ogbuebue is a staff of National Museum, Port Harcourt.
Opinion
Nigeria’s Survival Lies In Children
It can be said that there are four basic and primary things that the mass of people in a society wish for: to live in a safe environment, to be able to work and provide for themselves, to have access to good public health and to have sound educational opportunities for their children,” later Nelson Mandela, Africa’s role model, in sober reflection on the continent’s over 1 billion population.
Demographically, Africa recorded a critical increase in last few decades. Its current population is five times its size in 1950. According to UNICEF analysis based on United Nations, Department of Economic and Social Affairs, Population Division, World Population Prospects: The 2012 Revision (UN-WPP), United Nations, New York, 2013, the continent’s population increase will likely continue, with its inhabitants doubling from 1.2 billion to 2.4 billion between 2015 and 2050, and eventually reaching 4.2 billion by 2100.
It is also believed that more than half the projected 2.2 billion growth in the world population from 2015-2050 is expected to take place in Africa, thus, the future of humanity is largely African. By this tendency, in about 35 years time, one in every four people will be African, rising to four in ten people by the end of the century. Comparatively, back in 1950, only nine among 100 of the world’s number of inhabitants were African. These trends have potential implications vis-à-vis future economic growth.
A research has equally shown that in 2050, approximately 41 percent of the world’s births, 40 percent of all under-fives, 37 percent of all children under 18 and 35 percent of all adolescents will be African; far above previous projections. From record, in 1950, only about 10 percent of the world’s births, under-fives, under-18s and adolescents were African.
Furthermore, research shows the population of Africa’s under-fives will rise by 51 percent from 179 million in 2015 to 271 million in 2050 and its overall child population (under-18s) will increase by two thirds from 547 million in 2015 to almost 1 billion by mid-century. Predictably, about 1.1 billion children under 18 will be living in Africa by 2100, making up almost half (47 percent) of the world population of children at that time.
Thus, considering that almost 2 billion babies will be born in Africa within 35 years and almost one billion children, nearly 40 percent of the world’s total, will live in Africa by mid-century, investing in children sensitively becomes paramount for Africa to realize the rights of its burgeoning child population and benefit from a potential demographic dividend. If judiciously invested in through quality education, improved healthcare, protection and participation mechanisms, these 1 billion children and their predecessors, the children of today and tomorrow, have the potential to transform the continent, breaking centuries old cycles of poverty and inequity.
For Nigeria as the arrowhead; with the largest increase in absolute numbers of births and child population in Africa, incontrovertibly, extraordinary attention is germane. From data, the greatest number of births in the continent takes place in Nigeria. From 2015 to 2030, about 136 million births is expected to take place in Nigeria — 19 percent of all African babies and 6 percent of the global figure. By 2050, Nigeria alone will account for almost one tenth of all births in the world. In absolute terms, Nigeria is projected to add from 2031 to 2050 an additional 224 million babies (21 percent of the births in Africa and 8 percent of all births in the world).
Optimally, tackling abject poverty and investing in nation’s poor children, regrettably many in number will be critical to providing better and more sustainable future living standards for all, and to permanently reduce future poverty and inequity.
If the current demographic trend is unabated, there is a strong possibility that millions of more children will grow up in severe poverty. For instance, World Bank data for sub-Saharan Africa in 26 countries including Nigeria shows that more than half of children under 18 are living in extremely poverty on less than US$1.25 per day. This scenario may be upturned, particularly through sustained investments in children’s welfares.
The Universal Basic Education Commission (UBEC) report shows that the country presently has about 10.5 million out-of-school children. In UNICEF statistics, about 69 percent of the figure is in the northern region. These records in practical terms oppose United Nations Conventions on the Rights of the Child (CRC) which Nigeria is a signatory to, and which broadly centres on best Interests of the child. Emphatically, to directly or otherwise subject children to be roaming the streets, begging for food and necessaries, especially deprivation of quality education amount to infringement on children’s rights.
Article 3 of CRC provides, “In all actions concerning children, whether undertaken by public or private social welfare institutions, courts of law, administrative authorities or legislative bodies, the best interests of the child shall be a primary consideration”.
Thus, prioritizing child education especially for girls and ensuring quality education for all will be imperative to slow adolescent fertility rates, and build a society fit for all. Expanded programmes to end child-marriage prevalent in the north, must be fervently confronted towards addressing the demographic calamity. Child-marriage is a major factor in adolescent pregnancy and high lifetime fertility rates for women. Studies show that educated women control their pregnancy, and space their births more widely than women who lack education.
Above all, providing quality education for children will ultimately, positively affect the entire society knowing that in addition to population control, it instinctively empowers women to be economically, active players beyond baby-making at homes. For example, most men seemingly age faster and even pass on before women possibly due to excessive stress and worries. An economically empowered, trained woman in most cases becomes a support base for family’s sustainability. Thus, investing in children and empowering girls and young women are requisite long-term panaceas or remedies.
By: Carl Umegboro
Umegboro, a public affairs analyst, wrote from Abuja.
