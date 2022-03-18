Lagos Ready To Host 2022 NAFEST

Music streaming giant, Spotify, has announced Nigerian rising star, Fave, as its latest Equal Africa Ambassador for the month of March.

Spotify’s Head of music for Sub-Saharan Africa, Phiona Okumu, made the announcement in a statement on Wednesday.

The announcement came off the back of Fave’s popularity and fame since the release of her breakthrough hit single, Baby Riddim, which was released in September 2021 through emPawa Africa.

“Spotify welcomes Fave in joining the Equal programme’s list of ûerce African women making waves in music, as part of its bid to foster gender equality and provide a platform to celebrate inûuential female artistes in Africa.

“Our aim with the Equal Music Programme is to shine a light on remarkable young women in Africa, who are finding their feet through music.

“ We remain committed to levelling the playing field for female creators, by giving emerging and established artistes equal opportunities on our platform.

“Fave exudes character and confidence, and we are proud to showcase her,” she said.

According to her, the artiste is talented and she understands the power of social media and makes her way to the spotlight through it.

Okumu stated that Fave hit the spotlight after she posted a freestyle of her song, N.B.U (Nobody But You), a blend of upbeat pop and Afro, that soared across playlists and social media during the COVID-19 lockdown.

She noted that the song received shares across social media and became an instant hit, prior to its release.

Okumu describes the 22-year-old singer as a burgeoning Nigerian Afro R&B singer, whose charming music style is attracting the big guns in the entertainment industry.

According to her, the charming music style has placed her on the same level as other young female artistes like Tems and Ayra Starr.

They are becoming the next generation of female artistes in Nigeria, each bringing with them their own style of music.

Responding, Fave said: “It is easy to come across, or even be directly involved in a conversation on the subject of female artistes and the widely believed stereotype that women cannot give their 100 per cent to music.

“This is because there are other things that occupy their time, based on societal norms like family and kids.

“ Stereotypes like this already influenced how people in the industry view women on a broader scale.

“You almost get the vibe that people think the success of a female artiste can only be short-lived.

“ Of course, defects like this are not general but they do exist.

“Male domination, I believe, is something that can only be filtered away by our outstanding success as women, in our fields of excellence and talent.

“I am honoured to be part of the Equal programme with women, who plan to change the world,” she said.