Adesina’s Needless Outburst On Fuel Scarcity 

Amid the growing scarcity of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) popularly dubbed petrol in the country, Femi Adesina stunned Nigerians when he said the prevailing challenges were not new, after all. The Special Adviser on Media and Publicity to President Muhammadu Buhari indicated this in his recent weekly article titled: “Knock, Knock. Who’s There”, and shared it on his official Facebook page.

Adesina, in a reaction to the fuel crisis plaguing Nigeria, declared that Nigerians encountered similar challenges before President Buhari took possession of power and went on to claim that petrol crisis had been an isochronous phenomenon in the country. According to him, Nigerians had hibernated variously at fuel stations, queuing for petrol on numerous happenstances.

Furthermore, the presidential spokesman arrogantly stated that the heavens would not fall over the current fuel dearth and Nigerians would survive like always. He, however, acknowledged that the fuel dilemma had worsened the living conditions of the Nigerian people, noting that the Buhari’s regime was working assiduously to restore normalcy.

Motorists, transporters, business owners and individuals are going through excruciating pain as fuel shortage nibbles harder in various parts of the country. The cost of transportation is increasing by geometric proportion across the nation following the upgrade in the pump price of petrol. Many PMS outlets now sell the commodity at not less than N200/litre.

Several Nigerians have strongly considered Adesina’s comment offensive. The Tide equally thinks that the presidential spokesman was insensitive and heartless to the plight of Nigerians who have been compelled to go through the existing unprecedented scarcity of the PMS induced by the importation of incredibly contaminated fuel by excessively corrupt members of the present administration headed by his principal.

Adesina should be cautioned. His loony statement indicates that the Federal Government takes Nigerians for granted and are never troubled about the squirming misery inflicted day-to-day on hapless citizens of this country by the rudderless and incompetent regime in Abuja. It is uncharitable to tell a suffering man that he is unquestionably in anguish. That was precisely what Adesina did with his inattentive utterance.

At a time when the Nigerian polity forages with unending insecurity, endemic poverty, and heightened tyrannical disregard for the rule of law, we cannot but denounce Adesina’s superfluous vituperation. One thing he must comprehend is that he will not be in that office permanently. Truly, his days are numbered; he will soon grasp the dingy condition of the common Nigerian.

Rather than burlesque Nigerians, what Adesina should busy himself with is to explain how dangerous fuel found its way into the country and advocate condign sanctions against the felons. In case he does not know, the Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC) Limited supervised by the President who doubles as Petroleum Minister, imported methanol laden petrol. Since then, Nigerians have brooked an erratic supply of fuel for more than a month.

One of the importing firms gutsily claimed that the NNPC substantiated the product before shipment. The question is, at what point did the fuel go bad or degraded? It is widely speculated that excessive methanol was introduced while the product was in transit. This level of corruption in the petroleum sector should engage Mr Adesina’s sense of high-mindedness, if he has any, not his unwelcome piquing preachment.

Nigerians are paying dearly for the gaffe of the NNPC Limited, which as the sole importer of petrol, attracted this mess upon the country. Its ineptitude in running four refineries aground dragooned our country to be pendent on imported petrol in the first place. It has further stoked it by opaque, fraud-prone import practices. Shamefully, Adesina’s comment clearly shrugs off this wrong act.

The NNPC has no hiding place; it is primarily to blame for this scandal, not innocent Nigerians who have been suffering the worst governance in the history of the country. So, too is the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDRA), the regulator, which like the NNPC, failed woefully to detect, isolate, and prevent the filthy consignment from entering the market.

Sadly, beyond the investigation ordered by Buhari, no one has been brought to book. By now, it is expected that the NNPC boss should have been asked to step aside, including those involved in the importation of the adulterated fuel for an unimpeded inquest. A criminal disquisition ought to be opened, while anti-graft agencies need not wait before launching a discreet inquiry.

Buhari’s media aide must realise that Nigerians did not elect the government to import bad fuel, preside over fuel shortages or power outages. Petrol-related matters were among the reasons former President Goodluck Jonathan’s administration got the ire of the citizens. Adesina is an ignominy to the journalism profession. Contemptuously, he talks from both sides of his mouth after constantly reprehending the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), particularly under Jonathan.

The job of a spokesperson is not an all-comers affair. It is a serious responsibility that gives an organisation human form. This category of persons must be trained and familiar with the basic principles of crisis and emergency risk communication. They should play a role in developing messages, so they can “own” and deliver them well. Obviously, Femi lacks those qualities. Therefore, he should invest time and energy in developing the skills of an effective spokesman.