Editorial
Adesina’s Needless Outburst On Fuel Scarcity
Amid the growing scarcity of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) popularly dubbed petrol in the country, Femi Adesina stunned Nigerians when he said the prevailing challenges were not new, after all. The Special Adviser on Media and Publicity to President Muhammadu Buhari indicated this in his recent weekly article titled: “Knock, Knock. Who’s There”, and shared it on his official Facebook page.
Adesina, in a reaction to the fuel crisis plaguing Nigeria, declared that Nigerians encountered similar challenges before President Buhari took possession of power and went on to claim that petrol crisis had been an isochronous phenomenon in the country. According to him, Nigerians had hibernated variously at fuel stations, queuing for petrol on numerous happenstances.
Furthermore, the presidential spokesman arrogantly stated that the heavens would not fall over the current fuel dearth and Nigerians would survive like always. He, however, acknowledged that the fuel dilemma had worsened the living conditions of the Nigerian people, noting that the Buhari’s regime was working assiduously to restore normalcy.
Motorists, transporters, business owners and individuals are going through excruciating pain as fuel shortage nibbles harder in various parts of the country. The cost of transportation is increasing by geometric proportion across the nation following the upgrade in the pump price of petrol. Many PMS outlets now sell the commodity at not less than N200/litre.
Several Nigerians have strongly considered Adesina’s comment offensive. The Tide equally thinks that the presidential spokesman was insensitive and heartless to the plight of Nigerians who have been compelled to go through the existing unprecedented scarcity of the PMS induced by the importation of incredibly contaminated fuel by excessively corrupt members of the present administration headed by his principal.
Adesina should be cautioned. His loony statement indicates that the Federal Government takes Nigerians for granted and are never troubled about the squirming misery inflicted day-to-day on hapless citizens of this country by the rudderless and incompetent regime in Abuja. It is uncharitable to tell a suffering man that he is unquestionably in anguish. That was precisely what Adesina did with his inattentive utterance.
At a time when the Nigerian polity forages with unending insecurity, endemic poverty, and heightened tyrannical disregard for the rule of law, we cannot but denounce Adesina’s superfluous vituperation. One thing he must comprehend is that he will not be in that office permanently. Truly, his days are numbered; he will soon grasp the dingy condition of the common Nigerian.
Rather than burlesque Nigerians, what Adesina should busy himself with is to explain how dangerous fuel found its way into the country and advocate condign sanctions against the felons. In case he does not know, the Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC) Limited supervised by the President who doubles as Petroleum Minister, imported methanol laden petrol. Since then, Nigerians have brooked an erratic supply of fuel for more than a month.
One of the importing firms gutsily claimed that the NNPC substantiated the product before shipment. The question is, at what point did the fuel go bad or degraded? It is widely speculated that excessive methanol was introduced while the product was in transit. This level of corruption in the petroleum sector should engage Mr Adesina’s sense of high-mindedness, if he has any, not his unwelcome piquing preachment.
Nigerians are paying dearly for the gaffe of the NNPC Limited, which as the sole importer of petrol, attracted this mess upon the country. Its ineptitude in running four refineries aground dragooned our country to be pendent on imported petrol in the first place. It has further stoked it by opaque, fraud-prone import practices. Shamefully, Adesina’s comment clearly shrugs off this wrong act.
The NNPC has no hiding place; it is primarily to blame for this scandal, not innocent Nigerians who have been suffering the worst governance in the history of the country. So, too is the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDRA), the regulator, which like the NNPC, failed woefully to detect, isolate, and prevent the filthy consignment from entering the market.
Sadly, beyond the investigation ordered by Buhari, no one has been brought to book. By now, it is expected that the NNPC boss should have been asked to step aside, including those involved in the importation of the adulterated fuel for an unimpeded inquest. A criminal disquisition ought to be opened, while anti-graft agencies need not wait before launching a discreet inquiry.
Buhari’s media aide must realise that Nigerians did not elect the government to import bad fuel, preside over fuel shortages or power outages. Petrol-related matters were among the reasons former President Goodluck Jonathan’s administration got the ire of the citizens. Adesina is an ignominy to the journalism profession. Contemptuously, he talks from both sides of his mouth after constantly reprehending the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), particularly under Jonathan.
The job of a spokesperson is not an all-comers affair. It is a serious responsibility that gives an organisation human form. This category of persons must be trained and familiar with the basic principles of crisis and emergency risk communication. They should play a role in developing messages, so they can “own” and deliver them well. Obviously, Femi lacks those qualities. Therefore, he should invest time and energy in developing the skills of an effective spokesman.
Editorial
Nigeria’s New Terrorism Ranking
Following successes in the battle against Boko Haram insurgents, Nigeria placed sixth in the latest Global Terrorism Index (GTI). The country dropped two places from fourth, a position it has occupied since 2017. This is a positive development and a token of progress in the anti-insurgence war.
The GTI, published by an independent and non-profit think tank, the Institute for Economics & Peace (IEP), signalled that Nigeria, Syria, and Somalia were the only nations, among the 10 most impaired by terrorism, to get an upgraded score from 2020 to 2021. The report found that the number of terrorism-related deaths in Nigeria had diminished. It attributed this to the death of the Boko Haram leader, Abubakar Shekau, and the Federal Government’s efforts to vanquish the group.
“Total deaths from terrorism in Nigeria fell to 448 in 2021, the lowest level since 2011. Terror-related casualties dropped by almost half compared with the previous year. However, the number of terrorist attacks increased by 49 per cent between 2020 and 2021. Thirty-six per cent of attacks are claimed by ISWA, Boko Haram being responsible for eight per cent and 44 per cent not attributed to any group.
“In 2020, ISWA became the deadliest terrorist group in Nigeria. The decline of Boko Haram continued into 2021, with Boko Haram responsible for only 69 deaths, a decrease of 77 per cent from the previous year. This is the lowest number of deaths by the group for a decade. Boko Haram’s decline has resulted in a substantial improvement in terrorism in Borno State, which experienced a decrease of 71 per cent in terrorism deaths when compared with the previous year,” the report said in part.
In addition, the Terrorism Index figured out that law enforcement agents, including police and prison officers, overtook the military and civilians as the most targeted group in 2021. According to the report, these raids were for the most part impelled by a recrudescence of confrontations between security agents and separatist groups, such as the Indigenous People Of Biafra (IPOB).
GTI is an instrument that has been formulated to help governments comprehend whether and how they are making progress in containment of insurgents or animus to the state or communities. The index derives its scores by gauging the direct and indirect effects of terrorism. These include the number of lives lost, injuries, property damaged, business impacts, and psychological impacts on affected communities.
The Boko Haram uprising reached its peak, destabilising communities from the North-East to the capital, Abuja. This has made life in the entire North-Eastern region worse. Boko Haram not only booby-trapped the political status of the area, but also affected the economic and social activities of the population.
What the GTI report hints at is that the country is progressively retreating from the lamentable situation that has earned it a global negative perception as a nation overwhelmed with terror. And to steer it completely from the parlous course, the Federal Government must come to action and address all the indicators used to measure and define the country as one of the most hazardous places on earth.
For years, many Western countries, especially the United Kingdom and the United States, have issued travel advisories that depict dark images of our country. With previous reports on the Terrorism Index, Nigeria steadily found it difficult to attract foreign investments and tourists because of its poor security rating. The current rating will in actual fact soften these measures, stimulate tourism and investment.
The escalation in attacks on local farmers is already touching the country’s food reserves. The surge in insecurity has brought about stocks falling below 30,000 metric tonnes, which is a segment of what the country of more than 200 million people needs. It also harms the education of hundreds of thousands of children who do not have access to school.
Given the favourable disclosure of the GTI, the government must not yield in the war against terrorism because the insurgency is a saddle on the country’s economy. Its toll is huge and unsustainable. Thousands of lives were lost to this enterprise while millions of people fled their homes and farms, as well as economic activities were severely affected by safety concerns.
Efforts should be made to sustain this rating. The Nigerian military must bolster its intelligence-gathering capabilities, operational reach and general momentum. They need to co-operate with their neighbours. Undoubtedly, recent military achievements speak volumes about renewable involvement in the war against the insurgency. The basic principles of professionalism, respect for human rights and rules of engagement should be observed.
In all, the Terrorism Index that classifies our country positively should be another wake-up call for the authorities to deal with the rising insecurity in Nigeria. The government at the centre should operate an open door system to spur all well-meaning and patriotic citizens to pitch in their contributions towards ensuring that insecurity is put to long-lasting rest.
Editorial
As Nigeria’s Constitution Is Reviewed…
To remedy the chronic flaws in the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, the National Assembly has again initiated an amendment process. Between May and June of last year, the Senate and House of Representatives Constitution Review Committees held public hearings in Nigeria’s six geopolitical zones.
The committees, statutorily chaired by the Deputy Senate President, Ovie Omo-Agege, and the Deputy Speaker, Idris Wase, invited the public, executive and judicial bodies, traditional institutions, political parties, civil society organisations, professional bodies and others to attend and make submissions at the hearings.
During the period, some issues canvassed by Nigerians were the creation of more states, state police, devolution of powers, restructuring of the federation, electoral reforms, abrogation of immunity clause, tenure of office, financial autonomy for the judiciary, state legislature, and local governments including drafting of a brand-new Constitution.
Others are independent candidacies, the age limit for political office contestants, separation of the office of the Attorney General from the office of the Minister of Justice, Land Use Act, women inclusiveness, referendum, increase in derivation, impeachment clause, among others. However, the National Assembly has closed the voting stage for the constitutional amendment. Legislators in both Houses examined 68 constitutional alterations.
This is not the first time that legislators have undertaken the revision of the Constitution, which came into force in 1999 when democracy was restored. Since the Fifth National Assembly, the federal legislators have been making amendments. Although some modifications have been successful in the past, many others have suffered serial failures but have continued to re-appear in new proposals.
Some Nigerians had to take their protests to the National Assembly, trusting that as representatives of the people, their principal reason as lawmakers is to make laws that meet the longings and ambitions of the majority of the people. Their demands focus on electoral reforms, restructuring, state police, control of resources, national security, devolution of powers and financial autonomy of local government and the state legislature.
Sadly, the gender inclusion bills were defeated. This decision to reject the bills has been met with serious criticisms, negative reactions and even protests by members of civil society groups. The rejection once again highlighted the need to systematically call into question the systemic ills and oppression that our patriarchal society imposes on women. It is never too late for reconsideration of this bill.
Contrary to popular opinion, the National Assembly rejected the inclusion of state police in the amendment. Given the high rate of insecurity in the country, it is expedient to listen to the famous opinion of Nigerians on the establishment of state police that forms one of the cardinal ingredients in a federal system of government. However, the legislators are commended for voting for full autonomy to local government councils, the State Assembly and the Judiciary.
In addition, the Senate and the House of Representatives separately declined to adopt a bill to include value added tax (VAT) on the Exclusive Legislative List. The Federal Government, following a favourable ruling obtained by Rivers State, tried to restrict VAT to the Exclusive List. That tax is one of the indicators of true federalism. As a result, its retention in the Concurrent List is appropriate and applaudable. The provisions for immunity and life pension for principal officers of the National Assembly were similarly shot down.
There is a need to review the indigeneity provision to give greater priority to residency. The issue of indigeneity should be excluded from the Constitution and re-qualified so that those who contribute to the socio-economic development of their areas of residence should be considered as indigenous. This clause has made Nigeria virtually impossible to integrate. All Nigerians should look upon themselves as one, regardless of their ethnic origin. Emphasis should be given to citizenship.
Most importantly, the National Assembly must ensure that their work births a workable and acceptable constitution that will serve the interest of the people by allowing for true federalism, where Nigerian states are autonomous entities with the power to run their affairs. The participatory approach of federal lawmakers in amending the Constitution should produce a popular document that will address the socio-economic problems of the country.
But there are reasons for scepticism about true federalism. Almost all previous sessions of the National Assembly had undertaken similar reviews with the inclusion of fiscal federalism, with no tangible results in the exercises. The current effort on this is perhaps not different. There are fundamental deficiencies in the 1999 Constitution. The model federal state is characterised by the existence of several independent and intermediary governments with legislative, executive and judicial authorities. But the grundnorm turns this on its head.
Itse Sagay, Chairman, Presidential Advisory Committee Against Corruption and a Senior Advocate of Nigeria, rightly says, “What we have now is a unitary Constitution parading itself as a federal Constitution.” Another SAN, Afe Babalola, argues that “the 1999 Constitution is, in large measure, responsible for the problems we have in Nigeria today. The Constitution has discouraged and crippled development in the states.”
There is an obvious real and existential threat to the existence of Nigeria. It is high time we went through the document, which has some glaring shortcomings. Nigeria’s particularities require its Constitution to reflect the country’s cultural and linguistic diversity. This is more than a simple legislative review. The National Assembly, in cooperation with the state legislature, should work with all other stakeholders to redefine the country as a true federal political entity.
