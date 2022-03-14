Featured
Return PDP’s Mandate, Wike Tasks Umahi ….Demands Sanction Against Edo Dep Gov
Rivers State Governor, Chief NyesomWike has urged the Ebonyi State Governor, Engr David Umahi to return the mandate he got on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).
Wike made the demand at the inauguration of the Eastern Bypass Road in Port Harcourt, last Saturday.
He said it was rather unfortunate that instead of seeking appeal to the judgement of the court that had sacked him, Umahi made a reckless statement attacking the judge.
“Look at a governor making a reckless statement simply because a judge made a judgement according to his own opinion, which you are entitled to appeal up to the Supreme Court.
“You have called somebody a thief in the market and you’re saying I’m sorry, it is late. That you are sorry, we the members of the public, we don’t take it”.
Wike said this was the first in Nigeria’s political history that defection of a governor to another party was being contested in court.
He said that the decision of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to challenge the defection of the governor and others elected on its platform should be seen as a clear example of what was required to strengthen democracy.
Wike pointed out that it was members of the PDP who took Umahi to court to demand the mandate of the party from him.
“If our party has done this earlier when people were leaving in the National Assembly, we won’t have had the problem we are having today.
“That is one of the problems of party leadership. People cannot come out and take the bull by the horns. So, Governor Umahi, be rest assured that PDP will continue this matter down to the Supreme Court. We will continue with the matter.”
He said it is no longer acceptable that someone will win an election and defect with the victory to another party for fear of escaping visitation of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).
“You carry the votes of another party and join another party. Can you transfer votes? You work hard for somebody to win election and tomorrow, the person say I have defected.
“If you have defected, leave the seat if you know it’s easy. And this will checkmate most of these political harlots who will never sit one place.”
The Rivers State governor also took a swipe at the deputy governor of Edo State, who had spoken in an uncanny manner against the PDP.
Wike said he has written to national chairman of the party and given reasons why a disciplinary committee needs to be set up against the deputy governor, who lost his ward in the last election.
“This is the thing I am talking about impunity. I was watching when a deputy governor was ranting in the media, threatening the party that there is an alternative to PDP.
“This is the same deputy governor who knelt down to beg for us to give them umbrella. Today, he has the effrontery to threaten PDP.”
Wike also berated the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), for abdicating their agreement of contributing 50percent of the cost of the construction of the Eastern Bypass Road that leads to its corporate headquarters office in Port Harcourt.
Inauguration the road project, former Governor of Kogi State, Ibrahim Idris noted with delight the untiring delivery of projects by Wike in virtually all sectors in order to provide quality living to Rivers people.
According to him, such measure of service in public office was evidence of transparency and accountability because the people can see how public resources were deplored for the good of all residents.
He affirmed that the entire PDP leadership identify and is proud of the quality of service provided by Wike, who has become a worthy example of what political leadership should be in Nigeria.
Providing the project description, Rivers State Commissioner for Works, Hon EllokaTasie-Amadi said the Eastern Bypass Road that was 7.3m wide of single carriage without drains, has been expanded into 18.5m wide to become dual carriage way with drains.
He explained that the 3.348km long road now has 1.2m wide drain on both sides that is 6.7km long, has two carriage ways each measuring 7.3m wide with 1.5m median, which is fitted to serve the volume of vehicular traffic that ply the road daily.
Nigerian Army Pledges To Enhance Standard Of Military School
The Nigerian Army has pledged to continue to provide the needed support for the Nigerian Military School (NMS) Zaria to produce high quality manpower for the armed forces and the nation.
The Chief of Administration (Army) Maj.-Gen. Usman Muhammed, gave the assurance at the Maiden Edition of Ex-Boys Congress and award night on Saturday in Abuja.
Muhammed, who is also the Chairman, Governing Board of NMS, said the Chief of Army Staff, Lt.-Gen. Faruk Yahaya, had continued to show commitment towards addressing all the needs of the school.
He urged the commandant of the school to bring forward all issues affecting the progress of NMS, assuring that all the needs of the school would be addressed.
“I think it is a worthwhile thing for us to see products of NMS doing well and I am always sad when I hear that products of NMS are not doing well.
“So myself and the commandant have sat down and we are doing a lot to improve on the quality of those who go into and also those who graduate from NMS.
“This is to ensure that at the end of the day, when they come out, they can stand up to anybody anywhere and you can beat your chest and say you are the best around.
“We will do everything possible and we are open to new ideas about anything you think we can do to improve on the quality of NMS,” he said.
The Commandant of NMS, Brig.-Gen. Jonathan Aun, said the school had undoubtedly produced seasoned military officers of repute and highly experienced technocrats that had contributed and are still contributing to the development of Nigeria.
Aun said that NMS has become a national asset which served as a nest to hatch and nurse national unity apart from supplying the quality manpower needs of the Nigerian armed forces.
He said the admission policy of NMS had ensured equity in the intake of boys across the federation, adding that it had created bridges for permanent relationships emanating from trust built over the years.
Governance’s About Developing People, Wike Declares
Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike has re-echoed the fact that his desire in governance was about developing the people and giving them good standard of living.
Wike stated this during a courtesy visit by a delegation from the World Bank NG-CARES Programme Support Implementation Mission for the South-South States at the Government House, in Port Harcourt, last Wednesday.
Speaking through his Deputy, Dr. Ipalibo Harry Banigo, Wike said, “This is another strategy that will help us to do more, for our people so we are committed to it and will ensure the project succeeds, we are ready to run with the vision looking at the three areas you have highlighted the downtrodden, the vulnerable, people who have suffered so much from the COVID-19 and also looking at food security and looking at enhancing our small enterprises to improve our business climate.”
The governor disclosed that at beginning of the COVID crises he made sure Rivers communities had enough food over the lockdown.
“A scheme was provided where food was delivered to all the LGAs and it involved the CDC, chairmen, religious leaders, traditional rulers, the women leaders, it was not a political thing, as it was meant for the vulnerable ones who were most impacted during the pandemic”, Wike said.
While expressing his eagerness to lift the people out of poverty and mitigate the effect of the pandemic, he also talked about food security.
“The cassava processing factory was commissioned to improve the business climate in the state and, of course, under our Ease of Doing Business Framework, and Policy we support our SMEs in other for them to maximally grow and encourage more investors to the state”, he further said.
In his response, the state Commissioner for Finance, Hon. Isaac Kamalu said the whole idea of the programme was to care for the vulnerable, orphans, and the low-income bracket of the society.
He said the programme would help enhance the capacity of our people, especially the business sector with respect to the micro and small-scale enterprises, adding that it was the World Bank’s response to the devastating effect of COVID-19.
Also speaking, the Special Protection Specialist, World Bank, NnennaOshagbemi said they were in the state for mission support for Nigeria COVID-19, Action Recovery and Economic Stimulus (NG–CARES).
She said, “It is a programme for results that we are using to support states with what they are doing to recover from the effect of COVID-19, especially as it is related to the socio-economic effect of the crisis that happened, and Rivers State is part of the states that has become eligible to be part of this programme.”
