PENGASSAN Wants Women Inclusion In National Dev

Prior to 2011 general elections in Nigeria, women advocated for equality and 35 per cent affirmative action. Request for at least 35 per cent representation in political positions, whether appointive or elective was top in their agenda.

During a gathering of Nigerian women in Abuja that year, irrespective of political party, religion, tribe and class, their wish was that any position occupied by a male, the deputy or the vice should be a woman.

I cannot forget in a hurry, the likes of Prof. Dora Akunyili (of blessed memory), when she said: “if a man is a chairman of a local government area, a woman should be the vice chairman”.

In fact, since that dispensation, women have been given the chance of being deputy governors and vice chairmen in some states. For instance, for the first time in Rivers State, Dr. Ipalibo Harry-Banigo became the deputy governor of Rivers State. For a couple of years now, women have occupied positions of vice chairmen in the 23 local government areas of the state.

In the Rivers State House of Assembly, there are women representing their constituencies as well as the National Assembly, where there are a few of them. It may not be enough but there are female ministers handling portfolios at the federal government level.

The 35 per cent affirmative action championed by the former First Lady of Nigeria, Dame Patience Jonathan, I can say, gave Nigerian women opportunity to occupy more positions of authority in Nigeria.

The slogan then was, “ Can We” and the women would say in the affirmative, “Yes, We Can”. Women still need more positions in authority considering their ability to manage resources well. When women are voted into power, as home managers who manage little resources, they will also manage public funds entrusted in their care. As home builders, they will build the nation.

Women are more spiritually inclined and will use that as a weapon to overcome challenges in their various political positions. They are synonymous with singing and dancing. During electioneering and rallies, they are the ones invited to welcome dignitaries, well dressed in their uniforms with beautiful faces while they dance, so should not be discriminated against.

Whether the request for gender equality and affirmative action was backed by law or not, previous administrations gave women the opportunity of occupying many political and appointive positions in Nigeria.

In Rivers State, Governor Nyesom Woke since assumption of office in 2015, toed that path in ensuring that women were recognised in governance. The governor disclosed in a speech while being honoured at Ahoada in Ahoada-East Local Government Area recently, that the 23 local government councils have women as vice chairmen and stressed that each local government council has five councillors as women.

That is good for a governor who recognises the importance of women in nation building and should be commended because his gender equality policies are second to none.

Unfortunately, recently, the gender equality bill suffered a setback at the National Assembly. The five gender bills that would give Nigerian women more political and appointive opportunities were stepped down.

Annually, Nigerian women join others worldwide to celebrate International Women’s Day, while they cannot be involved in decision making. In other countries, women are allowed to occupy positions of presidency and vice.

At International level, our own Dr Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, is the Director-General of World Trade Organisation (WTO).

It was expected that the National Assembly would give accent to at least half of the items in the bill which border on the long- standing clamour for 35 per cent affirmative action for Nigerian women but it was ignored during plenary.

Unfortunately, not even a single item was given concession to women as it is done in other climes, where parliaments give consideration to women. What Nigerian women are asking for is a global practice as their case should not be different.

The general elections will come next year, how long will Nigerian women continue to sing and dance? At the end of the day, can they get anything better? Pay back is nothing to write home about as some cannot be sure of three-square meals per day for their families, especially widows and other vulnerable groups.

When a woman gets married to a man from another village, tribe or state, it becomes a problem where she should seek elective or appointive position, whether her husband’s or father’s town even when she is a Nigerian.

When a woman gets into position of authority, definitely she will empower her folk recognising their needs. As the saying goes: “It is one who wears the shoes that knows where it pinches”.

The role of women in nation building as well as their peaceful disposition can never be over-emphasised. When they get into position of authority, amassing wealth should be secondary and provision of basic amenities to their constituencies should be more important.

It could be a temporary setback but the United Nations (UN), Non-governmental Organisations (NGOs), religious organisations and other stakeholders should continue to support fair representation by women in executive, legislature and judiciary.

Women are optimistic that distinguished members of the two Chambers have the powers to review their decision on the matter. It would be interesting to note that the National Assembly reverses the decisions taken so far so that women do not suffer any form of discrimination in the long run.

Reports have it that various women groups allegedly blocked National Assembly gate over rejected women’s bills. It should not just end there.

As the International Women’s Day is marked worldwide, Nigerian women should begin to love and see themselves as one, irrespective of party affiliation, religion, tribe and class. The day should be used to reflect on issues that concern women, looking at where they are coming from and where they are presently.

International Women’s Day, is celebrated annually but women are not free from rape, intimidation, discrimination, domestic violence, female genital mutilation, inheritance denial, gender inequality, to mention but a few.

Nigerian women are well educated and can fit into any position of authority without demands and protests.

For me, there may not be any need for protests, women should use their PVCs to vote their folks into power to achieve their aims.

As the day is being marked, it behoves the feminine circle to love and cherish themselves bearing in mind that they are in a competitive world.

Women should not celebrate only those who have arrived but the less-priviledged friends and vulnerable amongst them who are unable to get to where others are.

It would be recalled that Nigerian women comprising of different groups are demanding 111 seats in National Assembly, indigenouship, citizenship, 35 per cent in party leadership and more appointive positions.

By: Eunice Choko-Kayode