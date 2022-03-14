Women
PENGASSAN Wants Women Inclusion In National Dev
In the spirit of the international women’s month, the National President of the Petroleum and Natural Gas Senior Staff Association of Nigeria (PENGASSAN), Mr. Festus Osifo, has called for the inclusion of more women at decision-making levels in the country for national development.
Osifo made the call on the sidelines of activities celebrating women in PENGASSAN Gala Night on Thursday in Abuja to commemorate the 2022 International Women’s Day (IWD) celebration.
He said the 2022 theme, ‘Gender equality today for sustainable tomorrow’, couldn’t have come at a better time, noting that without the participation of women in national development, Nigeria’s dreams of rising from socio-political and economic strangulation will be nothing but wishful thinking.
Osifo, who said there is need for more awareness on the part of women as many do not know their rights as enshrined in the constitution, added that the reason for celebrating women in the entire month of March is to beam the searchlight on the achievements and influence of women across various spheres of human endeavours which cannot be forgotten in a hurry.
According to him, “It’s also a day of raising awareness on gender parity, as well as problems faced by women, be it at work or the home front.
“This year’s anniversary is right on the spot as it comes at a time Nigerian women feel discriminated against following the outcome of the National Assembly Constitution Amendment”, he said.
According to him, he identifies women as major players and shareholders in policies and programmes affecting the society.
“Though the decisions by the parliamentarians may have gone against them in the event of the constitution review, these women are undeterred and hopeful that their aspirations would see the light of day someday,” he said.
The convener of the Women In PENGASSAN Gala Night, Ms. Faith Usoro, in her speech, said the theme for this year’s International Women’s Day, is quite apt considering the role that women play in nation-building.
She called on women to shun all traces of what she referred to as the pull-her-down syndrome, noting that together in one voice, Nigerian women can make huge impacts.
“However, it’s advisable that women should shun every semblance of pull-her-down syndrome with a view to achieving their collective dream of recognition across all facets,” she said.
Women
PENGASSAN Wants Women Inclusion In National Dev
In the spirit of the international women’s month, the National President of the Petroleum and Natural Gas Senior Staff Association of Nigeria (PENGASSAN), Mr. Festus Osifo, has called for the inclusion of more women at decision-making levels in the country for national development.
Osifo made the call on the sidelines of activities celebrating women in PENGASSAN Gala Night on Thursday in Abuja to commemorate the 2022 International Women’s Day (IWD) celebration.
He said the 2022 theme, ‘Gender equality today for sustainable tomorrow’, couldn’t have come at a better time, noting that without the participation of women in national development, Nigeria’s dreams of rising from socio-political and economic strangulation will be nothing but wishful thinking.
Osifo, who said there is need for more awareness on the part of women as many do not know their rights as enshrined in the constitution, added that the reason for celebrating women in the entire month of March is to beam the searchlight on the achievements and influence of women across various spheres of human endeavours which cannot be forgotten in a hurry.
According to him, “It’s also a day of raising awareness on gender parity, as well as problems faced by women, be it at work or the home front.
“This year’s anniversary is right on the spot as it comes at a time Nigerian women feel discriminated against following the outcome of the National Assembly Constitution Amendment”, he said.
According to him, he identifies women as major players and shareholders in policies and programmes affecting the society.
“Though the decisions by the parliamentarians may have gone against them in the event of the constitution review, these women are undeterred and hopeful that their aspirations would see the light of day someday,” he said.
The convener of the Women In PENGASSAN Gala Night, Ms. Faith Usoro, in her speech, said the theme for this year’s International Women’s Day, is quite apt considering the role that women play in nation-building.
She called on women to shun all traces of what she referred to as the pull-her-down syndrome, noting that together in one voice, Nigerian women can make huge impacts.
“However, it’s advisable that women should shun every semblance of pull-her-down syndrome with a view to achieving their collective dream of recognition across all facets,” she said.
Women
IWD: Women And 35% Affirmative Action
Prior to 2011 general elections in Nigeria, women advocated for equality and 35 per cent affirmative action. Request for at least 35 per cent representation in political positions, whether appointive or elective was top in their agenda.
During a gathering of Nigerian women in Abuja that year, irrespective of political party, religion, tribe and class, their wish was that any position occupied by a male, the deputy or the vice should be a woman.
I cannot forget in a hurry, the likes of Prof. Dora Akunyili (of blessed memory), when she said: “if a man is a chairman of a local government area, a woman should be the vice chairman”.
In fact, since that dispensation, women have been given the chance of being deputy governors and vice chairmen in some states. For instance, for the first time in Rivers State, Dr. Ipalibo Harry-Banigo became the deputy governor of Rivers State. For a couple of years now, women have occupied positions of vice chairmen in the 23 local government areas of the state.
In the Rivers State House of Assembly, there are women representing their constituencies as well as the National Assembly, where there are a few of them. It may not be enough but there are female ministers handling portfolios at the federal government level.
The 35 per cent affirmative action championed by the former First Lady of Nigeria, Dame Patience Jonathan, I can say, gave Nigerian women opportunity to occupy more positions of authority in Nigeria.
The slogan then was, “ Can We” and the women would say in the affirmative, “Yes, We Can”. Women still need more positions in authority considering their ability to manage resources well. When women are voted into power, as home managers who manage little resources, they will also manage public funds entrusted in their care. As home builders, they will build the nation.
Women are more spiritually inclined and will use that as a weapon to overcome challenges in their various political positions. They are synonymous with singing and dancing. During electioneering and rallies, they are the ones invited to welcome dignitaries, well dressed in their uniforms with beautiful faces while they dance, so should not be discriminated against.
Whether the request for gender equality and affirmative action was backed by law or not, previous administrations gave women the opportunity of occupying many political and appointive positions in Nigeria.
In Rivers State, Governor Nyesom Woke since assumption of office in 2015, toed that path in ensuring that women were recognised in governance. The governor disclosed in a speech while being honoured at Ahoada in Ahoada-East Local Government Area recently, that the 23 local government councils have women as vice chairmen and stressed that each local government council has five councillors as women.
That is good for a governor who recognises the importance of women in nation building and should be commended because his gender equality policies are second to none.
Unfortunately, recently, the gender equality bill suffered a setback at the National Assembly. The five gender bills that would give Nigerian women more political and appointive opportunities were stepped down.
Annually, Nigerian women join others worldwide to celebrate International Women’s Day, while they cannot be involved in decision making. In other countries, women are allowed to occupy positions of presidency and vice.
At International level, our own Dr Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, is the Director-General of World Trade Organisation (WTO).
It was expected that the National Assembly would give accent to at least half of the items in the bill which border on the long- standing clamour for 35 per cent affirmative action for Nigerian women but it was ignored during plenary.
Unfortunately, not even a single item was given concession to women as it is done in other climes, where parliaments give consideration to women. What Nigerian women are asking for is a global practice as their case should not be different.
The general elections will come next year, how long will Nigerian women continue to sing and dance? At the end of the day, can they get anything better? Pay back is nothing to write home about as some cannot be sure of three-square meals per day for their families, especially widows and other vulnerable groups.
When a woman gets married to a man from another village, tribe or state, it becomes a problem where she should seek elective or appointive position, whether her husband’s or father’s town even when she is a Nigerian.
When a woman gets into position of authority, definitely she will empower her folk recognising their needs. As the saying goes: “It is one who wears the shoes that knows where it pinches”.
The role of women in nation building as well as their peaceful disposition can never be over-emphasised. When they get into position of authority, amassing wealth should be secondary and provision of basic amenities to their constituencies should be more important.
It could be a temporary setback but the United Nations (UN), Non-governmental Organisations (NGOs), religious organisations and other stakeholders should continue to support fair representation by women in executive, legislature and judiciary.
Women are optimistic that distinguished members of the two Chambers have the powers to review their decision on the matter. It would be interesting to note that the National Assembly reverses the decisions taken so far so that women do not suffer any form of discrimination in the long run.
Reports have it that various women groups allegedly blocked National Assembly gate over rejected women’s bills. It should not just end there.
As the International Women’s Day is marked worldwide, Nigerian women should begin to love and see themselves as one, irrespective of party affiliation, religion, tribe and class. The day should be used to reflect on issues that concern women, looking at where they are coming from and where they are presently.
International Women’s Day, is celebrated annually but women are not free from rape, intimidation, discrimination, domestic violence, female genital mutilation, inheritance denial, gender inequality, to mention but a few.
Nigerian women are well educated and can fit into any position of authority without demands and protests.
For me, there may not be any need for protests, women should use their PVCs to vote their folks into power to achieve their aims.
As the day is being marked, it behoves the feminine circle to love and cherish themselves bearing in mind that they are in a competitive world.
Women should not celebrate only those who have arrived but the less-priviledged friends and vulnerable amongst them who are unable to get to where others are.
It would be recalled that Nigerian women comprising of different groups are demanding 111 seats in National Assembly, indigenouship, citizenship, 35 per cent in party leadership and more appointive positions.
By: Eunice Choko-Kayode
Women
Women’s Wing of AACP To Invade LGAs In A’Ibom
The Women’s Wing of the African Action Congress Party ( AACP) has been advised to take advantage of the party’s strength across the country to invade the entire local government areas of Akwa Ibom State, to mobilize more members for the party come 2023 general elections.
The State chairman of African Action Congress Akwa Ibom State, Hon. Elder Fred Obot, gave the advice during the party’s women’s wing meeting in Uyo last week.
The chairman said the party had never in any way neglected women in the party. This is for them to understand that they are strong tools when it comes to the issue of politics at all levels. “Now that you are involved, despite the uphill task, you should not leave any stone unturned, be committed by serving the party to achieve its purpose come 2023 general elections”, he said.
He announced a special training and empowerment programme for them to be engaged in meaningful venture while also having the opportunity to host meeting with those new members so as to educate them about the progress of the party. He commended them for their massive turnout during the meeting which he said is a sign of seriousness for business.
The state woman leader of the party, Mrs Mercy Okon, acknowledging the chairman’s advice, assured the party of the women’s ever readiness to help the party succeed.
She advised the women to be united in their responsibilities to the party, advising that as virteous women in their various families, they should not let the party down.
Mother of the party, Deaconess Eno Akpan, encouraged the women to embrace politics despite the challenges, understanding that women also play a great role in the party and since they have been discovered, they need not take it for granted but ensure the purpose is achieve at last.
By: Christopher Tom, Uyo
Trending
-
Business3 days ago
LCCI, Shareholders Want More Support For Diversified Export
-
Politics3 days ago
APC Convention: March 26 Is Sacrosanct – Bello
-
Politics3 days ago
Sokonte Davies: Politics And Opposition In Kalabari Land (2)
-
Business3 days ago
Agriculture Remains Backbone Of Nigeria’s Economy – CBN
-
Business3 days ago
Group Harps On Necessity To Dev SMEs
-
Politics3 days ago
Electoral Act: Senate Rejects Buhari’s Request
-
Business3 days ago
BPE Gives Three Privatised Firms Discharge Certificates
-
Editorial3 days ago
Electoral Act, Making Votes Count