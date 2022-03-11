Politics
Sokonte Davies: Politics And Opposition In Kalabari Land (2)
Still on the back ground, when Biafra seceded, it was unconsciously usurped by the NCNC political structure and the civil service of Eastern Nigeria. As such, NCNC members gained so much ascendancy in politics and civil service and to consolidate that advantage it hounded and labelled members of the AG and NPC, as federalist rebels and saboteurs.
This pattern so prevailed in Kalabari land from Kula to Bakana. The NCNC became so notorious in expression of support and loyalty to Biafra that members of the NPC the Action Group became fugitives in self-imposed exile, gallivanting from creek to creek to save their lives.
Even those who went on self-exile had their relatives arrested on vicarious allegations and finger pointing of being saboteurs.
The NCNC as the regional majority party, was notorious and inebriated with majoritarian politics. The party developed a conspiracy literary patterns of apologia, instigating inquisitions, witch hunting and rewriting the histories of Eastern Niger Delta Communities to appease the whims of her members mostly involved in kingship and chieftaincy wrangling in exchange for their support. Members of the NCNC were a government of their own. For not liking your face or having any flimsy issues of philandering differences, they label you a rebelled to the Biafran soldiers.
Most of our people that were arrested and taken to the Biafran hinterlands never returned. It was brother against brother.
What started as party opposition politics and petty hate and rivalry in the first republic soon crystallised to genocide in Biafra and later Nigeria.
May 1967: As Kalabari towns started to fall to federal troops, the Tide of horror turned. The battle cry changed instantaneously from “go to Niger’ or “ga Niger” to Oshobe! Commando de Boro ; Oshobe! Commando de Boro, Oshobe! One Nigeria.
The advantage of politics and its opposition hatred changed hands as Action Group and NPC members who had fled on account of hate and bitterness arising from opposition politics came in as federalist and liberators.
The federal troops were not an army of liberation but punitive measures. It ushered in new regime of brazen bloodletting and gory decapitation of the Kalabari humanity on the cursed alter of rancour and divisions at which background is the politics of opposition- the type Hon. Sokonte Davies is preaching against his former benefactors and primary constituency by inciting the general public to shame them to world.
In Bakana, there was the sory of a Dr C I. Berepiki, a PhD in education; a top civil servant in the Eastern Nigeria Ministry of Education in Enugu.
When Bakana fell to federal troops, the Bakana federalist gave him out to federal troops to be shot on account of being a Biafra supporter. But according to tradition, he was able to prove his innocence that despite supporting Biafra he did nothing inimical to the existential interest of his people especially about the sacking of Bakana into Izi Item in the Igbo hinterland.
But the people of Bakana are mostly pointing to a section of Kalahari where the NCNC- Biafra civilo -mi litary was dominant with primordial traditional hierarchy tussle as responsible for their woes. It is to vent their anger on this latter issue that the federalist gave him out to be shot But the federal troops did not see any reason to waste this prominent and amiable man. So, the soldiers devised a clever ruse between the kill hims and the spare hirns. The soldiers took him to the swamp and creeks and shot into the air and provided him means to escape to Port Harcourt. This way the kill hirns were fooled and assuaged They jubilated and dispersed He escaped to Port Harcourt and was absorbed into the Rivers State Ministry of Education. After the civil war, Rivers State was whose of qualified teachers so to fill the gap, he and his committee recommended to the state government to open teachers training colleges to train teachers to fill the gaps in primary schools This is how teachers training colleges at the grade two level to fill primary school teachers gaps came into existence. He was appointed the rector of’TT’C Regina Celi in Bodo; he came back to Bakana and other Kalabari towns for unqualified teachers to register for training and certification as grade two teachers. Indigent primary six holders whose parents could not afford secondary education were encouraged to use this opportunity to train as teachers.
My proof reader’s mother read from primary six to first degree in primary education. In Bakana about four of my elder friends whose parents could not afford secondary education, they all enrolled in this scheme and became trained teaches. This is how teacher education blossomed in Kalahari land
Some read from primary six to first degree, masters, and PhD in education. He also made sure Kalahari got one of the T. T. Cs sited in Degema.
This is the type of man that the hate and bitterness of the Kalahari opposition politics gave out to fedeal troops to be wasted. After the T. T Cs, the Advanced Teachers College to fill secondary school gaps was born and later the Rivers University of Education ( Ignatius Ajuu University of Education now).
In Tombia, Hon. Sokonte Davies’ home town,kingship tussle divided along the lines of political opposition- as of the general patterns I have extrapolated above. But Tombia’s case became a disgusting fratricide of a Peloponnesian war. At several time the town has been burnt down by factions who see themselves as NCNC- AG, Biafra or Nigeria, to one faceless group or the other until the unification and pacification of Tombia by Farah Dagogo. That there is Tombia today and Hon Sokonte Davies has a place to call home is because there is Farah Dagogo now in the national assembly.
During the primary election for Sokonte’s secood tenure into the national assembly, Hon. Sokonte was ambushed by a clever chap from Bille with the Bonny section of the constituency. He was defeated in the primary. It was Farah who single handedly reversed that result in Sokonte’s favour. I hear today, Hon Sokonte is in political opposition to Farrah and he is shaming Hon. Farrah, his Kalahari people and the PDP, his benefactors. What an ingrate.
I have to teach Hon. Sokonte a lesson in our political horror through our history of politics of opposition. Now if you read between the lines of my anecdotes and the historical- political analysis there in, you will see that people were killed in the Kalahari holocaust not because Igbos brought Biafra or Nigeria brought liberation and her brigand federal troops but because there is an existing structure of politics of opposition and hate ingrained in our psyche and fuelled by irredentist politicians like Hon. Sokonte Davies of the time, who preached a hate ideology of meddling and shaming the opposition even when political actions and the wills are tailored for the general good.
In politics there are levels and phases and our reactions at any time give out our level of political intellect.
The event that Hon. Sokonte is shaming is a mere spectacle of political symbiotism- Gov. Wike wants presidential politics; the Kalahari section of the PDP wants the Governorship of Rivers State in 2023 and the completion of their trans Kalahari road.
There is a popular political allegory of the bear and the hunter. The hunter wanted the fur of the bear and the bear wanted the hunter for food so they negotiated. You scratch my back, I scratch your back.
Sokonte’s shaming of his people for negotiating politics is nothing but a partisan nuisance and political opposition atavism.
If the Kalahari people on whose name and back he rode to political stardom should evolve a pan- Kalahari ideology, Kalahari governor 2023 to turn their backwaters of marches and swamps into an economic centre, the organisers of the event had the political acuity to wean it of politics and the PDP by not allowing politicians and political appointees to speak at the event.
The event featured the creme de la creme of Kalabari politicians and traditional rulers.
Hon. Sokonte was invited as a prominent son and former representative. He declined the invitation so that he can shame people.
He doesn’t know the gory past and misapplication of opposing views, he doesn’t aspire with us in our economic and infrastructural development, how did he represent us in the national assembly? Or this is just another case of systemic fluking created by our aberrant politics. Sokonte, ama bebe buru; ngeribo buru pakiri.
This is a pristine dialectics of’ the whole against the part” bequeathed to the Kalahari Kingdom by our great King Amakiri.
By: Sogbeye Douglas
I am not a frontline politician. I write as a kalabari elder and publicist.
Douglas, a public affairs analyst lives in Port Harcourt, Rivers State.
APC Convention: March 26 Is Sacrosanct – Bello
The acting Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee, Abubakar Sani Bello, said on Wednesday the party would conduct a rancour-free National Convention on March 26.
Bello, who addressed committee members at the party’s national secretariat in Abuja, said the date for the convention remained sacrosanct.
He added that some sub-committees for the convention had been trimmed down so they would be able to function maximally.
The governor said: “For those of you that have been monitoring events in the national secretariat since Monday, we have started the effort to ensure that there was a free and fair convention.
“We have made efforts to see a successful convention and part of those efforts was to inaugurate chairmen and secretaries of the committees in consideration of track records and loyalty to the party.
“We ask you that you exhibit these qualities to ensure the success of the convention. I know a lot of our party faithful wanted, in one way or the other, to serve in various committees as their support or contributions towards a healthy party.
“However, we must be mindful that we cannot accommodate everyone in the committee.
“So we trimmed down the number to workable size without undermining anyone and I think this decision is the best for our party.
“I want to remind you that you have to work hard to ensure that the national convention was held on the 26th of March 2022. That day is sacrosanct Insha Allah?
Electoral Act: Senate Rejects Buhari’s Request
The Senate has rejected the bill that seeks to amend the Electoral Act.
The lawmakers, in a voice vote on Wednesday, unanimously opposed a motion that the bill is read and considered for a second time.
The bill is a response to a request from President Muhammadu Buhari.
He had, in February, asked the National Assembly to expunge Clause 84(12) of the Act. He made the request shortly after signing the legislation into law.
The clause reads: “No political appointee at any level shall be a voting delegate or be voted for at the convention or congress of any political party for the purpose of the nomination of candidates for any election.”
Buhari said the clause constituted a disenfranchisement of serving political office holders from voting or being voted for at conventions or congresses of any political party, for the purpose of the nomination of candidates for any election in cases where it holds earlier than 30 days to the national election.
But the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) sued the federal government, the Attorney-General of the Federation and the leadership of the National Assembly over fresh moves to tamper with the newly amended Electoral Act.
The party asked the court for an order of interim injunction restraining the president and other defendants from refusing to implement the duly signed Electoral Act or in any manner withholding the Electoral Act from being put to use including the provisions of section 84 (12) of the said Act pending the resolution of the suit – a request which was granted by the court on Monday.
The Tide source reported how the judge, Inyang Ekwo, in a ruling, said the Electoral Act having become a valid law could not be altered without following the due process of law.
The court restrained the president, the AGF, the National Assembly and other defendants in the suit from removing section 84 (12) of the Electoral Act or preventing it from being implemented for the purpose of the 2023 general elections.
The bill was read for the first time yesterday and the lawmakers were about to commence consideration for second reading when Adamu Aliero cited Order 52(5) to stop the Senate from considering the bill pending the time that the court would set aside the order on it.
In his response, the Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, said the fact that the court said the National Assembly should not tamper with Electoral Act 2022 as amended except through due process did not mean that the National Assembly could not consider the bill.
He also said the president and every other Nigerian had the right to ask for an amendment in any law.
“So for us to be specific to this particular request, the request was duly done and it is for us in the Senate to look at the request.
“We are at liberty to review the request, see if the arguments from the Executive are convincing enough. If the arguments are not convincing enough, members of the National Assembly could deny the request and that is how it is.
“I think we are not breaching any law. In fact, we are trying to promote democracy by doing this because one day someone would go to court and say the Senate and National Assembly should not sit.”
He ruled that the Senate would go ahead and debate the bill and the votes at the end of the deliberation would decide the fate of the bill.
Lawan was opposed by the Senate Minority Leader, Enyinnaya Abaribe, who said Lawan’s decision was not in the interest of democracy.
He urged his colleagues not to let the bill be read for a second time.
But the Deputy Senate President, Ovie Omo-Agege, who was bent on convincing his colleagues to go ahead and consider the bill, said they swore to protect and defend the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.
“The framers of this Constitution knew that a day like this would come and notwithstanding, they clearly stipulated in the Constitution, those provisions dealing with qualification and disqualification.”
“I, therefore, rise to support that the motion as moved by the Senate Leader be allowed to go for second reading.”
An unconvinced Kogi senator, Smart Adeyemi, opposed the bill.
He said, “I disagree to reconsider a decision that has already been settled.”
When the matter was put to a voice vote, an overwhelming echo of “nay” filled the chamber – prompting Lawan to rule against the bill.
Earlier, the Senate president warned the judiciary against meddling in the affairs and processes of the legislature.
He had said Nigeria’s system of governance was based on separation of powers and as such, all arms of government were not supposed to venture into the activities of another.
He also said the court ruling would not stop the legislature from amending the bill again.
With the proposed amendment to the bill rejected, it is not clear if the lawmakers will re-present and reconsider it on another legislative session.
