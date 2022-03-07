Niger Delta
Diri Dedicates Independent Newspaper’s Award To Bayelsans
Bayelsa State Governor, Senator Douye Diri, has said his Independent Newspaper’s Governor of the Year 2021 Award will spur him to better serve his state and the country.
He equally dedicated the award to people of the state and his Prosperity Administration team.
The governor, who was honoured as the best in the Good Governance and Responsive Leadership category, received the award at a well-attended event held at the Eko Hotel and Suites in Lagos on Saturday night.
In statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Daniel Alabrah, on Sunday, Senator Diri said the award was not for him alone but also for members of his Prosperity Administration and all Bayelsans.
He appreciated the media organisation for the recognition, noting that he was delighted that his silent achievements were recognised by by the newspaper.
Describing Bayelsa as a hub of oil and gas activities in Nigeria, Diri said that an enabling environment has been created for investors in various sectors in the state.
“For us, this award is dedicated to my Prosperity Team and indeed the people of Bayelsa State.We are happy that our modest efforts are reverberating and have attracted this award. But it is not to me alone as governor but also to the people of Bayelsa and the team of the Prosperity Administration.
“To us, this is a further call to duty. To whom much is given much is expected. So for us, in the face of dwindling resources, the much that we can muster will be able to impact on the lives and environment of our state.Bayelsa is relatively one of the most peaceful states in Nigeria. It is the hub of oil and gas activities”, he said.
“I can assure you that Bayelsa is prepared to host the world. The state now has an airport, which is operational, with two airlines flying to Bayelsa on daily basis from Lagos and Abuja. So, the state is open business-wise. We call on investors that Bayelsa is open infrastructurally, spiritually and physically”, he added.
When asked what the people of the state should expect in the remaining two years of his first tenure, he said: “Our own policy is to silently do what we want to do and thereafter showcase to the world like you saw during the second anniversary.”
In his opening remarks, Managing Director of Independent Newspaper Limited, Mr Steve Omanufeme, stated that the 2021 awards focused on people with outstanding performance in their various fields.
He noted that the awards were to show appreciation to the recipients and expressed the optimism that the gesture would motivate them to do more for society.
Governors who also received awards in different categories were Delta State Governor, Dr Ifeanyi Okowa, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State, Dr Samuel Ortom (Benue), and their Oyo counterpart, Engr. Seyi Makinde.
Other notable recipients were the Ijaw nation leader, Chief Edwin Clark, Minister of Transportation, Chief Chibuike Amaechi, his Niger Delta Ministry counterpart, Godswill Akpabio and the Chief Executive Officer of Air Peace Airline, Chief Allen Onyema among others.
By: Ariwera Ibibo- Howells, Yenagoa
Niger Delta
Jonathan Felicitates With Alumnus On Ascension To Throne
Former President, Goodluck Jonathan, has felicitated with his friend and member of the University of Port Harcourt class ’81 alumni association, King Amalate Johnnie Turner on his coronation as the new Obanobhan III of Olei Clan(King of Olei Kingdom), in the Ogbia council area of Bayelsa State.
In a message of felicitations to King Turner ,the former President described him as an experienced administrator with a reputation of honour, dignity and glorious strides.
A congratulatory letter of the ex-president made available to newsmen by the Communication Officer of the Goodluck Jonathan Foundation,Mr Wealth Dickson Ominabo, reads in parts: “I rejoice with the family, friends and associates of His Royal Majesty, King Amalate Johnnie Turner and the entire Olei (Oloibiri Kingdom) on his coronation as the Obanobhan III of Olei (Oloibiri Kingdom).
“Your Majesty, your peaceful ascension to the Stool of Obanobhan of Olei (Oloibiri Kingdom) is a testimony of your hard work, service and dedication to the cause of our people.’’
Jonathan described the new monarch as an experienced administrator with a reputation of honour, dignity and glorious strides,saying he was elated by the choice of the King makers for selecting King Turner as the new king.
The Tide also reports that the former Nigeria’s first citizen added in his congratulatory letter that: “I am confident that you will leverage your wealth of experience and innovative ideas to advance the cause of the people of Oloibiri Kingdom and preserve our custom, tradition and values.
By: Ariwera Ibibo-Howells, Yenagoa
Niger Delta
Ewhrudjakpo Canvasses Support For Foundation
Bayelsa’s Deputy Governor, Senator Lawrence Ewhrudjakpo on Monday called on all well-meaning Bayelsans to throw their weight behind the Gloria Diri Foundation (GDF) to make society a better place for all.
Ewhrudjakpo made the call while speaking as special guest of honour to flag-off the First Phase of the foundation’s Widows-Care Project at the Chief DSP Alamieyeseigha Memorial Banquet Hall, Government House, Yenagoa.
Quoting scriptural reference from the Holy Bible book of Matthew 25, the Bayelsa deputy governor said attending to the needs of the poor in society, especially the widows, is actually giving to God, which opens the doors for manifold blessings.
He said though the Widows-Care Project was an initiative of the Bayelsa First Lady, it rightly deserves the material and financial support of all Bayelsans and lovers of the state to succeed, just as he noted that showing love for God and humanity entails sacrificial giving.
He pointed out that abundance and overflow of blessings were only guaranteed by giving, appealing to the widows selected for the first phase of the project and subsequent beneficiaries to make best use of the opportunities being given to them by the Foundation and other philanthropic individuals as well as organizations.
The state number two citizen encouraged widows to be courageous and optimistic, advising them never to allow their present challenges dampen their resolve to succeed in whatsoever profitable activity they engage in to make ends meet.
Earlier in her remarks, the Founder of the Gloria Diri Foundation and Wife of the Bayelsa State Governor, Dr. (Mrs) Gloria Diri, said she was divinely instructed to initiate the Windows-Care Project under the aegis of the GDF to positively touch the lives of widows in the state.
Mrs Diri explained that the Widows-Care Project was not a once-off activity, but a continual one which could only be sustained through support from government, NGOs, corporate bodies and public-spirited individuals, noting that no single person could independently meet the needs of all the poor in society and therefore solicited public support for the Widows-Care Project.
The Bayelsa First Lady added that the project will provide a wide spectrum of support for various categories of widows, ranging from skills training, development of existing businesses, and offering of educational scholarships to children of some widows, and respectively.
Speaking as chairman of the occasion, the Leader of the Bayelsa State House of Assembly, Hon. Monday Edwin Obolo, thanked the First Lady for embarking on the Widows-Care Project, noting that it would go a long way to alleviating the plight of widows in the state.
In her goodwill message, the Chief Judge, Honourable Justice Kate Abiri, described the project as a form of evangelism to win souls for Christ and should be expanded and taken beyond its present scope, just as she called for support for the Widows-Care Project, appealing for its adoption as a social crusade to change the narrative of widows who are often deprived of their rights in their deceased spouses’ families.
On her part, the Commissioner for Women Affairs, Mrs.Faith Opene, expressed gratitude to Mrs. Gloria Diri for the supporting the widows and always giving hope to the hopeless in society.
By: Ariwera Ibibo-Howells, Yenagoa
Niger Delta
Niger Delta Women Condemn Award On Akpabio
The Wailing Women of the Niger Delta (WWND) have opposed the conferment of an award on Sen. Godswill Akpabio as the Minister of the Year by the Daily Independent Newspaper.
It described the award as alarming, undeserving and called for its immediate withdrawal, citing alleged mismanagement of the affairs of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) under the minister.
WWND Coordinator Odighonin Nwadighi, in a statement in Port Harcourt yesterday, said the award was a joke taken too far and a show of shame.
The statement said: “The WWND condemns in totality the said award and describes it as a joke taken too far and a show of shame.
“This award is a slap on the face of not only Niger Delta women and children, but also the region itself, which Sen. Akpabio has unfortunately derided and traded with through the alleged impropriety and mindless malfeasance in the NDDC both under his watch and traceable to him.
“It is common knowledge that Sen. Akpabio has failed to answer fundamental questions on his handling of billions of Naira allocated to NDDC under his watch and supervision yet unaccounted for.
“It is also known that to date he has continued to questionably pocket and monopolise the NDDC with impunity in what is a clear infraction and defiance to the NDDC Act in his refusal to comply with the law in inaugurating the board of the commission despite public outcry and condemnation of his impunity.”
Nwadighi said: “What probity are they talking about that Sen. Akpabio ensured in NDDC? Has the so-called forensic audit report which Akpabio brandished been published? Who and who have been prosecuted on account of the secret report? How much and when was any recovery made? Has Sen. Akpabio inaugurated the NDDC board and when?”
She asked the newspaper management to apologise to the women and children of the Niger Delta and terminate the award.
Said she: “It is our final charge to the Daily Independent to publish the parameters upon which they arrived at that infamous award to Sen. Akpabio with such humongous accolade.
“It is our view that the fourth estate of the realm should be manifestly seen to be promoting public good and not to allow themselves to be procured and lie to the public.
“We, therefore, demand that the Daily Independent Newspaper should withdraw that purported award from Sen. Akpabio and join to demand for the publication of the NDDC forensic audit report, which has been kept a secret from the public.
“The Daily Independent Newspaper should demand the immediate inauguration of the substantive board of the NDDC; account for all the monies accrued and awarded to the NDDC under his watch, within the next seven days, failing which the Daily Independent Newspaper should regard itself as an available propaganda machine and an enemy of the Niger Delta.”
