Maritime
Navy Deploys 13 Warships, Helicopters To Fight Piracy In GOG
The Nigerian Navy has deployed 13 warships, two helicopters and 1,500 troops in a special military exercise against pirates in the Gulf of Guinea (GOG).
The Command also said that three foreign navies would participate in the exercise.
The Chief of Naval Staff (CNS), Vice Adm. AwwalGambo, announced the deployment at the flag-off of Exercise Grand African NEMO 2021 in Onne, Rivers State, last week.
Represented by Rear Adm. Obi Egbuchulam, the Flag Officer Commanding, Central Naval Command, Gambo said the six-day exercise also sought to contain spate of attacks by oil thieves on critical oil and gas installations as well as other criminality in Nigeria’s territorial waters.
The Naval chief said, “Exercise Grand African NEMO 2021 is an initiative of the French Navy in collaboration with the Nigerian Navy and allied partners, to improve maritime security in the Gulf of Guinea.
“The exercise involves a multifaceted deployment at sea and ashore of naval assets drawn from the three operation commands of the Nigerian Navy.
“The exercise aims at ensuring the freedom of navigation in the nation’s maritime environment and the Gulf of Guinea by strengthening coordination in the fight against maritime insecurity”.
Gambo identified some of the criminal acts to include piracy, sea robbery, illegal, unreported and unregulated fishing as well as illegal oil bunkering and illicit trafficking in persons, weapons and narcotics.
He said the exercise would enhance the policing of the nation’s Exclusive Economic Zone and the Navy’s capabilities and capacity to secure the nation’s waterways.
“To this end, the exercise will involve a total of 13 ships, about 1,500 personnel, two helicopters and three foreign naval ships, including the French Navy and the Royal Navy.
“The Nigerian Navy Maritime Awareness Domain facilities and elements of Special Boat Service (navy special forces) will also participate in the exercise.
“The exercise will also cover anti-piracy, protection of oil facilities as well as conducting search-and-rescue operations, among others,” he said.
He said the nation’s economic zone had witnessed recent threats by criminal gangs, hence current re-strategising by the Navy to deny criminals freedom of action.
He said that the morale of troops had been boosted with the recent signing of the Anti-Piracy Law.
According to him, the special military exercise will be used to consolidate on the gains of ‘Exercise BeniKekere’, conducted three months ago, and the ongoing ‘Operation Calm Waters’.
By: Chinedu Wosu
Maritime
Four Ships Arrive Two Eastern Ports, Today
The Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) says a total of four ships laden with cargoes will arrive two of its Eastern ports, today.
The NPA Weekly statements gave the destination of the vessels as Onne and Warri ports located in Rivers and Delta states respectively.
This was contained in Shipping Position made available to newsmen in Port Harcourt.
The Shipping Position gave the names of the vessels for Onne as UAL Houston and Cindy while that of Warri Port are Jane Asphalt and Ossa.
The ships are scheduled to berth at different terminals in the ports.
Vessels for Onne would berth at Brawal Federal Lighter Terminal FLT, Berth 1A and Intels FOT, Berth 4, while those for Warri Port Complex would berth at New Port, Berth 1A and Old Port Berth 1.
The statement also gave the names of the the shipping agents for Onne Port as Inter Serve Nigeria Limited and Maersk Big limited, while agents for Warri Port are Allison Shipping Agency Limited and Marvelous.
The ships, according to the statement, are laden with general cargoes, bitumen, wheats and containers.
The statement gave the lengthens of the vessels as 127.9, 211.85 for Onne Port, and 200 and 100 for Warri Port
It added that the arrival of the ships in the two ports would spark off high ports activities in both states as it would boost their socio- economic activities.
By: Chinedu Wosu
Maritime
Navy Deploys 13 Warships, Helicopters To Fight Piracy In GOG
The Nigerian Navy has deployed 13 warships, two helicopters and 1,500 troops in a special military exercise against pirates in the Gulf of Guinea (GOG).
The Command also said that three foreign navies would participate in the exercise.
The Chief of Naval Staff (CNS), Vice Adm. AwwalGambo, announced the deployment at the flag-off of Exercise Grand African NEMO 2021 in Onne, Rivers State, last week.
Represented by Rear Adm. Obi Egbuchulam, the Flag Officer Commanding, Central Naval Command, Gambo said the six-day exercise also sought to contain spate of attacks by oil thieves on critical oil and gas installations as well as other criminality in Nigeria’s territorial waters.
The Naval chief said, “Exercise Grand African NEMO 2021 is an initiative of the French Navy in collaboration with the Nigerian Navy and allied partners, to improve maritime security in the Gulf of Guinea.
“The exercise involves a multifaceted deployment at sea and ashore of naval assets drawn from the three operation commands of the Nigerian Navy.
“The exercise aims at ensuring the freedom of navigation in the nation’s maritime environment and the Gulf of Guinea by strengthening coordination in the fight against maritime insecurity”.
Gambo identified some of the criminal acts to include piracy, sea robbery, illegal, unreported and unregulated fishing as well as illegal oil bunkering and illicit trafficking in persons, weapons and narcotics.
He said the exercise would enhance the policing of the nation’s Exclusive Economic Zone and the Navy’s capabilities and capacity to secure the nation’s waterways.
“To this end, the exercise will involve a total of 13 ships, about 1,500 personnel, two helicopters and three foreign naval ships, including the French Navy and the Royal Navy.
“The Nigerian Navy Maritime Awareness Domain facilities and elements of Special Boat Service (navy special forces) will also participate in the exercise.
“The exercise will also cover anti-piracy, protection of oil facilities as well as conducting search-and-rescue operations, among others,” he said.
He said the nation’s economic zone had witnessed recent threats by criminal gangs, hence current re-strategising by the Navy to deny criminals freedom of action.
He said that the morale of troops had been boosted with the recent signing of the Anti-Piracy Law.
According to him, the special military exercise will be used to consolidate on the gains of ‘Exercise BeniKekere’, conducted three months ago, and the ongoing ‘Operation Calm Waters’.
By: Chinedu Wosu
Maritime
LASWA Trains 100 Riverine Pupils On Waterways Safety
The Lagos State Water ways Authority (LASWA) has trained over 100 riverine school pupils on waterways safety to reduce boat accidents in the state.
The Authority said the one-week training on waterway safety were for 100 pupils in riverine communities in the state.
LASWA said the training programme was organised in partnership with the Lagos State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB) and Dolphin Swim School.
General Manager, LASWA, MrOluwadamilola Emmanuel, said that the students were from four public schools in riverine communities in the Ojo axis of Lagos State.
He gave the names of the schools as Salvation Army Primary School, Ikare; Unity Grammar School, Ikare; Local Authority Primary School, Ibasa; and Local Council Primary School, Ibeshe.
Emmanuel said that the training was aimed at instilling water confidence in public school pupils by giving them theoretical and practical knowledge on waterway safety, swimming skills and basic survival techniques in an emergency.
“As you know, there is generally water phobia, even though we are surrounded by water, among the people of Lagos and Nigerians as a whole; this government is proactive.
“As a government, we want to ensure that we are utilising our resources, one of which is waterway; we have to ensure that people are confident on waterways.
“One of the ways we can be confident is by learning to swim, and there is no other way to start than with youths within our society.
“You can’t train all of them at once; so, for us, it is a step-by-step process; this is how we have chosen to continue the process we started,” he said.
The General Manager said that more pupils would be trained, adding that the training would be extended to adults later.
Earlier, a permanent board member, Lagos State Universal Basic Educational Board (LASUBEB), MrDayo Israel, said the training was phenomenal, adding that the pupils’ capacities were built for swimming and their water safety skills developed.
The LASUBEB official said that the BabajideSanwo-Olu administration was determined to take the education sector to a greater height.
Also speaking, Founder and Lead Instructor, Dolphin Swim School and Dolphin Aquatic Center Ltd., MrsAderojuOpe-Ajayi, said the pupils learned how to use life jacket properly and how to swim with it.
Ope-Ajayi added that the pupils were taught the importance of water safety and they were able to grasp the concept.
“Currently, we run a learn-to-swim programme for children and adults.
“A child learning how to be water safe means drowning prevention; that means the rate of death by drowning will significantly reduce,” she said.
Responding, one of the beneficiaries from Local Authority School, Ibese, Miss Dorothy Davo, said she was able to learn diving, swimming and basic survival strategies.
Davo thanked the state government and LASUBEB management for the training.
Trending
- Featured10 hours ago
Anambra Poll: 17 Guber Candidates Sign Peace Pact …INEC Vows To Prosecute Electoral Offenders, Vote Buyers …
- Opinion3 days ago
Why Nigeria’s Unity Is Negotiable
- Politics3 days ago
Anambra Poll Will Hold – INEC
- Women5 hours ago
My Award, A Call To Greater Service – NAWOJ DNP
- Politics3 days ago
Gbajabiamila Assures On Better Electoral Act
- News3 days ago
Commissioner Hails Diri’s Budgetary Allocation To Ministry
- Opinion3 days ago
Anambra Poll: US To Sanction Electoral Offenders
- Politics3 days ago
Justice Wike Blames Disregard Of Children’s Rights For Social Vices