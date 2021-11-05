Opinion
Another Saro-Wiwa Trial?
In the early 1960s, around Ibikunle Street, Yaba-Lagos, there was a unique man, known by area boys as Baba Orinoco; he was a master of legerdemain. After every magical performance, to amuse youths, he always retired into the Army Engineers’ barracks (NAEME), close to Ibikunle Street. What is vital about Baba Orinoco is that he had a personal philosophy which he would share with those who would hear the story of his life. He would say that wise magicians rarely use same trick too often, because, the public can become wiser, soon.
The experiences of the Ogoni community in Rivers State under military rule, with special reference to the Movement for the Survival of Ogoni People (MOSOP), left lasting trauma and bruises on many people, not only the Ogonis. With the indictment, prosecution and hanging of late Ken Saro-Wiwa with some of his kinsmen for agitating, without arms, for a clean Ogoni environment, Nigeria had a unique experience of what power can do. Agitation for self-preservation through protest against environmental degradation, via oil and gas activities in Ogoniland by an oil company, turned MOSOP into an anti-government agency.
A Special Adviser on Legal Affairs to the then Head of State, ( late General Sani Abacha), Professor Auwal Yadudu, declared Saro-Wiwa as being “responsible for the murders” in Ogoniland. Of particular significance in the Ogoni experience was the allegation by late Saro-wiwa that “the communal clashes perpetrated by Nigerian troops were blamed on the Ogoni, so the murders are now being placed on innocent Ogoni men: Lt. Col. Paul Okuntimo’s ‘Wasting operations’ was said to be the means of destabilising Ogoniland as a prelude to bringing MOSOP and its leaders on trial.
To quite a large number of discerning Nigerians, what played out in Ogoniland prior to 1995, provided vital insight into the working of statecraft and what power can do. Apart from Okuntimo and his “Wasting operations” in Ogoniland, the Presidency and the Nigerian Judiciary also showed peculiar styles of statecraft and what power can do. At the heart of all the intrigues was the protection of economic interests which MOSOP had the audacity to challenge. Lives can be wasted in order to retain and stress the awesomeness of power!
A similar scenario comparable to the Ogoni and Saro-Wiwa experiences in 1995, under military rule, appears to be taking shape currently, with regards to Nnamdi Kanu, IPOB and Sunday Igboho. MOSOP, under the leadership of Saro-Wiwa, was an agitation for social justice, with regards to the environmental dangers arising from the oil and gas industry in Ogoniland. IPOB under Nnamdi Kanu is also an agitation for social justice, with emphasis for a referendum in view of perceived marginalisation. In the case of Igboho and the Yoruba Nation, there is a similar non-violent agitation against destruction of farmlands by cattle. Are rights of protests abridged?
The arrests of the two agitators, Kanu and Igboho, followed similar patterns, comparable to the arrest of Saro-Wiwa in 1994, all characterised by some controversies. Now, more controversies are rearing up, whereby possible charges of murders and aiding of terrorism are being contemplated against Kanu and Igboho. Is it not possible and advisable that a better step in these issues would be to look into and address the root causes of agitations in the country, rather than adopt the strategy of arms-twisting?
In the past 10 years, there have been more acts of violence and terrorism in the northern part of Nigeria which have brought about rising state of insecurity, than the situations have been in southern part of the country. There was also a suggestion that a woman in labour who was murdered by a lynching mob in Kano, December 1966, who in her last agony placed a curse on that part of the country, demanded some attention. Those who know and see better, would warn that no deliberate wrong-doing goes without some atonement, which includes genuine penitence, and a vow to live better.
But in a situation where more acts of violence are being committed, without recourse to penitence, then a state of instability would continue to increase. Let us not shy away from the fact that in the recent past, there were spirited clamours in Northern Nigeria for an implementation of Shariah Law. Even Shariah police had to be established in some states. Possible implications of that move included a suspicion across the country that some goal was meant to be achieved through some clever strategies. At the end of the day, someone opened up to tell Nigerians about Islamisation and Fulanisation agenda. That vital allegation has not been addressed hitherto.
Rather, what we observe have ranged from an unstoppable, disturbing activities of Boko Haram brigands, to appointments in strategic positions which give some sections of the country cause to talk about marginalisation. The impression which anybody can have is that something is fishy in the way that Nigeria is being managed. A situation where the masses have the impression that they are not being told the truth on vital national issues, what would follow includes careless statements or speculations which can undermine public confidence or stability.
Those who knew Saro-Wiwa closely would testify that he was not a man of violence or meanness, but stood for justice. Perhaps, it may be true that “wiving and hanging goes by destiny,” but numerous friends of Saro-Wiwa felt quite sad that he died a dusty death. Whether a “state pardon” is granted him after 26 years of such dusty death, or not, the truth is that Saro-Wiwa did not deserve the kind of treatment and death that were meted out on him. What played out, with him as a scapegoat, was the show of raw power!
Now, a similar scenario must not be allowed to repeat itself, with charges of murders, terrorism and treasonable felony being trumped upon agitators for social justice. It is not social justice for any section of the country to use religion or any other opportunity and power, to foist some ideology or lifestyle on the entire country, without recourse to due process. Let us not leave the obvious causes of social unrest and agitation, and then adopt a strategy of intimidation, blusters and subterfuge, to achieve the peace of the grave yard. Awo’s trial for treason comes to mind too.
When my late friend and colleague, Professor Tam David-West, was in prison detention for “causing the economic adversity of Nigeria” by accepting a cup of tea and a gold wristwatch from foreigners, he made a statement that we are “not serious” in Nigeria. From David-West, Saro-Wiwa, Deziani Allison-Madueke, etc, to Kanu and Igboho, it is becoming glaring that Federal Character Principle is not being observed in the task of cleansing Nigeria. Someone described Nigerians as jokers. When we get serious, things would change for the better. Nigerians are much wiser now, such that Baba Orinoco’s tricks would not work any magic.
By: Bright Amirize
Dr Amirize is a retired lecturer in the Rivers State University, Port Harcourt.
Anambra Poll: US To Sanction Electoral Offenders
The United States has vowed sanctions, including visa restrictions on anyone and their families instigating violence in the November 6 governorship poll in Anambra State.
The US said it will be paying close attention to the electoral process in the state and looks forward to a peaceful and transparent poll that will accurately reflect the will of the people.
A pro-secession group, the Indigenous People of Biafra had threatened to disrupt the election.
Attacks by gunmen and other hoodlums had also increased across the state, including violent attacks on campaign rallies, as a way of sparking panic and discouraging the residents from going out to vote on election day.
Despite this, the Independent National Electoral Commission has insisted that the poll will hold on Saturday as planned.
But the US Embassy in a statement in Abuja on Wednesday, titled, ‘Statement on the upcoming Anambra elections,’ called on citizens, electoral officials, party members, and security force personnel to do their part in ensuring a credible and secure electoral process.
The statement read, “The United States looks forward to a gubernatorial election in Anambra State on November 6 that is peaceful and transparent, with results that accurately reflect the will of the state’s residents.
“We will be paying close attention to actions of individuals who interfere with the democratic process or instigate violence against civilian populations before, during, or after the elections.
“We will not hesitate to consider consequences – including visa restrictions – for those found to be responsible for election-related violence or undermining the democratic process.
“Under US immigration law, certain violations also may lead to restrictions on family members.”
Why Nigeria’s Unity Is Negotiable
During his nationwide broadcast to mark the nation’s 61st Independence Anniversary a few weeks ago, President Muhammadu Buhari, for the umpteenth time, emphasised that the unity of the country is not negotiable. Many other political leaders have often also toed that path. When they want to claim to be patriotic, mostly for their own selfish gain, they call up the introductory statement of the Nigerian Constitution which has it that “We the people of the Federal Republic of Nigeria: having firmly and solemnly resolved to live in unity and harmony as one indivisible and indissoluble sovereign nation …”
But they will hardly highlight that, being a federation; there are certain elements which must be seen in the country. Chiefly among them is that in a federation, there must be devolution of power. Power should be shared proportionately between the various levels of government or the component units; there must be some measure of independence and autonomy for the component units. Do we have all these features in Nigeria’s federation? The answer is no.
In our country, the devolution of power is disproportionate. We have a situation where the government at the center has overwhelming power in comparison with the states and the local governments. The federal government has control over the natural resources in any part of the country. This has given rise to the age-long agitation for resource control particularly by the oil-producing areas that bear the brunt of oil exploration, from whose backyards oil, the main source of Nigeria’s economy, is derived, yet they live in squalor.
Ours is a country where a state that cannot generate enough money to cater for its needs has nothing to fear because at the end of the month, finance commissioners will converge in Abuja to share the allocation for the month. We are aware of the ongoing legal tussle between the Government of Rivers State and the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) over Value-Added Tax (VAT) collection. Some states are given back the total sum of money generated from VAT, while other states are given a minute fraction of what was generated from their domain. While we wait to see how the issue pans out at the Supreme Court, we cannot help but wonder how there can be true autonomy and development of the various states in this manner?
There is also the issue of a centralised police force where, though there are police commissioners in the various states, they take orders from the Inspector General of Police in Abuja. The governors are called chief security officers but they are not in charge of security of their domains in the real sense of it. We have seen instances where some governors cried out that, though they are called the chief security officers of their states, they are almost helpless in the face of serious security challenges in their domains because the police commissioners do not obey them when they give orders concerning the situation; hence, the unending call for state police which will engender effective policing of the states and reduce insecurity in the country
Similarly, Section 14 (3) (4) of the 1999 Constitution (as amended) provides for federal character, a principle that was introduced to engender feeling of inclusiveness, such that all the people that make up the country will have the feeling that they are part of the country. It states: “The composition of the government of the federation or any of its agencies and the conduct of its affairs shall be carried out in such a manner as to reflect the federal character of Nigeria and the need to promote national unity, and also to command national loyalty, thereby ensuring that there shall be no predominance of persons from a few states or from a few ethnic or other sectional groups in that government or in any of its agencies.” The same thing is applicable to the states.
Incidentally, today, we see the opposite of this constitutional provision playing out in the country. People from some certain ethnic groups are seen at the helm of affairs of government agencies, parastatals and all that. Some ethnic groups continue to be in power while other groups, particularly the minority groups, are hardly considered. I recall the Coordinator of the Southern and Middle Belt Forum ( SMBF) and immediate past President-General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Chief Nnia Nwodo, expressing shock and disappointment at President Buhari’s exclusion of Igbos in the appointment of the current Service Chiefs.
Some other minority ethnic groups have equally complained of being swallowed up by the three major ethnic groups in the country – Igbo, Hausa and Yoruba in many affairs of the nation, particularly in politics and leadership of the country. With the exception of former President Goodluck Jonathan through an act of fate, the position for the president of the country had rotated among the three major groups, they claim.
So, in as much one agrees that there are enormous benefit of Nigeria remaining as a united entity, it goes without saying that in view of the challenges and some structural problems associated with our federation, some of which have been highlighted, which is responsible for the endless calls for devolution of power, restructuring, resource control, state police, division of the country and many others, it is imperative that people from various parts of the country should come together and negotiate how to stay and move on together as one country.
We can remain a united and one indivisible nation but there is urgent need to renegotiate the terms of the unity, so as to make every group feel more secure in the union. Renegotiating the terms of existence will bring more development to the country and solidify its unity. Nigeria is not the first to do so. Many other countries like the United Kingdom, the former Soviet Union and others toed and continue to toe that path and there is no doubt that Nigeria will be better if we emulate these countries.
By: Calista Ezeaku
What About Religion?
Christians are supposed to exhibit strong faith in their own form of religion. One of the things that elicit passion is religion. If you are not doing what literally you are meant to do, then the person will be described as existing, but not living. You have to be passionate in the things you do.
Having passion in the things we do as Christians is very crucial. People can be doing most mundane things in the world but with so much passion and because perhaps that’s where they find themselves comfortable.
As a country which has been described severally as being religious, it is worrisome how a particular religion or some religions don’t seem to be getting tolerance as expected.
African traditional religion practitioners seem to be suffering setback and apparent marginalisation in Nigeria. How do we create a society that accepts old traditional religion?
In the past, some persons served Amadioha, Sango, Ogun, Osu and all other gods that they believed in. In this 21st century, a lot of emphasis is being placed on Christianity or Islam. There is a level of adherence to these forms of religion which leads to stigmatisation which people are suffering these days in Nigeria.
Many people see Christian religion as the ultimate in terms of faith. They believe that Jesus Christ, as the head of Christendom, reigns supreme to the extent that whatever befalls them as soon as the name is mentioned, that will be taken care of.
Of course, that is the real thing because no matter any other religion that exists but, all bow before the Almighty creator who is above all gods.
There are those who believe firmly in the African traditional religion. They feel that people can decide the kind of religion that soothes them. One thing about their belief is that when it comes to African religion, their actions are taken “sharp sharp” as against the Christian religion where actions are not taken immediately.
In the case of Christian religion, there is always room for mercy and forgiveness and a longer time for forgiveness. Here, issues are handled in Godly way. Because of the nature of Africa religion, people are scared whenever it is mentioned that cases should be handled there. People are always apprehensive of “juju” and one begins to wonder why.
Recently, there was a theft case at a work place. When the issue was looked into, all the persons involved were interviewed but none agreed to know what happened. Although prayers were said for God to touch the heart of anyone who might have been involved in it. But as soon as a visit to the idol shrine was mentioned, every person in that office became apprehensive.
If we feel that Christian religion whose leader is Jesus Christ is the highest, why should people be afraid about anything that has to do with traditional belief? Does it mean that our faith is not strong enough as Christians?
Recently, some students in one of the universities in Nigeria allegedly faced discrimination because they were neither Christians nor Muslims. The students, according to reports, had their own religion. Each time there were prayers by Christians or Muslims, they ignored both and students viewed them with different meanings; in fact, they were seen as devils by their peers.
Since I was young, I have seen people who have neither gone to church nor mosque to pray but still live on with good life. They also engaged in activities that both Muslims and Christians are and succeed in life’s endeavours.
We should not marginalise those whose forms of religion are held personal. How to create a society that accepts old tradition of worship or any form of religion as enshrined in the constitution is a problem.
Although not all forms of tradition should be followed, especially with regard to the issue of disallowing women from inheriting property. Everybody should be allowed to practise any religion of their choice. Some persons seem not to be too comfortable with traditional religion practitioners. They see anybody attached with that religion as fetish.
People should be allowed to practise any form of religion they desire. In the workplace, anybody can be employed no matter the religion. God is the tradition because He instituted tradition first. But if some persons have abandoned God who instituted that and decided to practise their own religion, that’s their own business.
If a person is engaged in a job offer, religion should not be the criterion or a challenge, after all, it is written, “Render therefore into Caesar the things which are Caesar’s and unto God the things that are God’s”. The most important thing is respecting the ethics of the job and not religion. Incompatibility in religion should not be entertained at workplace.
When we walk on the streets and come across raffia palms tied with different pieces and colours of clothes and soft drinks, including packs of powder, we consciously avoid such situations because we feel they have to do with idol worshipping. Also on the streets and roads, we see sign posts showing churches and their activities, yet we don’t avoid them.
Traditional worship existed before the advent of Christianity by the westerners. They were neither bad nor archaic. There are serious-minded people who do not really practise religion in dealing with other persons, although we are not to judge. As humans, a lot of people deceive themselves.
When we see people who are Christians or Muslims, we embrace them but get frightened when we come across “juju” worshippers. When people take oath, using the Bible or the Quran, they tend to go against it but when the same people take oath in idol shrines, they tend to respect the rules and regulations guiding such oaths. They are apprehensive when it comes to that.
There are so many forms of traditional religions that do not involve idol worshipping but not standardised. Christianity and Islam are well established that leaders undergo training and re-training to become pastors or imams.
Priests of such traditional homes may not be bold to carry out their functions publicly because of fear of intimidation and stigmatisation. Some see them as the highest place to seek redress when issues affecting them come up, as far as the truth will manifest.
One challenge with African traditional religion is non-recognition by relevant authorities. In Nigeria, there are public holidays for Christians and Muslims but none for adherents of traditional religion.
It may interest you to note that someone has lost a job due to the fact that he refused to state whether he was a Christian or a Muslim in his job application form. He narrated that he later found out that the manager was a Christian and vowed never to have anything to do with Christians.
By: Eunice Choko-Kayode
