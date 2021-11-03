Nation
Gunmen Attack Yoruba Activist’s Residence In Ado-Ekiti
Gunmen have reportedly attacked the Ado-Ekiti residence of Yoruba Nation Coordinator, Prof. BanjiAkintoye.
The umbrella body of Yoruba self-determination groups, Ilana Omo Oodua, made this known in a statement, yesterday by its spokesperson, Maxwell Adeleye, attaching images from the scene of the attack.
The organisation alleged that the incident happened, last Saturday in the Professor’s absence.
It also noted that the police had been notified.
Part of the statement reads, “The leadership of the umbrella body of Yoruba self-determination groups, Ilana Omo Oodua (IOO), is displeased to inform the general public that the Ado-Ekiti country home of its leader, Prof. BanjiAkintoye, was attacked on Saturday, October 30, 2021.
“Gunshots were fired into the house by assailants who apparently climbed a chair outside the gate to shoot in.
“Luckily, Prof.BanjiAkintoye was not around at the time, and nobody was hurt.
“Bullets suspected to be from AK-47 rifles were recovered after they dropped from the ceiling onto the floor.
Nation
Malami Restates FG’s Commitment To End Impunity, Crimes Against Journalists
The Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Mr Abubakar Malami (SAN) says the Federal Government remains committed to ending impunity and crimes against journalists in the country.
Malami said this yesterday, in Abuja at a policy dialogue on protection of journalists to mark the 2021 International Day to End Impunity for Crimes against Journalists.
The event was organised by the Ministry of Justice and Managing Conflict in Nigeria Programme in collaboration with the European Union.
The minister, in a keynote address, maintained that Nigeria operated a constitutional democracy that guaranteed freedom of expression.
According to him, this is a conducive atmosphere that enables Nigerians to express their inalienable fundamental rights to unhindered ventilation of opinions.
“I am convinced that journalism is not a crime, rather, there are apparent crimes committed by some people that claim to practice journalism.
“Journalists are not in any way targeted for witch-hunting,” he said.
The attorney-general, however, implored journalists to desist from sensational reports that could threaten public peace.
“I call on journalists to refrain from fake news, defamation, sedition, hate speech, blasphemy, incitement or inflammatory statements in their reportage that could jeopardize our cooperate existence as a nation and hamper the peace we have been enjoying.
“National interest built on corporate existence needs to bind our patriotic engagement in advancing the interest of the nation,” he said.
On his part, the Acting Solicitor-General and Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Justice, Mr Mohammed Umar, condemned all forms of crimes against journalists in view of the part journalists play in the development of democracy.
“Journalists help in moulding opinion, they can effectively engage government in providing purposeful leadership, and that is why the Federal Government is committed to ensuring the safety of journalists.”
In a presentation titled: “Ending Impunity for Crimes against Journalists in Nigeria”, Prof. Umaru Pate, Vice Chancellor, Federal University, Gombe underscored the need for perpetrators of crimes against journalists to be brought to justice.
Our correspondent reports that the UN declared November 2 as the International Day to End Impunity for Crimes against Journalists in commemoration of the assassination of two French journalists in Mali on November 2013.
The 2021 celebration highlights the instrumental role of prosecutorial services, in investigating and prosecuting not only killings but also threats of violence against journalists.
Nation
DMR Ties Nigeria’s Rising Debt Profile ToWeak Revenue Generation
The Chairman of the Debt Management Roundtable (DMR), Taiwo Oyedele, has hinted that Nigeria’s unsustainable debt burden is fuelled by weak revenue generation.
Oyedele, who was a panellist during a session on ‘Sustainable Approaches to Public Debt Financing’ at the just-concluded Nigerian Economic Summit (NES 27), observed that Nigeria’s debt profile had reached unsustainable levels, and is characterised by low revenue, high spending or a combination of both factors.
He said: “The revenue of the government and the 36 states is not up to the budget of New York, which is a single state in the United States of America. As such, we have to harmonize multiplicity of taxes and collection agencies to ensure that revenue collection mechanisms are boosted.”
Reiterating his assertion, Director-General of the Debt Management Office (DMO), Ms Patience Oniha, said: “We can’t talk about debt alone; we must also talk about revenues.
“When you borrow and invest these monies wisely, it will enhance growth and development. That is why we have issued promissory notes of over N1.5trillion approved by the National Assembly.”
While admitting that Nigeria’s debt service to revenue is on the high side, she harped on the urgency of revenue diversification to hedge against the country’s growing debt burden.
At the session, where the DMR’s report on West Africa’s debt profile was launched, DMR Director of Research, Dr.SegunOmisakin, also attributed Nigeria’s growing debt burden to high overhead cost and over-reliance on oil and gas commodities.
He advised government to build a digital economy driven by innovation in key sectors of the economy such as telecommunications, transport and agriculture, adding that economic diversification and a refocus on the non-oil sector were the surest pathways to inclusive growth.
Nation
Kano Fire Service Saves 60 Lives, N76.7m In Oct
The Kano State Fire Service says it saved 60 lives and properties worth N76.7 million in 57 fire incidents recorded in the state in October.
Mr Saminu Abdullahi, the Public Relations Officer of the Service, gave the figures in a statement made available to The Tide source yesterday in Kano.
Abdullahi said the service received emergency calls from 27 fire stations across the state during the month under review.
He, however, said that 10 lives were lost and properties worth N30.7 million destroyed by fire during the period under review.
“The service responded to 37 rescue calls and 13 false alarms from residents of the state,” he said.
Abdullahi attributed most of the fire incidents in the state to careless handling of cooking gas and the use of inferior electrical appliances.
He advised residents to always handle fire with care to prevent outbreaks.
Abdullahi urged motorists to obey traffic laws to avoid road accidents.
Trending
- Politics3 days ago
Senate Calls For Restructuring Of Budgeting Model
- Politics5 days ago
Ekweremadu, Others Hail New PDP National Officers
- News3 days ago
Shell Unveils New Energy Business Line In Nigeria …Awards $800m Contracts To Local Firms
- Health5 days ago
HIV/AIDS: Expert Tasks Govt On PMTCT
- Politics3 days ago
Govs Can’t Control PDP – Chidoka
- Politics3 days ago
‘NASS, Other Parliaments Most Misunderstood Govt Organ’
- Politics3 days ago
Insecurity In Anambra Politically Motivated – Soludo
- News5 days ago
Clean-Up: HYPREP Cautions Against Remediated Sites’ Re-Pollution …As Contractor Recovers 22m Litres Of Crude From Spill Sites