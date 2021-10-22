Wizkid, Damian Marley Talk Music, Spirituality, Heritage

Garlands from home and abroad are still popping in for the legendary Nigerian world-class actress, Joke Silva Jacobs, who clocked 60 on Wednesday, September 29, 2021. The tributes were also sent in to mark her 40th year of incredible performance on stage and screen.

Indeed, it has been a rain of congratulatory messages for the stage and screen icon since she clocked 60. Messages have continued to pour in for the actress, life coach, mentor to many, arts and media entrepreneur and thespian of the highest order, whose passion for the performative art is glaringly boundless.

Fans, colleagues both young and old, friends, contemporaries and family members of the queen of performance art all took to their various social media handle to eulogise the quality and skillful performer who is totally committed to excellence and who has continued to win the hearts of viewers within and outside Nigeria with grace and charm.

Before the rain of congratulatory messages, the red hot screen and stage star, mother of two and adorable wife of the legendary stage and screen actor, Olu Jacobs, took to her social media handles to share some gorgeous images to mark her special day.

Writing on her Instagram handle, ‘Mama J’ or ‘Auntie J’ as younger colleagues call she said: “Numbers are very important to me, so this year, as I turn 60, I also mark forty years in the industry I love. #40at60.My biography of that title #40at60 is actually in the works. Psalm 100 (40+60)is on my lips today as I express my gratitude to God!’’

She also wrote: “Ten years ago today on my 50th birthday, we had our renewal of vows in Freedom Park on Lagos Island; Pastor Tony Rapu remarried us. Sir J and I. Six pastors were also part of the team that officiated. In the congregation was my mum, Dr (Mrs) Abimbola Silva. She had taken a wine and white Ankara as aso ebi for the family. My aunties, Mrs Gbemi Rosiji, Aunty Olga Miller, Aunty Fracesca Emmanuel were all there. All of them in their 80s. All of them are now on the other side of eternity. My almost twin sister, Bisi was also there. She too is on the other side of eternity. With my Dad and my late daughter. I believe that’s what happens, the older we get… the more milestones we hit. Memories of those we have loved and lost. However, being on this side of eternity is so good too. Challenging …definitely especially the last 5years. Wawoo. A massive thank you to my sons, Soji @mrjacobs_jnr and Gbenga @oj_poetry, , my daughter, Blessing @_blessing_douglas and granddaughter Dayo @atarahbaby for making these years bearable. Also my staff; Paulina, Micheal, John. Without this team, these last 5years would have been impossible. Now the big 60 is here and I thank God for His oh so massive mercies. Yes that’s it. Gratitude for health, for love of family and friends. Thank you Lord.”

An intense and busy actress who, many producers say always try to put a stamp of quality on her performance, Joke is clearly a magnetic star who though has not allowed success and fame get into her head and who has become more of a reference point or something of a parameter for assessing other actresses.

A recipient of several industry and society awards including EMOTAN, an award by African Independent Television (AIT), Joke is an actress with a passion for humanitarian activities. The international actress of repute belongs to a number of associations and boards that are concerned about gender based issues and the well-being of the girl child and African children in general.

A recipient of the national honours award of Member of the Order of the Federal Republic (MFR), the veteran actress trained at the Webber Douglas Academy of Dramatic Art in London. She began her career in film in the early 1990s. In 1998, she had a major role, starring opposite Colin Firth and Nia Long in the British-Canadian film The Secret Laughter of Women. In 2006, she won “Best Actress in a Leading Role” at the 2nd Africa Movie Academy Awards for her performance in Women’s Cot, and “Best Actress in a Supporting Role” at the 4th Africa Movie Academy Awards in 2008 for her performance as a grandmother in White Waters.