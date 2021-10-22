Sports
‘I Look Forward To Scoring Again’
Super Falcons star, Uchenna Kanu, says she looks forward to getting on the score sheet again, in the reverse fixture against the Black Queens of Ghana on Sunday.
In Wednesday’s first leg of the 2022 WAFCON qualifier, Kanu got the Falcons’ two goals in the 2-0 win against Ghana with both goals coming via headers in the first half.
She opened scoring after heading in Francisca Ordega’s cross from the right before replicating it again this time from a corner.
Speaking ahead of the return leg,” I feel really great, I feel proud of the team. First of all, I’m proud of the team for the performance today. I’m proud that I’m able to score, thanks to my teammates that helped me on that.
“I feel really excited and we are looking forward to the next game and of course, I will be doing my job (scoring) so expect that,”Kanu said.
The 2022 WAFCON holds in Morocco will serve as qualifier for the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup in Australia and New Zealand.
Praise for Victor Osimhem sees his Stock Rise
He’s already playing in one of the biggest leagues in world football but Nigerian international striker Victor Osimhem continues to be monitored by major clubs around the globe. After an electrifying start which saw him score eight goals in his first nine games of the new season, the Napoli forward could well be the subject of a major transfer enquiry in 2022.
His current club will naturally want to fight off any interest but that impressive record could lead to a big offer that Napoli may be unable to refuse.
Victor’s Progress
After two seasons with VFL Wolfsburg in Germany, Victor Osimhen had failed to score in 16 appearances and there was little sign of what was to come. A loan spell to Charleroi in the Belgian Pro League was far more fruitful with the young Nigerian scoring no fewer than 20 goals in 36 games across the 2018/19 season.
Despite that return, Osimhen was on the move once again as he signed a permanent deal with Lille in France for 2019/20. Once again, the striker impressed, scoring 18 goals in 38 matches in all competitions. That record marked clear progress in his career but it also alerted bigger clubs in Europe. Lille were unable to hold on to their prize asset and Victor Osimhen left to join Napoli in 2020.
While in Serie A, the Nigerian has scored 18 goals in his first 39 games. Considering the number of clubs that he’s played for in a short space of time, it’s no surprise that Osimhen is being linked with yet another move.
Napoli’s Needs
For now, Victor Osimhen remains a Napoli player and he’s vital for the club’s aims during the 2020/21 season. After the first eight games of the new campaign, the Naples club enjoyed a perfect record of eight straight wins and a Serie A title is the goal for Luciano Spalletti’s side.
Potentially Interested Clubs
A number of English Premier League clubs have previously been linked with a move for Osimhen. As recently as September 2021, Chelsea were mentioned in connection with a possible bid while there are claims that Arsenal have been interested in the past.
Newcastle United could also join in to make an English trio. The club have money and should be in the market for top level strikers very soon. Outside of the EPL, other top level European clubs should also be interested in a player of Victor Osimhen’s quality if he were to become available.
What next for Osimhen?
For the time being, Victor Osimhen needs to concentrate on the job in hand with current employers Napoli. After such a brilliant start to the new season, there is a genuine chance of landing some major silverware at the end of the campaign.
When 2021/22 comes to a conclusion, the striker can consider other options but he may well be best advised to stay where he is and to enjoy a stable period in his career.
Akwa United Captain Set To Leave Club
The suspended Captain of Akwa United, Utobong Effiong, has revealed that he wants to take a bow and leave the club after so many achievements made for the team as the leader.
Effiong is still suspended by the club management for allegedly leading a protest against the management for poor welfare treatment of the players.
In a chat with Tidesports source, the skipper said it is time for him to move on having won titles with the club as the first indigenous captain of the club.
Effiong, however, insisted that his decision to leave the club is not a result of the issues he is having with the management.
Coach Expresses Excitement Over Abia Warriors’ Transfer Business
Abia Warriors’ Head Coach, Imama Amapakabo, says he is happy with their transfer business, but feared the new players might struggle to adapt.
Amapakabo made this known to the media yesterday after Abia Warriors’ pre-season game against non-league side, Uchecaria FC.
Abia Warriors had Adeleke Adekunle and Ojo Olorunleke move to Enyimba FC, but they have secured the signing of Okiemute Odah, Kastan Igwe, Cletus Emotan and Kalu Nweke.
“We lost a couple of players that I still wanted in my team during the off-season, it is unfortunate but we still recruited new ones too, part of the things I thought I will not be doing this season and most likely going back to them”.
On the new players, the former Enugu Rangers coach said they might struggle to adapt to his style of play.
"They are pluses to the team and they come with lots of qualities but every coach has his own methodology and style of coaching and playing pattern and formation and tactics, some of them may find it difficult to adapt to some tactics but we have them and will be looking forward to adapting them to our game," he said.
