SAMBA would sound like a musical drum, but it refers to Southern and Middle Belt Alliance, representing a growing number of Nigerians who are uncomfortable with the current state of affairs in Nigeria.

SAMBA had genuine reasons to warn the Northern Governors’ Forum (NGF) that any further attempt by the Northern region to retain power in 2023 will defeat the purpose of a united Nigeria. Director of Publicity and Advocacy of the Alliance, Dr Hakeem Baba Ahmed, stressed that Nigeria needs a leader who can “create inclusivity, address resentment and frustration” in various parts of the country.

If Northern Elders’ Forum (NEF), like SAMBA, can afford to say that “Nigeria cannot afford another tribal leader like President Muhammadu Buhari in 2023”, then it is obvious that SAMBA music is spreading wider and noisier too. But, without asking why the NEF and SAMBA phenomena are spreading fast, what demands urgent attention now is a spreading movement of mass disinformation. Not many Nigerians would be aware of a déjà vu of the mass disinformation antics.

Mass communications students are usually reminded to differentiate between misinformation, information-distortion, disinformation and indoctrination. These are vital technicalities in the fields of mass communications and education, which a large number of people can come across and not be able to know what menu they are being offered for consumption. Mass disinformation wears many faces.

Friday, September 24, 2021 (New York, USA) and Friday, October 1, 2021 (Abuja, Nigeria), would serve as examples and pegs to explore the clever antics of mass disinformation. When it takes a state-of-the-art status, disinformation can be described as a special discipline whose high priests are establishments’ spin doctors. It is not an all-comers’ field of operation, because, serious dangers and risks are involved, which demands that its practitioners should be cryptocrats.

Like audacious armed robbers who cover their faces with masks during operations of brazen nature, cryptocrats operate under the licence, cover and authority of state. Thus, operatives of various arms of a cryptocracy enjoy wide immunity, coupled with some impunity, under a principle of exercise of personal discretion or discreetness. While brazen armed robbers can be lynched by a mob if caught in their operations, cryptocrats and spin doctors of the establishment operate not only as chameleons, but remain anonymous. It would be fool hardy to allow themselves to be caught by the mob. Cryptocrats are smooth operators, faceless!

The Tide newspaper of Friday, September 24, 2021,carried the following news headline: “Yoruba Nation Agitators, Others Insist On Protest At UNGA Today”. The protest was planned by Nigerians in diaspora, to take place at the United Nations Headquarters in New York, USA, September 24, “the day President Muhammadu Buhari will be addressing the 76th session of the United Nations General Assembly”. The purpose of the protest was to express dissatisfaction with the “Fulani-controlled Nigerian Government”.

Then on Friday, October 1, 2021, a day meant to mark Nigeria’s Independence anniversary, there were whispers of protest in Abuja, the nation’s capital city. Like the SAMBA sound of music, the Abuja protest was an expression of dissatisfaction over celebrating happiness in a state of unhappiness. There were whispers that some people were so sad that they sang a song of “Buhari must go”, without any music from samba drum or any happy dancers. It was not a celebration of joy.

Disinformation, among other definitions, would include playing down on, reducing and making a ridicule of a serious matter and distorting the true facts of an issue, so as to undermine the issue. Therefore, mass disinformation is a propaganda process whereby the public is fed or influenced with information, ideas and facts which make a ridicule of a serious situation, as a form of image laundering. It is not only a diversionary practice in the game of politics, but also an outright form of bamboozlement of a naïve and docile public. The real truth may be known but paid state agents can use gold to buy favour and distort everything, to boost a paymaster’s image.

Purposes of mass disinformation can include shielding the public from a possible situation of panic or uncertainty, shielding a government from a possible embarrassment, or intimidating the public and preventing possible conflicts or unrest. As an instrument of politics, mass disinformation is usually employed to avert confrontations with authorities that would not want to be rattled by an unhappy public. It is a short-lived strategy.

With regards to SAMBA protest and Yoruba Nation and Biafra agitators outside the country and the October 1 expression of dissatisfaction, there were allegations of money changing hands, for the purpose of disinformation. Expectedly, the Federal Government of Nigeria would not fold hands and allow agitators and protesters to have their ways. Moreover, it is a known fact that a number of people or groups resort to agitations and protests largely for the purpose of attracting attention or getting “settled”. Getting settled can include getting political appointments.

Like a two-edged sword, mass disinformation can come from various quarters and are meant to serve various purposes, which may not have the interest of the masses as the critical issue. Similarly, agencies and institutions which engage in mass disinformation do so for purposes that differ widely. Religious organisations, for example, are not free from disinforming the masses, via the use of indoctrinations. Salesmen and marketing consultants can bloat, pad and embellish the products and organisations which they promote, beyond their market value. Similarly, state agencies can market, demarket and destroy competitors for a fee or for political reasons. Thus reputation is an idle word.

Historically, attempts to supplant truth with falsehood and give glory and good image where the opposites are more appropriate, have been quite many. From Nazi Germany to Sunset in Biafra, disinformation can serve power mongers as a tool whereby swaying structures can be given a temporary boost. For statecraft purposes, disinformation is handled by state spin doctors for power mongers, predators and moneybags.

Dr Amirize is a retired lecturer from the Rivers State University, Port Harcourt.