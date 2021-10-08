Opinion
Auditors And Anti-Corruption Fight
Former United Nations Secretary-General, Kofi Annan, says corruption is a disease and transparency is essential part of its treatment.
Analysts opine that corruption is endemic in Nigeria, and that auditors, being the crusaders of transparency, have great roles to play in the treatment and cure of corruption in the country.
In 2018, the country ranked 144th in the 180 countries listed in Transparency International’s Corruption Index. Similarly, in 2019, Transparency International also placed Nigeria 146th out of 180 countries in its corruption index rating. The corruption ratings were, however, disputed as not being the true reflection of government’s sustained fight against corruption.
Experts say it helps public institutions to act in accordance with the principles of accountability and integrity, improve performance and earn the confidence of the citizens. They said that auditing is an independent and systematic examination of the books, accounts, records and financial statements, and all supporting vouchers and documents of a business or other organisation, for verifying whether the accounting records truly and properly reflect all the transactions.
As watchdogs of a country’s public financial management, audit institutions have a key role to play in efforts to curb corruption. President Muhammadu Buhari echoed the critical role of auditors at the Conference of Auditors, held recently in Abuja. He said that auditors are properly positioned to check corrupt practices, stressing that corruption has deeply affected the development of the country.
The president said that through audit findings and recommendations, corrupt practices could be discovered early and loopholes blocked.
Buhari said that under-performance and ineffective audits contributed largely to governance problems, and charged auditors to produce high quality audit reports.
According to him, no one in government should be afraid of auditors if they have done the right thing.
“Upon assumption of office, I gave a directive to accounting officers to respond to audit queries within a short time frame. “This is because of my appreciation of the roles and importance of auditors.
“It is in line with our administration’s financial transparency policy that we launched the open treasury portal last year.
“This again is to improve on accountability, access to information for all citizens, timeliness of financial information.
“A lot has been done, but there is so much more to do as the cancer of corruption has deeply infected our country and our governance processes.
“The fight cannot be won until all tiers of government and Nigerians are determined to win the fight against corruption.
Mr Shubham Chaudhuri, the World Bank Country Director for Nigeria, said the target of the Bank was to help the country to eliminate extreme poverty.
Chaudhuri emphasised the role of auditors in maximising every naira in order to reduce poverty and boost development in the country.
Mr Anthony Mkpe-Ayine, the Auditor-General for the Federation, who also spoke, noted that the presence of the President reminded the auditing community of the task ahead of them.
He pledged the commitment and dedication of auditors-general to deliver results that will be helpful to governments at all levels in spite challenges.
He said their constraint was the absence of an Audit Act which was a basic requirement for Supreme Audit Institutions (SAIs).
He solicited the enactment of audit laws to further strengthen audit institutions in the country to perform better.
“We are also taking steps to improve the pace of our reforms through strategic partnership with other anti-corruption agencies and critical stakeholders, yet, there are a lot of grounds to cover and we must work within the limits of our current powers and resources.
“It is imperative that we carry out reforms in our audit institutions such that will position us to properly tackle the risks of the 21st century, especially in the context of Nigeria.
“We all need to think very deep on how to build audit institutions that can produce impactful results and contribute to good governance at all levels,’’ he said.
The Buhari Media Organisation, on its part, appealed to auditors in the country to join the fight against corruption.
In a statement by its Chairman, Niyi Akinsiju, and Secretary, Cassidy Madueke, the group noted that auditors had a major role to play in the renewed efforts of the Buhari-led administration to eradicate corruption in Nigeria.
The group said: “We are of the opinion that the auditors, as the first line of accountability in the governance system, should lead in the efforts to ensure accountability in public accounts.
“We, therefore, urge the auditors to always discharge their responsibilities diligently and without fear or favour, as failure to do that will open public coffers to predatory tendencies, stealing and unbridled corruption, and the implication is a lack of confidence in the government and inability to deliver basic amenities to the citizens.”
The BMO re-echoed Buhari’s clarion call on Nigerians not to be afraid of auditors if they had no skeleton in their cupboards.
It re-emphasised its belief that the president’s commitment to the fight against corruption was intended to utilise scarce government resources for the generality of the people, and auditors have a major role to play towards realising that objective.
An Abuja based civil servant, Mrs Lilian Ukwa, said that auditing was necessary to ensure transparency in the civil service.
She regretted that some auditors had compromised their positions, noting that there should be checks and balances to curtail excesses.
“Many civil servants and politicians are usually scared of auditors because most of them will unravel hidden transactions in organisations,’’ she said.
With the increasing cases of corruption especially among the political class, stakeholders suggest that auditors should be well equipped and remunerated to enable them tackle the corruption challenge.
By: Ginika Okoye
Okoye wrote from Abuja.
Mass Disinformation Antics
SAMBA would sound like a musical drum, but it refers to Southern and Middle Belt Alliance, representing a growing number of Nigerians who are uncomfortable with the current state of affairs in Nigeria.
SAMBA had genuine reasons to warn the Northern Governors’ Forum (NGF) that any further attempt by the Northern region to retain power in 2023 will defeat the purpose of a united Nigeria. Director of Publicity and Advocacy of the Alliance, Dr Hakeem Baba Ahmed, stressed that Nigeria needs a leader who can “create inclusivity, address resentment and frustration” in various parts of the country.
If Northern Elders’ Forum (NEF), like SAMBA, can afford to say that “Nigeria cannot afford another tribal leader like President Muhammadu Buhari in 2023”, then it is obvious that SAMBA music is spreading wider and noisier too. But, without asking why the NEF and SAMBA phenomena are spreading fast, what demands urgent attention now is a spreading movement of mass disinformation. Not many Nigerians would be aware of a déjà vu of the mass disinformation antics.
Mass communications students are usually reminded to differentiate between misinformation, information-distortion, disinformation and indoctrination. These are vital technicalities in the fields of mass communications and education, which a large number of people can come across and not be able to know what menu they are being offered for consumption. Mass disinformation wears many faces.
Friday, September 24, 2021 (New York, USA) and Friday, October 1, 2021 (Abuja, Nigeria), would serve as examples and pegs to explore the clever antics of mass disinformation. When it takes a state-of-the-art status, disinformation can be described as a special discipline whose high priests are establishments’ spin doctors. It is not an all-comers’ field of operation, because, serious dangers and risks are involved, which demands that its practitioners should be cryptocrats.
Like audacious armed robbers who cover their faces with masks during operations of brazen nature, cryptocrats operate under the licence, cover and authority of state. Thus, operatives of various arms of a cryptocracy enjoy wide immunity, coupled with some impunity, under a principle of exercise of personal discretion or discreetness. While brazen armed robbers can be lynched by a mob if caught in their operations, cryptocrats and spin doctors of the establishment operate not only as chameleons, but remain anonymous. It would be fool hardy to allow themselves to be caught by the mob. Cryptocrats are smooth operators, faceless!
The Tide newspaper of Friday, September 24, 2021,carried the following news headline: “Yoruba Nation Agitators, Others Insist On Protest At UNGA Today”. The protest was planned by Nigerians in diaspora, to take place at the United Nations Headquarters in New York, USA, September 24, “the day President Muhammadu Buhari will be addressing the 76th session of the United Nations General Assembly”. The purpose of the protest was to express dissatisfaction with the “Fulani-controlled Nigerian Government”.
Then on Friday, October 1, 2021, a day meant to mark Nigeria’s Independence anniversary, there were whispers of protest in Abuja, the nation’s capital city. Like the SAMBA sound of music, the Abuja protest was an expression of dissatisfaction over celebrating happiness in a state of unhappiness. There were whispers that some people were so sad that they sang a song of “Buhari must go”, without any music from samba drum or any happy dancers. It was not a celebration of joy.
Disinformation, among other definitions, would include playing down on, reducing and making a ridicule of a serious matter and distorting the true facts of an issue, so as to undermine the issue. Therefore, mass disinformation is a propaganda process whereby the public is fed or influenced with information, ideas and facts which make a ridicule of a serious situation, as a form of image laundering. It is not only a diversionary practice in the game of politics, but also an outright form of bamboozlement of a naïve and docile public. The real truth may be known but paid state agents can use gold to buy favour and distort everything, to boost a paymaster’s image.
Purposes of mass disinformation can include shielding the public from a possible situation of panic or uncertainty, shielding a government from a possible embarrassment, or intimidating the public and preventing possible conflicts or unrest. As an instrument of politics, mass disinformation is usually employed to avert confrontations with authorities that would not want to be rattled by an unhappy public. It is a short-lived strategy.
With regards to SAMBA protest and Yoruba Nation and Biafra agitators outside the country and the October 1 expression of dissatisfaction, there were allegations of money changing hands, for the purpose of disinformation. Expectedly, the Federal Government of Nigeria would not fold hands and allow agitators and protesters to have their ways. Moreover, it is a known fact that a number of people or groups resort to agitations and protests largely for the purpose of attracting attention or getting “settled”. Getting settled can include getting political appointments.
Like a two-edged sword, mass disinformation can come from various quarters and are meant to serve various purposes, which may not have the interest of the masses as the critical issue. Similarly, agencies and institutions which engage in mass disinformation do so for purposes that differ widely. Religious organisations, for example, are not free from disinforming the masses, via the use of indoctrinations. Salesmen and marketing consultants can bloat, pad and embellish the products and organisations which they promote, beyond their market value. Similarly, state agencies can market, demarket and destroy competitors for a fee or for political reasons. Thus reputation is an idle word.
Historically, attempts to supplant truth with falsehood and give glory and good image where the opposites are more appropriate, have been quite many. From Nazi Germany to Sunset in Biafra, disinformation can serve power mongers as a tool whereby swaying structures can be given a temporary boost. For statecraft purposes, disinformation is handled by state spin doctors for power mongers, predators and moneybags.
Dr Amirize is a retired lecturer from the Rivers State University, Port Harcourt.
Covid-19 Vaccine: Remedy Or Poison?
Without a doubt, the word ‘Covid-19’ is familiar to every one except infants. Even infants discernibly observed strange changes particularly unusual access to parents that used to be unavailable, during the global lockdown. The pandemic inarguably shook the world and humbled superpowers as equals to Third World countries.
Notably, Coronavirus enabled poor, developing countries to also boldly ban citizens and travellers from rich, developed nations, including USA, United Kingdom and Switzerland, amongst others, from entry. This was hitherto unbelievable. Above all, the pandemic unimaginably makes health experts — medical practitioners, pharmacists, professors in health fields to submit to security guards with little knowledge on health for temperature checks. Indeed, Covid-19 shook the world.
Coronavirus diseases, an infection caused by severe acute respiratory syndrome was first identified amid an outbreak of respiratory illness cases in Wuhan City, Hubei Province, China, and initially reported to the World Health Organisation (WHO) on December 31, 2019. Amid the outbreak witnessed all manner of predicaments – confusions, conspiracy theories and fake news against information from WHO and other relevant bodies.
In the United States, the then president, Donald Trump spearheaded the conspiracy theories for selfish interests and arrogantly went to the extreme by stopping WHO funding. Excitingly, Joe Biden reviewed it immediately inaugurated. As part of conspiracies, a US-based Cameroonian medical doctor, Stella Immanuel, masqueraded with misleading information against WHO prescriptions.
In Nigeria, many accepted the conspiracy theories despite no scientific proofs. The fallacies against Covid-19 include; “Covid-19 vaccine causes infertility in women”, “Covid-19 vaccine alters one’s genetic codes”, “5G network spreads Coronavirus”, “Drinking alcohol reduces the risk of infection”, “Covid-19 vaccines imbed ‘mark-of-the-beast’”, “Real vaccines take years to produce”, “Covid-19 vaccines attract severe side-effects and allergic reactions”, etc.
These are all misconceptions, baseless and misleading. First, technology advancement affects speed and produces results faster than centuries ago. Today, the Covid-19 vaccines are facing similar rejections other vaccines prior to it like vaccines for chickenpox, measles, poliomyelitis also faced. From history, many, particularly Africans rejected chickenpox vaccines as poison then which led to many deaths of children before it gained acceptability.
On 5th generation (5G) network, scientists have always deflated the allegations that it causes Coronavirus. In fact, it should be noted that 5G is not the end in the expansion series. It began from G1 network and will continue to advance by innovations of scientists. Some countries are already gearing up for 6th generation network due to advanced benefits. The world is speedily becoming a global village, and it is only realistic through innovations in technology by scientists. And from record, Covid-19 has significantly plagued countries with little or no 5G network coverage including Iran.
Instructively, politicians and religious preachers that are neither medical experts nor trained in health discipline have no basis to dabble into health matters. Supernatural healing is an act of divinity, and doesn’t make a non-medical practitioner to become an authority in health matters. Supernatural healing is without doubt real, but doesn’t deny existence of ailments. Besides, it is still through medical tests – science that healings whether conventional or supernatural are confirmed.
Remarkably, Pastor Paul Enenche, senior pastor of Dunamis International Gospel Centre who is also a medical doctor by training believes in supernatural healings and always holds weekly healing services with testimonies, yet encouraged his congregation to adhere to Covid-19 preventive measures and protocols. Apart from compliance to regulations by Nigerian Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), his church donated medical equipment and safety items worth millions of Naira to government towards combating the pandemic. In addition, his church distributed trailer loads of food items including bags of rice, toiletries, clothes to downtrodden public including non-members and non-Christians during the lockdown. There’s no better way to preach the gospel if it must be ‘good news’.
By publicly complying with outlined preventive measures, Enenche aptly understands that people have different levels of faith, and that encouraging people to get prevented from the infection doesn’t undermine supremacy of the supernatural. The Glory Dome is the largest Christian auditorium in the world presently, with capacity of 100,000 seats. Yet, when a lockdown was in place, the church cooperated, operated through House-fellowships. In other words, despite Enenche’s faith in supernatural healings, the cleric understands that preventive measures put in place by health institution should be adhered to in the interest of the general public.
In WHO statistics, from January 3, 2020, a total of 226,236,577 confirmed cases of Coronavirus and 4,654,548 deaths from its complications were recorded globally as at 4.18 pm on September 16, 2021. In Nigeria, on September 17, 2021, a total of 200,957 confirmed cases, 2647 deaths and 188,817 discharged cases were recorded. These figures affirm that Covid-19 is not a myth but real. The fact remains that from January 2020 to date, the world has recorded unprecedented deaths and sicknesses with Covid-19 symptoms.
Sadly, these deaths did not take place far from those rebuffing the outbreak. In fact, many medical doctors had been infected; some died, some survived. Emphatically, information from WHO are superior to individual opinions of any medical practitioner anywhere on health issues. This must be noted. Interestingly, Covid vaccines are administered free. Though, public acceptance of Covid-19 vaccines increases gradually, progression is vital.
To sum, preventive measures including approved vaccines health experts prescribe as remedies to the outburst should be welcomed without fears. To conspiracy theorists, they must note that the blood of those that died following their misleading claims are on their heads.What is expected from leaders particularly religious preachers is to pray against the pandemic and support governments by encouraging their followers to adhere to prescribed preventive measures.
Other preachers like RCCG General Overseer, Pastor Enoch Adeboye deserve commendation for unyielding supports in the fight against the pandemic.
By: Carl Umegboro
Umegboro is a public affairs analyst and social crusader.
