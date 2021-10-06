Dep Gov Harps On Pharmacists, Physicians’ Cordial Working Relationship

Rivers State Commissioner for Health, Prof Princewill Chike, has stated that people who prefer to take herbal concoctions as treatment for Covid-19 stand the risk of experiencing various forms of organ failures in the future.

He, therefore, called on the public to protect the vulnerable in society by always observing all Covid-19 protocols.

Making the call recently, when a team of the Presidential Steering Committee on Covid-19, Abuja, paid him a courtesy visit in his office, Chike decried situations in which people proffer alternative herbal solutions to treat Covid-19”.

According to the Commissioner, “research-minded people have it that we will soon have very high incidences of kidney, liver and organ failures because of the level of native concoctions people took within this period in the name of treating Covid-19.

While noting that the medical field is not for mediocres because it deals with life, he stated that the field is rather to empathise with humanity on health-related issues in order to save life.

“It baffles me when I hear people say or argue that there is no covid, meanwhile, the Third Wave is ravaging the country with death rate on the increase. If care is not taken in Nigeria, we may encounter the Fourth Wave of Covid”, the Commissioner said.

Speaking earlier, the leader of the Presidential Steering Committee on Covid-19, Dr Levin Damisah said the purpose of the visit was to engage the State in efforts to enforce the containment measure of Covid-19.

“We do not want to bring lockdown as first yy, knowing that Rivers State is very key to the socio-economic life of this country. So, whatever we need to do to keep the good work going is what we are here for”, he explained.

Damisah expressed worry over the recent data showing that there is so much mortality rate associated with the Delta Variant, which, he said, has recorded over 2,600 deaths in the last two months.

He further noted that the team offers its support for the State to leverage on identifying the challenges facing Covid-19 prevention, containment and mitigation in the State, as well as proffer solutions.

By: Sogbeba Dokubo