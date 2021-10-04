Nation
Nigeria Has Recorded Improvement In Human Capital Dev-Don
A lecturer at the University of Nigeria, Nsukka (UNN), Prof. Christian Madu, says Nigeria has recorded tremendous improvement in human capital development and literacy level over the years.
Madu disclosed this when he spoke with The Tide source yesterday in Enugu.
He said that the country could boast of well-trained professionals and artisans in all fields of human endeavours adding that the entrepreneurial spirits of Nigerians drive these successes.
According to him, many of the Nigerian families understand the value of education and they are willing to invest in their children’s education.
“In most parts of the country especially the South-East and South-West, families can boast of at least a member with a university or higher education qualification.
“This is remarkable. In the 1960s after the independence, many families could not even boast of a member with secondary school education,” he said.
Madu, a Professor of Environmental Management and Control, however, said that the government has not done enough to ensure that the country sustain these gains in human capital development and literacy level.
“In 2020, Nigeria allocated 6.7 per cent of its national budget to education.
“According to a PrimeTime article of Oct. 24, 2020, the Federal Government dedicated only 5.6 per cent of its 2021 budget to education, which is Nigeria’s lowest in 10 years.
“This is a steep decline in the allocation for the education sector. The United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) recommendation is an international benchmark of between 15 and 20 per cent.
“Thus, we can see that the nation is far from this benchmark. Some public schools are so dilapidated and students in both the public and private schools hardly get any support from the government,” he said.
The don added:”Many of the achievements are through self efforts and family support. Our people have managed to find ways to educate themselves even under unbearable situations. Many have travelled abroad and have made their marks there.”
Madu, who is a supervisor of lead researchers at the Centre for Environmental Management and Control, UNN, said that the country exports technical and highly skilled labours to all parts of the world.
According to him, in almost any industrial nation you visit today, you will find Nigerians in the Diaspora as doctors, nurses, engineers, professors and so on.
“Those in Diaspora have also become the life support of the country. They take care of many families at home to contain the massive unemployment in Nigeria.
“According to the World Bank report titled “Migration and Development Brief,” Nigerians in the Diaspora remitted a whopping 23.24 billion dollars in 2019 and 16.8 billion dollars in 2020 showing a drop of about 27.7 per cent.
“The significance of this is that human capital development can actually help to bring stability and sustainability in the country by containing the increase in youth unemployment.
“The government needs to pay more attention to the education sector. It should also make serious efforts to tap into the wealth of professionals that are resident in other countries.We should be taking advantage of these resources rather than let them be the resources for other nations,” he said.
The don said that the country needed to emphasise more on technological skills for economic development.
“We are in a digital era, what the citizens need is little support from the government to actualise their goals.
“In places like Lagos and Enugu, computer villages are gradually emerging and the indigenous proficiencies that have been developed should be harnessed and not killed by excessive government interference in running such vital businesses,” he added
Enugu Warns Parties Over Communities’ Dispute
The Enugu State Government has expressed deep concern over the lingering crisis in Amechi Awkunanaw Community, in Enugu South Local Government Area and its resultant implication on the peace and security of the community.
The parties involved in the dispute have been strongly cautioned to ensure that there is no breakdown of peace and order in the community as those found engaging in acts capable of causing breakdown of law and order would be made to face the law of the land.
The warning was contained in a statement issued in Enugu by the Commissioner for Information, Nnanyelugo Chidi Aroh, who stressed that the state government was greatly worried about the unabated crisis and its effect on the peace and security of the people of the community.
According to Aroh, the government has consequently invited the Chairman of Enugu South LGA, Hon. Monday Eneh, and the Traditional Ruler of Amechi Awkunanaw Community, Igwe Anthony Ogbodo Okorie, to an important meeting with the Commissioner for Chieftaincy Affairs, Dr. Charles O. C. Egumgbe on Tuesday, October 5, 2021, in his office.
FG Assures On Adequate Logistics, Equipment For Military
The Minister of Defence, retired Maj.-Gen. Bashir Magashi, has reiterated the federal government’s resolve to continue to provide adequate logistics and equipment for the armed forces to perform their assigned tasks.
Magashi gave the assurance at the Independence Dinner for members of the Armed Forces, organised by the Defence Headquarters on Saturday in Abuja.
He commended the military for the effort so far in ensuring that peace returned to every part of the country.
He also said that President Muhammadu Buhari would continue to ensure that welfare and wellbeing of personnel were adequately taken care of.
“I must assure you that your sacrifices to our dear nation are well noted by the federal government.
“Your interest remains uppermost in his heart and will continue to ensure that you are provided with necessary tools to efficiently execute assigned tasks.
“The Ministry of Defence will sustain it’s support through the provision of adequate logistics and equipment that would assist you in restoring peace to our dear nation,” he said.
The minister, however, urged the military to always maintain the highest level of professionalism in the discharge of their constitutional mandate of protecting the territorial integrity of the nation.
He commended the armed forces for sustaining the culture of military regimentation by organising the dinner, urging the military high command to make it an annual event.
“I will like to appreciate the commendable role played by the Armed Forces in the preservation and security of our fatherland from Independence to date.
“The spectacular achievements of the security agencies in the fight against terrorism, insurgency, militancy and banditry, amongst others, are well recognised and appreciated.
“While defending our country against all forms of threats, you are sometimes exposed to daunting challenges.
“Many have paid the supreme price in the line of duty while some others survive with varying degrees of injuries and incapacitation,” he said.
Also, the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Mr Boss Mustapher, said that the military personnel had continue to make sacrifices for Nigeria to become a letter place.
Mustapha commended the officers and soldiers for their commitment to one and indivisible Nigeria.
The independence anniversary dinner was organised to honour members of the armed forces who had distinguished themselves in their military career, especially in war fronts.
No fewer than 24 personnel comprising 12 officers, including the Late Lt.-Col. Abuh Ali and 12 soldiers, were honoured for gallantry and professionalism at the event.
