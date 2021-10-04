Niger Delta
Bayelsa, UNICEF Partner On Children’s Nutrition
The Bayelsa State Government in collaboration with the United Nations Children’s Fund, UNICEF, says the era of malnourishment of children in the state would soon be over.
The duo gave the indication at a programme with the theme: ‘Prioritizing Investment in Maternal, Infant and Young Child and Adolescent Nutrition and the PARSNIP project —key to sustainable development’ held by UNICEF in partnership with the state government in Yenagoa.
The Tide reports that participants at the event include members of the Bayelsa State Executive Council, officials of UNICEF as well as legislators of the state House of Assembly, just as policy makers in both the health and agricultural sectors were also in attendance.
Speaking on the theme of the programme, ‘Investing in maternal, infant, Child and Adolescent nutrition — for sustainable development’, the UNICEF chief nutrition officer, Mrs. Nemat Hajeebhoy stated that in a poll of about 500,000 children studied in Bayelsa State, about 125,000 were discovered to have stunted growth and other problems due to poor nutrition.
She identified exclusive breast feeding as the panacea for adequate nutrition for children and infants, adding however that about 90 per cent of Bayelsa children were reported by their team to have gotten good breast feeding from their mothers.
Delivering his keynote speech, the state Governor, Senator Douye Diri represented by the Secretary to the Government, Dr. Konbowei Benson said the government was making concerted effort at winning the scourge called poverty.
He identified lack and want as the reasons for poor nutrition not only in the state, but in many parts of the nation, saying that the prosperity government under his leadership was more than ever committed to executing its mantra of prosperity for all Bayelsans through adequate planning and provision of enabling environment for all to prosper so as to end the causes of poor nutrition as identified by UNICEF in its report.
Diri lambasted the Federal Government for operating an imbalance federation, saying that the revenue accruing to the state from the federal coffers was not commensurate with the vault of wealth generated from natural resources tapped away from the state, hence, the government has been battling with just a few budgetary provisions for the running of the state which he identified as having contributed to the UNICEF report.
“Nigeria is a democracy, but the kind of system whereby resources are taken away from our state for the development of other parts of the country without giving us as a state what is commensurate with the amount of natural resources tapped from our land is our greatest worry”.
“These reports you’ve given us here ordinarily shouldn’t have been so if enough was coming to us as a state from the Federal Government. So we’ve to be doing away with the paltry sum that is given us from the much they take away from our land on daily basis.
“As a government, we’ll do our best to reverse the trend and create the enabling environment for our people to prosper so that our children can have better nutrition from their mothers”, he said.
Meanwhile, the wife of the Governor of Bayelsa State, Dr. (Mrs) Gloria Diri has said children of the state under her time as the first lady of the state would be given proper nutrition.
She stated this during her investiture by UNICEF as the ‘nutrition champion’.
The state first lady who commended UNICEF for the investiture stated that the programme was apt, noting that UNICEF was right to have chosen her for the investiture, just as she pledged her continuous commitment to bettering the lots of children with regard to their nutrition and wellbeing in the state as first lady.
By: Ariwera Ibibo-Howells, Yenagoa
Police Arrest Suspected Attackers of Social Media Influencer
The Police Command in Edo State has arrested three persons suspected of assaulting a TikToK social media user identified as Olivia.
Following the viral video clip showing some young men assaulting and dehumanising a young woman, the Commissioner of Police, Philip Aliyu Ogbadu, directed a discreet investigation of the incident and an intelligence-based approach to unravelling those behind the dastardly act.
During the cause of information and intelligence gathering, the following suspects were arrested at different locations in Benin City, the state capital.
They are Omozejele John (29), who was arrested on September 26, 2021 at Uteh Community in the Upper Mission Extension area; Smart Ogbeide (29) and Tajudeen Afesume (30), who was arrested in his hideout at Owina Quarters, also in Uteh Community.
The Police Public Relations Officer in the state, Kontongs Bello, said the three suspects arrested confessed to the crime and further confessed to being members of the Aye Secret Cult. They are presently cooperating with police investigations and are already providing useful information that will lead to the arrest of other cult members on the run.
He said that the Commissioner of Police had directed that the suspects should be charged to court, vowing that cult groups and other criminal elements will not be allowed to operate in the state.
Bayelsa Kicks Against PIA, Appeals To Aggrieved Interests
The Bayelsa State Governor, Douye Diri, has described the Petroleum Industry Acts (PIA) recently signed into law by President Muhammadu Buhari as another step taken by the Federal Government to keep the oil-producing states as surbordinates.
The governor, while speaking during the state banquet to mark Nigeria’s 61 years independence anniversary and 25th anniversary of the creation of Bayelsa State in Yenagoa, appealed to aggrieved interests across the country to stop bloodletting and use dialogue to resolve differences.
He urged the Federal Government to reconsider the provisions of the PIA for the good of the oil producing states and the interest of peace.
He said, “The recent passage and signing into law of the Petroleum Industry Act which I have tagged ‘as a recipe for anarchy’ is yet another step taken to subordinate the oil producing states and make it more like a subordinate and super ordinate relationship.
“There is a missing gap in the relationship of our dear state Bayelsa and indeed the Niger Delta states and the centre is affected. I keep saying it at all times, that every day, we as a people, we worship, every Sunday, we go to Church to worship, every Friday the Muslims go to Mosque to worship, but we still have sins in our society.
“Therefore, in the same vein, we will not be tired to continue to talk about justice and freedom for Bayelsa State and indeed the Niger Delta region.
“And for us as a state, I like to let us know that our oil is diminishing, there is a forecast that very soon, nobody will trade on oil again; the European countries have already started doing away with fossils, therefore, while the oil still lasts, even though we have only 13%, and 87% is appropriated to the Federal Government, we will continue to talk about it.
“But as we keep talking about it, we have to look for other ways of diversifying our economy in Bayelsa State. We are gathered here today to honour and renew the dreams of our founding fathers, of an egalitarian and prosperous Bayelsa State and Nigeria.”
Udom Expands C’ttee To Capture Interest On Seaport
The perennial controversies and frenzies surrounding the establishment and siting of Ibom Deep Seaport in Mbo Local Government Area of Akwa Ibom State appear to have been laid to rest in the interim, following the expansion of the technical committee by Governor Udom Emmanuel, to accommodate host community interest.
Initially proposed to be located at Ibaka, the multi-billion dollar project was later shifted to Unyenghe, but still on the Atlantic coast of Mbo Local Government Area of the state.
Some section of Oron ethnic nationality in the state fearing that the project had been taken away from the enclave, allegedly wrote petitions against it, forcing some investors from China to back off from it.
Gov Emmanuel while agonising over the development in a media interview to mark the 34th anniversary of the state last week, particularly mentioned Oron Union, an umbrella socio-political organisation of the Oron people as the arrowhead of opposition to sitting of the project at Unyeghe as well as the change of its name from the initial Ibaka Deep Sea Port to Ibom Deep Sea Port.
But after leading the Oro Union headed by Bishop Etim Ante to visit the site of the port resulting in the union recanting some of the expressed opposition to the project, Emmanuel has equally approved the enlargement of the technical committee on the implementation of the seaport by addition of four more persons, to accommodate the input of the host communities.
The decision to accommodate Oro interest, according to state government press release signed by the state Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Mr Ini Ememobong, emanated from a meeting between the state government and representatives of the Oro people, held at Government House, Uyo.
