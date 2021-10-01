Editorial
Whither Nigeria @ 61?
After 61 years of Independence, the deplorable state of Nigeria has remained ubiquitous; insecurity, hatred, suspicion, dread of implosion, collapsing economy, disunity, authoritarianism, and deprivation, among others, are the talking points. So far, the optimistic followers of the tradition of “unity in diversity” are striving with the majority to encourage the country to revert to proper federal practice. In rural dwellings dominated by insurgents, bandits and militiamen, the facts on the ground have surpassed the debates.
Nigeria’s history is a narrative of a volatile union. Just as countries with disparate cultures, linguistic groups and nations are compelled to remain together, so is Nigeria confronted with survival challenges. Building a state is a long way off; the country has failed and has been taken by all kinds of criminals, and Nigerian society is in extraordinary unease. The harmful mixture of tribe, religion and corruption governs public sector affairs.
A political science professor, Femi Mimiko, once said: “Ours is the textbook definition of state capture, where a tiny governing elite runs the system in its interest and for its good. It is a system of political and economic exclusion, which fuels anger, and a feeling of marginalisation.” We agree no less with the submission of the erudite scholar. His thought simply reflects our true state.
The goals of a state — the protection of lives and property, the well-being of citizens, the realisation of individual and collective potential — are few and far between, and the situation is deteriorating daily. Erected on a foundation of oppression, fraud and a rigged administrative system, unity and inclusion have consistently been elusive. Never since before and after the Nigerian Civil War have the ethnic nationalities and major faiths been so mutually inimical.
Built on a tripod, the country had three active regions that competed successfully in terms of socio-economic development and the emancipation of their citizens. These regions were North, East and West. The North covered all parts of the 19 present-day Northern states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja. The Eastern Region had all the five states of the South-East geo-political zone including Rivers, Cross River, Bayelsa and Akwa Ibom. The Western Region comprised the six present-day states of the South-West zone, some parts of which were Lagos, Edo and Delta States. In 1963, through a referendum, a fourth region — Mid-West (covering present-day Edo and Delta) was carved out of the Western Region. Then, the nascent Nigerian nation was the envy of the world as the regions, embedded in fiscal federalism, struggled to out-do one another in terms of the provision of world-class infrastructure and facilities, and the welfare of their peoples.
However, political apathy set in and undermined virtually everything: crime has become massive, spotlighting a 12-year-old terrorist insurgency, heavily armed and organised bandits, Fulani herdsmen-militants converging in the country from all over West, North and Central Africa, kidnappers, cult gangs, growing separatist agitations and brutal gangsters. The Governors of Zamfara, Katsina, Niger, and Sokoto States previously conceded that bandits were controlling swathes of territory like the terrorists who once controlled 28 local government areas in the North-East.
The economy has for decades defied solutions, kept alive only by oil revenues obtained from the Niger Delta region and inequitably distributed by the 36 states, the FCT and the central government. This culture of sharing makes states indolent, ineffective and parasitical. At 61, Nigeria cannot claim to be pursuing its political integration or social commitment. In key areas of life, the miseries of missed targets are notable. Elections are a war, usually a farce. Courts repeatedly decide “winners” mostly on technicalities.
Many states and the Federal Government are in debt. The exchange rate, which was 71 kobo per dollar in 1960, 89 kobo in 1985, N22 in 1993, and N92 at the start of the Fourth Republic in 1999, has shot through the roof. Now, the dollar is officially traded for, at least, N410, and N560 on the parallel market. For a country heavily dependent on external sources for almost every need, including what it can produce, such as petroleum products, this is an economic disaster.
Domestic manufacturing has declined badly, causing terrible unemployment. At the time of Independence, the unemployment rate was 6.6%; however, due to the hovering population with no clinical plan to manage it, the country is faced with an exceptional unemployment time bomb. Today, our combined unemployment and underemployment rate is 55.7%. The textile industry hired 60,000 people in 1970; 165,000 in 1980; and peaked at 250,000 in 1985. But in 2015, it had just 5,000 employees. Today, that number is estimated to have further dropped by half.
Corruption is a monster that cannot be ignored. The Human Environment Development Agency has stated that Nigeria lost $600billion to corruption between 1960 and 2019. The efforts of successive regimes in the fight against corruption have failed miserably. PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC) concluded that corruption has the potential to cost Nigeria up to 37 per cent of GDP by 2030. The result has been mass poverty.
In 2018, Nigeria surpassed India to become the world’s extreme poverty capital. The living standards of 80million of its citizens were below the threshold of $1.90 per day. The World Poverty Clock had projected that by mid-2020, this number would rise to 105million. This makes life expectancy as low as 55 years, ranking fifth in the world. In 1960, Nigeria’s peers; Cuba, Singapore and Malaysia were 78, 83 and 76 years, respectively. UNICEF reports that our country is now the world’s capital of under-five deaths, taking over from India.
As the foundation of social development, education is a mess. Although Nigeria today has 161 (82 public, no less than 79 private) universities, and only the University of Ibadan and the University of Nigeria at the time of Independence, the country has about the most negative distinction of having the most out-of-school children in the world. By 2018, the illiteracy rate was 62percent, which is a huge problem. Also, with a population of over 200million, and a central police force of about 370,000 (representing approximately 1 policeman to 541 citizens), most Nigerians are virtually unpoliced.
The rating of the Fragile States Index (previously the Failing Countries Index) published by the United States think tank, Fund For Peace (FFP), reflects the country’s horrible performance. Because of factors such as a weak or ineffective central government losing control of parts of its territory, lack of public services, widespread corruption, crime, refugees, and continued economic adversity, Nigeria was ranked the 14th most vulnerable country globally. All the social, economic and political considerations mentioned by the FFP are present in their entirety. Politically, the country no longer has any legitimacy.
Nigeria stands proud as a federation. But in all honesty, it cannot say it is practising anything close to true federalism. Besides Lagos and Rivers, other states are wholly dependent on statutory allocations. We have a centralised police and correctional (prisons) system, creating an anomalous situation where, for instance, a person commits a state offence; he is arrested by federal police, tried by a state court, and sentenced to a federal correctional facility. Our federalism is abnormal. Its content suggests a unitary system.
During an interdenominational church service in commemoration of the 61st Independence Anniversary at St. Paul’s Anglican Church, which was held in Port Harcourt, last Sunday, the Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike, succinctly captured the mood of the nation when he declared that Nigeria was at such point of extinction that only God, not man, could reverse the impending disintegration. He said it was unfortunate that at the age of 61, Nigeria had continued to struggle with leadership failure.
Hear him: “This is the time Nigeria needs God more. The country is gone. Insecurity everywhere. Everyone needs to say, God, we need you because man’s leadership has failed this country. At 61 years, Nigeria is full of enmity, full of divisions, hatred, ethnicity, a country that cannot put itself together. Everybody has responsibility, so ask yourself questions, have I played my own part?” Absolutely! Bad leadership and followership account for plenty of our misfortunes. To achieve the Nigeria of our dream, our leaders at all levels must act right while the followers must hold them accountable.
Time has come to undertake the reforms needed to return to the pre-1966 era of autonomy, with the 36 states as autonomous and efficient sub-national units. Nobel Prize laureate, Professor Wole Soyinka, agreed with former President Olusegun Obasanjo that the country was falling apart and needed to be fixed urgently to avert implosion, though Obasanjo missed the opportunity to reform Nigeria. Some, like Cardinal John Onaiyekan, and the pan-Yoruba socio-cultural group, Afenifere, believe the main national issue should be restructuring and not the 2023 elections. Of course, they are right!
There is an urgent need for the National Assembly to review and amend the 1999 Constitution to reflect the yearnings and aspirations of Nigerians today, as the present Constitution does not address the fundamental issues of justice, equity and fairness. There is no question that the Constitution, produced by the military, contains several defects that must be corrected. What Nigerians desire is a people’s Constitution that complies with democratic norms and principles. The proposed Constitution must enshrine the cardinal principles of true federalism, the devolution of powers and the rule of law.
It is either the country reforms or breaks up. To avoid disintegration, the union must be intrinsically reworked into competitive federalism in which all units become productive, manage and take their destiny in their hands. But is there a will? Somehow, the critical mass is galvanising in many parts of the country to save it from collapsing. But the groups that are imperiously standing against restructuring, especially the Northern elite, should not push other nationalities to a position where negotiation becomes impossible and secession inevitable.
Therefore, at 61 years, Nigeria must take proactive actions to resolve the many vexatious issues waiting to tear the nation apart. First, it must resolve the current Value Added Tax (VAT) collection imbroglio in favour of states. The judiciary, through the matter instituted by Rivers State Government, has already shown that it is the right direction to go. The Federal Government should therefore stop fighting the will of the people and constitutional provisions on the collection of VAT and other taxes.
The constitutional amendment process at the National Assembly must also accommodate e-transmission of election results and put stringent measures in place to check fraudulent activities before, during and after elections. The Federal Government must implement reforms in the oil and gas sector that underpin fairness and justice for the people that bear the brunt of exploration and production operations. The Presidency must ensure political inclusion of minority groups in key public offices and strategic military and para-military command leadership positions. Stakeholders at all tiers of government must jettison corruption, nepotism and tribalism, and entrench rule of law in public life to drive good governance and ensure that the governments are accountable to the people. Above all, the security forces must exterminate acts of terrorism, banditry, gangsterism, and kidnapping in Nigeria.
Editorial
Leveraging Nigeria’s 5G Policy
Technology is a meaningful part of human life or existence and this is true for a fact in Nigeria.
Africa’s giant is one of the technological hotspots across the African continent and makes great use of digital resources to prosper. A technology leap that many Nigerians are anxiously awaiting is the deployment of 5G.
Nigerians were exhilarated when the Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Isa Pantami, announced that the Federal Executive Council (FEC) had approved the Fifth Generation Network, also known as 5G for Nigeria. Pantami said that the council, in ratifying the 5G, took cognizance of the report of the International Telecommunications Union (ITU) and the World Health Organisation (WHO) that pronounced it safe to human health.
Assuring the safety of Nigerians, the minister said that the radioactivity of the network was lower than that of the 4G currently in use. He revealed that the deployment of the plan would be implemented in phases between now and 2025 and listed the benefits of the policy to include higher data rate, fuller capacity, lower latency, job opportunities and necessary assistance to the security agencies in localities where the high-quality frequency was lacking.
What is 5G? Very simply put, this is the next generation of mobile broadband. A real step up from the current 4G networks, it guarantees to be of great benefit to personal and business activities. 5G is the acronym for the Fifth Generation of wireless communications. Experts assert that it is an advancement on the previous 3G and 4G that can provide much faster connectivity and speed up technologies like the Internet of Things (IoT) and Artificial Intelligence (AI).
Oddly enough, Nigeria was the first African country to test 5G but was not able to implement it. However, South Africa was the first to apply it, using Vodacom and MTN in 2019. Kenya came in second place last April when the network was run, utilising Nokia and Huawei simultaneously. Although 5G is still not widely available, more and more African countries are embarking on testing. Telecommunications in Morocco, Egypt, Gabon, Uganda and Lesotho are carrying out preliminary conduction tests. Even in this case, it may take longer to adopt the technology as a whole.
According to some connoisseurs in information technology, when the 5G network becomes heart and soul operational across the country, it should equally convey a boost to businesses, especially as they are increasingly going online in the modern age, and taking advantage of digital channels to prosper. Of course, this can be noticed in the way Nigerian companies use online marketing to boost brand awareness or sell their products worldwide through digital platforms and websites. An effective 5G network is expected to help Nigerian businesses work faster, more flexibly and more productively.
However, despite the pontifical benefits, controversies, theories and myths have consistently stood in the way of the Federal Government’s declaration to roll out the Fifth Generation network in the country. There are apprehensions as to the likely harmful impact of the latest technology to the country, with some quarters citing cybersecurity and privacy threats, while others have referred to possible health-related predicaments from electromagnetic radiation and other negative impacts on the environment. Those concerns must be dealt with as the technology becomes operational in Nigeria.
Other claims still deal with health risks since the launch of 5G in China and its deployment in several other countries. They are Covid-19 vaccines contain 5G microchips; that 5G release is used to cover up the Covid-19 pandemic; and that 5G causes headaches, migraines, and dizziness and even cancer. In addition, it is believed to suppress the immune system and increase the risk of SARS-CoV-2, which causes Covid-19.
Nigeria’s National Security Adviser (NSA), Major-General Babagana Monguno (rtd), also raised critical national security concerns and caution regarding the introduction of the Fifth Generation (5G) network. Monguno spoke at the Senate investigative hearing on the current state of the 5G network in Nigeria and its technological impact on citizens, where he posited that if misplaced and left in the wrong hands, it could pose a threat to national security.
Many countries are finding it difficult to deploy the technology mainly because of the challenges and myths characterising it as well as its introduction. Similarly, Nigeria has its obstacles that have impeded the execution of the technology in the country. That was acknowledged by Pantami as one reason for the seemingly late take-off of the policy.
But those who should know better have come out invincibly to debunk the misgivings. The United Kingdom government recently issued perhaps the strongest rebuttal of these figments of the fertile imagination of some self-styled scientists. “There is absolutely no credible evidence of a link between 5G and Coronavirus; inaccurate information was being spread online about 5G”, the UK’s Department of Digital, Culture, Media, and Sport (DCMS) noted.
Though the reservations against the network are not scientifically proven, they must not be disparaged as there is a need for constant enlightenment to instil credence in Nigerians about the safety of the 5G technology. Enlightenment has to be intensified to encourage broader endorsement of the policy. Nobody should be held execrable for the pervasive misconception of robotics. When the origin of both the Covid-19 pandemic and the 5G technology is examined, it may easily be understood why people inter-relate them.
Notwithstanding the disinclinations, we believe the perks derivable from effectual 5G network deployment far outweigh the handicaps. Therefore, the Nigerian government should proceed with the declaration of information technology and telecommunications as vital infrastructure to facilitate the broadband strategy. Governments at all levels must also enhance their efforts to incorporate information technology with its potential to facilitate governance and deracinate corruption in the country.
The exhaustive adoption of information technology and migration of state operations from manual to digital will certainly ensure that the country conforms to the benchmark of government operations in the 21st century. 5G remains the best technology available; therefore, adopting it now is more suitable for the country to avoid playing catch-up later, which would be more exorbitant to bear up under.
Editorial
Not Only RIWAMA
The enormous task being undertaken round-the-clock by the Rivers State Waste Management Agency (RIWAMA) would be better appreciated by those who can still recall the putrefying heaps of refuse in Port Harcourt streets and on road medians immediately before and after the exit of the erstwhile administration in the state.
About six weeks to May 29, 2015, refuse disposal in some parts of the state capital and its environs had been conducted in a slapdash manner as waste contractors insisted on the payment of their several months’ outstanding arrears before the approaching handover date. Meanwhile, the state’s monthly accruals from the federation account had suffered a free fall from an average of N25 billion to less than N10 billion, making it difficult for the state to pay workers, pensioners, service providers and also fund ongoing projects.
In any case, Governor Nyesom Wike had, on assumption of office, appointed the then state chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and owner of Go Round Football Club, Bro Felix Obuah, as the sole administrator of RIWAMA. He also approved the immediate payment of all the outstanding arrears owed waste disposal contractors as to enable them go back to work.
In no time, the sanitary condition of Port Harcourt and environs was restored. Service coverage was even extended from the previous five local governments of Port Harcourt, Obio/Akpor and sections of Ikwerre, Eleme and Etche to include parts of Oyigbo and Okrika, with oversight function to the others. Not quite long after, the Agency acquired additional waste bins, leading to the creation of more receptacles. Of course, this will also mean that more money had to be voted for the expanded coverage.
The refuse disposal period of between 6:00 pm to 6:00 am inherited from the previous administration was altered to last from 6:00 pm to 12:00 midnight, ostensibly to enable waste contractors conclude their refuse evacuations before the break of day.
The success of these and several other good initiatives of the new management was always undermined by the poor sanitary habits of some residents who still dumped their trash indiscriminately, sometimes pouring such into the drainages and natural water channels. Others included street traders and waste scavengers who already are notorious agents of dispersion. But of all these, the most disturbing habit was that of emptying household waste onto well-lit road medians where such eyesores were made even more visible at night.
It was once reported that the previous administration in the state had made it mandatory for refuse contractors to acquire waste compactor vehicles. But it was also obvious that those who complied with the order simply procured equipment that were imported mostly from some Eastern European junk yards and whose spare parts production had long been discontinued. Refuse evacuation has continued to suffer hiccups as these rickety trucks break down every so often while making their nocturnal rounds.
Waste management is no mean task. Even Governor Wike acknowledged this some years ago when he said: “The issue of waste is worrisome even in Nigeria.
“So far, my administration has ordered more than 20,000 waste bins to enhance proper waste collection and disposal within the metropolis and its environs.
“I am reiterating my administration’s readiness to rid the state capital and its environs of waste. We need all residents’ cooperation to restore Port Harcourt to its Garden City status. We will clamp down on street trading to boost sanitation in Port Harcourt metropolis and environs…”
Not long after this, the state chief executive raised a special task force on street trading and illegal motor parks which he placed directly under his watch.
For a while, things appeared to have improved, especially with the dislodgement of traders from the median at Creek Road Market and several other notorious points; including Education Bus Stop, Rumuokoro, Garrison, Rumuola, Bori Camp, Oil Mill Market and Ikoku. That was until reports of brazen harassment, bribery, extortion and dangerous weapons possession became rife and eventually led to the disbandment of the body. Though, it has since been reconstituted under a new leadership which also appears to have taken off well.
Perhaps, based on his observation of the deteriorating sanitary condition of the state, the governor had recently voiced out his displeasure while threatening to disband the state’s waste management authority if in the next seven days he did not see an improvement in service delivery. In apparent response to this, Obuah had threatened to sack any waste contractor who did not tidy up his operational area within 48 hours.
As a way of reducing the effect of sudden failure of contractors’ equipment, the Agency had, early last year, unveiled two refuse compactor trucks for its rapid response operations. It also announced its expectation of five more of such trucks. At the event, the RIWAMA boss was said to have attempted an appraisal of his organisation.
“I want to say without an iota of doubt that RIWAMA has achieved over 85 per cent cleanness of Rivers State even though that is not enough because we want to achieve 100 per cent.
“But with these two disposal trucks in our fleet, I am assuring the good people of the state that we are heading towards achieving 99.9 per cent,” Obuah announced.
Governor Wike may have caught RIWAMA napping at some points while pursuing the government’s objective of restoring the former glory of Port Harcourt but, like His Excellency once noted, citizens’ cooperation is also key. Therefore, let us individually and collectively do all we can to assist our waste managers improve the city’s looks and, by extension, our health.
And who said there will be no reward, maybe a shawarma for RIWAMA if the Agency achieves its rather lofty performance target before May 29, 2023? This is on a lighter side, anyway.
By: Ibelema Jumbo
