Opinion
On 61 Years Of US-Nigeria Tie
As Nigeria celebrates her national day, we celebrate our enduring bilateral partnership with the continent’s regional, political, and economic powerhouse.
We appreciate Nigeria’s leadership in the region, standing up for the integrity of democratic nations in West Africa. Nigeria was among the first to condemn the recent coup in Guinea, regularly recognises the need for presidential term limits, and supports its best and brightest to serve in the highest ranks of international organisations – most recently demonstrated by Dr Chikwe Ihekweazu’s recent appointment to Assistant Director-General at the World Health Organization (WHO).
The COVID-19 pandemic showed us all that global challenges require global solutions. Our mission team partnered with Nigeria to tackle COVID-19 to save lives, promote economic recovery, and develop resilience as our experts worked side-by-side with the Presidential Task Force, Federal Ministry of Health, and the Nigerian Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).
We provided more than four million doses of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine to Nigeria and contributed more than $84.2 million in COVID-related equipment and technical assistance, including a mobile field hospital, 200 ventilators, and personal protective equipment. Additional vaccine donations are in the works. We conducted epidemiological COVID detection surveys, provided rapid response teams, trained over 200,000 military and civilian personnel on COVID-19 control measures, and transferred technology for virtual training.
Through the President’s Emergency Plan for AIDS Relief (PEPFAR), supporting Nigeria since 2004, the U.S. government now is providing life saving treatment to over 1.5 million of Nigeria’s estimated 1.8 million people living with HIV and remains committed to closing the gap to reaching HIV epidemic control by 2023.
We also recognise that security and economic concerns weigh on the minds of all Nigerians. We work in solidarity with the Nigerian government to address those challenges together. Diplomacy, development, public health, and defence have long been pillars that provide the foundation for promoting and protecting U.S. national security interests abroad. Our bilateral relationship is strong and based on such mutual interests.
We share the Nigerian government’s recognition that, indeed, military aid will not be the exclusive tool to end insecurity in the country. A “whole of government” approach is required to protect citizens and stabilise the country. And, indeed, all Nigerians have a role to play in improving security.
We have a long-standing partnership with the Nigerian military and the Nigerian police that consists of advising, training, exercises, education, and military systems and equipment, all of which are encompassed in the historic A-29 Super Tucano sale. These engagements emphasise the skills and processes that are critical to shaping effective militaries.
The United States supports Nigeria’s economic growth and its mutually beneficial trade with the U.S. through both private sector engagement and government-supported initiatives – such as the West Africa Trade and Investment Hub, Prosper Africa, the U.S. Trade and Development Agency, and the Foreign Commercial Service. The U.S. is proud to be the largest humanitarian donor in Nigeria, providing $1.45 billion since 2015, and supporting an estimated two million conflict-affected households in the north. The U.S. is looking forward to expanding on these economic relationships in the future.
We commend Nigeria on its efforts to encourage dialogue and transparency at all levels of governance and continue to partner with Nigeria on efforts to improve its governing capacity. We are focused on strengthening Nigeria’s democratic processes and institutions and encouraging freedom of information, including efforts to enforce accountability through credible and transparent elections.
USAID’s partnerships with the federal and state governments, 200 civil society organisations, and the private sector are fulfilling these goals – by improving the electoral process, strengthening civil society advocacy for a more transparent government, reinforcing the role of local peace committees to resolve conflict, and supporting transparency and service delivery improvements.
The Mission takes pride in its extensive people-to-people engagement fostering bridges between our two nations. Last year the Migration Policy Institute noted that Nigerians in the U.S. are the most highly educated immigrant population in the United States, with 61 percent holding at least a bachelor’s degree, compared to 31 percent of the total foreign-born population.
Further, more than half of Nigerian immigrants (54 percent) occupy management positions, compared with 32 percent of the total foreign-born population and 39 percent of the U.S.-born population. In addition, ties are deepening in the art, film, fashion, and music spaces.
Nigeria’s potential is enormous. With Nigeria’s vibrant and innovative youth, we know that the best is yet to come for this great nation. As proud partners, we will continue to stand by Nigeria and work towards a more inclusive, peaceful, and prosperous Nigeria.
By: Mary Beth Leonard
Leonard is U.S. Ambassador to Nigeria
Opinion
Slave-Labour Economy
On page 6 of The Tide newspaper, Fri. Sept. 17, 2021, Professor Kingsley Moghalu, a former Deputy Director of the Central Bank of Nigeria, told us that over $600 billion of Nigeria’s money had been stolen since 1960. He is sad over that situation, like some other Nigerians are, which is his motivating desire to contest to be a president come 2023. Moghalu went on to tell us that corruption remains one of the biggest problems facing Nigeria, and also listed four measures necessary to fight the scourge.
Being an erudite economist, Moghalu would know how citizens react to a predatory and parasitic political economy deliberately put in place by caterpillars of the commonwealth. He would undoubtedly know what very wide income disparity in an economy can bring about, especially where the marginalised class of citizens gnash their teeth in silence. With a minimum income of N30,000 per month, Moghalu must be aware that there are Nigerians whose total monthly take-home is over N30 million; sans hidden incomes!
A slave-labour economy is captured in the common adage of “monkey working but baboon chopping”. Would any honest Nigerian deny that the Nigerian political economy operates on such predatory and parasitic foundation? While it may not be necessary to dig into the origin of how such foundation was put in place, any intelligent analyst would seek to dig out the engine of the Nigerian economy and those who hold it in monopoly. Docility of Nigerians may not continue for too long!
Clever schemes in a predatory and parasitic political economy are usually put in place in such a way that individual managers of the political and economic systems serve as mere yeomen or stooges. Being a professor, Moghalu must have supervised postgraduate projects and must also be aware of the role of a “blind reader”. A blind assessor evaluates what is brought before him to assess and within the context of academic culture. Academic culture trades on provable and quantifiable indices, such that what cannot be put in chapters and verses are not acceptable evidence.
So, the hide-and-seek game goes on and on, while naïve persons can be swayed by sanctimonious sermons as panacea for corruption. Four means of curbing corruption, according to Moghalu, include value system education and reform; leadership by example via accountability; punishment for corruption, and improvement in the reward system in public services. It is true that “many people steal in public life because they are afraid about their old age and whether they will have anything or a roof over their heads”.
When Senator Ben Murray Bruce once suggested an option of cutting down remunerations of political office holders in order to provide for a social welfare system, he was told to use his own allowances for that purpose. Another lawmaker had the audacity to say that their allowances were not enough for members of the National Assembly. Also a former state governor who later became a senator, went on to say that he was getting less as a senator than when he was a governor when all his needs were free.
When the umbrella body of Nigerian university lecturers (ASUU) cried out many years ago that Nigerian senators had remunerations four times what the President of USA earned, Nigerian masses did not go to the streets to protest. Nigerians did not protest because they knew what slave masters do to slaves who complain that they are hungry. When late Senator Francis Ellah raised a lone voice of protest in the Senate about a predatory structure that Nigerian lawmakers were putting in place, he was shouted down thanks to his Unfinished Motion.
It is not that a few Nigerians were not aware of what was going on in the Nigerian political economy since 1970, but the question is: who would fight a ruthless and vicious monster? Such a vicious titan or monster does not operate as an individual person but as an impersonal system foisted on a society through the instrumentality of state policies and programmes. An unsuspecting and naïve populace carry and endure the burdens of such chicanery, whereby lawmakers become the tools and agents of perfecting of the parasitic system. Do we have such?
We can see the excrescences and clever pattern of operation of the predatory and parasitic system in current issues of open grazing, PIA and VAT controversies where people can speak from two sides of their mouths. “Robbing Peter to pay Paul” is an idiom as well as a message, whereby those who are courageous to raise a voice of protest are called ugly names and their actions described as Satanic, idiotic, since they are seen as jokers who can be bought over. Truly, money has played a key role in the process of enslavement of the Nigerian masses.
Perhaps, the fault may not be in the stars but in ourselves, that we are such down trodden unaderlings or slaves to political and economic gangsters. A major tool used by gangsters is fear, through intimidation and braggadocio; thanks to proliferation of arms. Another tool is money, through which stubborn opponents can be bribed or bought over. Predators use the resources and opportunities provided by their target victims, to intimidate and hold them hostage. In the case of Nigeria, oil is the key resource.
It is important to state that the Nigerian Civil War (1967-1970) provided ample opportunity for the installation of a predatory and parasitic order of political economy. It came to stay and efforts being made currently to fight the monster is what we call war against corruption. Truly, corruption is not the fundamental issue but a living vestige of an institutionalised slave-labour economy. Therefore, Professor Moghalu, even as a President of Nigeria, would be fighting against an invincible monster which he cannot root out.
Add all these issues to the fact that Nigeria’s current total national debt stands at N35.5 trillion, not including other hidden commitments that are not made public. Then why do we have invincible “bandits” that cannot be beaten by the colossal might of the nation? Obviously, something is fishy somewhere, and Nigerians should be asking questions. Among such questions should be: who are the predators and slave masters who hire bandits to keep the status quo intact? And for whose benefits? At the end of the day, we can go the way of Afghanistan! End of story! Moghalu’s nation-building mission aside!
By: Bright Amirize
Dr Amirize is a retired lecturer from the Rivers State University, Port Harcourt.
Opinion
Hospital Detention As Violation
Reports from World Health Organisation (WHO) indicate that hospital detention is both a human right violation and inconsistent with efforts towards universal health coverage.
For the fact that it is a human right violation, it means that, for decades, hospitals have been violating the rights of patients who might not be able to pay their bills. This may not be in Nigeria alone; it could have been happening in other countries of the world.
It should not come to us as a surprise as sometimes the hospitals in question may not have a choice to detain their patients after rendering healthcare services.
Reports have it that often times, hospital workers volunteer to pay some patients medical bills just to save a life. That was a case where the parents of a child could not cope, but the workers put resources together and purchased drugs to take care of the patient.
I have also seen a situation where a woman spent about a week in a public hospital. The husband was expected to get some money for continuation of treatment. When money was not forthcoming, she was taken care of and even discharged without paying any more charges.
I think that decision was taken by the management of that hospital. The gesture is worthy of emulation and should be commended by all. The medical workers try their best but need money to get hospital consumables.
Another case in point was about a woman who, after delivery of a baby, had difficulty with her placenta. She spent about six months in a public hospital till she was okay. In fact, when she was finally discharged, her family could not pay part of the expenses.
The hospitals need money to render services. Management needs funds to run the hospital like any other institution. Sometimes, accumulated medical expenses become difficult for patients and families to offset, especially in life threatening ailments where hospital bills can run into thousands of naira.
Some persons have experienced that. A situation where a family was unaware of paying extra charges aside an initial deposit made in the hospital after spending extra days, they were mandated to settle the extra bills before they were allowed to leave.
The issue of how management of hospitals should handle cases like these calls for concern.
According to WHO, it is an infringement of patients’ human rights to withhold them from going to their destination after receiving medical treatment. The healthcare workers need to be paid, especially if it has to do with the private sector. Facilities and equipment need to be purchased and maintained for effective running of the hospitals.
There were times in the past when some persons ran away from the hospital when their wives had delivery of new borns for lack of funds to offset delivery fees.
In the public sector, I think consultancy is free and it is just for persons to purchase their drugs. In the kind of society we find ourselves, if medical services are available or some persons allowed to have their way, even those who are buoyant will pretend and refuse to pay their medical bills.
If you give such opportunity to every Nigerian, some will abuse it. They will expect government to do that. People should be able to pay their medical bills. Payment of medical bills in hospitals is very important because they must work.
Stakeholders in medicare should create a system that will ensure that the two sides of the matter are balanced. Government is not to blame but it can assist. The issue about hospital detention is not just making rules but it should be to create a balance.
Rightly, anybody that receives or accepts a service from another is expected to pay for such service rendered. It is not easy to run a hospital. The health workers need to be paid. If hospitals offer free services, let’s say private, they may not have funds to operate.
WHO should set up certain policies on ground, something in form of grant, free medicare, National Health Insurance Scheme, NHIS, so that it is said that detaining patients who could not afford their health bills should be set free, then such health policy will cover the bills.
Really, some health workers in public hospitals are so kind that they cater for a number of patients who have become old in the hospitals as well as the elderly. I think that at a public hospital level, there should be a declaration of free medical service. Otherwise patients should be made to pay.
In Nigeria, such rule may not be applicable considering a lot of factors. WHO should enact such rule. Some countries have health insurance for their citizens. In other countries according to reports, where there is free medicare, that it is not totally free.
While the patients need to live, hospital workers generally need to be taken care of, resources are needed to run and manage the health institutions, be it private or public. Even in the United Kingdom, where they operate NHIS, it is only to a certain amount and level.
Then if patients are detained, how do they look for the money. If there are really those who treat patients free, then they should be commended.
If you talk about the herbal traditional healers, he or she needs to go to the bushes to get some herbs for curative measures. This definitely costs time and money. If they render free care, their sustainability will be in doubt.
The truth is that there are persons in some health facilities who have run out of funds. They have probably done all they can to let their persons survive.
Emphasis should be on health insurance so that more people can have access to healthcare. If they cannot pay after hospitals have rendered services, the insurance can cover the bills.
Quite some time now, the issue of people registering in HMO has been going on, both for organisations and individuals. But I can’t tell how willing people have been about it. This is supposed to be for families as any member of the family enrolls the other for healthcare coverage.
It is high time families registered their households in health insurance scheme. This will go a long way in alleviating problems associated with detention and inability to offset health care bills.
Well-meaning citizens have been clamouring for good health care system in Nigeria. I think if it is available, they will surely pay.
By: Eunice Choko-Kayode
