Sports
We Want To Push Nigerian Athletics Forward …Okowa
President of the Athletics Federation Nigeria, Tonobok Okowa, has said that his priority was to push athletics forward, so as to enhance the development of the sport in the country.
Okowa told newsmen on Monday, at the end of the federation’s first board meeting held at the package B of the Moshood Abiola National Stadium, Abuja, that athletes’ welfare was also part of his priority.
“We have to work hard to push Nigerian athletics forward from the grassroots development, to junior and senior championships.
“The athletes’ welfare is part of the things we discussed, what we can do to put in place and to do the right thing, so that the athletes will perform well in their forth coming championships,” he said.
Okowa said the purpose of the first executive meeting of the board was to deliberate on the development of the federation.
“The outcome of the meeting is that we discussed on the areas we need to touch, especially the formation of committees and sub- committees.
“Everybody contributed to what they felt they can do and what we could do, to push the federation forward and also enhance the development of athletics in Nigeria.
“We disagreed to agree on getting the right things done and when people of like minds come together they will achieve and that’s what we are here for,” he said.
”We also discussed what happened in Kenya during the World Athletics Junior Championships and some other areas that we need to make urgent corrections and see how we can do it better.
“We went there (Kenya) we performed well and we made our country proud and we will do better when the committees are in place, then everybody will work and work hard,” he said.
At the U20 World Athletics Championships held in Nairobi, Kenya, Team Nigeria finished third on the final medals table with four gold and three bronze medals.
It would be recalled that in June 2021, the Delta State Sports Commission chairman, Tonobok Okowa, was elected President unopposed, when he polled 43 of 44 votes.
Sports
D’Tigress Savours 3rd Straight Title, Eyes Strong Future
Nigeria captain, Adaora Elonu, is eyeing a strong future after D’Tigress became only the second side to win three African women’s basketball titles in a row when beating Mali 70-59 on Sunday in Yaounde, Cameroon.
The Nigerians join Senegal in achieving the feat, with the record 11-time champions having won four straight championships between 1974 and 1981.
More than justifying their status as Africa’s highest-ranked side, D’Tigress led 22-11 after the first quarter and never looked back, with the Malians closing the gap in the final quarter by when it was too little too late.
“If we continue our development, invest in our teams and youth division, and take control of that, we can be strong for the next two, 10, 50 years,” rallied Elonu.
Elonu, whose 12 points in the final were accompanied by 13 from Ezinne Kalu and 15 from Victoria Macaulay, was delighted with the way in which her team won a fifth title for Nigeria.
“The things I stressed to the team most was we have to play together, as a team,” she said. “We have great leaders on the team, we get our message across.
“You can’t win MVP (Most Valuable Player) without your team and my team was a big part of that award. Sharing the ball and moving without the ball, none of that looks good if your team-mates don’t look good.”
Mali’s search for a first title since 2007, and only second overall, goes on but they can reflect on an impressive display in Cameroon.
Not only did they go one better than their third-place finishes of both 2017 and 2019, but they also managed to put a damning report detailing ‘institutionalised sexual abuse’ in the Malian women’s game to one side.
Commissioned by world governing body, FIBA, the report spoke of ‘decades’ of abuse suffered by some female players, which Mali’s federation – seven of whose members are now suspended – was adjudged to have covered up.
Like champions, Nigeria, Mali, who last reached the final in 2009, will now enter a qualifying tournament involving 14 other teams next February in a bid to reach next year’s Women’s Basketball World Cup in Australia.
Earlier on Sunday, hosts, Cameroon took bronze after beating Senegal 53-49 in the third-place play-off.
Sports
Rangers Eager To Sign More Players
Rangers General Manager, Davidson Owumi, said the club will sign more players, before start of the new season.
Rangers International FC, is one of the busiest clubs in the transfer market, and they have concluded the signing of nine new players.
They have already secured the signature of David Chimezie, Olawole Stephen from Dakkada; Emeka Obiora from El-Kanemi Warriors; Ikechukwu Julius from Gateway FC, Samuel Pam also joined from a Latvian club side.
Philip Ogwuche joined from Jigawa Golden Stars, while Moses Effiong and Akintunde Oloyode joined from Plateau United and MFM FC.
Rangers also retained nineteen players from last season, but Owumi said, they are still in the market for more business.
“We have done what is needed to keep our club on the right path to challenge effectively for a double at the end of the 2021/2022season.
“Management and the committee in charge of recruitment did its best to get the players requested by the technical crew and it’s our hope to get more before the start of the season, to place the club in a position to challenge for the league and Aiteo cup double,” he said.
Sports
D’Tigress Lifts Fifth Afrobasket Title
Anayo Iwuala was voted man of the match in the Tunisian Super Cup encounter between his Club Esperance and CS Sfaxien on Saturday.
The Super Eagles winger scored the winning goal to hand the Tunisian Cup in a pausalting game.
He raced to a pass from his teammate and smashed a low drive into the left bottom corner beyond the goalkeeper.
Iwuala, has now won his first career title since turning professional, few years ago.
Anayo started his professional career with Delta Force, before moving to eight time Nigerian Champions, Enyimba of Aba.
He joined Espérance in a €500,000 deal from the People’s Elephants back in July 2021.
