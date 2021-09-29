Featured
Rivers Tops States’ Fiscal Performance Ranking
Rivers State has emerged the best sub-national in the overall 2021 Fiscal Performance Ranking.
The ranking was contained in the report of the BudgIT annual report on the State of States, released, yesterday.
BudgIT is a non-governmental organisation (NGO) which focuses on fiscal performances of both federal and state governments in the country.
In its “State of States Report 2021, BudgIT noted that Rivers State topped the overall 2021 Fiscal Performance Ranking, while adding that only three states in the country can meet their operating expenses obligations from their revenues.
“Rivers State once again topped the overall 2021 Fiscal Performance Ranking despite Covid-19 induced fiscal shocks to its IGR, indicating that the fiscal fundamentals of this state, compared to others in the country, are more prudently managed.
“Two states made it, as new entrants to the Top 5 category in the overall 2021 ranking – Ebonyi state emerged in 2nd position; up from 6th position in 2020 ranking, and Kebbi state emerged in 5th position, up from 11th position in 2020”.
It stated that economic shocks from the Covid-19 pandemic took a toll on states’ Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) and their share of federally collected revenue in 2020, pushing their cumulative IGR down by 3.43percent, except for Lagos State that recorded 5.08percent IGR growth in the period.
According to the report, “The fiscal fundamentals of this state (Rivers), compared to others in the country, are more prudently managed.”
In the overall ranking, two states – Ebonyi and Kebbi – made it as new entrants to the top 5 category.
This was driven largely by growth in both states’ IGR as recorded by the NBS.
Ebonyi State grew its IGR by 82.3% from N7.5billion in 2019 to N13.6billion in 2020, while Kebbi state grew its revenue by 87.02% from N7.4billion in 2019 to N13.8billion in 2020.
However, Ogun State (now 19th) and Kano State (now 22nd), dropped out of the top 5 category due to a sharp decline in their IGR in 2020.
Only three states in the country could meet their operating expenses obligations with a combination of their IGR and Value Added Tax (VAT) as measured in BudgIT’s ‘Index A’ ranking.
They are Lagos, Rivers, and Anambra.
According to the NGO, “For this year’s report, we examined states’ fiscal health using four key metrics namely; the ability of states to meet their operating expenses with IGR and VAT, states’ ability to cover their operating expenses and loan repayment with their total revenue, how much fiscal room states have to borrow more, and the degree to which each state prioritises capital expenditure with respect to their operating expenses.
“Cumulatively, the 36 states total debt burden increased by N472.63billion (or 8.78%) from N5.39trillion in 2019 to N5.86trillion in 2020. This was driven largely by exchange rate volatility which saw the value of the naira jump from N305.9/$1 in 2019 to N380/$1 as of December, 31st 2020.
“States with the highest foreign debt were significantly hit due to negative exposure to exchange rate volatility”.
The report identified the states as: Lagos, Kaduna, Edo, Cross River and Bauchi.
“Furthermore, five states accounted for more than half (that is 63.63% or N300.7billion) of the net year-on-year sub-national debt increase of N472.63billion for all the states between 2019 and 2020: the states are Lagos, Kaduna, Anambra, Benue and Zamfara.
“Based on each state’s 2020 revenue, five states prioritized investment in infrastructure by spending more on capital expenditure than operating expenses.
“The states are Ebonyi, Rivers, Anambra and Cross River states in the south and Kaduna State in the North.
“These states appeared at the top of the ‘Index D’ ranking”.
According to the NGO, 19 states, including eight oil-producing states, saw a year-on-year decline in their capital expenditure, while seventeen states were still able to improve their investment in capital expenditure, from 2019 levels despite fiscal constraints induced by Covid-19.
“Without a doubt, economic shocks from the Covid-19 pandemic took a toll on states’ Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) and their share of federally collected revenue in 2020; thus the need to explore options for building back the subnational economies cannot be overstressed,” BudgIT said.
The BudgIT report stated, “Economic shocks from the Covid-19 pandemic took a toll on states’ IGR and their share of federally collected revenue in 2020. Cumulatively, all 36 states saw a 3.43% decline in their IGR from N1.26trillion in 2019 to N1.21trillion in the year 2020 under review.
“In total, 18 states saw a decline in their year-on-year IGR while 18 other states could weather the fiscal storm induced by the pandemic, growing their revenue — in some cases by as high as 87.02%.
“Worthy of note is Lagos State, which despite being the epicentre of the pandemic; saw a 5.08% growth in its IGR, a testament to the resilience of its fiscal strategy.
“In the 2021 Performance Ranking, two states dropped out of the Top 5 in overall ranking; Ogun State (now 19th) and Kano State (now 22nd), due to a sharp decline in their IGR in 2020”.
On states comparative viability, BudgIT stated, “Only three states in the country can meet their operating expenses obligations with a combination of their IGR and Value Added Tax (VAT), these states are Lagos, Rivers, and Anambra.
“In contrast, states at the bottom of the ranking need to do more to rapidly consolidate on any ongoing strategies to improve their IGR and by extension, their viability as federating entities. This is necessary considering the comparative size of their operating expenses and the global push to transition away from fossil fuels like crude oil, a key source of federally distributed revenue.
“These states at the bottom ranking include Jigawa, Delta, Benue, Taraba and Bayelsa.”
Buhari Approves 159 New Radio, TV Stations
President Muhammadu Buhari, has granted approval to 159 companies, communities and institutions of higher learning to operate radio and television stations.
The Director-General, National Broadcasting Commission (NBC), Balarabe Ilelah, made the disclosure in a statement issued in Abuja, yesterday.
“Following the approval granted by the president, NBC has released the list of 159 licenses granted to companies, communities and institutions of higher learning.
“The commission was established by the NBC ACT, Cap. N11, Laws of the Federation 2004 with the mandate to regulate and control broadcasting in Nigeria.
“Today, there are a total of 625 functional broadcast stations in Nigeria,’’ Ilelah stated.
The D-G said that the newly-approved licenses were the Federal Polytechnic Ilaro (Radio); Prospective Union of Reno People (Radio); Smile Community Radio Initiative; and International Institute of Tropical Agriculture Radio.
He said others are Dudu African Broadcasting Communications Ltd.; Independent Television; Prince Media Network; Jamkat Integrity Investment Ltd.; Hikima Media Services; and Galaxy Television Radio.
“Others are H-i Fidelity Communications; B360 Nigeria Ltd.; Communication Faculties Ltd.; Godfrey Okoye University Radio; Art Broadcasting Company; Hamdana Media; Sunshine Radio; Blue Print Newspapers Ltd.; NV Broadcasting Company Ltd.; and others.
Relocate To N’Delta Now, Senate Directs Oil, Gas Firms
The Senate has begun moves to ensure that all oil and gas companies in Nigeria, as a matter of urgency, relocate to the operational bases, especially in the Niger Delta geo-political zone of the country.
To fast track the movement of the companies, the Senate, yesterday, mandated its Committees on Petroleum Resources Upstream; Downstream Petroleum Sector and Gas to liaise with the Ministry of Petroleum Resources and the Presidential Implementation Committee on the Petroleum Industry Act (PIA) to facilitate the relocation of the oil and gas companies in Nigeria to their various operational bases to ensure their smooth operations.
The Committees on Upstream; Downstream and Gas are chaired by Senators Muhammed Sabo, All Progressives Congress (APC), Jigawa South-West; Albert Bassey Akpan, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Akwa Ibom North East and James Manager, PDP, Delta South, respectively.
Resolutions of the Senate were sequel to a motion titled, ‘Urgent need to encourage all multinational and Nigerian Oil and Gas Companies to relocate to their Operational Bases.’
The motion was sponsored by Senator Albert Bassey Akpan, PDP, Akwa Ibom North East and co-sponsored by 23 others.
Presenting the motion, Akpan said that, “The Senate notes with concern that multinational and Nigerian oil and gas companies have over the years been operating from their respective operational bases until militancy and insecurity in the host communities in the Niger Delta became the order of the day.
“Also notes that the reason proffered by the oil and gas companies for not relocating to their host communities has always been due to insecurity and hostilities in the host communities”.
According to him, the Senate is, “Aware that operating outside the host communities and the operational base is the reason for the high cost of production which has been the bane of the country’s oil and gas industry, militating against maximum revenue from crude oil and gas sales to the Federation Account.
“Recalls that this high cost of production has been one of the most contentious elements of our petroleum industry value chain.
Akpan said that the Senate is “Convinced that the recent passage and signing into law of the Petroleum Industry Act, 2021 (PIA) by the National Assembly and the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, respectively, is a major milestone towards the restoration of lasting peace in the host communities.
“Further convinced that the Petroleum Industry Act, 2021 now places certain responsibilities on the security, peace and safety of oil and gas infrastructure on the host communities to safeguard and ensure peaceful co-existence between oil and gas companies and their host communities”.
According to him, the Upper Chamber is “Further convinced that is an opportunity to restore, recover and rehabilitate the massive and huge infrastructural facilities abandoned by the various oil and gas companies in their various operational bases to ensure their full utilization.
“Assured that the relocation of these companies to their host communities will further boost development in those areas and enhance the corporate social relationship and strengthen our collective resolve to considerably reduce the contentious cost of production and ensure adequate returns to the federation account.”
Meanwhile, President Muhammadu Buhari, has asked the Senate, to confirm the appointment of five commissioners to fill vacancies at the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC).
The request was contained in a letter dated September 28, 2021, which was read during the plenary by the Senate President, Dr Ahmad Lawan.
Buhari, in the letter, explained that the confirmation request was in accordance with the provision of Section 3(6) of the Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Act, 2000.
The nominees for confirmation include; Dr Mojisola Yaya-Kolade, Ekiti (South-West); Mrs Anne Otelafu Odey, Cross River (South-South); Alh. Goni Ali Gujba, Yobe (North-East); Dr Louis Solomon Mandama, Adamawa (North-East); and Senator Anthony O. Agbo, Ebonyi (South-East).
Similarly, Buhari, in a second letter, requested that the upper chamber confirm the appointment of Engr. Mohammed Sanni Baba as Federal Commissioner for Revenue Mobilisation, Allocation and Fiscal Commission representing Bauchi State.
The President said the request to confirm the nominee was made in accordance with the provision of Section 154(1) of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (as amended).
PH Law School Campus’ll Be Best, Chiroma Confirms
Director General, Nigerian Law School, Prof Isa Hayatu Chiroma, has expressed optimism that the new Port Harcourt campus of the institution would be the best in the country.
Chiroma made the assertion when he paid a working visit to inspect ongoing civil construction work at the Nabo Bekinbo Graham-Douglas Campus of the Nigerian Law School in Port Harcourt, yesterday.
The director general was accompanied the Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike, to assess progress of work at both the Nabo Graham Douglas Campus, Rumueme and staff quarters at New Government Residential Area, Port Harcourt.
He expressed gratitude to the state government for the intervention to build and deliver the Port Harcourt campus in order to help address the challenge of inadequate lecture and accommodation space for the ever-increasing number of students seeking to acquire vocational legal training at the current campuses of the Nigerian Law School in the country.
“The last time we were here was when the ground-breaking ceremony took place, and today, there is massive construction going on, and there is progress. I want to thank the governor and the good people of Rivers State for this progress.”
Chiroma, who observed that the teeming rainy season in Rivers State has slowed down the pace of work, noted that the amazing aspect of the project is that the quality of materials used for the raft foundation at the Nabo Bekinbo Graham-Douglas campus is world class.
“The kind of materials used with what we have seen on ground, it is unimaginable, it is excellent. I can assure you that the problem we will be having is about our students, who will prefer to be posted to this place with what I have seen.
“That is the battle we are going to be faced with. But, I can assure you that all our Law School Campus are the same, but with the development going on here, it is going to be a problem for us to decide who comes to Port Harcourt. From what I have seen it is going to be the best.”
Facilities under construction at the Port Harcourt campus will comprise 14 structures, including 1,500-capacity classroom blocks, hostel blocks, students’ multipurpose hall, 16 units’ 3-bedroom flat staff quarters with swimming pool, gymnasium and lawn tennis court.
Other facilities are, library, moot court/law clinic building, sick bay, administrative block, cafeteria and sporting facilities for students.
