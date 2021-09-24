Entertainment
Wizkid, Omah Lay Bag High Nominations In AFRIMA 2021
The African Union Commission and the International Committee of All Africa Music Awards have released the 2021 nominees’ list.
The list, which was released on Wednesday, features over 400 songs from artistes in the 30 continental and 10 regional categories cutting across African talents and creatives living on the continent and in the Diaspora.
Leading the 2021 AFRIMA nominations scorecard is South Africa’s sensation duo, Blaq Diamond with eight nominations for their song, ‘SummerYoMuthi’ in ‘Best Male Artiste in Southern Africa’; ‘Artiste of the Year in Africa’; ‘Song of the Year in Africa’; ‘Producer of the Year in Africa’; ‘Best Male Artiste in African Inspirational Music’; ‘Breakout Artiste of the Year’; ‘Best Artiste, Duo or Group in African Pop’; and ‘Best African Duo, Group or Band’.
Also, South Africa's Focalistic made it to the top of the list for his hit single, 'Ke Star' [Remix], featuring Davido and Vigro Deep with seven nominations including 'Best Male Artiste' in Southern Africa; 'Artiste of the Year in Africa'; 'Song of the Year in Africa'; 'Best Artiste, Duo or Group in African Dance or Choreography'; 'Best African Collaboration'; 'Best Artiste, Duo or Group In African Electro'; and 'Breakout Artiste of the Year'.
Entertainment
My Victory Resulted From Steadfast Prayers, Says MBGN Winner
Winner of the Most Beautiful Girl in Nigeria 2021, Oluchi Madubuike, yesterday said that her victory was as a result of steadfast prayers.
Madubuike, who was crowned Miss Nigeria World 2021 on Saturday, took to her Instagram page to appreciate her family and other people who supported her in the journey.
According to her, she was victorious because of the steadfast prayers, love and support that she received from well wishes.
She said, “The little girl in me is screaming with joy at this new reality of mine. I’m sure my dad is with the host of angels in heaven celebrating me!
“I am so grateful to God most importantly for this opportunity and the hand of favour He placed upon my life. I am a living testimony of his divine work.
“To @silverbirdgrp , all our sponsors and partners, thank you all for this opportunity. I promise to maximize it to my fullest potential.
“This victory was a result of the steadfast prayers, love and support. I pray that God will find a way to repay everyone who contributed in a thousand folds.”
Madubuike would be representing Nigeria at the 70th edition of the Miss World pageant to be held on December 16, 2021 in Puerto Rico.
Entertainment
Nigerian Female Celebrities Are Not Prostitutes -Movie Producer
Nigerian movie producer, Samuel Olatunji, popularly known as Bigsam has debunked the idea that successful women in the entertainment industry earn their money through questionable means.
The Public Relations expert took to his Instagram page yesterday to condemn Nollywood actress, Nnaji Charity, who in her Instagram stories wrote that “being a female celebrity in Nigeria is more like an advanced prostitution.”(sic)
“To say her post is uncharitable to women is stating the obvious. What is more uncharitable is the fact that she is a woman (that, I believe because these days, you never can tell), “ the producer said.
He added, “What you are implying is that all these successful female celebrities, both in entertainment and outside entertainment are prostitutes, got to where they are, or are maintaining what they are by prostitution? Nothing could be farther from the truth.
Naming celebrities such as Linda Ikeji, Toyin Abraham, Funke Akindele-Bello, and Ini Edo, the Dear Affy producer attested to lucrative means by which several female celebrities he has worked with, make their money.
He said, “There was a time someone called me to say Linda Ikeji must be doing fraud or advanced prostitution to make the kind of money she has, that year, Linda was charging 50k per post (now it is 150k). I asked the person to open the blog and we did counting of sponsored post for that day as at 6pm, Linda has done about 20 sponsored posts. That year, Linda was raking in about 2 million daily. Before Covid and after, Toyin Abraham was making over 5 million monthly.
“About 10 years ago, we struck a major deal for Ini Edo, my first cut in the money was over 1.5m. Till date, Ini is making legitimate money quietly and in quick succession to have warranted talk that she’s the richest actress in Nigeria. About two or three years ago, Funke Akindele Bello made over 1 million USD from just one of her projects.”(sic)
Also mentioning the likes of Kemi Adetiba, Uche Jumbo, and Lizzy Jay, Bigsam said, “If you see all these women living life and living well, don’t let your limited brain deceive you that they only make it by gracing beds of powerful men (some of these men actually live off them).”
“Women are doing well and it is possible for the upcoming one to do better without turning to prostitution,” he continued.
He further encouraged ladies to ignore the claims by Nnaji as “she doesn’t know what she’s saying.”
Entertainment
BBNaija S6: Team Papaya Wins N1m In Hawaii Task
The Big Brother Naija Shine Ya Eye housemates participated in a challenge organised by Hawaii soap and Team Papaya emerged victorious in the task.
Members of Team Papaya include Emmanuel, Queen, and Saga and they all shared N1m as their prize, as announced after their performance.
Hawaii task which took place yesterday, day 61 of the show, involved different games played at the lounge and in the arena.
The housemates were divided into three teams, to depict the variants of the brand. The teams were Team Papaya, Team Carrot, and Team Gold.
In the first part of the game, played in the lounge, each team was asked to answer questions about the brand and their fellow housemates.
After that, the housemates changed into their swimsuits and headed to the arena for the next round of games.
The games played at the arena include jigsaw puzzles and a game that involved housemates entering into a large bowl of water.
When the housemates finished the games, they were instructed to take selfies as part of their vacation task.
At the end of the tasks, Big Brother announced the results and Team Papaya emerged as the winners.
In second place was Team Carrot which was made up of Whitemoney, Nini, and Liquorose, who all won N750,000 to share amongst themselves.
Team Gold which consisted of Pere, Angel, and Cross emerged at the third position with a prize of N500,000.
