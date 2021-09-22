NIRSAL Trains 700,000 Farmers, Others On Agribusiness

Guinness Nigeria has empowered more than 150 women at the August meeting in Imo State through its new Guinness campaign ‘Black Shines Brightest’ in celebration of African creativity and enterprise.

Its Marketing Manager, Uche Nwalie, said it initiated a female empowerment programme and delivered care packages in communities in Owerri and Aba to equip these women to change their lives

According to him, the global campaign, ‘Black Shines Brightest (BSB)’ celebrates a generation of individuals across Africa, who draw creative expression from their environment and boldly take on opportunities in front of them because they deserve to be recognized.

The campaign also highlights the significance of platforms in the meeting.

As part of the extraordinary celebration, Guinness painted August Meeting in Owerri with a series of bold activations including the empowerment of community women with mobile bars stocked with Guinness products, vital health check-ups and a mental health workshop.

He said: “August Meeting is a significant opportunity for us to acknowledge and celebrate extraordinary women redefining culture for decades. We are committed to connecting and inspiring women, bold enough to create, shape and transform systems truly progressive in its depiction and portrayal of women.”

The chairperson of the Eze in Council Ugoeze Bertha Onyenagbaru commended Guinness for the exciting initiative connecting coalition of Igbo women home and abroad in their home town to discuss and deliberate on issues they have in common.

She also appealed to the company to assist women in the communities where the Osu cast system is still being practised to eradicate the obnoxious practice that had stigmatised many families.

“We are fighting against it in our communities include painfully spoke on the OSU/ ume I want you to talk on this and how you can use your social responsibility to assist the women in this direction.”