Sports
Udi Wants Ex-S’Eagles To Coach NPFL Teams
Former Super Eagles star, Duke Udi has advised ex-internationals to take coaching role in Nigeria Professional Football League, instead of waiting for Super Eagles job.
The former Shooting Stars and Grasshopper of Switzerland midfielder made the disclosure while speaking with Tidesports source on Friday.
He said some ex-internationals intend to coach the Super Eagles without coaching pedigree and advised them to prove their worth at a club level.
Udi said: They think they are good enough to replace Gernot Rohr, because they were fantastic in their playing days, but where is the coaching experience and pedigree?,
“Some of them said, they are coaching teams in Europe, but it’s a lie. If you check, they are only coaching U10 or U13, where they just pay €700 or €1000 to help Black men.”
“Check their CV, none of us worked as head coach in Europe, apart from Oliseh who managed in Dutch second division. So how are they qualified to coach the Super Eagles?” he told Tidesports source.
The former Giwa FC Head coach added that, he turned down the opportunity to manage Nigeria’s U17, because he wasn’t ready for the position at the time and wanted to focus on his development.
“I was offered the opportunity to coach the Golden Eaglets when I arrived from United States of America and was doing well with Giwa FC, but I told them to let be, because I wasn’t ready and wanted to focus on the job at hand,” he said.
He concluded that, former Super Eagles players should start applying for coaching job in the Nigeria Professional Football League, in order to gather more experience.
Sports
Infantino Reveals How Nigeria Can Host FIFA Competitions
FIFA President, Gianni Infantino last Thursday, in Abuja, revealed how Nigeria can be made a destination for top Grade A football matches and FIFA competitions.
Infantino gave the insight when the Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Sunday Dare took him on a tour of the renovated main bowl of the MoshoodAbiola National Stadium.
The FIFA boss, who was visibly happy with the re-grassed pitch at the stadium, said well-maintained stadia with good pitches were key to hosting grade A matches.
He said FIFA was ready to work more closely with Nigeria to develop the game and host more grade A matches in the country.
“We (FIFA) have to make sure when a country, when a government with the President, the minister and private persons are investing in football, in stadia, we work with them to give something back.
“It’s obvious that stadiums like this (MoshoodAbiola stadium) and others in Nigeria deserve the best quality games.
“They deserve top national team games, top club games and it’s not just about Nigerian football or African football, it’s about global football.
“We are working together to see what kind of new opportunities, competitions we can bring for men and women to fill this stadium and make the heart of the stadium beat for the fantastic spectacle that all of the Nigerian love, which is football,” he said.
Earlier, the minister said the Federal Government will continue to invest in sports development and facilities.
Tidesports source reports that the FIFA President, in the company of the minister, had earlier visited President Muhammadu Buhari at the Statehouse, as part of his engagement.
Sports
Why NFF Must Offset Rohr’s Salaries, Bonuses – Aikhomogbe
Former Nigerian goal keeper, Andrew Aikhomogbe has called on the Nigerian Football Federation (NFF) to resolve every outstanding salaries and bonuses owed to the Super Eagles coach, Gernot Rohr before the next World Cup qualifiers against Central Africa Republic (CAR).
Aikhomogbe made this known on the backdrop of the football body’s recent deal with Baba Ijebu.
Although the financial details of the deal was not disclosed, Aikhomogbe in an interview with Newsmen from his base in Cairo, Egypt, stated that the NFF should use this platform to offset Rohr’s salaries and bonuses.
“It’s a big delight to know that the Nigeria Football Federation have signed a deal with Baba Ijebu and this will serve as an opportunity for them to use part of the money to pay Rohr’s salaries and bonuses.
“There is no better time to motivate him than now before Nigeria’s next 2022 World Cup qualifiers against the Central Africa Republic (CAR) on October,” he said.
Sports
Enyimba Players Vow To Support Finidi
Enyimba FC Goalkeeper, John Noble has stated that the players of the People’s Elephants will be key to the success of the newly appointed coach of the team, Finidi George.
Finidi, signed a two-year deal with Enyimba and oversaw his first full training session with the team on Thursday after a cameo appearance on Wednesday.
Speaking in a chat with Tidesports source, Noble gave his assessment of the coach in his first session under the manager and believes the former Super Eagles winger has what it takes to lead the team to the next level.
He added that the Enyimba players will be the ones to hand Finidi George his success at the club.
