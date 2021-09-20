Udi Wants Ex-S’Eagles To Coach NPFL Teams

Former Super Eagles star, Duke Udi has advised ex-internationals to take coaching role in Nigeria Professional Football League, instead of waiting for Super Eagles job.

The former Shooting Stars and Grasshopper of Switzerland midfielder made the disclosure while speaking with Tidesports source on Friday.

He said some ex-internationals intend to coach the Super Eagles without coaching pedigree and advised them to prove their worth at a club level.

Udi said: They think they are good enough to replace Gernot Rohr, because they were fantastic in their playing days, but where is the coaching experience and pedigree?,

“Some of them said, they are coaching teams in Europe, but it’s a lie. If you check, they are only coaching U10 or U13, where they just pay €700 or €1000 to help Black men.”

“Check their CV, none of us worked as head coach in Europe, apart from Oliseh who managed in Dutch second division. So how are they qualified to coach the Super Eagles?” he told Tidesports source.

The former Giwa FC Head coach added that, he turned down the opportunity to manage Nigeria’s U17, because he wasn’t ready for the position at the time and wanted to focus on his development.

“I was offered the opportunity to coach the Golden Eaglets when I arrived from United States of America and was doing well with Giwa FC, but I told them to let be, because I wasn’t ready and wanted to focus on the job at hand,” he said.

He concluded that, former Super Eagles players should start applying for coaching job in the Nigeria Professional Football League, in order to gather more experience.