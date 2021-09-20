Coordinator Okays Youth Basketball Festival

The Coordinator of DA-F basketball programme in Port Harcourt, Coach Fubara Onyanabo, says the first edition of the just concluded Youth Basketball Festival tagged, “The Future Of Naija Basketball” was impressive and successful

He revealed that the essence of the tournament is to pip into the future of Nigeria basketball, adding that in the next five to ten years some of the players who participated in the tournament would be at the peak of the game.

Coach Onyanabo said this last Saturday in a chat with Tidesports at the basketball court Niger/Bende in Streets Old Port Harcourt township.

He disclosed that 38 teams and over 400 children and teenagers participated in the competition, saying that the organisers close registration apromptly to avoid over crowding.

“It had been wonderful and impressive tournament as we catch a lot of fun.

“In fact because of logistics problem we have to cut down number of teams that wanted to participate, initially we wanted 40 teams, ten in each category but because of logistics we cut it down to 38 teams.

The tournament was tagged “Future Of Naija Basketball” because is like piping to future of Nigeria basketball in the next five to ten years coming these players are going be stars in the country” Coach Onyanabo stated.

According to him, he is not sure they have been such a huge turnout in a local Basketball competition in the history of Nigeria.

“ The turn out of the competition was massive, it has been fun throughout the tournament,” he said.