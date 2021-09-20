Sports
Coordinator Okays Youth Basketball Festival
The Coordinator of DA-F basketball programme in Port Harcourt, Coach Fubara Onyanabo, says the first edition of the just concluded Youth Basketball Festival tagged, “The Future Of Naija Basketball” was impressive and successful
He revealed that the essence of the tournament is to pip into the future of Nigeria basketball, adding that in the next five to ten years some of the players who participated in the tournament would be at the peak of the game.
Coach Onyanabo said this last Saturday in a chat with Tidesports at the basketball court Niger/Bende in Streets Old Port Harcourt township.
He disclosed that 38 teams and over 400 children and teenagers participated in the competition, saying that the organisers close registration apromptly to avoid over crowding.
“It had been wonderful and impressive tournament as we catch a lot of fun.
“In fact because of logistics problem we have to cut down number of teams that wanted to participate, initially we wanted 40 teams, ten in each category but because of logistics we cut it down to 38 teams.
The tournament was tagged “Future Of Naija Basketball” because is like piping to future of Nigeria basketball in the next five to ten years coming these players are going be stars in the country” Coach Onyanabo stated.
According to him, he is not sure they have been such a huge turnout in a local Basketball competition in the history of Nigeria.
“ The turn out of the competition was massive, it has been fun throughout the tournament,” he said.
Sports
Infantino Reveals How Nigeria Can Host FIFA Competitions
FIFA President, Gianni Infantino last Thursday, in Abuja, revealed how Nigeria can be made a destination for top Grade A football matches and FIFA competitions.
Infantino gave the insight when the Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Sunday Dare took him on a tour of the renovated main bowl of the MoshoodAbiola National Stadium.
The FIFA boss, who was visibly happy with the re-grassed pitch at the stadium, said well-maintained stadia with good pitches were key to hosting grade A matches.
He said FIFA was ready to work more closely with Nigeria to develop the game and host more grade A matches in the country.
“We (FIFA) have to make sure when a country, when a government with the President, the minister and private persons are investing in football, in stadia, we work with them to give something back.
“It’s obvious that stadiums like this (MoshoodAbiola stadium) and others in Nigeria deserve the best quality games.
“They deserve top national team games, top club games and it’s not just about Nigerian football or African football, it’s about global football.
“We are working together to see what kind of new opportunities, competitions we can bring for men and women to fill this stadium and make the heart of the stadium beat for the fantastic spectacle that all of the Nigerian love, which is football,” he said.
Earlier, the minister said the Federal Government will continue to invest in sports development and facilities.
Tidesports source reports that the FIFA President, in the company of the minister, had earlier visited President Muhammadu Buhari at the Statehouse, as part of his engagement.
Sports
Why NFF Must Offset Rohr’s Salaries, Bonuses – Aikhomogbe
Former Nigerian goal keeper, Andrew Aikhomogbe has called on the Nigerian Football Federation (NFF) to resolve every outstanding salaries and bonuses owed to the Super Eagles coach, Gernot Rohr before the next World Cup qualifiers against Central Africa Republic (CAR).
Aikhomogbe made this known on the backdrop of the football body’s recent deal with Baba Ijebu.
Although the financial details of the deal was not disclosed, Aikhomogbe in an interview with Newsmen from his base in Cairo, Egypt, stated that the NFF should use this platform to offset Rohr’s salaries and bonuses.
“It’s a big delight to know that the Nigeria Football Federation have signed a deal with Baba Ijebu and this will serve as an opportunity for them to use part of the money to pay Rohr’s salaries and bonuses.
“There is no better time to motivate him than now before Nigeria’s next 2022 World Cup qualifiers against the Central Africa Republic (CAR) on October,” he said.
Sports
Enyimba Players Vow To Support Finidi
Enyimba FC Goalkeeper, John Noble has stated that the players of the People’s Elephants will be key to the success of the newly appointed coach of the team, Finidi George.
Finidi, signed a two-year deal with Enyimba and oversaw his first full training session with the team on Thursday after a cameo appearance on Wednesday.
Speaking in a chat with Tidesports source, Noble gave his assessment of the coach in his first session under the manager and believes the former Super Eagles winger has what it takes to lead the team to the next level.
He added that the Enyimba players will be the ones to hand Finidi George his success at the club.
