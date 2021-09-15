NBL To Upgrade Ama-Brewery With N56bn

The new Managing Director of Nigerian Breweries Plc (NBL), Mr Hans Essaadi, has revealed that NBL has concluded plans to upgrade the Ama-Brewery at the 9th Mile, Enugu, to an ambitious capacity of 6 million hectolitres in the second phase mega business expansion with a total capital investment of N56 billion.

Mr Essaadi, who made this known when he led some management staff of the company on a courtesy visit at the Government House, Enugu, told Gov. Ugwuanyi that the company took a decision in 2019 to embark on a major capacity expansion and structural upgrade of its facilities to 4.8 million hectolitres in the first phase because of the milestone achievements they have recorded at the Ama Brewery as well as “the peaceful operating environment in the state under your leadership”.

His words :”Your Excellency, I look forward to inviting you as our Special Guest of honour as we mark the completion of the expansion in 2022″.

He expressed delight at the commitment of the administration of Governor Ugwuanyi to the protection of lives and promotion of investments in the state, describing it as exceptional.

The NBL boss thanked the governor for his unwavering support in providing an enabling environment for their business to thrive, pointing out that “this is reflected by the immense support we enjoy from your esteemed self as an invaluable bridge builder in establishing a sustainable relationship between us and our host community and more recently your remarkable intervention in the reopening of the Tiger Bar”.

Assuring Gov. Ugwuanyi that “we are committed to long term investors in the state”, the NBL MD disclosed that the company has been part of the story of industrial growth in Enugu State since 2003, adding that “over the years, we have grown the brewing capacity at our facility to 3 million hectolitres, making Ama Brewery the largest of our nine (9) breweries in the country”.

“Our corporate social investments in the areas of women and youth empowerment, access to potable water, healthcare, sports development, and most recently our support to the state in the fight against Covid-19 speak for themselves”.

Responding, Gov. Ugwuanyi, who welcomed the new MD of NBL and his entourage to the Government House, Enugu, acknowledged with appreciation the organisation’s corporate social investments in the state as well as its planned expansion of operational capacity to consolidate its leadership of the Nigerian beverage market through enhanced market share.

Highlighting the inherent benefits of the brewing company’s business expansion to the government and people of Enugu State, the governor assured the new management of NBL of his administration’s willingness, preparedness and readiness to support the project all the way.

By: Canice Amadi, Enugu