SMEs
FCMB’s CEO Advises SMEs On Corporate Governance
The Managing Director of First City Monument Bank, Mrs Yemisi Edun, has advised corporate organisations, particularly micro-businesses, to adopt sound corporate governance practices in order to stand the test of time.
A statement from the bank, titled ‘Adopt Corporate Governance, Yemisi Edun charges SMEs’, said she made the call as the guest speaker at the inaugural corporate governance and enterprise development conference organised by H. Michael & Co in Lagos, with the theme ‘Corporate governance best practices: Imperatives for business sustainability’.
Addressing the conference’s physical and online audience, the bank’s chief noted that no business could stand the test of time without sound corporate governance practices.
She said that micro-businesses also required the same to achieve optimum performance and sustainable growth, urging small businesses to imbibe corporate governance practices.
Edun listed the long-term benefits of sound corporate governance practice as strong brand equity, decreasing risks, reducing capital cost, and enhanced performance.
She added that only businesses with solid corporate governance practices could stimulate economic growth and enhance innovation while protecting communities and the environment in their daily activities.
In his keynote address, a former Deputy Vice-Chancellor, Babcock University, Prof. Sunday Owolabi, described corporate governance as “doing the right when no one is looking”.
Owolabi urged businesses to self-regulate and embrace full disclosure and accountability.
He also advised the Financial Reporting Council of Nigeria to consolidate the country’s multi-sector codes of corporate governance into a single omnibus document for corporations in the country.
The conference convener, Dr Adeyinka Hassan, a notable enterprise governance advocate, noted that more than 100 companies in Nigeria had fizzled out due to corporate failure
SMEs
Entrepreneur Charges Corps Members On Entrepreneurial Skills
An entrepreneur, Mr Emmanuel Aondoakaa has advised youth corps members to strive to acquire entrepreneurial skills in order to be self-reliant instead of waiting for white-collar jobs.
Aondoakaa, the Chief Executive Officer of Own Your Enterprise Campaign (OYEC), gave the advice when he delivered a lecture held for 2021 Batch ‘B’ Stream 2 corps members posted to Wanune in Tarka Local Government Area of Benue State.
According to him, there are no jobs in Nigeria to fall back to after the service year, as business is the key to financial independence.
“Unemployment rate is increasing among Nigerian graduates every year and the only panacea is business, so that you can be financially independent and even become employers of labour,’’ he said.
Aondoakaa pointed out that the best time to venture into business was at this period of insecurity, saying that all they needed to do was to look for the needs of their environments and venture into it.
Fielding questions from youth corps members after the lecture, he noted that the capital to kick start a business had always been the discouraging factor among young graduates.
However, he said there were many foundations such as Tony Elumelu Foundation and the likes giving grants to young entrepreneurs to encourage self-reliance in Nigeria.
He noted that applying and getting the grant might be difficult but promised to train interested persons on how to apply and get it.
Also speaking, Mrs Ann Adogah, one of the resource persons, advised the Youth Corps members to take the entrepreneurship development lecture seriously, as it would be “Plan B’’ for self-reliance after their service year.
SMEs
Rivers Farmers Hail Wike On Anti-Grazing Law
All Farmers Association of Nigeria (AFAN), Rivers State branch has hailed Governor Ezenwo Nyesom Wike for the signing of the anti-open grazing bill into law.
State chairman of the association, Comrade Ofimaobari Igwe who said this in an interview with newsmen in port Harcourt said the law will ensure peace in the state.
Igwe said the development will also lead to massive food production in the state.
According to him, the law will boost the confidence of Rivers farmers as their security is now guaranteed.
He also stressed the need for the government to set up a committee to ensure the implementation of the law.
Comrade Igwe also called on the government to look at the possibility of assisting farmers who lost their crops to flooding last year in the state.
He said farmers in the state will continue to support all efforts by government to restore security to the state.
The Afan boss also called on farmers to take advantage of the gesture by the government to improve their farming activities.
Igwe also called on them to visit the association office for registration.
Open grazing of cattle has been a source of conflict between herders and farmers across the country.
It was against this backdrop that governors of the 17 Southern States met at Asaba, Delta State to unanimously banned open grazing in the zone.
The anti-grazing law in Rivers State was a follow-up to the Asaba meeting.
The AFAN chairman said the situation would bring peace and boost food production in the state.
By: John Bibor
SMEs
Sanwo-Olu Tasks Artisans, Tradesmen On Digital Skills
An artisan can reap massive economic benefits if equipped with the right digital capabilities.
While most organisations have stepped up digital transformation, not many tradesmen and artisans have the capability to seize the immense opportunities emerging in the digital space.
It is against this background that the Lagos State government wants artisans and tradesmen to hone their digital skills to keep pace with changing business demands.
Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu said the government is boosting digital capacities of small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) and artisans to take advantage of emerging business opportunities.
In addition, a five-acre area has been allocated to the Lagos State Council of Tradesmen and Artisans (LASCOTA) to build a centre and help the country become a manufacturing hub.
Speaking at the graduation of Eighth Tradesmen and Artisans Day in Ikeja, Lagos, Sanwo-Olu reiterated that the government was providing financial support to SMEs and artisans to enable them create good jobs and secure the long-term growth of the economy.
He said the role of artisans and traders was critical in achieving sustainable growth and prosperity of the people.
In line with this also, he said the government was establishing industrial hubs in various sectors across the state in view of the anticipated multiplier effect within the value-chain.
The governor, and others presented certificates to some of the artisans and traders who were retrained. The beneficiaries, drawn from various associations under the auspices of LASCOTA, were trained in 43 trades.
The Commissioner for Wealth Creation and Employment, Mrs. Yetunde Arobieke, said the training of 2000 tradesmen and artisans was a demonstration of the government’s commitment to empowering residents.
According to her, the up skilling programme was developed to equip the registered members of the informal sector towards becoming 21st-century artisans and tradesmen in line with the T.H.E.M.E.S. Agenda and ensure that every resident benefits from the policies and programmes of the government to achieve the ‘Greater Lagos’ vision.
The capacity building programme, according to her, has broaden the scope of the participants as it was designed to impact positively on their skillset and sharpen their entrepreneurial knowledge to provide a competitive advantage.
LACOSTA President, Alhaji Nurudeen Buhari, commended the governor for its interest in artisans and traders.
The Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Wealth Creation and Employment, Mrs. Kafayat Ajenifuja, said the ministry is establishing industrial hubs in various sectors across the state in view of the anticipated multiplier effect within the value-chain.
Trending
- Rivers2 days ago
LG Boss Hosts HOSTCOM, Lauds Group’s Proactiveness
- Maritime2 days ago
Pirates Attack Vessel, Injure Crew Members At GoG
- Opinion2 days ago
Abuses Of Indemnifying Provisions
- Opinion2 days ago
Texas Of Icy Trauma
- Niger Delta2 days ago
C’River Police Decry Shortage Of Personnel To Fight Crime
- Oil & Energy2 days ago
MOMAN Seeks Representation In PIA Implementation Committee
- Education2 days ago
Attacks On Schools, Threat To Nigeria’s Future -UN
- Politics2 days ago
NASS Has Spent 2% Of Nat’l Budget -Gbajabiamila