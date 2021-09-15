CWCL: Iyaye Urges Rivers Angels To Double Efforts

Rivers State Commissioner for Sports, Hon. Boma Iyaye, has charged players and officials of Rivers Angels to put in more work as they continue preparations for this year’s CAF Women’s Champions League scheduled to hold in Egypt this November.

Iyaye made this known on Monday morning when he paid the team a visit during their training session inside the training pitch of the Adokiye Amiesimaka Stadium, Omagwa.

The Jewel of Rivers finished as runners-up at the WAFU B Zonal qualifiers despite having an impressive run at the Championship in Abidjan.

Iyaye while addressing the players urged them to be focused on the task ahead to ensure they have an improved performance in Egypt.

“This is the preparation stage so you must work very hard to get the desired result in Egypt,” he said.

“For those that were with us in Côted’Ivoire, you saw that the result wasn’t very good for the team. We did very well but came out second which was as if we didn’t achieve anything.

”Yes we’ve conquered in Nigeria but the target now is to conquer Africa and we must put in our best efforts in order to achieve it.

“The process begins right now and I can see how well you’re already doing in your trainings but it doesn’t end here, this must be reciprocated in competitive games going forward,” Iyaye added.

The inaugural CAF Women’s Champions League is scheduled to hold from November 5 to 19, 2021 in Egypt.