We’ve Approached Governance With Human Face, Wike Affirms
The Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike says he has approached governance with human face through ambitious investment in basic infrastructure and creation of the necessary environment for economic growth in the state.
The governor has also maintained that the enormous infrastructural achievements recorded by his administration have been made possible by the prudent management of state resources.
Wike stated this after inspection of the ongoing construction of Rumuepirikom, Rumuola, G.R.A Junction, Nkpolu-Oroworukwo flyovers; dualisation of Ezimgbu Road and Tombia Road Extension in Port Harcourt, last Monday.
He said the state government and the contractor, Julius Berger, have agreed to make some adjustments on the Nkpolu-Oroworukwo flyover due to some buildings affecting the construction work.
“We have told the Ministry of Works to let the valuer come over within the next one week to value some of the property still remaining, which are obstructing the construction.”
He explained that his administration in a bid to infuse human face into governance has embarked on a development model that is both sustainable and inclusive.
According to him, there was no local government area in the state that the government has not invested huge resources in construction of schools, hospitals, roads and other critical infrastructure.
“How I wish I had all the time to do everything. It would have been my pleasure, that in my time every community in the state could say I was able to touch them.”
The governor, who expressed optimism that the Rumuola, G.R.A Junction flyovers as well as the dualisation of Ezimgbu Road and Tombia Road Extension in Port Harcourt would be completed in a few weeks, disclosed that the state government would embark on another round of commissioning of projects, beginning from the end of September to second week of October.
The governor attributed the modest infrastructural achievements recorded in the state to the passion and commitment of his administration to transform the state to major national economic hub in the country.
Wike noted that his political opponents, who boasted that his administration would not make any meaningful impact in the state when he first assumed office, are today stunned because he has surpassed their expectation.
“One key thing that is important in any government is that if the leadership is weak, you don’t achieve anything. But if the leadership is strong, like ours is very strong, we have the political will to do whatever we say we will do.”
He reiterated that he will not abandon any project awarded by his administration for his successor to finish.
He further added that he would not stop working and delivering projects in the state till May 29, 2023, when his tenure would end.
“Every project we have awarded, we must complete them. I am not going to abandon any project for my successor. I don’t want anybody to leverage on the problems that he met. Let it be that I have been able to solve the problems I created for myself”.
Eurobond Debts Rise By $9.37bn In Five Years, DMO Alerts
Commercial loans obtained by Nigeria through Eurobonds rose from $1.50billion as of December 31, 2015 to $10.87billion as of December 31, 2020, indicating a $9.37billion or 625 per cent increase in five years.
The debt stock remained at $1.5billion from 2015 to 2016, but rose to $6billion by 2017, indicating a $4.5billion or 300 per cent rise within a year.
The Debt Management Office, which gave these figures, yesterday, added that the debts further rose to $10.87billion in 2018, signifying an increase by $4.87billion or 81 per cent.
It remained at this figure till the end of 2020, the DMO noted.
However, the Federal Government still intends to seek more funding through Eurobonds, which would increase Nigeria’s Eurobonds debt stock.
It would be recalled that the Federal Government had appointed transaction advisers to facilitate the issuance of Eurobonds in the international capital market, according to a statement issued by the Debt Management Office.
The institutions approved by the Federal Executive Council as transaction advisers include JP Morgan, Citigroup Global Markets Limited, Standard Chartered Bank, Goldman Sachs, Chapel Hill Denham Advisory Services Ltd, FSDH Merchant Bank Ltd, White & Case LLP, and Banwo & Ighodalo.
The DMO said it would speed up Eurobonds issuance activities based on the transaction advisers ‘approval, with the issuance of Eurobonds raising funds for the New External Borrowing of N2.34trillion (about $6.2billion) provided in the 2021 Appropriation Act to partly finance the deficit.
It added that the funds raised would be used to finance different projects in the budget, while boosting foreign exchange inflow, increasing Nigeria’s external reserves, and supporting the naira exchange rate.
The Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Zainab Ahmed, had during press briefing in Abuja, last Monday, said that the government planned to raise about €3billion through Eurobonds to fund budget deficit.
She had said, “We have an approval in the 2021 budget to fund the budget deficit 50 per cent locally and 50 per cent externally.
“So, the 50 per cent external borrowing is €6.1billion. We are planning to do about half of that in Eurobonds and the other half through other windows such as multilateral and bilateral sources.”
She further stated that the government was borrowing responsibly by borrowing to invest in infrastructure that would later yield revenue.
Wike Attends Tamuno Sekibo’s Traditional Marriage
The Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike and other eminent dignitaries, last Wednesday, attended the traditional marriage of Miss Tamuno Diepiriye Sekibo.
The bride, Tamuno Diepiriye is the daughter of former Minister of Transport, Dr. Abiye Sekibo and the groom, Orowhuo Okocha, is the son of former President, Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), Onueze C. J. Okocha (SAN).
The traditional marriage, which had all the trappings of pomp and pageantry, held at Achi Hall, Koniju Town in Okrika Local Government Area of Rivers State.
Guests at the marriage ceremony included, former Rivers State Governor, Sir Celestine Omehia; the Rivers State Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, Amb Desmond Akawor; Senator George Sekibo; former Deputy Speaker, House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Austin Opara; Senator Lee Maeba, and member, House of Representatives, Hon. Ken Chikere.
Also in attendance were the Chairman of Rivers State Traditional Rulers Council and Amanyanabo of Opobo Kingdom, King Dandeson Douglas-Jaja; Elder Ferdinand Alabraba; former Managing Director, Niger Delta Development Commission, Timi Alaibe; some members of the State House of Assembly, local government chairmen, chiefs, families of the couple, friends and well wishers.
Ihekweazu’s WHO Appointment, Great Loss To Nigeria, WTO DG Laments
The Director-General of the World Trade Organisation (WTO), Dr Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala has reacted to the appointment of the head of Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), Dr Chikwe Ihekweazu as a top official of the World Health Organisation (WHO).
Ihekweazu was appointed by WHO as its Assistant Director-General for Health Emergency Intelligence.
By the appointment, the NCDC DG is set to resume November 1, and will lead the work on strengthening pandemic and epidemic intelligence globally.
Ihekweazu would oversee the WHO Hub for Pandemic and Epidemic Intelligence in Berlin, Germany.
Reacting, Okonjo-Iweala congratulated Ihekweazu on the feat.
She added that his appointment was a great choice but a big loss to Nigeria.
On her verified Twitter page, the WTO DG wrote, “Congratulations to @Chikwe_I, @WHO, @DrTedros.
“A great choice and a big loss to Nigeria. Wishing you the best in the new assignment!”, she added.
Earlier, the Director-General of Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), Dr Chikwe Ihekweazu, had been appointed Assistant Director-General of Health Emergency Intelligence at the World Health Organisation (WHO).
Ihekweazu’s appointment, which comes into effect on November 1, 2021 was disclosed in a letter signed by the WHO Director-General, Tedros Ghebreyesus.
“I am pleased to welcome Dr Chikwe Ihekweazu as an Assistant Director-General for Health Emergency Intelligence from November 1, 2021.
“He will lead the work on strengthening pandemic and epidemic intelligence globally, including heading the WHO Hub for Pandemic and Epidemic Intelligence in Berlin.
“Dr Ihekweazu is currently the Director-General of Nigeria Centre for Disease Control. He was trained as an infectious disease epidemiologist, has over 20 years of experience working in senior public health and leadership positions in several National Public Health Institutes, including the South African National Institute for Communicable Diseases, the United Kingdom’s Health Protection Agency, and Germany’s Robert Koch Institute.
“He has led several short-term engagements for WHO, mainly in response to major infectious disease outbreaks around the world.
“Dr Ihekweazu, a Nigerian national, who was born in Germany, is a graduate of the College of Medicine, University of Nigeria and has a Masters’ in Public Health from the Heinrich-Heine University, Dusseldorf, Germany.
“In 2003, he was awarded a Fellowship for the European Programme for Intervention Epidemiology Training and subsequently completed his Public Health specialisation in the United Kingdom. He is widely published in medical peer-reviewed journals,” Tedros noted.
