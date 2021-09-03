Opinion
Are These Threats Necessary?
Sometimes one wonders what goes on in the minds of some of our leaders when making certain policies or issuing some orders and threats to the people. Could it be that they just want to prove that they are in charge and so they begin to dish out threats and warnings even when they are unwarranted or when better results could be gotten through amicable means?
Perhaps that was the case with the Governor of Edo State, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, who last week declared that from the middle of this September, anyone who has not taken the COVID-19 vaccination will be barred from public places in the state. In his words, “From the second week of September 2021, large gatherings will only be accessed by those who have, at least, taken one dose of the vaccine. From the second week, people will not be allowed to worship centers, event centers, and receptions without showing proof of the vaccination cards. From the middle of September, you can no longer access the banking services if you have not been vaccinated.”
His reason being that the third wave of Covid -19 is causing devastating effects across the country, hence the need to introduce stiffer measures to reduce the effects, more so as various vaccines were available. While we appreciate the governor’s concern in seeing that his people are protected against the deadly virus, one would have wished that he disclosed whether Edo State has enough quantity of the vaccines that will cater for the 4.7 million population in the state, minus the 1.7 percent that were vaccinated in the first phase of the exercise, because available facts and figures indicate that there is still a limited number of vaccines in the country. Besides, the governor himself said that the target of the government is to vaccinate about 60 per cent of the residents in the current second phase of the vaccination exercise.
So, why add to the already tensed situation in the nation by making unnecessary threats? Why make unrealistic demands of the people? If Obaseki feels that the turnout for the vaccination has not been impressive, what has his government done to address the reason(s) for that before reeling out sanctions? We all know the conspiracy theories and all manner of propaganda associated with the pandemic and the vaccine, have enough sensitization and education been carried in Edo State to allay the fears and suspicion of some people about the vaccines before forcing them to take such? Not forgetting the human right aspect of the compulsory vaccination order which is being handled by some civil society organisations.
Incidentally, Obaseki is not alone in this sensational approach to issues. Early in the week, Ebonyi State Governor, David Umahi, ordered the immediate confiscation of shops owned by traders in the state who would not open up for businesses on Monday in obedience to the sit-at-home order by the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) as well as the immediate sacking of civil servants who fail to show up at work on Monday.
Indeed, the current situation in the South East is of great concern to many people, both Igbos and non-Igbos. First, it was the Covid-19 lockdown and its associated hardship which many are yet to recover from, then the killing of policemen and burning of police stations, the activities of the unknown gunmen, the response of the federal government which resulted in the loss of many lives. All these brought untold hardship and pain to the people. And now, the weekly sit-at-home protest? It will definitely impact negatively on the region’s economy.
But the point is, the civil servants in Ebonyi State did not choose to stay at home on Mondays. The traders do not close their shops on Mondays because it is beneficial to them. They are compelled to do so because of the prevailing circumstances in the region. Yes, IPOB has cancelled the “Ghost Monday” order and said the sit at home will only take place the day their leader, Nnamdi Kanu will be appearing in court, as a form of solidarity with him and also pressing for his release, but are the people truly free to go about their businesses unmolested?
Last week, I chatted with a friend living in Abakaliki, who narrated how some people under the guise of IPOB, go about harassing people who dare to open their shops on Mondays even with the calling off of the weekly protests. Some have had their shops vandalised.
So, it is not enough for the Governor to issue threats from his comfort zone, without taking into consideration the dangers the civil servants, the traders and the other people in the state will be exposed to in trying to comply with his directives. Let Umahi and the other governors in the South East do something about the insecurity situation in the region. Governors of the five South East states should put their selfish interests and political ambitions aside and take decisive steps to protect their people. Yes, they have floated a regional security outfit – Ebubeagu, to flush out criminals in the zone but of what effect has that been? From inception, some people call the security outfit “a toothless bulldog” and that is what it has been.
And if one may ask, is Umahi and other of his colleagues in the region not disturbed that the directives of IPOB and their leader in detention have more weight than theirs? It’s true that some people carry out their directives out of fear but a good number of people do so because they have seen in Nnamdi Kanu a leader that the region yearns for.
This is, therefore, the time for the governors to take steps towards gaining the peoples’ trust and handling issues in a more cordial manner instead of frequently issuing unwarranted threats. The use of force has never been a good option in resolving conflicts or winning the followers’ trust and support. As Charles S. Lauer said, “Leaders don’t force people to follow; they invite them on a journey”. Again, Debasish Mridha said, “be a leader with a ladder not a boss with an order”.
By: Calista Ezeaku
Doctrines Of Social Reconstruction
It was quite insightful reading “Odilism As Leadership Philosophy in Nigeria”, written by one Dr Temple Uwalaka, a research associate in the University of Cambera, Australia; (ref. The Tide: Friday, 13/8/2021).
Close associates of the former Governor of Rivers State, Dr Peter Odili, recognised quite easily the philosopher in him, demonstrated practically in a charismatic, even though wily, manner. What Uwalaka personalised as a philosophy is embodied in what is universally known as Reconstructionism.
When Queen Katharine, wife to King Henry VIII of England, was divorced because the King found a greater love in Anne Bullen, the Queen’s maid, Griffith, Gentleman-Usher to Queen Katherine, made a memorable statement, to comfort the out-going Queen. He said: “Noble Madam, men’s evil manners live in brass; their virtues we write in water.” Yes, people usually see and exaggerate the faults in others, but ignore their noble qualities.
Reconstructionist philosophy is an upbuilding, bridge building, pacification project, which seeks to heal old wounds. As a young man and even before the creation of 12 states from the old regional structure, Dr Odili understood what it is to come from an extreme minority zone of the country. But rather than look for godfathers or lick boots, he learned early in life to be a bridge builder, such that he was a welcome guest anywhere he went. His relationship with people not only depicted his mindset but also showed him as a bridge builder.
Reconstructionist philosophy would say that no human being or human situation, including activities, is perfect; therefore, there is always room for continuous improvements in every field of endeavour. Those who allow the ridicules of ill-disposed persons or the fear of making mistakes to hold them back from doing what they believe in, are advised to rise from such inhibitions. It is better to make a mistake with a good volition than to do nothing because of fear of making mistakes.
Desirable social changes should be brought about through gradual but systematic process, rather than allow vanity and prevailing fashions become the determining factors. Imitation or “copy-cat” mindset should not play a role in social reconstruction, rather indigenous values, culture and aspirations should make fundamental input in the contents of desired changes. Existing indigenous values and structures should not be destroyed and discarded for what is new, rather, they should form the basis and stepping stones in the reconstruction process.
Appropriate starting point for a social reconstruction is the mind, thinking process or attitude of the people. We can hardly build a nation without first building the people; neither can we build the people unless we have an effective hold on their mind, thinking and perception. Effective social reconstruction requires that the larger majority of the population should be carried along. This would demand mass enlightenment, mobilisation and motivation of the masses through earnest, patriotic and transparent leadership.
Without an exemplary, people-oriented leadership, characterised by accountability, honesty and transparency, the masses can hardly be carried along in any effective reconstruction. Rather, what the masses observe is the practice of buying personal favour and patronage through the installation of factional paid agents, by leaders and political parties. Genuine social reconstruction should be a non-partisan mass movement, with a long-time agenda, arranged in phases to allow for mass adjustment of the people. It would be necessary to start from experimental pilot phase of simpler nature and then expand gradually.
As a large-scale, long-time project, social reconstruction demands joint involvement, support and participation of the masses, with the establishment of a forum for the interaction of stakeholders, for the sharing of information, ideas and opinions. Reconstruction is a healing and rebuilding process, with emphases on appeasement of damages, bruises and humiliations inflicted on the masses or any sections of the society in the past. Bad governance, tyranny, failed promises and corruption are realities which must be corrected with honesty, not denied.
Human capacity building must begin with an honest transformation and rehabilitation of past negligences, especially in building up the faith and confidence of estranged sections of the population. Human beings are more productive and perform better if they are in a state of happiness which demands a mass healing process of appeasement and rapprochement. Obviously many Nigerians are not happy.
Like what happened in South Africa after the apartheid regime, Nigeria must admit that the nation’s challenges go beyond corruption but also include exclusionist practices. A widening class system cuts across regions and political parties, but manifests in increasing hunger among the masses. Without that phenomenon being addressed honestly, any talk about reconstruction or restructuring would be a mere sham. The situation is more precarious because productivity and integrity are not the determinants of wealth. Would it be wrong to say that there are crimes and corruption behind every great wealth?
A principal doctrine in the reconstructionist social philosophy is that a crime-inducing or corrupt political economy breeds insecurity and instability. When can a nation’s political economy be described as crime-inducing or corrupt? It is when wealth is not the result of hard and productive labour but associated with a system of patronage and sinecure. Then a “Robin Hood” culture is enthroned whereby looting, hostage-taking and ransom payment become the means of re-distribution of wealth.
If public funds are looted to build private fortunes, there are two options to balance imbalances, namely: give back to the society via philanthropy, and then Nemesis via activities of fraudsters and bandits. To call a leader “Governor Donatus” means that the masses love cheerful givers, same as God does. Second doctrine of reconstruction: Pay lots to go scot-free, rather than hoard and perish. Plea bargaining also wins, not eating alone.
By: Bright Amirize
Dr Amirize is a retired lecturer from the Rivers State University, Port Harcourt.
NAPTIP And Use Of Town-Criers
There was deliberation recently about ways in which communication can be more effective in local areas, especially to sensitise the populace and to create awareness on the prohibition of trafficking in persons. The National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP) said it would engage local town-criers to help in spreading the message against human trafficking.
The agency had the deliberation with a delegation from the International Organisation for Migration (IOM). The theme for that deliberation was: “NAPTIP, IOM Set to Improve Collaboration to Tackle Human Trafficking and Irregular Migration”.
NAPTIP said the agency’s mandate touches various families in the country. ”I want NAPTIP’s anti-human trafficking messages to be in mind and door-to-door steps of Nigerians irrespective of the languages and locations. We shall use various means of communication, especially the town-criers.
“Nigerians need to know more about NAPTIP and the various offences and punishments attached to them as well as various legislations put in place to protect citizens from all forms of slavery,” the Agency’s source stated.
I think the use of local town-criers in this situation was a welcome development. It will help in the fight to tame local traffickers. The town-criers go about the village using their gongs through the streets, various lanes, door-to-door. They will be able to sensitise the local populace about dangers inherent, both to the persons who sponsor such acts and the victims. Negligence is a challenge to some of them because the issue of trafficking persons has existed for long in the society. Of course, one can look at it twice with objectivity; logically, people who may not have access to modern means of communication.
The use of town-criers in disseminating information about human trafficking will help reduce the problem. Some persons have narrated their experiences as victims of human trafficking and they were not encouraging tales. A lot of persons are falling victims, perhaps because they are not properly sensitised or not totally aware so it is proper to create more awareness. It is almost becoming an everyday affair and there can be many reasons for that. Sometimes, people are promised greener pastures which unluckily turn out to be something else. There is need to increase information and expand knowledge about travelling with people one may not know, in the pretence of going to search for greener pastures. The person may not know that he or she is being trafficked.
The reasons why people are being sold may be as a result of hunger, illiteracy or poverty while luring them into modern-day slavery. The perpetrators of the act are not patriotic. It may surprise you that some persons knowingly travel for such. A lot of people traffic themselves in the society to search for the so-called greener pastures. They volunteer and traffic themselves to other vicinities to achieve fame, due largely to hardship.
The system should be used to correct so many ills in the society, so that the down-trodden and less-privileged will not be easily deceived. If economic and other policies are well-articulated and are functional, with some comfort from concerned authorities, the issue of human trafficking will be eradicated. There should be strategic plans to grow the economy so that those who engage in such activities can be meaningfully engaged. Sending the message home through town-criers will actually help to reduce the rate at which human trafficking has become such a luxurious and profitable business in Nigeria.
The use of town-criers to convey the message to the local people is commendable. Some of the rural dwellers do not have access to modern means of communication, hence the need is imperative. Normally, the town-criers perform their jobs either first thing in the morning when everywhere is quiet and people have not left for their daily activities and last thing at night when they have returned home. As we talk about the rural areas, we should bear in mind that there are no electricity which will assist them have access to information. The 21st century gadgets are not there. In fact, the present-day town-crier also interprets his message in English after giving out the message in local language.
Religious organisations visit markets to propagate their faith, the town-crier can also go to markets, where mostly women and girls do their buying and selling. This group of people is more vulnerable to abductors or those whose stock-in-trade is to kidnap and abduct or even deceive them in the guise of providing them greener pastures. At the end, the victims find themselves outside the country for inhuman practices. A lot of young women have been deceived. House core jobs turn to something else.
Recall that town-criers are used in disseminating information about political campaigns and voter registration in the way the local people understand, therefore, the message on the dangers of human trafficking in persons to the villages using different dialects will record a huge success.
Some don’t access information due to lack of exposure to current technology. Radio, one of the oldest and fastest means of communication is not there. So the use of town criers will augment what is being done through 21st century gadgets.
Use of local languages will serve a great purpose in doing the job. The town-criers live within the vicinity and know how to communicate in their local dialect. Conveying message in ones dialect makes the whole thing beautiful. It should be noted that the urban areas which are heavily populated also need such means of communication. It should be done through the streets, lanes and avenues as continuous sensitisation for those who are negligent. When people are aware of danger coming their way, they will definitely avoid it and take more precautionary measures.
The use of town-criers to disseminate information in the rural areas is good because there are people who do not listen to news, neither do they watch television. They believe in “hear-say”. This group of people needs the services of a town-crier to confirm any information they are not sure of. When people are better informed, it can reduce the rate of social vices. After getting the populace informed, relevant authorities should put action plans to ensure that human trafficking is not as lucrative as it is perceived by those involved in it.
By: Eunice Choko-Kayode
Securing The Federating Units
The current level of insecurity in Nigeria appears to have defied all security architecture put in place at various levels of government. However, critical commentators argue that the problem with security in Nigeria does not lie with the policy thrusts, but with the implementation and operational capacity of operatives as well as investments in logistics. This is food for thought.
Insecurity in itself has become a huge monster that has pushed various state governments to dabble into emergency security plans. Every security architecture experts say must have the capacity and scope to respond to and confront specific security situations. No such thing as general security. The Federal Government of Nigeria exclusively enjoys the control of the Armed Forces, Police and strategic paramilitary apparatus, such as Immigration, Customs, Nigeria Civil Defence Corps, FRSC, etc.
The military structure is constitutionally empowered to defend the territorial integrity of Nigeria. The military is expected to confront and combat any act of terror or violent intrusion into the Nigerian territory as well as secessionist uprisings.
The police and the Nigeria Civil Defense Corp are empowered to enforce orderly conduct within the polity as well as confront and combat all forms of criminality.
The police have also joined the Army in Joint Task Force operations and fight against terrorism, banditry and kidnapping. Recent developments in the country, however, indicate that both the Army and Police have been overwhelmed by the ravaging security issues in the country.
The various states of the federation are at the receiving end. The states and their various grossroots have suffered different forms of security challenges that are better handled by home grown security state operations.
The police are no longer invincible. The sad realities of operating in unfamiliar environments have reduced them to under performers and many leakages dot their operations, making the people they are expected to protect more vulnerable. The local populations in some states especially in the Middle Belt and Southern Nigeria have begun to doubt the capacity of the police and even the Army to protect them against the murderous herdsmen, unknown gun men, kidnappers, cultist-related violence, etc. Ethno religious bias appear to have been affecting the sincerity of purpose of federal security operatives posted to the states. Many political activists and politically exposed persons have been calling for state police for these reasons. In the absence of state police, some state governments have fashioned their own security operatives to protect their vulnerable populations. There is Hisba in Kano, Amotakun in the South West,Civilian JTF in the North East and Ebube Agu in the South East.
These are attempts to fill the gap created by the absence of the state police. The Rivers State Government under the leadership of Governor Nyesom Wike has remained a trail blazer in this quest to make the state more secure by providing alternative security infrastructure. The NEW Rivers Vision recognises the place of security in development. The state government in 2018 through the State House of Assembly Law Number 8 of the 2018 established the state Neighbourhood Safety Corps Agency to address the growing security challenges in the state.
The agency was inaugurated on April 16, 2018 but was scuttled by uninformed security operatives who invaded their training camp. This ugly scenario triggered off litigations which the state government won.
Happily, the Rivers State Neighbourhood Safety Corps Agency resumed operations on the first day of March, 2021, with operatives posted to the 23 local government areas of the state. The objectives of the agency include gathering of intelligence, and sharing intelligence with law enforcement agencies, arresting of suspects where necessary and handing them over the police.
The Director General of the agency, Dr. Uche Mike Chukwuma said RIVNESCA also carries out crowd control duties at designated public events. These functions pose monumental challenges but CATALOGUE suggests that RIVNESCA can be put into more use in the security architecture of Rivers State.
Many public infrastructures in the state have been exposed to thefts and vandalism. Many schools, hospitals and health centres have been literally destroyed, looted and even deroofed by unpatriotic elements. It is sad that while government is making efforts to address the infrastructural deficit in the state, the fifth columnists are busy destroying them.
RIVNESCA operatives should be mobilised to defend and protect public infrastructures and institutions. They should be used to police all public institutions, supervise security of schools, hospitals, M.D.As outside the state secretariat as well as road infrastructures which usually are the targets of some depraved elements.
These additional responsibilities will surely pose more challenges in the areas of funding, logistics and manpower. Government should strengthen RIVNESCA by recruiting more hands and re-strategise their operations to make them more productive and justify their establishment. Another implication of re-organising RIVNESCA is the need to create special units to address the specific roles. At the right time, the Agency through proper legal frame work can be empowered to carry light arms and ammunition.
By: Bon Woke
