Telecoms: Nigeria’s Data Usage Rises By 202% In Three Years
Data usage in Nigeria surged by 202.08 per cent in three years, according to data from the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC).
According to the subscriber/network data reports of 2018, 2019, and 2020, data usage rose from 68,154.12 terabytes in 2018 to 125,149.86TB in 2019 and 205,880.4TB in 2020.
The total national and local outgoing voice calls were 121,935,927,123.15 in 2018. The calls grew to 149,584,465,210 in 2019 to 150,825,830,687.40.
According to the NCC, in 2018, broadband penetration figures stood at 31.48 per cent. The total active 3G connections were 47,325,726 while 4G connections were 12,761,473 subscriptions.
In 2019, broadband penetration grew to 37.80 per cent, with the total active 3G connections growing to 50,441,608 while 4G grew to 21,712,216.
In 2020, broadband penetration stood at 45.02 per cent, with the total active 3G connection falling to 49,402,994, while 4G grew to 36,538,228.
In the period under review, GSM internet subscribers grew by 53,639,503 from 100,234,283 in January 2018 to 153,873,786 in December 2020.
MTN had the largest market share. In 2018, it had an internet subscriber base of 37,201,086, which grew to 59,594,891 in December 2020.
In 2018, MTN made N164.79bn from data, and N674.78bn from voice. Its data revenue rose from N218.69bn in 2019 to N332.37bn in 2020 while voice revenue increased from N723.92bn to N766.39bn.
The NCC attributed the increase in data usage in 2020 to the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic, saying the pandemic disrupted normal activities and most functions had to pivot to virtual forms.
Former MTN Nigeria’s Chief Executive Officer, Ferdi Moolman, had said, “The year 2020 was challenging for all. The unprecedented disruption that the Covid-19 pandemic caused the businesses and people we serve, challenged us in new and demanding ways.
“The impact continues to evolve. Adoption of our data and digital services accelerated as lockdowns and gathering restrictions were imposed, and work-from-home became the norm for many.”
Commenting on the increase in data traffic, Airtel had in a report said: “Our improved 4G network contributed to an increase in smartphone penetration, in data customers and in up-take of large data volumes, resulting in greater data consumption per customer.
“Smartphone penetration was up by one percentage point to 33 per cent and our data customer base grew by 14.5 per cent, now representing 34.3 per cent of our total customer base.
“Data usage per customer reached 2.6 GB per customer (from 1.8 GB per customer) led by an increase in smartphone penetration and expansion of our home broadband and enterprise customers.
Facebook To Launch Digital Wallet This Year …As Glo Launches Mobile TV
Facebook is ready to launch a digital wallet that would let users store cryptocurrencies, a senior company executive said in a United States media interview on Wednesday.
Head of Facebook’s crypto unit, David Marcus, said that company leaders “feel pretty committed” to launch the digital wallet called Novi this year.
Marcus said he would have preferred to release Novi alongside Diem, a digital currency tied to the dollar that the company is also developing, but Diem’s timing was uncertain.
“In theory, Novi could launch before Diem, but it would mean launching without Diem and that’s not necessarily something that we want to do”.
“It all depends on how long it’s going to take for Diem to actually go live and that’s not something I’m personally looking after”, Marcus said.
In 2019, Facebook said it planned to introduce a cryptocurrency at the time it was called Libra. The project, however, faced regulatory resistance over concerns about security and reliability.
In December 2020, the Libra changed its name to Diem and moved its operations from Switzerland to the United States as part of a “strategic shift.”
Meanwhile, the telecommunications giant, Globacom, has launched a mobile television app filled with premium television content for viewers of all ages on Android, IOS and web.
At the unveiling of the app on Tuesday, Globacom said the app was for customers on its pre-paid and post-paid platforms who own android and iPhone devices, according to a statement it issued.
It added that customers would need to visit myglotv.com to register and download the Glo TV app free of charge until September 30, 2021.
Group Urges Buhari To Inaugurate NDDC Board
A civil society and grassroot movement in Nigeria, Mass Movement Against Injustice and Marginalisation in South-South, has called on President Muhammadu Buhari to demonstrate his global integrity by inaugurating the already screened board of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC).
The group also reiterated its call on the President to show his global honesty and integrity to inaugurate the board of the (NDDC) that was screened and confirmed by the Senate of the Federal Republic of Nigeria on November 5, 2019.
The movement in a renewed statement and memorandum released to the Press, signed by its leadership – Duke Okporua America, Egbe Michael Egbe and Dan Amor, as President, General Secretary and Director of Public Communication respectively, urged the president not to drag his integrity in mud with what is playing out in the commission.
The statement read: “That Mr. President who is known both locally and globally as a man of unquestionable integrity and honesty, should fulfil his promise on the inauguration of the already screened and confirmed board of the NDDC.
“We wish to remind Mr. President that on the 24th of June 2021, while receiving a delegation of the Ijaw National Congress (INC), he promised in very clear terms that he would inaugurate the already screened and confirmed board of the NDDC on conclusion and receipt of the report of the Forensic Auditors.
“We hereby call on him to live up to this promise and inaugurate the board immediately and without delay, now that the report of the Forensic Auditors has been concluded and put to shame those who are in doubt of his sincerity, commitment and sleepless nights in surmounting the challenges of moving Nigeria to the next level.
“That we align ourselves and our members with the calls, demands and peaceful agitations of youths, men and women, political and traditional leaders and civil society organisations in Nigeria, that the inauguration of the already screened board of NDDC will promote and sustain peace, equity and fairness, transparency and accountability, good governance and rapid development and transformation of the Niger Delta Region, and douse the tension of militancy as well as curtail the menace of insecurity in the region.
“We pledge our total support and loyalty to Mr. President in his determined efforts and sleepless nights in making Nigeria an egalitarian, just, equitable and prosperous nation, bound in freedom, peace and unity, far better than he met it in 2015.
”We are also in solidarity with the President in the fight against terrorism and banditry and his zeal to improve the economy, provide infrastructure and make life more meaningful to the Nigerian people”.
By: Corlins Walter
CBN Threatens To Prosecute Forex Policy Defaulters
Banks have warned that defaulters of the new foreign exchange policy may face criminal prosecution by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).
The banks in emails to their customers said that defaulters of the new foreign exchange policy may face sanctions such as being barred from accessing Forex from the official Forex market, restrictions on their bank accounts as may be determined by the CBN as well as criminal prosecution.
In a syndicated email to customers, the banks said: “In line with the Central Bank of Nigeria’s policy to improve access to foreign exchange for legitimate transactions, we are committed to providing you with foreign exchange for your personal and business travel as well as payment for overseas education, medical and other eligible invisible transactions.
“As our valued customer, you have a role to play to ensure the success and integrity of the policy. To enable us to serve you better, you are reminded to note the following rules when applying for FX for personal and business travel.
“FX shall be sold for legitimate travel purposes only. Always have a clear intention and legitimate purpose to travel. You are required to provide a valid Nigerian passport and a valid visa to an international destination.
“Only valid travel documents shall be accepted. Your ticket must be to an international destination outside of West Africa and Cameroon. You are required to provide an international return ticket, with a travel date not more than 14 days from the date of PTA/BTA purchase.”
The banks added that customers could only apply for PTA and BTA once every quarter, and were liable to $4,000 and $5,000 per quarter per applicant respectively.
The banks said, “Customers are required to return purchased PTA/BTA to their bank within two (2) weeks from the date of purchase if not utilised for the intended purpose or if for any reason the scheduled trip is cancelled.
“Do not apply on behalf of a third party. FX will only be sold directly to applicants who shall be Nigerians who are 18 years and above and have a valid Bank Verification Number. False application and use of fake documents to purchase PTA/BTA is strictly prohibited and is a financial crime punishable under the applicable laws in Nigeria.
“Defaulters of this FX policy may face sanctions that include being barred from accessing FX from the official FX market in the future, restrictions on their bank account(s) for such periods as may be determined by CBN as well as possible criminal prosecution.”
The Tide learnt that Guaranty Trust Bank Plc, United Bank for Africa Plc, Zenith Bank Plc, Stanbic IBTC, and First Bank of Nigeria Limited had sent the emails to their customers.
