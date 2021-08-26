Opinion
Talibani Nigerian
With the fall of Kabul on 15 August, 2021, the Taliban gained control of Afghanistan, after many years of insurgency and clamour for a total sway of Sharia Islamic Law and political system. Afghanistan is a landlocked country in southern Asia; a mountainous nation with less than 15% of the land suitable for farming. Over 90% of its natural gas produced in the northern part of the country was piped across long distance into the former USSR. There was a civil war with the Soviet.
The Taliban emerged in 1994, after the Afghan civil war with the Soviet, whose membership consisted of Afghan students (Talib means students). Operating first as an advocacy group, the Talibans pursued the goal of strict interpretation and enforcement of Islamic Sharia Law, with increasing militancy. Four major ethic groups in the country (Pushtuns, Tajiks, Hazaras and Uzbeks) are not all Moslem; rather, Budhism has a history of about 2,000 years in Afghanistan.
Long-standing ethnic conflicts have made it difficult to exploit the country’s large oil reserves; neither would the Pushtun ethnic group which is the strongest, create room for peaceful co-existence with other groups. Ethnic conflicts and animosities are not peculiar to Afghanistan alone, but what is sad is the refusal to shift group in terms of mutual tolerance and understanding which can foster expanded awareness. With bigotry, conceit and dogmatism, especially where mutual tolerance is lacking, then development would be hampered.
From Afghanistan comes this message for Nigeria that bigotry, conceit and dogmatic interpretations of the scriptures usually give rise to conflicts and animosities among various groups who share a common nationality. Religious ideological learnings which refuse to accommodate, examine or benefit from other different worldviews, rarely build an ideal humanity. Yet, human well-being and perception expand and improve better with a mind that is not hampered by bigotry, conceit and dogmatism.
Sadly, political and religious leaders, for the sake of expansion of power or fear of losing support, do foster dogmatic adherence to ideologies, thus fueling divisions and animosities among people. As a group of militant advocates and strict interpreters and enforcers of Islamic Sharia Law, the Talibans of Afghanistan since 1994, did not want to shift any ground or make concessions, but under the leadership of Mohammed Omar, the movement spread out, with a missionary zeal of total conquest. By 1996 the group transferred the nation’s capital to Kandahar from Kabul.
Situation changed with an American-led intervention force in December 2000, following the September 11 attack on USA. The Talibans were accorded diplomatic recognition by Pakistan, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates. Insurgency movements began again to fight the USA-backed Karzai administration and NATO-led International Security Assistance Force (ISAF). The Talibans had been condemned globally for their extremist interpretations and enforcement of Sharia Law. They were called terrorists, not bandits!
Between 1996-2001 the Talibans and their allies had massacred thousands of people, denied UN food supplies to over 160,000 starving refugees and children and engaged in shocking public flogging of people for minor infractions. Specifically, girls and women were restricted from attending schools and engaging in certain jobs, except healthcare. Public whipping of girls and women sparked outrage among foreigners in Afghanisan, neither would journalists be allowed to photograph cases of abuses or publish any of such cases. It was a reign of terror!
Religious and ethnic minorities were heavily discriminated against during Taliban rule, with several unreported cases of genocide, destruction of other religious movements or sects, except Islam. The Pushtun ethnic group is the strongest and leading advocate of Sharia law, based on Deobandi fundamentalism, which adopts strict devotion to the Sharia. Since Russia withdrew from Afghanistan in 1989, the country’s ethnic groups had had no peace among themselves, largely because of religious conflicts. Neither did USA-intervention efforts change the situation much.
There had been intelligence reports alleging that the military and security services provided support which kept the Talibans active for so long, especially during the founding stage. It was also reported that over 2,500 Arabs under the command of Al Qaeda leader ,Osama bin Laden, fought for the Talibans. But allegations about the Talibans having established cells or units in various African countries, including Nigeria, may not be taken quite seriously for now. There were reports of university students being indoctrinated.
During the tenure of President Olusegun Obasanjo, there was a large-scale clamour all over Northern Nigeria for the adoption and implementation of Sharia Law. Tactfully, that clamour was not allowed to plunge Nigeria into a state of large-scale instability, but there was more to the Sharia Law movement than met the eye. There were security allegations that several Islamic countries, including Afghanistan, brought serious pressure on the Organisation of Islamic Conference (OIC) to declare Nigeria as an Islamic state. Whether such allegation can be taken seriously or not, what is incontrovertible is that aggressive Boko Haram insurgency increased with the clamour for Sharia Law in Nigeria.
More specifically, the pattern which insurgency, militancy, banditory and killings by unknown gunmen took in Nigeria in the past 20 years, is similar to the Afghan scenario. Talibani movement may have started with students as the advocates for Sharia law as a better alternative to Western democracy and education. Northern Governors during Obasanjo’s Presidency mobilised Northern youths to raise the song of Sharia Law, in a secular state!
We cannot deny the fact that the Taliban credo and philosophy are similar to the Boko Haram posture. Neither are bigotry, conceit, dogmatism and the zeal to spread impact lacking in what we observe here. Kidnapping of school children, demands for ransom and discouragement of women education also featured in Afghanistan. Do we need banditry to have a united and peaceful Nigeria? What is truly at stake?
By: Bright Amirize
Dr Amirize is a retired lecturer from the Rivers State University, Port Harcourt.
Doctors’ Strike: Who Is Playing God?
You may not understand the impact of the ongoing industrial action by the Nigerian Association of Resident Doctors (NARD) until the life of a relation, a friend or someone you know hangs in the balance because there are no doctors in the public hospitals to attend to her and she cannot afford the exorbitant charges at the private clinics.
Last Sunday, at the meeting of a women’s group I belong to, a member of the group came soliciting for financial assistance for her husband who was critically ill. According to her, the man had a stroke three days before which affected his speech, balance, memory and other parts of his body. Rushing him to a nearby teaching hospital, they were turned down because the Chief Medical Director (CMD) directed that new cases should no longer be entertained because only the consultants were working and the volume of work was overwhelming.
Subsequently, he was taken to a private clinic but up until that Sunday, no substantial treatment had been given to him because the family had not been able to make the initial deposit of N200,000.00 required, hence she came to solicit for the association’s help.
A lot of people are in a similar dilemma across the country today, no thanks to NARD’s strike. Patients are helpless. Several of them are resorting to quacks and consumption of concoction for a cure to their diseases. Many may have died.
Even the senior doctors who are working hard to keep the facilities alive are apparently not finding it easy. In a recent interview with newsmen, Joseph Eziechila, head of clinical services and second in command to the CMD at the Federal Medical Centre (FMC), Jabi, Abuja lamented the effect of the increased heavy workload on the doctors.
“About four doctors broke down last weekend due to stress. Yesterday, the head of the internal medicine unit said even the locum doctors in his team are breaking down. He said they are planning to further downsize treatment and stop receiving new patients.”
And painfully, there is no end in sight going by the recent turn of event where the federal government took the striking doctors to Industrial Court claiming that the industrial action is illegal and the doctors are insisting that the strike will go on until all their demands are met
According to NARD president, Dr. Uyilawa Okhuaihesuyi, the industrial action is to push government to honour its agreement on payment of arrears of hazard allowance as well as insurance benefits to families of doctors who have died of the Coronavirus, payment of several months’ salaries owed doctors in many states, among other demands.
Another issue is that of owing about two years’ salaries to doctors in some states. For heaven’s sake, how do the governments of these states expect these doctors and their families to survive? It has become the habit of some governors to deny workers their merited allowances, promotion, salaries and other benefits for whatever reasons they may adduce and it is most unfortunate.
Managements of hospitals across the country have continued to lament the brain drain in the health sector and it is this glaring insensitivity towards health care in the country that fuels the exodus. How can a doctor being owed 19 months’ salary or who does not have equipment to work with, and who has no life insurance be encouraged to be patriotic and stay in the country and help the system work when he has better offers out there?
Every election year, just as we are warming up for 2023 General Elections, during their campaign, political parties and their candidates will reel out very articulated plans towards the transformation of the nation’s health system but it becomes an entirely different story when they win power. For many decades, doctors and other health workers have embarked on strikes for the same reason as the ongoing one.
The big question remains, what is the missing nexus that needs to be located to ensure that we move from promise, from paperwork to having a sustainable health system? Prior to the 2015 election, the presidential candidate of the current ruling party told Nigerians that if his party came on board, medical tourism would be a thing of the past in the country. Today, the same person travels abroad for medical treatment even when the doctors in his country are protesting over several anomalies in the health sector which are collapsing the sector and some people in power say there is nothing wrong with that?
If these countries that our leaders visit every so often did not put their hospitals in order, will they be going there? If they have neglected the health facilities and personnel, will they have found them attractive?
Our appeal is that for the interest of the many citizens who cannot afford to travel abroad for medical treatment and who cannot afford private care, let due attention be paid to our health sector. Let a listening ear be given to NARD’s demands instead of the muzzle flexing between the doctors and the authorities.
The country is currently battling with Delta variant of Covid-19, outbreak of cholera, gastro-enteritis and other health challenges and these doctors are needed to help in dealing with the situation. We cannot afford to allow our doctors to desert the country or continue to stay away from the hospitals.
More private organisations and good spirited individuals are also encouraged to join hands in developing the health sector even as the striking doctors are advised to reconsider their position. The Minister of Health, Senator Chris Ngige, recently accused the young, striking doctors of playing God. They should not give people the reason to believe what the minister said. They have many times asserted that they love and miss their poor patients. They should demonstrate that love by shifting grounds when it is required so that they do not go back to work at the eventual end of the strike and find out that many of the “loved patients” are no more.
By: Calista Ezeaku
Check Activities At Eleme Junction
Eleme Junction connects the Aba-Port Harcourt Expressway, East-West (from Eleme), Oyigbo and Igbo-Etche Roads.
It houses many motor parks through which people travel to and from the state – through Igbo-Etche to Abia, through Eleme to Bori, then to some riverine communities like Andoni, Opobo, among others. Cross River and Akwa Ibom States also use the motor parks as well as people travelling to other parts of Nigeria.
The popular Wednesday Oil Mill Market, the Fruit and Vegetables market, the newly built Air Force Market by Igbo-Etche junction, Wazobia market and the Phone market opposite Oil Mill Market are all sited there.
Banks, petrol stations and other genuine businesses go on at Eleme Junction.
Vehicular and pedestrian movements are very high.
Despite the recent lockdown of Oil Mill Market by the Rivers State Government due to Covid-19 pandemic, the area has remained busy.
Since the flyover bridge was built, the usual vehicular traffic had disappeared making motorists comfortable while driving from one destination to another. But below the bridges have become a home for many hoodlums. Unknown persons have continued to make the place uncomfortable for others.
On daily basis, different groups of young men emerge from unknown routes harassing innocent passersby, defrauding them of their personal belongings. They snatch ladies’ bags, hand phones, including men. They go as far as snatching from moving vehicles in traffic.
Most early mornings, they search and collect huge sums of money from market women as the latter travel to purchase what they will sell.
At the end of the day, they go back home empty handed.
These same people are engaged in Agbero jobs which they do on behalf of their principals. Both registered and unregistered touting take place there. Sometimes, they also harass private vehicle owners who may wish to render assistance to pedestrians.
These groups of people are not of the same tribe. They are made up of different tribes, speaking different languages. Always smoking and looking rough in their dressing.
They may also be the same people terrorising commuters at the bad spot on Igbo-Etche Road. Hardly any day passes without a record of burgling of passengers’ belongings or kidnappings.
The worrisome thing is that these groups of people lose control at any little provocation. During the #ENDSARS protest last year, it was these unknown persons who hijacked the protest.
On that Tuesday night, 20th of October, 2020, when the Lekki Toll Gate massacre occurred, they were busy setting used vehicle tyres ablaze. Eleme Junction was full of smoke late that night so much that people found it difficult to get to their destinations.
Even postings on social media that night showed how the fire was as high as the flyover bridge. The next morning was a Wednesday when the problem became more pronounced. What was seen as a peaceful protest turned to something else. Between 9 and 10am that Wednesday morning, they had blocked the top of the flyover leading to Aba Road and there was no movement from Oyigbo either. The down part of the bridge was also on fire with thick smoke preventing movement from Eleme to East-West Road. The other part of Igbo-Etche road was not left out.
Within an hour, a clash occurred between them and Hausa boys who deal on fruits at Eleme Junction. They dealt with Hausa boys and spoilt all their fruits. Different groups carrying various clubs against each other injuring themselves.
As an eyewitness, I ran for my dear life holding my slippers in my hands. Other women were running helter skelter until we escaped through “Nkoro way”. Even policemen on duty around Eleme Junction all took off. Those that were still around there undressed immediately.
This and other disturbances led to the lockdown of that area by the Rivers State Government subsequently. In fact, I commend the government for that bold initiative concerning Eleme Junction otherwise nobody knew what would have happened.
Within few days, most shops in the area were looted during the lockdown as the owners obeyed the lockdown order by government. The Rumuokwurusi phone market, opposite Oil Mill market was set ablaze and the merchants counted their losses. Till today, I’m not sure it can be traceable to anyone.
Prior to the Yuletide, police authorities had warned that use of fireworks wouldn’t be tolerated, including burning of tyres. During the New Year eve, Eleme Junction witnessed burning of vehicle tyres so much that all the adjoining roads now wear dark looks. Debris of burnt tyres litter everywhere. Passersby try to cover their noses to avoid inhaling the dark dust while vehicles moved on them. As if they are above the law in that area.
The question I am asking is, who are these unknown persons? What tribe are they? Who do the Agberos remit their collections to? Because they collect N50 or N100 from commercial vehicles at every loading point. Once the drivers refuse to give to them, they use harmful objects on their vehicles. Do these money get to government? If not, their activities must be checked.
Although this may not concern Eleme junction alone, other places are also involved. I know that members of National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) usually put on reflective jackets of white and green colours. But these ones do not. So who do they work for?
I’m not unaware that police men and women are posted at strategic points on official duty at Eleme Junction. I think the security agencies should extend their patrol to the bridges which serve as hiding places for some of them when they carry out their nefarious acts.
The police should not feel that it is not their duty to chase hoodlums whose identities are unknown. Then if a mini police post can be built there, better.
Government should, as a matter of fact, check through appropriate ministries and Obio/Akpor Local Government Council to ascertain the identity of those hoodlums whose operation is posing a challenge to passersby and those who carry out their daily businesses genuinely.
Eleme Junction also belongs to a host community. The landlords, through the community development committee (CDC) should carry out a thorough investigation about the area. This will help curtail their nefarious activities.
By: Eunice Choko-Kayode
Corruption As Retrogression
Henry David Thoreau, an American naturalist, wrote, in his book: Walden, Or Life in the Woods (1854) that a man is a fool when he pays too much for what he wants, in terms of what it takes out of his very existence. Our own Dr Goodluck Jonathan would tell us that a man can be corrupt without taking a dime; neither should we consider any man a fool who would say that his personal ambition is not worth the blood of any human being. What we find is that human values and perceptions vary widely, and also represent levels of personal maturity or development.
It was noteworthy and instructive to see President Muhammadu Buhari exchanging pleasantries with former President Jonathan during the 59th Ordinary Session of Authority of Heads of State and Government of ECOWAS in Accra, recently; (ref. The Tide of Monday, August 9, 2021, Page 10). Obviously the concept of corruption has to do more with the state of the mind of an individual, manifesting visibly through personal integrity and empathy. Noble ideals show in the ways that an individual relates with others and also in deeds.
Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, a professor of law, was quoted long ago as wondering why Nigerians had not shown aggressive rage over the issue of corruption in the country, through protests. Nigerian masses know better than taking such pig-headed action because such protest would be dealt with in such vicious manner by the coercive agencies of state in a way to serve as a deterrent and warning. Thus, corruption as a retrogression works through the process of psychological conditioning with fear as a tool.
Origin of retrogressive movements in human history took a long process, with Scholasticism and Materialism standing out as recognisable pillars. During the Middle Ages, scholasticism was enthroned as a mass movement, whereby authority of the church fathers held sway, coupled with hollow intellectualism. The more loquacious and aggressive your disputation, the more your opinion stands as truth. The scriptures would be cited and quoted forward and backward as a weapon to silence rational personal conviction. Thus independent thinking and verification of issues became heresies.
Materialism as a worldview began as a global movement also in the Medieval era, spreading the philosophy that “only things that are apparent to the five senses are real, and that all actions, thoughts and beliefs can be explained by the movements and changes of matter”. Materialist philosophy was an effort to narcotise and hold human consciousness within the limits of quantifiable and provable issues. Thus began a regime of sharpening the faculty of perception to be “objective” in the scrutiny and analysis of issues. This system was also followed by the adoption of war of words to win arguments.
Unfortunately, the scholastic and materialist movements culminated in a rigidity and retrogression of human consciousness, wearing the cloak of an intellectual culture. Frankly, the intellectual culture gave rise to a process of large-scale and pervasive corruption whose domain of anchorage is beyond the physical or taking of bribes. Like former President Jonathan would say, a man can be corrupt without taking a dime. Corruption means retrogression or degeneration in awareness.
Stages of the process of retrogression or degeneration are many, quite slow and not easily recognisable. It begins with an increasing denseness, obtuseness and insensitiveness which manifest in a focus of attention on myopic personal interests. Then there is an absence of empathy with a diminution of the feeling of shame, which manifest in actions of ignoble nature, coupled with an aggressive efforts to defend or excuse such acts. Thus, there is an increasing culture of blustering and duplicity, leading to a widespread social anomie.
Then human perception and values become pressed into narrow and obscure limits such that there is a gross diminution of the reality of issues. With glib talks the smart fellow becomes the winner in arguments that involve deep ethical perception and evaluation. So long as issues are not brought or tabled within the framework of quantifiable and measurable indices, then a case can be dismissed as irrelevant and not deserving any further waste of time on. So the retrogressive process goes on and on.
Human institutions come handy as willing accomplices in the continual diminution of the range of human perception to purely material domain. Since there is no art to tell the mind’s construction on the face, rich garments can be worn to cover and conceal skeletons. Neither are there many people willing to take the pains and a free mind to explore and scrutinise issues or dig deeper than the surface to pick out what is real and true. Thus are we continuously deceived by ornaments, glib talks and threats.
With regards to the plundering and looting of Nigeria’s commonwealth by smart and clever persons, it becomes obvious that politics is also an accomplice in the regressive process. How else do we explain a situation where political parties in power provide protection and immunity to treasury looters as a bait to lure such exposed looters to switch camp! Such looters and destroyers of the economy, despite clever cover-ups, blusters and political protection, must reckon with Nemesis whose verdict can never be influenced by anyone.
Like cancerous growth, the ultimate purpose of corruption as a retrogressive process is the elimination of what is weak, derelict and not fit to serve as an instrument of a fresh up-building. The process is not a physically visible affair but strikes at the root of human consciousness and perception. The visible end-result, which is what we become quite obsessed about, is what cannot be eliminated or cured without addressing the root and origin. What we observe currently is the excrescence of a decayed human condition which takes various guises.
The looting or money-related aspect of corruption is not peculiar or exclusive to Nigeria alone because the phenomenon is a global one, manifesting in various countries according to their political economy. It is obvious that everybody is infected by the cancer whose root lies in human consciousness and perception, but not everybody in the same degree. The devouring plague would have its worst effect with those in the upper extreme. The virus manifests worst in policies which undermine the well-being of the masses. Thus you join the devouring system, as you cannot fight it.
Dr Amirize is a retired lecturer from the Rivers State University, Port Harcourt.
