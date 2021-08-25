News
DHQ Launches Rescue Operation For Abducted Major
The Defence Headquarters (DHQ) has hinted that troops are on the trail of the bandits that invaded the Nigerian Defence Academy (NDA) in Kaduna State.
Bandits, who have been abducting students in public schools in the state, attacked the Academy in the wee hours of yesterday, killing two officers and abducting one.
The DHQ, in a statement by the Director Defence Information, Major General Benjamin Sawyer, assured troops are combing the entire location in search and rescue mission.
It said, “The gallant troops of the Armed Forces of Nigeria (AFN), in joint operations are in hot pursuit of armed bandits that attacked the officers’ quarters of the prestigious Nigerian Defence Academy (NDA), in Kaduna early hours of August 24, 2021.
“The bandits who sneaked in after breaching the perimeter fence went straight to the officer’s living quarters and started shooting sporadically.
“Unfortunately, two brave and gallant officers paid the supreme price while 1 other officer was abducted by the bandits during the process.
“All efforts have been intensified by troops who are currently combing the entire locations in search and rescue mission for the abducted officers.
“The Commandant NDA as well as the HQ 1Div with the support of NAF are presently in a coordinated joint operations to search and rescue the abducted officer and arrest the perpetrators”.
The statement added, “The Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) wishes to use this medium to condole with the families of the deceased officers, thanked troops for their quick response.
‘’The CDS also wishes to assure the NDA communities of their safety as security have been beefed up while operations are ongoing in the general area. Further details will be released later”.
Reacting, the Nigerian Defence Academy (NDA) has confirmed, yesterday’s security breach.
A large number of bandits attacked the NDA campus in Afaka, Kaduna State, around 1:30am.
They were dressed in military camouflage, beat the guards, killed two officers and abducted one other.
Lieutenant Commander Wulah and Flight Lieutenant CM Okoronkwowere shot dead.
Another officer, Major Datong was kidnapped while Second Lieutenant Onah sustained gunshot wounds. He is receiving treatment.
In a statement, NDA Public Relations Officer, Major Bashir MuhdJajira, said, “we lost two personnel and one was abducted”.
The spokesman disclosed that the bandits gained access into the residential area of the Academy in Afaka.
He said the NDA, in collaboration with the 1 Division Nigerian Army, Air Training Command and other security agencies in Kaduna, have commenced pursuit of the assailants.
“The NDA community and Cadets are safe in the Academy. We assure the general public that these unknown gunmen would soon be apprehended and the abducted personnel rescued”, Jajira added.
Reacting to the incient, the former Aviation Minister, Femi Fani-Kayode said the attack was an insult and a slap on the face of the Nigerian armed forces.
In a tweet, the former minister wrote, “The attack on the Nigerian Defence Academy by terrorists in which an Army officer was killed and two Majors were kidnapped is a big insult and slap on the face of the Nigerian armed forces.
“The terrorists must be hunted and killed and the two Majors must be rescued quickly and expeditiously.”
News
No Employee Should Suffer Work-Related Accidents -Danagogo
The Secretary to Rivers State Government, Dr. Tammy Danagogo, has charged corporate entities operating in Rivers State to tap into the benefits of the Nigeria Social Insurance Trust Fund (NSIF) Scheme to prevent issues of employees’ abandonment in the advent of work related accidents.
Speaking during an advocacy visit by the management of the NSITF in Port Harcourt, Danagogo said, the NSITF as the only government institution backed by law to cater for employee’s welfare in the event of work-related accidents or injuries is a necessary institution that all corporate organizations should be beneficiary of.
“This is a laudable scheme that our people should tap into. I am of the view that, anything that can be done for the good of our people, we should put every effort to achieve it. In government, workers are on the first line of beneficiary in work related schemes.
“The challenge of immediate compensation for dedicated workers on the eventuality of accidents or death is an issue we must all look into. As a leader, I am morally burdened to help immediate family of staff who die or is injured even when there is no dedicated fund for such. The system ought to have an inbuilt mechanism to handle issues of emergency funds for death or accidents. Since these are inevitable events of life.
“Be rest assured that we will put in our effort to enable our people benefit having better understood the objectives of the NSITF,” he added.
The Regional Manager of the Nigeria Social Insurance Trust Fund, Dr. Geoffrey Otokito, thanked the SSG and intimated that prior to the foundation of the scheme, many Nigerian employed with international corporations were abandoned after an accident.
“Presently, NSITF is taking up the challenges of many Nigerians who had accidents on the line of duty to ensure they are duly compensated. Death benefits are also being rendered to immediate family members of those who registered with us,” he said.
The NSITF as the only recognized institution in the country to cater for employees welfare in the event of work related accidents and injuries and is based on 1% of payroll of employers remitted to the fund.
News
LGA Funds For Projects, Not Staff Salary Alone, Woke Vows
The Chief of Staff Government House, Port Harcourt, Chief Emeka Woke, says funds accruable to councils from the federation account was not for payment of workers’ salaries alone.
He noted that the essence of local government system was to bring government and development to people at the grassroots.
The Chief of Staff stated this at the flag off the Ukeli Road, Rundele in Emohua Local Government Area of Rivers State, last Monday.
Woke, who was former chairman of Emohua council, said it was erroneous for people to assume that all the funds accruable to any local government should be expended on remuneration of staff alone.
According to him, council funds should primarily be targeted at developmental projects in the rural areas.
He said the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) leadership in Emohua was in support of steps taken by the council Chairman, Dr Chidi Lloyd to rid the council of ghost workers.
Woke observed that there has been attempts to distract the council chairman since he embarked on personnel audit.
“Perhaps, they do not understand that the statutory allocation that is allocated to Emohua Local Government Area is not for payment of workers’ salaries alone.
“Those who conceptualised the Nigerian Constitution and allowed Nigeria to operate a federal system of government did not make any mistake. The idea is that while the Federal Government is executing projects that are in the Exclusive List, the state government will take those that are their responsibility, the local government is expected to reach out to the people.
“So, anybody who assumes that the local government allocation is to pay salary of workers, fake and fraudulent people, is wrong. Enough is enough.”
He advised the council chairman to ensure that genuine staffers receive their salaries as at when due because every labourer is worthy of his wage.
Woke warned those threatening to destabilise the prevailing peace in the council to have a rethink, as the PDP leadership in Emohua would not succumb to any form of blackmail and intimidation.
He asserted that anyone who does not want to key into the new Emohua vigilante system initiated by Dr Chidi Lloyd should desist from distracting him and his administration.
The Chief of Staff commended the Emohua council chairman for completing three out of the eight projects he flagged off since he assumed office, last month.
“I have no doubt in my mind that you will perform, even as a legislature, you did not fail the people of Emohua Local Government.”
Woke called for synergy between the Legislative and Executive arms in the council, to ensure delivery of good governance and democratic dividends to the people at the grassroots.
He implored the leadership of the Legislature in the council not to distract the chairman.
In the same vein, he urged the chairman to ensure that the legislators are not denied their entitlements.
The Chief of Staff said the Ukeli Road when completed, will open the area to investors who will provide employment opportunities for youths of the area.
The Chairman of Emohua Local Government Council, Dr Chidi Lloyd, explained that the flag of the road and other projects was in fulfilment of his electioneering campaign promises to the people of the council.
News
RMAFC Presents New Revenue Formula, Dec
The Revenue Mobilisation Allocation and Fiscal Commission (RMAFC) has said the new revenue allocation formula will be presented to President Muhammadu Buhari by the end of 2021.
The Chairman, Revenue Mobilisation Allocation and Fiscal Commission (RMAFC), Engr. Elias Mbam, made this disclosure, yesterday in Abuja at a briefing on the proposed new revenue allocation formula.
Mbam assured that “the new formula will meet yearning and expectations of three tiers of governments”.
The RMAFC chairman noted that “the formula which is being reviewed is targeted at equitable distribution of the accrued revenue into the Federation Account to the three tiers of government and this will be concluded before the end of 2021”.
Some of the reasons for embarking on the proposed new revenue formula, Mbam said, include, “the political structure of the country has since changed with the creation of six additional states in 1996, which brought the number of states to 36. Correspondingly, the number of Local Governments also increased from 589 to 774.
“There have been some considerable changes arising from the policy reforms that altered the relative share of responsibilities of the various tiers of government, including the, controversies over funding of primary education, primary health care etc.
“Inadequate/decaying infrastructure and heightened widespread internal security challenges across the country. Ecological challenges like global warming, desertification, flooding and population explosion; and
“Inability of the current vertical formula to adequately address the apparent mismatch between statutorily assigned functions and tax powers of each of the three levels of government.”
Mbam said the current vertical revenue formula being used by the three tiers of government was reviewed and passed into law 28 years ago.
The age of the revenue formula in use, he said, has made it imperative for a new revenue formula “for these various reasons”.
