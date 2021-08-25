Nation
594 Nigerian Communities Have Renounced FGM-UNICEF
The United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) has disclosed that no fewer than 594 communities have renounced Female Genital Mutilation (FGM) across the 36 states of Nigeria.
The organisation called for a total end to FGM in the country, stating its desire is a zero-tolerance for the act.
Declaring open a three-day workshop on anti-FGM for law enforcement agents and Judiciary workers in Akure, the Ondo State capital, yesterday, Mrs Nkiru Maduechesi, a Child Protection Specialist with UNICEF said the havoc done by FGM could not be overemphasised.
The training which was organised by the Federal Ministry of Information, Child Rights Information Bureau in Collaboration with UNICEF had participants drawn from Osun, Oyo and Ekiti states.
Maduechesi, who made case for laws against FGM, called on the National Assembly and the 36 state Houses of Assembly to make laws against the act.
She said part of the problems facing the frontline workers in eradicating the menace of FGM was cultural belief.
She noted that FGM was one of the worst human rights violations in the country because of the lifelong traumatic effects that the victims bear.
Nation
NSCDC Arrests Man, 27, For Alleged Car Theft In Kwara
The Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Kwara State command, has arrested a 27-year-old man, Abubakar Aliyu, for allegedly stealing a red colour Toyota Camry car.
The command’s spokesman, Mr Babawale Afolabi, in a statement in llorin yesterday, gave the registration number of the stolen car as Lagos EPE 294 GT.
The suspect, according to the statement, a father of two, committed the offence at one private hostel in Malete, Kwara State University Area, llorin.
“On Thursday, August 19, upon receiving the complain about a missing car, our officers from the Intelligence and Investigation Department were deployed to immediately commence search for the stolen car.
“Through an effort of the surveillance team from the investigation unit, the suspect was arrested with the car,” Babawale said.
The spokesman said the car was parked in front of the hostel on August 11, around 11. 00 p.m., but could not be traced the next morning.
He said, investigation conducted revealed that Aliyu broke through the window of one of the hostel rooms, from where he picked the key and made away with the car.
Afolabi said the suspect took the car to one painter’s shop, Adewunmi Taiwo at Oko Erin Area, Ilorin, where the red color was changed to black.
“This was done under eight hours and the suspect waited for the painter to finish, after which he drove the car out of the place the same day.
“The painter, Adewunmi Taiwo might not have conspired with the suspect, but acted foolishly by painting and changing the colour of the car within some hours,” he said.
According to him, both suspects, Aliyu and Taiwo were arrested and kept in custody, while Aliyu confessed to have committed the crime.
“The State Commandant, Makinde Ayinla, has been briefed of the incident and further actions will be taken after his directive,” Afolabi said
Nation
Persons With Proven Character’ll Make Community Policing, IGP Insists
The 36 state governments and Police Commands have been enjoined to ensure that persons drafted into the community policing system are people with proven character and integrity.
The Inspector General of Police, Usman Baba Alkali, gave the advice while addressing officers and men of the Edo Police Command during his working and familiarisation tour of the state.
He said the Federal Government has adopted community policing to check crime and criminality, a practice he said was obtainable in most parts of today’s world.
The police boss said statistics have shown a reduction in the level of crime in some parts of the country compared to what it was when he first resumed office as the Inspector General of Police.
Nation
Anambra Mourns Aguiyi-Ironsi, Okpara’s Widows
The State Anambra Government has expressed regrets over deaths of Mrs Victoria Aguiyi-Ironsi and Mrs Adanma Okpara, wives of late Maj.-Gen. Thomas Aguiyi-Ironsi and Dr Michael Okpara respectvely.
Aguiyi-Ironsi was a former military head of the Nigerian state, while Okpara was a former Premier of then Eastern Region.
Both matriarchs died at the weekend, at the ripe age of 98 and 96 years respectively.
The state in a statement by Mr C-Don Adinuba, Commissioner for Information and Public Enlightenment, said the deceased were pillars of support for their husbands, who excelled in their respective roles in the nation’s history.
According to him, the people and government of Anambra, have received with sadness, the departure of two former first ladies, Mrs Victoria Aguiyi-Ironsi and Mrs Adanma Okpara, who died a day apart last weekend.
“These two first ladies epitomised the old-age aphorism that behind every successful man, there is a woman.
“They encouraged their husbands to serve the nation with their whole being, and Nigeria, as a result, became the better for it.
Maj.-Gen Aguiyi-Ironsi was a great believer in national unity and progress, he appointed people from various parts of the country, regardless of their ethnicity or religion, on his personal staff and others into key positions.
“This is an important lesson to the current Nigerian political class.
“Dr Michael Okpara was no less altruistic. A medical doctor who served at different times as the Minister of Health and Minister of Agriculture in the Eastern Region in the 1950s, before becoming the Premier for six years,
“Okpara had no house anywhere in the world until in the early 1980s, when his friends and associates, publicly contributed money to build a house for him in his homeland in Umuahia, Abia ,” he stated.
Adinuba said Okpara’s leadership quality was why the Eastern Nigeria was one of the world’s fastest growing economies by the end of Nigeria’s First Republic in 1966, as the government invested hugely in education, agriculture, manufacturing, tourism, mining, trade and commerce.
He said history would be kind to the memories of the two former first ladies, for always encouraging their husbands to tread the path of honour, integrity and the common good.
“The glorious passage of the wives of Aguiyi-Ironsi and Okpara, reminds all Nigerians that public service is a calling rather than an avenue for squandering of public resources and self-aggrandizement,” he concluded.
