The Crisis In Education Sector
Rapid growth and expansion of universities, both public and private ones, can rarely be described as real evidence of development. Rather, the phenomenon points towards competitiveness arising from availability of surplus funds calling for investment. Rapid growth of tertiary institutions which does not translate into a rapidly expanding economy can result in an overproduction of unemployable graduates. A historical event known as South Sea Bubble, involving scrambles to invest capital for quick gains, ended up in regrets and losses. We have scrambles in education.
Thanks to the Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFUND) as well as availability of money from oil and gas resources, Nigeria can afford to have a rapid growth of tertiary institutions. Apart from the federal government taking the lead, state governments and private organisations and individuals are investing rapidly in establishing universities. Despite stringent conditions required for establishing a private university, there are many applications for approvals to do so. Yearly, a large number of Nigerians apply for university admission.
With jobs hardly available after graduation, many Nigerian graduates go back to university for further studies. Consequently, the number of Nigerians with postgraduate degrees rises higher every year, including Ph.D holders, some of who now teach in public and private primary schools. The situation has become such that some of the women who sell “bole and fish” by the roadsides, may be holders of post-graduate degrees. Can we not say that there are lots of unemployable graduates in Nigeria currently?
A vital phenomenon or truth about academic learning is that knowledge which is not applied, refreshed and reinforced regularly, soon goes into a state of atrophy. Therefore, having a university certificate a few years ago is not same thing as having knowledge of current value and relevance, in spite of what the certificate testifies. Knowledge and skill can become stale, obsolete and irrelevant when not utilised, updated and challenged for validity.
Current trends in education of value and relevance include activity-based experiential learning, skill competence, on-the-job training and orientation, coupled with some aptitude and proficiency tests. It is not difficult to identify serious, diligent and creative people looking for jobs or admission into some institutions. Little and insignificant things which people do or say in casual manners can reveal real character and capacity. But in a situation where patronage and sponsorship take the place of impartial and impersonal testing and selecting process, then corruption destroys what it takes to select best candidates.
The result of a faulty and corrupt system of screening and evaluation is usually the enthronement of fake certification and an unproductive economy. Advanced and productive countries apply the true principles and ideals of bureaucracy which demand impartiality and impersonality in selecting and staffing activities. It takes such reliable, transparent and just process to be able to install an efficient, effective and sustainable public bureaucracy. Thus, a vibrant and strong economy would not condone indolence, laxity or low productive capacity. Similarly, “sorting” in the school system would carry severe penalty.
Absence of diligence and seriousness at work often reflect in the value of a nation’s currency and monetary system. In serious economies, employees work diligently to be able to keep their jobs, such that vibrant workforce produces a vibrant economy. Industrial policies of downsizing and closures are not only intended to revamp and strengthen the economy, but also serve as means of capacity-building and waste-reduction. Organisations and nations where unproductive workers are protected, pampered and promoted run the risk of closing down.
Crisis in the Nigerian education sector is largely the crisis of sustainability. To say that All’s Well That Ends Well, is to say that the litmus test of any undertaking is the end-result, joyful or sad. It is not enough to have hundreds of universities and produce millions of graduates; neither is it ideal to become obsessed with high-sounding certificates as we are in Nigeria. There is a need for some shifts away from prevailing euphoria and trends towards enhanced productivity and creativity, whereby an educated individual must be a role model.
Crisis in Nigerian education sector is rooted in a copy-cat mentality, whereby personal conviction is not the driving force and steering element in what an individual does. Imitation, wanting to be like someone else, rather than who and what we are inherently, etc, manifest in various ways. To attempt to clone and fake everything cannot amount to intelligent use of ability. Nigerian students, from undergraduates to those on Ph.D programme, rarely produce anything original, but engage more in padding, cloning and compiling of bits, here and there.
Behind the condemnable activities of Boko Haram insurgents lies a philosophy of rebellion against the hollow rituals of intellectual learning and the culture of imitation. Western education and religion carry some elements of cultural imperialism from which we have not separated ourselves. To design an indigenous education system would obviously take a long time and focused leadership. Any curriculum of an indigenous nature would place emphasis on personal productive capacity and honesty.
Omereji, Ezeji, etc, as traditional names of honour give a testimony of a typical value orientation which we have estranged ourselves from. Industrial and agricultural revolutions in Europe brought about radical shifts in every sphere of life, including education. Currently, we are going through some inevital crises arising from some errors of the past, one of which is embracing Western education curriculum without modifications to suit our traditional values and ideals.
Hostility towards academic learning in some quarters arose from the failure of academic and learned giants in the society to be role models and examples to the masses. Talk about corruption, hypocrisy and sharp practices, they play leading roles; talk about conceit, arrogance, greed and avarice, the educated class are the pace setters. Then what are book learning and academic laurels for? Learning without character is hollow, neither must we glorify those who intimidate others with high-sounding academic qualifications. Does the Nigerian reward system place emphasis on productivity and creativity?
Dr Amirize is a retired lecturer from the Rivers State University, Port Harcourt.
That Rivers’ Landmark Victory On VAT
Whether the recent ruling of the Federal High Court which stated that the state governments should collect Value Added Tax (VAT) and Personal Income Tax (PIT) will lead to a legal tussle between the states and the federal government is almost a given. Already, the Federal Inland Revenue Services (FIRS), speaking through its Director, Communications and Liaison Department, Dr Abdullahi Ismaila Ahmed, had made it clear that they would appeal the court’s decision and the Office of the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami (SAN), may also do the same sooner or later.
Of course, it is the right of any individual or group to challenge whatever court ruling they do not agree with up to the highest court in the land, the Supreme Court, just as it was the right of the Rivers State Government to seek the interpretation of the section of the constitution that wasn’t clear to them pertaining the collection of taxes.
During an interview on national television on Tuesday, Governor Nyesom Wike, stated unequivocally that the state needed a judicial pronouncement on the issue of VAT and PIT collection that had been a controversial issue for decades. He said, “We felt, as a state, that look, states have been encapsulated. States have been enslaved. States have been turned into beggars. Every state that is broke runs to the federal government when, in the real sense, you have areas where you should raise revenue to take care of your state. Such areas have to do with collection of taxes; part of it is the VAT.
“And there has been the contention that VAT should be or is within the purview of the Federal Government and we said, let us go to court and ask for the interpretation of who actually is responsible for the collection of these taxes. And it is not just for the interest of Rivers State. It is for the interest of the entire states”.
Not a few persons have asked where Nigeria got her own version of federalism which gives so much power to the federal government while the other two components – states and the local governments — must depend on the centre for their existence and sustenance, almost turning the country to a unitary state. Some analysts argued that though it is the constitutional responsibility of the states to collect VAT and PIT; VAT law was introduced in 1993 because only the federal government had the capacity to collect them. What that “lack of capacity” means even when states like Rivers have structures and qualified personnel who have competently been handling revenue and tax-related matters for ages, remains vague.
The truth is that there is no way our federalism can be strengthened if the three tiers of government are not allowed to carry out their responsibilities as empowered by the constitution. Not too long ago, Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki, raised alarm over the practice of states converging in Abuja at the end of every month to share revenue allocation, saying that such convention is no longer tenable and it will continue to hinder development in the states and country at large.
Our federation is such that monthly revenue accruing from oil, corporate taxes, VAT, customs, and other levies are shared across the three tiers of government- federal, states and the local governments after 13% of any revenue made from natural resources is paid to the origin states of those resources and other deduction associated with collecting revenues is made. In line with the sharing formula, the federal government takes 52.68%, the states share 26.72% while the local governments get 20.60%. Each state gets its own share of the revenue based on a “Horizontal Allocation Formula” with a few factors put into consideration.
With the assurance of the monthly income, many states hardly look inward for other sources of income. Reports have it that up to 14 states fund at least 90% of their budget with their FAAC allocations. Agriculture, manufacturing and other economic activities that sustained the states before the discovery of oil have been neglected and what some state chief executives virtually do is wait for the month end to go for the allocation, a chunky percentage of which will be embezzled.
The Port Harcourt Federal High Court’s ruling has, therefore, presented an opportunity for the governors to know that they can actually take charge of how VAT is generated in their states and use it to develop their states. It has opened the financial door for all the states in the country to increase business activities in their areas so as to generate more VAT.
Of course, that does not mean that state governments should start breathing down the necks of Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) with all manner of taxes. These businesses are already groaning because of multi taxes they are compelled to pay, originating from the state, local government and all that and adding to that may be counterproductive.
There is hardly any state in the federation that is not endowed with abundant untapped resources. It is time the state governors put their personal interests behind and think of how to utilize the human and material resources in their domains for the betterment of their states.
It is, therefore, hoped that other states will file behind River State, putting politics, ethnicity or other biases behind and fight for the restoration of their constitutional rights. They should seek out other provisions of the constitution that need interpretation and ensure that is done so as to deepen our democracy and federalism. The federal government, on the other hand, is expected not only to gloss over these constitutional matters but rather let the states evolve in the interest of all and sundry.
By: Calista Ezeaku
Facts, Artifacts And Fictions
While we may engage in Controversy Over Possession of Benin Looted Bronzes – The Tide, 23/7/2021 (Page 16), serious thought should be given to the origins and symbolisms of artifacts. There had been negotiations between the Federal Government of Nigeria and Germany to return 1,130 Benin artifacts said to have been looted from Nigeria a long time ago. Relevant issues here are not the rolling out of musical drums to celebrate the return of the artifacts or who would take custody of them, but the history behind them.
One Professor Holmes in a lecture delivered at the School of Oriental and African Studies, London decades ago, said: “If I have to choose between Arts and Science, I would choose Arts…” He went on to say that all genuine works of art connect the present with primordial past, such that life as a continuum can be appreciated better. Therefore, what we call artifacts are lasting works of art which out-live their creators and convey messages of remote pasts.
Dr Washington Osa Osifo was right when he wrote that “We speak to the artifacts and they speak to us in mutually decodable idioms”. What is known as anamnesis in serious studies is the recall of memories of past eras and incarnations, which can be made possible by contacts with specific artifacts. There was one such artifact whose root was ancient Peru, thousands of years ago, which someone bought for millions of pounds sterling because of the memories which it rekindled in the buyer. Like deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) artifacts reveal the past.
The invasion and fall of old Benin Empire began in 1897, first with an expedition undertaken by the Niger Coast Protectorate. Then Acting Consul-General Phillips set out to negotiate with the Oba. Issues to negotiate included trade agreement and abolition of human sacrifices. Phillips’ visit to Benin coincided with Oba Ovenramwen’s celebration of a great Ague Festival when no strangers would be allowed into the empire.
Sadly Phillips, five other Englishmen and some Africans with the party were killed. Then followed a punitive expedition of 1,500 troops to bring down Benin, coupled with looting of great treasures which included works of art in the empire. It is better to loot and preserve great works of art than to burn and destroy such relics which invading troops often do. Cases of looting, plundering and destruction of human lives and valued property did not take place in Benin Empire alone but also in several places by colonial invaders.
Great and genuine works of art do not only depict glorious deeds of the past, but also deeds of ignominy and vaulting ambitions, such that ‘we are mock’d with art”. Not only in Shakespeare’s Winter’s Tale is erring humanity mocked via works of art, but also in Shelley’s Ozymandias of Egypt: “My name is Ozymandias, King of Kings: Look on my works, ye Mighty, and despair!” That was a message of irony stamped on lifeless legs of stone standing in a desert. Work of sculpture!
William Blake (1757-1827), a British poet and engraver, would remind us that what we see visibly can be a mirror image of what we cannot see visibly.
The Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, told Nigerians that the federal government would not limit the battle to repatriate looted artifacts to the Benin one only. There are also Ife bronzes and Terracotta, Nok and Owo Terracotta, the arts of Benin Rivers Valley, the Ukwu, the arts of Bida, Igala, Jukun and several others. There are rare works of art dating thousands of years ago, originating from various African communities. Yet, a British professor could assert that Africa had no history!
Any Nigerian who has had the opportunity to visit the British museum in London would have a glimpse of the extent of injustices and distortions which racial prejudices have brought about. It would not be difficult to agree with writers who suggested that our enslavers and colonizers underdeveloped Africa. Neither would it be wrong to say that religion was the second tool that facilitated the project. The first tool was the machine gun. A local African chief was quoted as saying: “Who would argue with groups of strangers invading your community with the kind of guns which you do not have?” Slavers and colonizers usually carry guns.
When late M.K.O. Abiola tried to spearhead the issue of reparation to Africa from European colonizing powers because of the harms and lootings suffered by Africans, there was a gang-up against him. There were more intrigues and issues than what we know, regarding the fate of late Abiola and his ambition to be President of Nigeria. So, the old colonial culture, mindset and credo remain a living philosophy – exploitation!
During the 10-year war which Haiti had with France, in the struggle for political independence, the true face of the culture and philosophy of colonialism came to light. Runaway slaves began to settle in Hispaniola in territories hardly accessible, but which rugged Black slaves took as homes, between 1760-1802. The war of independence was quite bloody, with the combined efforts of France and America causing great obstacles to the dream of “Freedom and Justice”. It was ironical that races that preached freedom and justice would seek to destroy such ideals.
Now the culture of colonizing and preying upon the weak by the strong through territorial conquests takes a different guise. Therefore, one true fact about human history is that man is a predator, of which colonial exploits and internal domination are manifestations of that propensity. Artifacts as relics of human activities and mindset, tell the stories of human intrigues and propensities. Then the fictions: religions, wars and weapons of mass destruction serve as camouflage which facilitate the predatory propensities.
The old story about revolutionary struggles against exploitation, the longing for freedom and justice, formed the fundamentals of Marxist-Leninist philosophy. It is a story about a divided human species: the oppressors or predators and the oppressed or working class. It is a perennial struggle to bring about an equilibrium which can never be brought about, except in El-Dorado! Human hypocrisies portrayed in artifacts!
Dr Amirize is a retired lecturer from the Rivers State University, Port Harcourt.
OSPAC As A Tainted Brand
When it came to organised vigilante security in Rivers State, OSPAC once stood out as a preferred model. For those who are yet to understand it, the acronym stands for ONELGA Security and Peace Advisory Committee; while ONELGA itself is a short way of saying Ogba/Egbema/Ndoni Local Government Area.
A few years ago, this local council area and the communities around it constituted a battle ground for rival youth bodies, cult gangs, kidnappers, oil thieves and sundry criminals. It was particularly more so in the lead up to the 2015 General Elections when they were recruited by politicians to undertake various types of infamy. And as was observed in several places across the country, reining in such armed thugs became extremely difficult after the polls. Here in the state, government’s appeals and amnesty initiatives to pacify the boys could be described as successful, if only just.
Criminality became the order of the day not only in ONELGA but also Ahoada East, Ahoada West, Eleme, Emohua, Etche, Ikwerre, Khana and Omuma LGAs. The marauding gangs unleashed mayhem on lives and property in these areas as obviously overwhelmed security agents gazed helplessly from relative safety. People fled their communities for fear of direct attacks or being caught in the line of fire. Traditional rulers were stripped of their charges as rival war lords demanded loyalty, food royalties and payment of other types of homage from the traumatised natives. Any attempt by the Port Harcourt-based elite to visit home often took the form of a stealthy and hasty round trip.
In ONELGA, it was reported that attempts by the then Caretaker Council Chairman, Hon. Osi Olisa, to reconcile some rival youth groups from the area were rebuffed due to pressures from their respective political patrons. Meanwhile, the late militia kingpin, Ejima Johnson Igwedibia (aka Don Waney), and his group held sway in the LGA, buoyed mainly by kidnap ransoms, illegal bunkering proceeds and protection monies from oil and gas firms operating in the area.
The former militant leader began to roam large after the shooting to death of another notorious cult kingpin, ‘General Igbudu’, and his men by a police anti-robbery squad on East-West Road in 2016. Igbudu’s gang had been dominant in the two Ahoada LGAs and parts of ONELGA.
Matters got to a head when Olisa reportedly lost one of his trusted aides to Waney’s gang. The obviously distraught council boss was said to have invited some external hands to help found OSPAC and rout out Waney and his boys. The outfit was a more reformed version of the highly dreaded Bakassi Boys of Aba and Onitsha fame in the early 2000s. For leader, it had no less a personality than the late Dr Maxwell Ahiakwo, a senior academic in the state.
In one of their encounters with the notorious killer gang, it was reported that no fewer than 10 persons were gunned down, with the late kingpin making a narrow escape. He, however, returned to vent his anger on innocent persons at a Crossover Night church service on New Year Day 2019, killing more than 20 worshippers in Omoku, the council headquarters.
Provoked by this misdirected killing spree, a combined team of soldiers, police and DSS men was said to have traced Waney to a rented apartment somewhere in Enugu State where he and two of his henchmen were shot dead before they could execute their rumoured plan to attack another worship centre in the LGA.
With the two war lords out of circulation and the remainder of their top commanders going underground, OSPAC quickly positioned itself to restore peace in much of the Orashi area. Its activities included constant patrols, stop-and-search, distress call response, community dispute resolution using decent and unorthodox methods to extract confessions.
So dreadful was this vigilante outfit that fleeing criminals, rather than regroup and fight back, ran to swell the ranks of their affiliates in other LGAs; thus forcing such councils to consider floating their own equivalents of OSPAC. Some even opted to still retain the OSPAC name.
Before long, their decisions began to yield results as news of successful outings by the different ‘OSPACs’ made headlines. For example, on March 19, 2019, a newspaper reported how OSPAC raided criminal hideouts in Egbeda, Omudioga and Ubimini communities of Emohua LGA and rescued kidnap victims. Also, on June 16, 2019, it was reported that 10 suspected kidnappers were nabbed by OSPAC at Ndele where they mounted road block on East-West Road. We surely haven’t forgotten how notorious that axis of the popular interstate road was back then.
Unfortunately, it seems the spark has now gone from OSPAC. What is left is a brand name that smells of filth and appears garbled beyond recovery. Of late, the outfit has been accused of carrying out illegal detentions, torture and extra-judicial killings of suspects in brazen violation of Section 36 (5) of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999 (as amended), which states that an accused person shall be deemed innocent until proven guilty by a court of competent jurisdiction.
Sometime in April last year, it was reported that police arrested eight members of ‘Diobu OSPAC’ for alleged kidnap, torture and rape. The following month, members of OSPAC were said to have invaded Isiokpo in Ikwerre LGA and had, while combing for a criminal syndicate, arrested some youths, including daily paid farm labourers who were returning from work. The report said the innocent victims were subjected to physical torture and starvation, among other inhuman treatments. Though many still think the prevailing peace compensates for all that.
The ugly tales have continued to come; the latest being that the leader of the disbanded OSPAC in Omudioga was killed last week by suspected cultists who danced around with his severed head. Too bad!
But no matter the offence, why disband such outfit without quickly assembling a replacement?
By: Ibelema Jumbo
