Nation
Covid-19: Nigeria Reports 1,149 New Cases
The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has recorded 1,149 new cases of coronavirus (Covid-19), the highest number of infections in any single day since last February.
With the latest figure, the total number of infections in Nigeria now stands at 184,593.
The NCDC, which disclosed this on its official website handle yesterday morning, said the 1,149 include the 393 reported from Lagos on Tuesday.
The new infections were an increase from the 357 cases reported on Tuesday.
According to the NCDC, the surge is driven by the highly transmissible Delta variant and the low vaccination rate in the country.
It said that the number of known active cases in Nigeria stood at 14,619, an increase from the 13,756 cases reported on Tuesday.
The public health agency did not state the percentage of the Delta variant in the active cases in the country.
The NCDC stated that seven patients succumbed to the disease on Wednesday and this raised the country’s total fatalities to 2,236.
It said the 1,149 new cases were reported from 15 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).
According to the NCDC, Lagos reported the highest number of infections with 680 cases, followed by Rivers with 157 and Akwa Ibom with 94.
Oyo State reported 56; Edo 36; FCT 34; Ogun 31; Ekiti 20 and Delta 16.
Abia, Nasarawa and Osun five each; Cross River, four; Plateau three; Sokoto two and Kano one.
The NCDC stated that Nigeria had now successfully treated 167,738 Covid-19 cases in the aftermath of the discharge of 279 patients on Wednesday.
It added that about 2,648,684 samples have been tested for Covid-19 in Nigeria, a country with a population in excess of 200 million people.
As the world struggles to combat variants of Covid-19, the NCDC said it would leave no stone unturned in its efforts to see an end to the pandemic in Nigeria.
The centre appealed to Nigerians to be cautious as they engage in their daily activities, noting that the virus is not a respecter of anyone.
NCDC urged Nigerians to take the vaccines, noting that it was still the safest way to curtail infection.
Nation
Nurses Demand Better Work Conditions As NARD’s Strike Persists
Nurses have urged the Federal Government to, as a matter of urgency, improve the welfare and working conditions of health workers in the country for improved services.
They made the call on the heels of the ongoing strike by the National Association of Resident Doctors (NARD) which has crippled healthcare delivery and access in public hospitals across the country.
The nurses made their demands known at a five-day “Train the Trainer’’ workshop under the National Surgical, Obstetric, Anaesthesia, and Nursing Plan for Nigeria (NSOANP) in partnership with Smile Train in Abuja yesterday.
The former President, National Association of Nigerian Pediatric Nurses, Mrs Olubunmi Lawal-Aiyedun, said, “people are dying; so many things are wrong with the health system.
“I call on government to do the needful, we need to change the narrative and call off the strike.’’
Lawal-Aiyedun, who said that doctors needed to be comfortable to be able to put in their best, added that “it is not easy putting your life on the line daily to ensure the health of others.
“In many hospitals, you find that one nurse is attached to about 30 to 40 patients. There is gross lack of adequate health professionals.’’
She, however, urged nurses to continue to put in their best in delivering a global standard of healthcare.
She said that nurses and midwives used flashlight to take deliveries in some Primary Healthcare Centres (PHCs)
“And in some cases where a child is asphyxiated, that is, he or she cannot breathe and needs the aid of medical equipment, such tool is not available.
“In the past, the child is held with the head down and feet up and tapped on the back to get them to breathe again.
Unfortunately, several decades later, this is still being done because the infrastructure and enabling environment are not there.’’
The Assistant Director, Nursing, National Hospital, Abuja, Mrs Blessing Opara, said that the workshop was to freshen the knowledge of nurses in public hospitals to enable them to function optimally.
Opara also said that nurses were working under difficult conditions, saying “instead of nursing four patients, we nurse 20 or more in a shift.
“Manpower is the major challenge that nurses face in providing healthcare today.’’
Mrs Morayo Eboh, a Principal Nursing Officer at Defence Intelligence College, Karu, Abuja, said that the lack of modern equipment was another challenge nurses faced in supporting healthcare delivery.
Eboh, who is also a Critical Care Nurse, called for better communication and collaboration between healthcare professionals and for an end to the protocols that prevent the delivery of emergency healthcare to patients.
She said “you tend to see many nurses improvising due to the lack of medical equipment that should ordinarily be available in health facilities and so they are forced to do the best they can with what is available.
“Synergy and communication among professionals are important when rendering quality care to patients and reducing preventable deaths,” she added.
Nation
Enugu New CP Reads Riot Act
The newly posted Commissioner of Police for Enugu State Command, CP Abubakar Lawal, has warned men and officers of the command that acts of indiscipline, unprofessionalism, corrupt practices, disrespect for fundamental human rights and laxity would not be tolerated under his watch.
CP Abubakar Lawal, gave the warning while addressing officers and Men of the Command, at the Senior Police Officers Mess, Enugu.
He, however reiterated his resolve to strengthen and improve existing policing structures and strategies, with a view to enhancing public security and safety in the State.
CP Lawal therefore ordered Area Commanders, DPOs and Heads of Tactical Teams of the Command to ensure they dominated the public security space in order to build confidence, charging them to maximise the Community Policing Strategy and ensure they partner, cooperate and build better goodwill with security stakeholders within their areas of responsibility.
He further tasked Officers and Men of the Command to remain resilient, resolute and professional in the discharge of their duties, while eschewing acts of indiscipline, corrupt practices, disrespect for fundamental human rights and laxity, warning that anything in the contrary will not be tolerated.
Consequently, the Enugu State Police Boss made it clear that he will not hesitate to deploy the Carrot and Stick approach in ensuring commendable acts of personnel were duly rewarded, while condemnable ones would be equally punished.
The Conference was attended by Deputy Commissioners, Assistant Commissioners, including Area Commanders, Divisional Police Officers, Heads of Units/Sections, as well as selected Officers and Men of the Command.
By: Canice Amadi, Enugu
Nation
Don Advocates Library Services For Rural Women
Prof. Adetoun Idowu of the Department of Library and Information Science, University of Ilorin yesterday advocated the establishment of special library services for rural women.
Idowu made the call in her paper presentation entitled: “The Convergence of Practice and Teaching: An Exciting World of Library and Information Science’’, at the 200th inaugural lecture of the university.
The don proposed an educational model for women librarians in the provision of library services to rural women.
According to her, adult education can be implemented through various agencies and system which differ in form and functions.
She pointed out that an educated woman is an immeasurable asset not just to her immediate or extended family, but the society at large.
The expert added that the provision of such libraries would make significant and considerable contributions to the mass literacy campaign.
“This can be through professional associations, the federal, state and local governments and various government agencies such as the Universal Basic Education (UBE), Nomadic Education and the Adult Literacy Council,’’ she said.
Idowu advised that rural education be promoted in such established libraries through visits, discussions, advice, audiovisual presentations and enlightenment programmes be part of the community.
According to her, the active role of the library in adult education and self learning is vital, adding that those outside the formal school system have always depended on various organisations and adult education programmes for their education.
“According to the National Bureau of Statistics, the literacy level in Nigeria is just a little above 62 per cent in 2018 out of 200 million people,’’ she said.
Besides, the librarian advocated that the new role of the library should henceforth be that of a self-learning centre, a career information centre and a vocational guidance centre.
