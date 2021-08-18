Ict/Telecom
Private Sector, Key To Problem Solving -Minister
Minister of Science,Technology and Innovation, Dr Ogbonnaya Onu, has expressed the need for Nigeria to grow its private sector, which is key to helping the nation solve some of its problems.
Onu said this when Mr Oyewole Joledo, Chief Executive and management team of Serve Lead Global Management, visited him at his office on Monday in Abuja.
“It is when our private sector is strong that we can now be in a position to offer employment opportunity to Nigerians who want to work,” he said.
The minister, therefore, stressed the need for Nigerians to be actively involved in all areas of technology and Innovation development.
“Accordingly, Block-chain technology is said to be a shared, immutable ledger that facilitates the process of recording transactions and tracking assets in a business network,” the Minister added.
Onu remarked that President Muhammadu Buhari’s promise of lifting over 100 million Nigerians out of poverty would be realised through block-chain technology.
Onu stated that his ministry had paved way for the private sector and individuals who were technologically inclined to come together and make sure that the block-chain technology was realised.
According to him, the introduction of this technology in Nigeria will help in data protection and accuracy, especially in election results, government finance and other sensitive data.
The Minister tasked parents to help their children develop skills that would enable them to reach their desired dreams in technology acquisition.
He assured that his ministry shall support any child or youth to achieve their technological breakthrough in technology acquisition and innovation.
Earlier, the Chief Executive Officer of Lead Global Management told the Minister that Lead technology was set to facilitate trackable transaction.
He said that the team wanted to be appropriately guarded on how to apply the technology and educate people about it.
He further said that the organisation was planning to open an educational hub for youths in Abuja.
In this regard, the organisation requested the ministry to partner it so as to be in a position to create employment for the youth.
Ict/Telecom
Digital Economy Initiative To Make More Nigerian Youths Self-Reliant – Danbatta
Prof Umar Danbatta, Executive, Vice-Chairman of the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), says the National Digital Economy Policy and Strategy (NDEPS) 2020 to 2030, is an important intervention approved by the Federal Government to make more Nigerian youths self-reliant.
Danbatta, was quoted by Dr Ikechukwu Adinde, NCC Director of Public Affairs, as making this known during the North-West two-week training organised by the commission, aimed at implementing the Federal Government’s policy to lift Nigerians out of poverty, held at Kano Campus of Digital Bridge Institute (DBI).
“We, therefore, express our profound appreciation to President Muhammadu Buhari and to our Ministry for making this particular training, which is a practical demonstration of one of the important pillars of the NDEPS 2020-2030, possible,” he pointed out.
The Tide source reports that the NDEPS, is aimed at lifting Nigerians, particularly the youths, out of poverty.
Danbatta urged the Nigerian youths, to put skills acquired as well as the Information and Communication Technology (ICT) tools received during the nationwide digital literacy training exercise to appropriate and legitimate use.
The training, h said, is a brainchild of the Commission, held across each of the six geo-political zones of the country.
Danbatta said the implementation of the recommendations of the committee of experts, as approved by the government, gave rise to the training, which targets 1,000 Nigerian youths to be digitally trained for self-employment.
“The training has provided for you, useful skills, which you have acquired to earn a living for yourself without necessarily relying on government to give you a job. It is our hope at NCC that you will apply the skills appropriately and impact on your friends and associates.
“I also urge you to resist the temptations to sell the laptops and other IT tools you are going to be provided with,” Danbatta told the participants.
“It is consistent with this important policy of President Buhari that the Board of the NCC, two years ago, set up a committee of experts chaired by the former chairman, Ernest Ndukwe, to develop modalities and syllabus for the digital training of youths across the six geo-political zones of the country”.
The Tide source reports that the objectives of the NDEPS are to support the digital literacy of Nigerian Citizens, Business and Government workers and enable them to acquire cutting edge digital skills.
Others are to achieve a 95 per cent Digital Literacy Level in Nigeria within the next 10 years and to develop digital education curriculum to meet the current and future needs of the Digital Economy.
Others include to ensure that indigenous technology companies are able to participate actively in the government funded technology programmes; and to ensure that the policy and regulatory instruments are fit–for–purpose and actually support the digital business environment.
Ict/Telecom
MTN Foundation Gets New Executive Secretary
MTN Nigeria last Friday announced the appointment of Odunayo Sanya as Executive Secretary of MTN Foundation.
She replaces Nonny Ugboma who held the position from January 2009 to March 2021.
Chairman, MTN Foundation, Julius Adelusi-Adeluyi, in a statement in Lagos, said Sanya would bring on board her wealth of knowledge on investment objectives to enhance the foundation.
He said Sanya had over the last 16 years served in different capacities within the MTN Group, including General Manager, Planning and Customer Management and Senior Manager.
She also served as the Customer Management, Senior Manager Billing Services and Operations and Manager – Consumer, Small Business, VIP and Dealer Support.
Adelusi-Adeluyi said: “In 2019, she received the Marketing World ‘Customer Service Thought Leader Award’ in Accra, Ghana. She was also the 2019 Global Leadership Programme Speaker at Coventry University in the United Kingdom.
“She was voted the 2020 Sales Ruby Influential Leader of the Year.
“The new scribe, in 2021, was named among the top 100 Career Women in Nigeria by the ‘9 to 5 chick’ and The PowerWoman Network.
“We look forward to benefiting from her expertise as we align with the overall Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), national priorities and the organisation’s corporate social investment objectives.
“We wish Odunayo all the best in this new role,” Adelusi-Adeluyi said.
Ict/Telecom
61st NBA Conference To Feature Virtual, Physical Participation
The 61st Annual General Conference of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), will feature both virtual and physical participation in order to accommodate all participants.
This was contained in a statement by the NBA’s Publicity Secretary, Dr Rapulu Nduka which was obtained in Port Harcourt, recently.
According to the statement, the event will take place from the 22nd – 29th October 2021 at Yakubu Gowon Stadium, Port Harcourt.
The confirmation of the event and its activities was also contained in a letter from the Technical Committee on Conference Planning (TCCP).
“You are specially invited to be a part of this highly illuminating conference with incisive discussions, useful networking and side activities. The Conference will be Hybrid (Virtual and Physical participation)”, it said.
The theme of the conference is “Taking The Lead”, which some lawyers described as apt, owing to the challenging times experienced in the country in recent times.
A Port Harcourt based lawyer, Emperor Nnaoma ( Esq), said that the virtual version of the event should be given a prime attention.
Nnaoma explained that the virtual version would help in compliance to the COVID-19 pandemic protocols.
He maintained that that electronic meetings should not be water down, going by the high level of virtual appreciation in the world over.
Another lawyer, Victor Wali ( Esq), who also supported the electronic system of the NBA Conference, said that the physical aspect of the said meeting would have been jettisoned in order to minimise cost.
Wali also used the high rate of insecurity ravaging the country as another reason why the virtual version would have taken place without the physical gathering of NBA members in Port Harcourt in October.
The Tide learnt that the event was to hold this Month, but was postponed to October in order to make necessary adjustments in line with the Conference aims and objectives.
