Co-Operatives’ Power And SMEs’ Business Growth
Cooperative society emerged as a consequence of industrial revolution which led to multiplication of industrial activities. The revolution also led to the emergence of industrialist and labour classes of the society to cater for the exploitation of industrialists on labour and other weaker sections of the society.
This concept has the motto, ‘each for all and all for each’ and ‘self- help through mutual aid’.
The Nigerian Cooperative Society Law was enacted in 1935 following the report submitted by C. F. Strickland in 1934 to the then British colonial administration.
In this week’s Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) edition, The Tide went to town to find out the impact of co-operatives on businesses.
Excerpts;
NACCIMA Harps On Adequate Infrastructure To Support SMEs
The Nigerian Association of Chambers of Commerce, Industry, Mines and Agriculture (NACCIMA), has urged government to provide adequate infrastructure nationwide for speedy growth of Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs).
NACCIMA’s National President, Mr John Udeagbala, gave the advice in his remarks at the first edition of the Abuja SME Conference and Exhibition on Monday.
Udeagbala said provision of the needed infrastructure would restrict massive importation of foreign goods which could be produced locally as well as engender SME global competitiveness.
He was represented at the event by his first Deputy President, Mr Dele Oye.
Udeagbala called for enhanced government’s attention at all levels for the development and growth of the SMEs in the country.
This, he said, would enable them fully harness their growth potential as the veritable vehicles of inclusive economic growth and development.
Udeagbala commended the efforts of the Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo, aimed at promoting and supporting the activities of the SMEs.
He also lauded the Abuja Chamber of Commerce for organising the SME exhibition and conference.
Udeagbala said the event provided a platform for relevant stakeholders to come together to showcase potential of SMEs and drew attention to the challenges faced by SMEs in Nigeria.
He urged the organised private sector to work together with the government in a bid to effectively tackle the challenges faced by the SMEs.
Udeagbala assured stakeholders that NACCIMA remained committed to ensuring creation and sustainence of an enabling business environment for SMEs in Nigeria through policy advocacy.
“The association will, through its MSME Trade Group, continue to work closely with all stakeholders to ensure the promotion of SMEs and significantly improve their contribution to sustainable growth and development of the nation’s economy,” he said.
PEBEC To Address SMEs’ Multiple Taxation Issue – Osinbajo
The Presidential Enabling Business Environment Council (PEBEC) will address the thorny issue of multiple taxation that poses challenges to the business environment.
Vice President Yemi Osinbajo made this known on Monday in Abuja at the First Abuja Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) conference and exhibition 2021.
The conference, which was organised by the Abuja Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ACCI), was aimed at providing Solution Strategies for Resolving Tax, Regulatory, Packaging and Logistic Challenges Facing Nigerian SMEs.
Osinbajo, represented by Amb. Mariam Katagum, Minister of State for Industry, Trade and Investment said government was focused on improving Ease of Doing Business and encouraging tax and fiscal responsibility.
The vice president noted that the problem of taxation on the growth of SMEs in the country was exacerbated by lack of reliable data for statistical analysis.
According to the vice president, the mortality rates of SMEs are very high, and among the factors responsible for this are tax related issues.
He said it was on the above premise that the government, through the Finance Act 2019 and 2020, amended various tax and fiscal legislations to align Nigerian business environment with global standards.
“One of such amendments is the categorisation of companies into small, medium, and large companies, based on annual gross turnover as seen in the Finance Act 2019.
“The Act also has as one of its strategic objectives support to small businesses in line with the ease of doing business reforms.
“However, some of the specific challenges related to taxation are multiple taxation at the national and sub-national levels, non-clarity on the procedure and amount to pay and non-friendly tax administrators,’’ he said.
In order for SMEs to sustain their role of contributing to the mainstream economy, he said they needed to implement effective strategies in their business operations, inclusive of logistics.
Osinbajo said the function of logistics was important to SMEs because it was the quintessence of the organisation’s relationship with suppliers and customers.
He noted some challenges related to logistics as high transportation costs, lack of quality delivery service and infrastructure.
He said the challenges related to packaging were non-availability of quality materials, high cost of materials and lack of inbuilt culture of packaging.
In order to resolve some of these challenges, he noted specific actions which must be put in place to overcome them.
These include sensitization and awareness creation, general capacity building and streamlining of taxes across the national and sub-national levels.
He listed others as implementation of relevant sections of the Finance Acts, specific technical training on packaging and logistics, sharing of knowledge and peer review with SMEs in other jurisdictions.
He also called for strict observance of international standards, adding that regulatory authorities must develop friendly criteria for SMEs.
Osinbajo noted that the conference was apt in view of African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) because several African countries have the scale to compete with Nigerian businesses in terms of productive capacity, packaging, exports and logistics.
Consequently, he said SMEs needed to adapt to the competition, created by AfCFTA and position themselves to take advantage of the single market of 1.2 billion people and a cumulative GDP of over 3.4 trillion dollars.
Osinbajo appreciated contributions of MSMEs to Nigeria’s economy, widely reported to have recorded over 41 million participating enterprises, accounting for about 76 per cent of Nation’s labour force and 50 per cent Gross Domestic Product (GDP).
Co-Operatives Join Forces, Partner Bank To Empower SMEs – Target 37,000 Entrepreneurs
As the challenges of Covid-19 eat deep into the economy and businesses of entrepreneurs, three co-operatives societies, iEBS Matrixx, Amazing Grace and Victorious Flourish have joined forces to empower Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs).
This was made known during the launching of “Quartragon 8x”, a loan facility programme in Port Harcourt.
Speaking during the launching programme, the President/Chairman of iEBS Matrixx, Dr. Larry-Goodwill Ajiola who is the Quartragon 8x programme director, said the joint co-operative is partnering with Sterling bank to empower SMEs.
Dr. Ajiola who is also a United Nations (UN) Eminent peace ambassador said that the new programme targets to empower up to 37,000 entrepreneurs.
iEBS Matrixx Chairman said the programme is already registered with UN, adding that the co-operatives have organised the investment and repayment of the loan for her members.
He reiterated that the loan of N300,000 would help the members in their business, as well as alleviate poverty, saying, “growth and repayment plan is through crowd funding in the informal sector”.
In her contribution, the President of Amazing Grace Co-operative, Dr. (Mrs) Apollonia O. Eke said that, “an entrepreneur is the oxygen of the economy.
“The three co-operatives decided to come together, partner with Sterling bank to enable us empower as many Nigerians as we can”.
Dr. Eke noted that the problem of loan repayment was responsible for the difficulty experienced by SMEs in accessing bank loans, noting that the co-operatives have taken a proactive measure and plans in ensuring that the six months loan is repayed within two months.
The Director of co-operatives, Rivers State, Dr. Elizabeth Chidi-Wike said “co-operative remains one of the vehicles used to create wealt in the atmosphere where there are setbacks and poverty”.
The Director who was represented by Mr Charles Nwabuike, commended iEBS Matrixx co-operative for the new programme which he would go a long way in helping the members.
“Co-operatives coming together to work as a team to improve their social economic life is a step in the right direction”, he said.
The zonal head Sterling bank, Port Harcourt, Madam Ogechi Gab-Anukam reiterated the preparedness of the bank to continue the partnership for the success of SMEs.
The highlights of the programme include, hand over of loan cheques to members, ATM cards among others.
By: Lilian Peters
