Resident Doctors Threaten To Continue Strike As Govt Stalls Dialogue

The National Association of Nigerian Nurses and Midwives (NANNM) yesterday in Abuja reiterated its demand for a sustainable health allowance for members to boost commitment.

The Chairman of NANNM, FCT Council, Mrs Deborah Yusuf, made the demand after a road walk to commence the week-long activities for the 2021 International Nurses Week.

She said that as frontline health workers, nurses were prone to various diseases, hence the need for a sustainable health hazard allowance to ensure commitment.

According to her, some nurses lost their lives to Covid-19 in the FCT and in the country.

“This is the more reason why government needs to look into the demand of sustainable health hazard allowance.’’

Yusuf said that the road work was all about keeping the nurses fit to be able to withstand challenges in the nursing profession.

She reiterated the importance of exercise to the body, saying it would help the nurses to maintain healthy lifestyle “and come out of all medical challenges.

“We have decided that since we are the ones giving our clients information on their health, we need to live by example and that is the essence of this exercise, just to keep fit.

“We are ready to put in our best in the healthcare delivery system because as you know, nurses are always at the frontline and that is why we are here.”

The Technical Assistant to the FCT Minister, Malam Mohammed Bello, Titus Okoro, welcomed and appreciated the nurses during the walk to the FCT Administration (FCTA).

Okoro, who represented the minister, said that the FCTA was already looking into the nurses’ demand, as discussion about it had been on recently.

According to the minister, the FCTA is proud of the nurses in the way their association stands strong in spite of the Covid-19 challenges.

The Director, Nursing Services, FCT Hospital Management Board, Mrs Grace Eleri, also appreciated the nurses for the road walk, saying it showed the nurses were still focused without being mindful of the COVID-19 challenges.

Eleri, who was represented by the Deputy Director, Nursing Services, FCT Hospital Management Board, Mrs Oseni Bako, wished the association well in their discussions during the week-long programme.

Mr Ismail Bello, the acting General Secretary, Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), appreciated the nurses for putting a comradeship status by embarking on the road walk.

Bello said that the nurses association was at the NLC office since NANNM was an affiliate of NLC, adding that the association was fully represented within the board of NLC.

“We have a lot of representation of nurses in NLC, this shows how important the association is, we understand the challenges nurses face, we will surely continue to work with you,” he said