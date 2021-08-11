News
NPC Begins Automation Of Birth Registration Centres In 774 LGAs
As part of measures put in place to upscale birth registration in the country, the National Population Commission (NPC) said it has commenced the digitization of all the registration centres in the 774 LGA headquarters.
The Chairman of the commission, Hon. Nasir Kwarra, stated disclosed this at a press briefing to mark the 2021 Civil Registration and Vital Statistics Day in Abuja, yesterday.
He said the commission was worried about the low rate of birth registration in the country due to the on-going Covid-19 pandemic that has weakened the structures of the civil registration system in many African countries.
He explained that the ongoing automation process, which is already being piloted in the FCT, Abuja is in line with the Vision of African Union leaders and SDG goals.
Kwarra said the commission currently has 4,011 registration centres spread across the 774 LGAs of the country but is working with the development partners to increase it to 8,000 required to achieve optimal result.
Besides this, he said the commission was also collaborating with most health centres and local governments, whose personnel assist their registrars in collecting information on death and births in their facilities.
According to him, “currently, about 43% of under-5 children are registered at birth and not more than 10% of deaths are registered in Nigeria. What this translates into is that many are born and die without leaving a trace of their existence in any legal records in the country”.
This, he said,was attributable to a whole range of causative factors including: but not limited to geographic, cultural and traditional reasons.
He expressed optimism that the automation process, when fully automated nationwide will significantly enhance the operational efficiency of the vital registration system in Nigeria
The NPC boss said the celebration of CRVS Day was in pursuant to the recommendation of conference of Africa Ministers Responsible for Civil Registration held in Nouakchott, Mauritania in 2017 and endorsed by the Executive Council of the African Union the following year.
‘‘The purpose of the celebration was to increase public awareness on the importance of timely registration of vital events, particularly births and deaths, through well-functioning civil registration and vital systems.
‘‘The CRVS Day provides us with an opportunity for a reflection on the legal identity from birth to death of all persons and the realization of key human and civil rights, including the right to participate in society and economy and the right to access social services.
‘‘This can only be attained when the rights and civil liberties are found and strengthened by an efficient and effective civil registration and vital statistics systems that are inclusive, permanent, continuous, compulsory and confidential in nature.
“In doing so, conscious efforts should be made to ensure that the Civil Registration and Vital Registration System enjoys broad-based support that leverages the development in information technology, inter-operable and easily accessible to the generality of the people.
“Having carefully navigated through its initial teething challenges”, he said “the commission now at thick of an effective transformation from manual to wholly digitations and automation of the CVRS system in Nigeria in an effort to revitalize and upgrade the system in line with the vision of the Africa Programme on Accelerated Improvement of Civil Registration and Vital Statistics”.
With the support of World Bank and UNICEF, Kwarra said the commission has developed a Five-Year Strategic Action Plan 92018-2022.
According to him, the objective of the plan is to enhance the framework for actions and guidance for national, states, LGAs and community initiatives aimed at ensuring that all vital events are registered.
He called for strong institutional framework, robust governance mechanism and effective coordination among a wide range of governmental and non-governmental stakeholders to accelerate progress towards universal civil registration and integrated identity management system.
He equally called on development partners not to relent in their collaborative efforts with the commission in the provision of technical and material support towards achieving the desired goal in civil registration and vital statistics system in Nigeria.
In his remarks, the Chief of Child Protection, UNICEF, Ibrahim Sesay, said the existence of accurate, regular and reliable statistics is imperative for evidence-based decision making in any country as well as in emergency response.
According to him, more than 50% of births of children under the age of five in Nigeria are still unregistered, which contributes 11% of unregistered births in West Africa.
He said the UNICEF has triggered a scalable process of assisting the NPC to strengthen and accelerate the birth registration service delivery at state and community levels with a focus of registering about 25million children between 2021 and 2025.
‘‘UNICEF is supporting the development of a Roadmap for digital birth registration to guide CRVS partners who are seeking opportunities to achieve greater impact, efficiency and efficacy in a digital universal birth registration system in Nigeria.
‘‘There is a clear agenda to optimize NPC work patterns and community level actions for cost-effective birth registration programming employed with the establishment of a network of registrars capacitated to register children using electronic devices at the state, local government, wards and community levels.
‘‘The birth registration is a child’s right to a name and an identity that should not be denied any child. With the setting aside of August 10 as the Civil Registration and Vital Statistics day, we are encouraged that civil and birth registration is getting the attention it deserves as a constituent part of the child’s right to development and protection,’’ Sesay said.
He assured that UNICEF would develop a comprehensive communications and awareness-raising strategy at the national and local levels to create and sustain a demand for birth registration services among parents at the LGA and communities.
Earlier in his welcome address, the Committee Chairman, Civil Registration and Vital Statistics at NPC, Dr Ismaila Suleiman, said the objective of the celebration was to inspire member states to accelerate the implementation of the civil registration and vital statistics in the continent in line with the global best practices.
Civil registration includes: registration of births, deaths, marriages, migration which help in providing statistical data needed f in planning the attainment of development goals with the potential to improve the well-being of the people.
Highlight of the event was a practical demonstration of digital registration of a new born baby with the mother.
This year’s celebration is themed, ‘‘Leadership for an essential service: Building resilient civil registration and vital statistics systems in Africa that provides innovative, integrated, and decentralized services for the post-Covid-19 period’’.
It is aimed at demonstrating the essential role civil registration and vital statistics system plays in facilitating the recognition of the legal identity for all persons as well as providing key data for planning, policy formulation, decision making and good governance.
News
South South, Hub Of Sports In Nigeria
The South-South region of Nigeria, particularly, Rivers State has been described as the hub of sports excellence and development in Nigeria. This was the position of Rivers State Commissioner for Sports, Hon Boma Iyaye, yesterday, while being presented with trophies the state’s athletes won at recent national competitions.
According to Iyaye, “sports live, sleep and thrive in the South-South. We’re gifted in sports and sports development and it’s obvious that Rivers State is one of the major hubs of sports development in the country, we must pride ourselves in the glory”.
He recounted recent developments in which Akwa Ibom and Rivers dominated the recently concluded NPFL season, Bayelsa State won the male and female FA Cup titles, athletes from the region won Nigeria’s medals at the Olympics and Rivers Angels FC’s qualification as the only and first women football team to represent the country at the CAF Women’s Champions League in Egypt later in the year, as pointers to the region’s vantage endowment in sports.
The Commissioner however, noted that the State has been able to achieve because of the unparallel support sports has been enjoying from the government of Chief Nyesom Wike. “The support, commitment and motivation of His Excellency have been unmatched in the history of the state. We must give him that credit and continue to sing his praise because despite competing demands and scarcity of resources, he has shown the highest level of commitment to sports development and empowerment of youths through sports”, said Iyaye.
At the presentation ceremony, the State’s Director of Sports, Mildred Hart said that the athletes won four trophies and medals at recent tournaments in the country. The female U-21 hockey team won the Mabisel National Hockey Championship and the well behaved trophy in Port Harcourt, the female U-17 Beach Volleyball team won the South-South U-17 tourney in Uyo, while Judo brought a trophy, one gold and one silver medal from the National Judo Open Championship for Ranking and Documentation in Ibadan, Oyo State.
Commending the athletes on their achievement, the Sports Commissioner said that the development was a light at the end of the tunnel after the state’s disappointing performance at Edo 2020 National Sports Festival and charged them to return to the glory days of the state.
“You have won but the work has just started. All these should culminate into a good outing at future major tourneys, especially, the forthcoming National Youth Games and the next National Sports Festival. Rivers State is a major competitor and must compete effectively”, he said.
He further charged the Sports Council and athletes to work harder because they have a lot to do and to target first position, as the state would not settle for less at the Youth Games. He also tasked the Council to think outside the box by involving the private sector in their programmes.
Speaking earlier, the Permanent Secretary of the Sports Ministry, Sir Honour Sirawoo commended the Sports Council for beginning to rejig the process towards winning after the last Sports Festival. He hoped that the trophies were the beginning of a new order and challenged them to work harder towards sustained good outings in future championships.
By: Gabriel Nwanetanya
News
64 -Yr-Old Boxer Ends Career With World Title
A British cruiserweight has signed off in style after winning his first world title at the age of 64.
Steve Ward, who was previously recognised by Guinness World Records as the oldest active professional male boxer, retired six days ahead of his 65th birthday.
The grandfather-of-three won the World Legends Championships’ inaugural cruiserweight title when he defeated 50-year-old Adrian Parlogea on Friday.
He said it capped off a perfect career.
“If I had my time again, I wouldn’t change a single thing,” he said.
“It’ll be something to look at and smile about – I’ll be the only world champion with a bus pass.”
Mr Ward, who was born in the Hyson Green area of Nottingham and lives in Mansfield, said he had been looking to end his lengthy spell in the ring on a high, becoming even more determined after an injury-affected defeat in 2017.
With the World Legends Championships’ upper age limit less than a week away, he managed to make his fairytale ending.
“I’ve won titles before, but never a world title,” he said.
“I couldn’t end a career that started as a nine-year-old in training on a sour note.
“I wanted to fight again, I wanted to redeem myself, and I wanted to get that world title, and I’ve done that. I said I wanted to go out with a bang.”
Mr Ward paid tribute to his wife Louisa for her support and intends to take the title to his father’s grave in Bulwell to honour his role in inspiring him to box.
After dedicating his victory to “Nottingham, Mansfield and Queen and country”, he said he hoped to carry on contributing to the sport he loves.
“I’m not having a pipe and slippers,” he said.
“Boxing has been my life since I was nine years old. If you took it away from me I would be like a man with one leg.”
According to Guinness World Records, the current oldest male boxer is Albert Hughes Jr, who was 70 years and 234 days old when he fought in Indianapolis on 14 December 2019.
Mr Hughes died before he was officially confirmed as the world record holder.
News
Champions League Not Enough For Chelsea
Chelsea will aim to start the new season as they ended the last with more silverware when the European champions face Europa League winners, Villarreal in the UEFA Super Cup in Belfast today.
Thomas Tuchel’s stunning impact since taking charge of the Blues in January has raised expectations for Chelsea to challenge in all competitions this season, particularly with Romelu Lukaku on the verge of returning to Stamford Bridge for a club record fee of £97 million ($135 million).
Tuchel’s men beat Manchester City to lift the Champions League in May, just five months after he replaced the sacked Frank Lampard with Chelsea languishing in ninth in the Premier League.
Victory in Porto was Chelsea’s third over City in six weeks towards the end of the season. Now they have the longer term goal of dethroning Pep Guardiola’s side as English champions.
“We want to win, we want to compete and of course, we want to be successful,” said Tuchel ahead of his side’s return to competitive action in Northern Ireland.
“This is in Chelsea’s nature and of course, we are up for the challenge.
“We will try to compete for every title in every competition we enter but I also think it will be a huge step forward if we can maintain the same quality, attitude and effort that we showed last season.”
As many of Europe’s traditional giants have been squeezed by the economic consequences of the Coronavirus pandemic, the backing of billionaire Russian oligarch, Roman Abramovich has again allowed Chelsea to strengthen at a time of crisis.
A £220 million spending spree on Edouard Mendy, Ben Chilwell, Hakim Ziyech, Kai Havertz and Timo Werner last summer was rewarded with Champions League glory.
Now Lukaku looks set to return for nearly four times the amount he was sold seven years ago to provide the missing piece of a proven goalscorer.
The Belgium forward’s move should be completed before Chelsea’s Premier League opener against Crystal Palace on Saturday, but will not be registered in time to face Villarreal.
Tokyo Olympics: factional wars, coaching bane of Nigeria – Yakmut (5)
Former Director-General of the National Sports Commission Alhassan Yakmut has highlighted factional wars in the administration of Sports Federations and coaching as the bane of Nigeria’s below-par outing at the just-concluded Olympics in Tokyo Japan.
Yakmut speaking in a chat with news men said the instability in the leadership of Sports Federations took its toll on Nigeria’s outing at the games and warns that this should be avoided in the future.
He also expressed reservation on the quality and exposure of coaches taking care of Nigerian athletes as another factor stressing that a coach who is not exposed to the same level of competition as their athletes cannot work together for a great result.
Trending
- Oil & Energy3 days ago
‘Exxon’s Falling Production, Highly Bullish For Oil Prices’
- Maritime3 days ago
Maritime Accounts For 70% Of Nigeria’s Revenue – Minister
- Sports3 days ago
Bayelsa Set To Give New Buses To Football Clubs, Next Season
- Featured3 days ago
Nigerians In Diaspora Decry ExtortionOver Passport Reissuance
- Editorial3 days ago
RITCS: The Way To Go
- Politics3 days ago
Progressive Govs Forum DG Calls For Reorientation Of Labour Unions
- Sports3 days ago
Tokyo Olympics: Nigeria Finishes 74th, 8th Best From Africa
- Politics3 days ago
2023: South Must Work Hard For Presidency – Ex-Envoy