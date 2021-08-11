Featured
Level Of Work On Bodo-Bonny Road
The Federal Government says the Bodo, Opobo and Bonny road project under construction was almost the biggest project being undertaken by the President MuhammaduBuhari-led administration across the country with about N200billion committed to the execution of the project.
The government also lauded the progress of work done so far on the project by the constructing firm, Julius Berger Nigeria Limited.
The Minister of Works and Housing, Babatunde Raji Fashola stated this when he paid an inspection visit to the project site, yesterday.
The inspection was designed to ascertain the level of work done so far on the on-going Bodo-Bonny Road project comprising the construction of 37.9km single carriageway with major and mini bridges spanning about 300meters in length.
The inspection terminated at the Ataba section of the project in Andoni creek of the Rivers State.
Fashola said the Federal Government was committed to ensuring that the project was delivered and completed as approved, saying that funding was not a problem.
According to him, one out of the three major bridges and four mini bridges have been completed, adding that massive engineering work was ongoing across the project site.
The minister averred that the Federal Government was investing almost N200billion on the project, adding that when the project is complete, it would improve the fortunes of the people, communities, state and the country at large.
He described the project as historic and memorable, noting that the project was conceived since 1980, before the present administration took bold steps to commence construction,adding that he was elated to ride on the road from Bodo to the Ataba creek.
“It is a tremendous thing, so historic and memorable to see that the people of Bodo, Ataba and Bonny will be linked by road. I must commend President MuhammaduBuhari for leading the Federal Executive Council (FEC) to approve this road project which is almost the highest project being executed by the Federal Government.
“Funding is not a problem, so, we shall go back to see where we lost time and increase our manpower and technology to make up the lost period. We are striving to ensure that the project is delivered as scheduled for 2022 deadline”, he stated.
Fashola used the opportunity to thank the NLNG for its role in the execution of the project through the tax waiver policy of the Federal Government.
He also lauded all the host communities for their role in ensuring that the project succeeded, even as he assured the Ataba community that the request of linking the road to their community would be done when the major road was completed.
Also speaking on behalf of the engineers handling the project, Engr E. U. Udoh, who gave a summary of the project, said the road has three major bridges at Afa creek, with 502metres long at Opobo channel bridge, 1.198metres long, Nanbeie creek bridge 782m long, one pipeline crossing bridge, 204metres long, while the nine mini bridges have a total of 348metre length.
He disclosed that the project has provided 659 direct jobs and 182 indirect jobs to both host communities and other youths from the country, adding that the completed stretch of the road has provided easy access for the residents to their farms, schools and health centres as well as reduced travel time and costto Afa creek jetty.
Also speaking, the Okanma of Ataba community, Chief Benson Egwenre, expressed happiness with the ongoing project being executed by the Federal Government, adding that the road would impact and improve both economic and living conditions of host communities.
The monarch while commending the Federal Government over the huge project, appealed for the extension of the roadtoAtaba community.
By: Akujobi Amadi
Featured
RSG, Not FIRS, Entitled To Collect VAT, Related Taxes In Rivers -Court
The Federal High Court sitting in Port Harcourt has declared that it is the Rivers State Government, not the Federal Inland Revenue Services (FIRS), should collect Valued Added Tax (VAT) and Personal Income Tax (PIT) in the state.
The court, presided over by Justice Stephen Dalyop Pam, also issued an order of perpetual injunction restraining the Federal Inland Revenue Service and the Attorney General of the Federation, both first and second defendants in the suit, from collecting, demanding, threatening and intimidating residents of Rivers State to pay to FIRS, PIT and VAT.
Pam made the assertion while delivering judgement in Suit No. FHC/PH/CS/149/2020, filed by the Attorney General for Rivers State (plaintiff), against the Federal Inland Revenue Service (first defendant) and the Attorney General of the Federation (second defendant).
The court, which granted all the 11 reliefs sought by the Rivers State Government, stated that there was no constitutional basis for the FIRS to demand for and collect VAT, Withholding Tax (WHT), Education Tax and Technology Levy in Rivers State or any other state of the federation, being that the constitutional powers and competence of the Federal Government was limited to taxation of incomes, profits and capital gains, which do not include VAT or any other species of sales, or levy other than those specifically mentioned in Items 58 and 59 of the Exclusive Legislative List of the Constitution.
The judge dismissed the preliminary objections filed by the defendants that the court lacks jurisdiction to hear the suit and that the case should be transferred to Court of Appeal for interpretation.
Pam, who also dismissed objection raised by the defendants that the National Assembly ought to have been made a party in the suit, declared that the issues of taxes raised by the state government were issues of law that the court was constitutionally empowered to entertain.
He declared that after a diligent review of the issues raised by bothplaintiff and the defendants, the plaintiff had proven beyond doubt that it was entitled to all the 11 reliefs sought in the suit.
The court agreed with the Rivers State Government that it was the state and not FIRS that was constitutionally entitled to impose taxes enforceable or collectable in its territory of the nature of consumption or sales tax, VAT, education and other taxes or levies, other than the taxes and duties specifically reserved for the Federal Government by Items 58 and 59 of Part 1 of the Second Schedule of the 1999 Constitution as amended.
Also, the court declared that the defendants were not constitutionally entitled to charge or impose levies, charges or rates (under any guise or by whatever name called) on the residents of Rivers State, and indeed, any state of the federation.
Among the reliefs sought by the Rivers State Government, was a declaration that the constitutional power of the Federal Government to impose taxes and duties was only limited to the items listed in Items 58 and 59 of Part 1 of the Second Schedule of the 1999 Constitution as amended.
The Rivers State Government had also urged the court to declare that, by virtue of the provisions of Items 7 and 8 of the Part II (Concurrent Legislative List) of the Second Schedule of the Constitution, the power of the Federal Government to delegate the collection of taxes can only be exercised by the state government or other authority of the state, and no other person.
The state government had further asked the court to declare that all statutory provisions made or purportedly made in the exercise of the legislative powers of the Federal Government, which contains provisions which are inconsistent with or in excess of the powers to impose tax and duties, as prescribed by Items 58 and 59 of the Part I of the Second Schedule of the 1999 Constitution, or inconsistent with the power to delegate the duty of collection of taxes, as contained in Items 7 and 8 of Part II of the Second Schedule of the Constitution, were unconstitutional, null and void.
Lead counsel for the Rivers State Government, Donald Chika Denwigwe (SAN), who spoke to journalists after the court session, explained that the case was all about the interpretation of the Constitution as regards the authority of the government at the state and federal levels to collect certain revenues, particularly, VAT.
“So, during the determination of the matter, some issues of law were thrown up like, whether or not the case should be referred to the Court of Appeal for the determination of some issues.
“The court noted that the application is like asking the Federal High Court to transfer the entire case to the Court of Appeal. In which case, if the court so decides, there will be nothing left to refer back to the Federal High Court as required by the Constitution.”
According to Denwigwe, the court refused that prayer, and decided that the case was in its proper place before the Federal High Court, and was, therefore, competent to determine it.
Speaking on the implications of the judgement, Denwigwe said it was now, unlawful for such taxes as VAT in Rivers State to be collected by any agency of the Federal Government.
“In a summary, it is a determination that it is wrong for the Federal Government to be collecting taxes which are constitutionally reserved for the state governments to collect. The implication of the judgement is that the government (federal and state) as an authority under the constitution,should be advised by the judgement that it is the duty of all government authorities to comply with and obey the law so long as the court has interpreted it and said what that law is.
“So, in other words, the issue of Value Added Tax (VAT) in the territory of Rivers State and Personal Income Tax should be reserved for the government of Rivers State.”
Counsel to FIRS, O.C. Eyibo said he will study the judgment and advise his client.
Featured
Develop Strategy To Attract Young Farmers, SSG Urges Agric Agencies
The Secretary to Rivers State Government, Dr Tammy Danagogo has urged agriculture experts to develop new measures to increase young people’s participation as agripreneurs in order to address gaps in the food and agricultural sector value chain.
Speaking during a courtesy visit by members of the Fisheries Society of Nigeria, Rivers State Chapter in Port Harcourt, Danagogo noted that agriculture occupies a crucial position in the economic prosperity of the state and the country, adding that young agripreneurswere needed to bridge the food security gap and challenges of unemployment.
Danagogo explained, “Nationally, agriculture should be used to engage young people. Experts and those already established in the industry need to do more. One of the challenges we have in our country is that we theorize a lot, but practicalizing it become a challenge. Government wants to see practical efforts of MDAs and the private sector. You need to drum your presence and show leadership in the farming sector.
“I urge you to engage more since Rivers State has comparative advantage in the fishery sector. Do not only theorize but show practical demonstrations of your efforts. There is also the need to engage young graduates who can practicalize what they have learnt and passionately pursue careers as farmers and thereby attract support.
“Israel for example, has over 270 farming communities called Kibbutz in which the farming experts and apprentices live and learn. After young farmers’ apprenticeship, you are set up in a Kibbutz. In this way, more people are employed and food security is assured.”
He regretted that young graduates do not take pride in agriculture but rather see farming as archaic and a venture meant for the old and rural dwellers.
According to him, “It is necessary that as professors and academic doctors, you also demonstrate your farming skills to arouse interest of your students. We should make the public understand that there is dignity in farming and fishery.
“The need to re-orient our populace I believe, is one of your focus for the seminar. You occupy a very crucial position in the economic prosperity of the state and country. Do not allow any situation discourage your efforts.
“Rivers State Government has invested heavily in the infrastructural and other sectors; and as we are rounding up with key infrastructure, the way to go is how to engage and empower our people. We are not unmindful of that.
“Government is never at ease due to the plethora of challenges posed by unemployment of the youths across the country. Some of the key areas are agriculture, vocational education, sports, local technological development etc. Agriculture is indispensable to make us a production-based economy”.
In her remarks, the Chairperson of the Fisheries Society of Nigeria (FSN), Rivers State Chapter, Dr Nene Jamabo thanked the state Governor, ChiefNyesomWike for his efforts in agricultural support to farmers, and notified the government of the association’s intention to host the annual national conference in the state.
Represented by the FSN Secretary, Dr AkinrotimiOjo, she noted that members of the association were drawn from government agricultural agencies, higher institutions, and the private sector, while noting that the conference would attract fishery experts from around the world and Nigeria into Rivers State.
According to him, “It is necessary that as professors and academic doctors, you also demonstrate your farming skills to arouse interest of your students. We should make the public understand that there is dignity in farming and fishery.
“The need to re-orient our populace I believe, is one of your focus for the seminar. You occupy a very crucial position in the economic prosperity of the state and country. Do not allow any situation discourage your efforts.
“Rivers State Government has invested heavily in the infrastructural and other sectors; and as we are rounding up with key infrastructure, the way to go is how to engage and empower our people. We are not unmindful of that.
“Government is never at ease due to the plethora of challenges posed by unemployment of the youths across the country. Some of the key areas are agriculture, vocational education, sports, local technological development etc. Agriculture is indispensable to make us a production-based economy”.
In her remarks, the Chairperson of the Fisheries Society of Nigeria (FSN), Rivers State Chapter, Dr Nene Jamabo thanked the state Governor, ChiefNyesomWike for his efforts in agricultural support to farmers, and notified the government of the association’s intention to host the annual national conference in the state.
Represented by the FSN Secretary, Dr AkinrotimiOjo, she noted that members of the association were drawn from government agricultural agencies, higher institutions, and the private sector, while noting that the conference would attract fishery experts from around the world and Nigeria into Rivers State.
Featured
Wike, Wife, Other Dignitaries Attend Funeral Of Sir Fidelis Obi Odili
The Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike, and his wife, Hon. Justice Eberechi Suzzette Nyesom-Wike, were among the dignitaries, who attended the funeral of Sir Fidelis Obi Odili at Ndoni.
The Nzeobi of Ndoni, late Fidelis Obi Odili, who passed on at the age of 82, was the elder brother of former Rivers State Governor, Dr Peter Odili.
The funeral service was held at St Patrick’s Catholic Church, Ndoni in Ogba/Egbema/Ndoni Local Government Area, last Saturday.
In his homily, the Chaplain of Our Lady of the Holy Rosary Chaplaincy, Catholic Institute of West Africa (CIWA), Monsignor Pius Kii, who spoke on the topic, “Grieving, Thankful and Hopeful,” said family, friends, dignitaries who attended the funeral, were grieved because they would miss the generosity of the late Odili.
Kii noted that all who came in contact with Fidelis Obi Odili during his sojourn on earth, would ever be thankful to God for the privilege to have encountered a man, whose generosity and hospitality cannot be contradicted.
He assured those who graced the funeral, particularly Christians, of the hope of meeting Fidelis Obi Odili, whose dedication and devotion to the service to God was legendary, again, at the resurrection of the dead in Christ.
Kii admonished friends and well-wishers to cultivate the habit of investing in the life of people around them as exemplified by the deceased.
In his remarks, the Bishop of Port Harcourt Diocese, Most Rev. Camillus Etokudoh, urged the Odili family to take solace in the legacy the deceased had left behind.
The bishop, who was represented by the Auxiliary Bishop of Port Harcourt Diocese, Most Rev. Patrick Eluke, explained that the late Fidelis Obi Odili lived a good, purposeful and fruitful life, worthy of emulation.
He also used the occasion to commend Governor Nyesom Wike for the donation of N50million to the church, last week, and further thanked him for the unprecedented infrastructural development taking place in the state, particularly, in his second term in office.
In his vote of thanks, the son of the deceased, Mr Ogechukwu Joel Odili, thanked Wike for his unalloyed commitment to his friendship with the Odili family.
He also commended his uncle and former Governor, Dr Peter Odili, for his unflinching support and guidance as the head of the Odili family.
Present at the funeral service were the Speaker of the Rivers State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Ikuinyi-Owaji Ibani; the Chief Judge of Rivers State, Hon. Justice Simeon C. Amadi; the Secretary to the Government of Rivers State, Dr Tammy Danagogo; the Chairman, Peoples’ Democratic Party (PDP) in Rivers State, Amb Desmond Akawor; former Deputy Speaker, House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Austin Opara; the Head of Service, Rivers State, Mr Rufus Godwin; former Minister of Transport, Dr Abiye Sekibo; Senator Lee Maeba; among others.
Trending
- Oil & Energy3 days ago
‘Exxon’s Falling Production, Highly Bullish For Oil Prices’
- Maritime3 days ago
Maritime Accounts For 70% Of Nigeria’s Revenue – Minister
- Sports3 days ago
Bayelsa Set To Give New Buses To Football Clubs, Next Season
- Featured3 days ago
Nigerians In Diaspora Decry ExtortionOver Passport Reissuance
- Politics3 days ago
Progressive Govs Forum DG Calls For Reorientation Of Labour Unions
- Editorial3 days ago
RITCS: The Way To Go
- Politics3 days ago
2023: South Must Work Hard For Presidency – Ex-Envoy
- Sports3 days ago
Tokyo Olympics: Nigeria Finishes 74th, 8th Best From Africa