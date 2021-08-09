Covid-19: Nigeria Begins 2nd Vaccination, ’Morrow

The National Executive Council (NEC) of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) has approved October 4, 2021 for its 7th Triennial National Delegates Congress slated for Umuahia, the Abia State capital.

It has also set up an 8-member Electoral Committee with National Officer and Deputy Editor of News Express, Garba Muhammad, as chairman.

Muhammad also chaired the recent 3rd National Conference of the NUJ in Port Harcourt, last June.

Abia State Council Chairman of NUJ, Victor Ndukwe, would serve as secretary of the committee.

Other members of the committee include, NAWOJ National President, Ladi Bala; FCT Council Chairman, Ogbeche Emmanuel; Cross River Council Chairman, Udu Victor; Sokoto State Council Chairman, Isa A. Shuni; Secretary, Ondo State Council, Prince Leke Adegbite; and Secretary, Borno State Council, Mohammed Ibrahim.

The composition of the electoral committee was one of the highlights of a communique signed by Secretary, Zone A, Abdullahi Isma Yamadi; Chairman, Ondo Council, Adetona Aderoboye; and Secretary, Abia Council, Adaeze Ralph Igbokwe; and NUJ National Secretary, Shuaibu Leman Usman, after the union’s NEC meeting in Abuja, last Saturday.

The communique stated that sportswriters who dissociated selves from the NUJ should henceforth cease to enjoy patronage of the union, including using the facilities of NUJ anywhere in the country.

It would be recalled that the NUJ 6th Triennial Delegates’ Conference was held in Abeokuta, capital of Ogun State, on October 4-5, 2018.

The current Central Working Committee (CWC) was sworn in on October 5, 2018 for a tenure which will come to an end on October 5 this year.

The CWC comprises the National President, Deputy President, National Treasurer, National Financial Secretary, Zonal Vice President and Zonal Secretaries of NUJ.

Appointed positions in the CWC include the National Secretary, the two Assistant National Secretaries and other national officers, while the national chairmen of the two NUJ affiliates (SWAN and NAWOJ) elected from their associations membership are also automatic members of the CWC.

NEC in its bid to resolve the factionalisation of Sports Writers Association of Nigeria (SWAN) resolved that “only sportswriters who pledge allegiance to the State Councils of the NUJ at the State levels would henceforth be recognised.”

As safety and security of journalists have become priority issues, NEC expressed worry over the high rate of intimidation and attacks on journalists in the country by both agents of the state and freelance actors.

It thus charged the Federal Government to urgently wade in and avert its escalation.

NEC also appealed to the Federal Government to dialogue with resident doctors to end the ongoing industrial action which has already subjected many Nigerians to untold hardship.

It equally called on the Federal Government to return to the negotiation table with ASUU to prevent an impending strike.

The full text of the communiqué read, “Communioue issued at the end of the meeting of the National Executive Council (NEC) of the Nigeria Union Of Journalists (NUJ) held at the NUJ Press Centre, Utako, Abuja, August 7, 2021.

“The National Executive Council of the Nigeria Union of Journalists held its meeting in Abuja with all the National Officers as well as Chairmen and Secretaries of State Councils in attendance, and came up with the following resolutions:

“NEC supports the position of Broadcasting Organisations of Nigeria – BON calling for a complete review of the digitisation process specifically in the area of legal framework. It notes that the only document available remains the Government White paper of 2012 which does not capture contemporary technological development and it is deficient in addressing decade long issues that have emerged since its issuance.

“NEC notes with concern the high rate of insecurity across the country and calls on the Federal Government to overhaul the security apparatus with a view to combatting incessant killings, kidnappings, banditry and other criminal activities ravaging the country.

“Efforts should also be intensified to effect the release of 136 school pupils still in the kidnappers custody in Niger State without further delay. More importantly NEC encourages the Federal Government to make public the list of those sponsoring criminality in the country as earlier promised by the Attorney General of the Federation.

“As a further step towards improving the security situation in the Country, State Governments should be allowed to establish state police to complement the existing security architecture.

“NEC calls on the Federal Government to summon an urgent conference of stakeholders to map out strategies to avert the impending food crisis in the country, as a result of insecurity.

“The poor state of Federal Roads across the country is affecting the economy and wellbeing of Nigeria, and NEC after reviewing the situation, calls on the Federal Government to prioritise the construction of additional rail lines and rehabilitation of more roads for effective transportation.

“NEC expresses regret that more state Governments are now unable to pay salaries of workers as and when due, including pensions and gratuities. NEC calls for urgent measures to check this dangerous trend in addition to creating more employment opportunities for the teeming youth to guard against restiveness.

“NEC believes that all State Governments should be put to task in terms of payment of the national minimum wage, while efforts should be intensified towards the implementation of new salary structure for media workers in Nigeria.

“Safety and security of journalists have become priority issues and NEC expresses worry over the high rate of intimidation and attacks on Journalists in the country by both Agents of the State and Freelance Actors. It thus charges the Federal Government to urgently wade in and avert its escalation.

“NEC appeals to the Federal Government to dialogue with Resident doctors to end the ongoing industrial action which has already subjected many Nigerians to untold hardship. The FG should also return to the negotiation table with ASUU to prevent an impending strike.

“NEC in session calls on State Governments to prioritise on projects that have direct relevance to the yearnings and aspirations of their people, rather than embarking on White Elephant projects.

“That Sportswriters who dissociate selves from the NUJ should henceforth cease to enjoy patronage of the Union including using the facilities of NUJ anywhere in the country. Only sportswriters who pledge allegiance to the State Councils of the NUJ at the State levels would henceforth be recognised.

“NEC in session has approved the 4th of October 2021 for its 7th Triennial National Delegates’ Conference slated for Umuahia, Abia State, and set up an Electoral Committee with National Officer, Garba Muhammad as Chairman”, it added.