Opinion
Facts, Artifacts And Fictions
While we may engage in Controversy Over Possession of Benin Looted Bronzes – The Tide, 23/7/2021 (Page 16), serious thought should be given to the origins and symbolisms of artifacts. There had been negotiations between the Federal Government of Nigeria and Germany to return 1,130 Benin artifacts said to have been looted from Nigeria a long time ago. Relevant issues here are not the rolling out of musical drums to celebrate the return of the artifacts or who would take custody of them, but the history behind them.
One Professor Holmes in a lecture delivered at the School of Oriental and African Studies, London decades ago, said: “If I have to choose between Arts and Science, I would choose Arts…” He went on to say that all genuine works of art connect the present with primordial past, such that life as a continuum can be appreciated better. Therefore, what we call artifacts are lasting works of art which out-live their creators and convey messages of remote pasts.
Dr Washington Osa Osifo was right when he wrote that “We speak to the artifacts and they speak to us in mutually decodable idioms”. What is known as anamnesis in serious studies is the recall of memories of past eras and incarnations, which can be made possible by contacts with specific artifacts. There was one such artifact whose root was ancient Peru, thousands of years ago, which someone bought for millions of pounds sterling because of the memories which it rekindled in the buyer. Like deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) artifacts reveal the past.
The invasion and fall of old Benin Empire began in 1897, first with an expedition undertaken by the Niger Coast Protectorate. Then Acting Consul-General Phillips set out to negotiate with the Oba. Issues to negotiate included trade agreement and abolition of human sacrifices. Phillips’ visit to Benin coincided with Oba Ovenramwen’s celebration of a great Ague Festival when no strangers would be allowed into the empire.
Sadly Phillips, five other Englishmen and some Africans with the party were killed. Then followed a punitive expedition of 1,500 troops to bring down Benin, coupled with looting of great treasures which included works of art in the empire. It is better to loot and preserve great works of art than to burn and destroy such relics which invading troops often do. Cases of looting, plundering and destruction of human lives and valued property did not take place in Benin Empire alone but also in several places by colonial invaders.
Great and genuine works of art do not only depict glorious deeds of the past, but also deeds of ignominy and vaulting ambitions, such that ‘we are mock’d with art”. Not only in Shakespeare’s Winter’s Tale is erring humanity mocked via works of art, but also in Shelley’s Ozymandias of Egypt: “My name is Ozymandias, King of Kings: Look on my works, ye Mighty, and despair!” That was a message of irony stamped on lifeless legs of stone standing in a desert. Work of sculpture!
William Blake (1757-1827), a British poet and engraver, would remind us that what we see visibly can be a mirror image of what we cannot see visibly.
The Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, told Nigerians that the federal government would not limit the battle to repatriate looted artifacts to the Benin one only. There are also Ife bronzes and Terracotta, Nok and Owo Terracotta, the arts of Benin Rivers Valley, the Ukwu, the arts of Bida, Igala, Jukun and several others. There are rare works of art dating thousands of years ago, originating from various African communities. Yet, a British professor could assert that Africa had no history!
Any Nigerian who has had the opportunity to visit the British museum in London would have a glimpse of the extent of injustices and distortions which racial prejudices have brought about. It would not be difficult to agree with writers who suggested that our enslavers and colonizers underdeveloped Africa. Neither would it be wrong to say that religion was the second tool that facilitated the project. The first tool was the machine gun. A local African chief was quoted as saying: “Who would argue with groups of strangers invading your community with the kind of guns which you do not have?” Slavers and colonizers usually carry guns.
When late M.K.O. Abiola tried to spearhead the issue of reparation to Africa from European colonizing powers because of the harms and lootings suffered by Africans, there was a gang-up against him. There were more intrigues and issues than what we know, regarding the fate of late Abiola and his ambition to be President of Nigeria. So, the old colonial culture, mindset and credo remain a living philosophy – exploitation!
During the 10-year war which Haiti had with France, in the struggle for political independence, the true face of the culture and philosophy of colonialism came to light. Runaway slaves began to settle in Hispaniola in territories hardly accessible, but which rugged Black slaves took as homes, between 1760-1802. The war of independence was quite bloody, with the combined efforts of France and America causing great obstacles to the dream of “Freedom and Justice”. It was ironical that races that preached freedom and justice would seek to destroy such ideals.
Now the culture of colonizing and preying upon the weak by the strong through territorial conquests takes a different guise. Therefore, one true fact about human history is that man is a predator, of which colonial exploits and internal domination are manifestations of that propensity. Artifacts as relics of human activities and mindset, tell the stories of human intrigues and propensities. Then the fictions: religions, wars and weapons of mass destruction serve as camouflage which facilitate the predatory propensities.
The old story about revolutionary struggles against exploitation, the longing for freedom and justice, formed the fundamentals of Marxist-Leninist philosophy. It is a story about a divided human species: the oppressors or predators and the oppressed or working class. It is a perennial struggle to bring about an equilibrium which can never be brought about, except in El-Dorado! Human hypocrisies portrayed in artifacts!
Dr Amirize is a retired lecturer from the Rivers State University, Port Harcourt.
Opinion
OSPAC As A Tainted Brand
When it came to organised vigilante security in Rivers State, OSPAC once stood out as a preferred model. For those who are yet to understand it, the acronym stands for ONELGA Security and Peace Advisory Committee; while ONELGA itself is a short way of saying Ogba/Egbema/Ndoni Local Government Area.
A few years ago, this local council area and the communities around it constituted a battle ground for rival youth bodies, cult gangs, kidnappers, oil thieves and sundry criminals. It was particularly more so in the lead up to the 2015 General Elections when they were recruited by politicians to undertake various types of infamy. And as was observed in several places across the country, reining in such armed thugs became extremely difficult after the polls. Here in the state, government’s appeals and amnesty initiatives to pacify the boys could be described as successful, if only just.
Criminality became the order of the day not only in ONELGA but also Ahoada East, Ahoada West, Eleme, Emohua, Etche, Ikwerre, Khana and Omuma LGAs. The marauding gangs unleashed mayhem on lives and property in these areas as obviously overwhelmed security agents gazed helplessly from relative safety. People fled their communities for fear of direct attacks or being caught in the line of fire. Traditional rulers were stripped of their charges as rival war lords demanded loyalty, food royalties and payment of other types of homage from the traumatised natives. Any attempt by the Port Harcourt-based elite to visit home often took the form of a stealthy and hasty round trip.
In ONELGA, it was reported that attempts by the then Caretaker Council Chairman, Hon. Osi Olisa, to reconcile some rival youth groups from the area were rebuffed due to pressures from their respective political patrons. Meanwhile, the late militia kingpin, Ejima Johnson Igwedibia (aka Don Waney), and his group held sway in the LGA, buoyed mainly by kidnap ransoms, illegal bunkering proceeds and protection monies from oil and gas firms operating in the area.
The former militant leader began to roam large after the shooting to death of another notorious cult kingpin, ‘General Igbudu’, and his men by a police anti-robbery squad on East-West Road in 2016. Igbudu’s gang had been dominant in the two Ahoada LGAs and parts of ONELGA.
Matters got to a head when Olisa reportedly lost one of his trusted aides to Waney’s gang. The obviously distraught council boss was said to have invited some external hands to help found OSPAC and rout out Waney and his boys. The outfit was a more reformed version of the highly dreaded Bakassi Boys of Aba and Onitsha fame in the early 2000s. For leader, it had no less a personality than the late Dr Maxwell Ahiakwo, a senior academic in the state.
In one of their encounters with the notorious killer gang, it was reported that no fewer than 10 persons were gunned down, with the late kingpin making a narrow escape. He, however, returned to vent his anger on innocent persons at a Crossover Night church service on New Year Day 2019, killing more than 20 worshippers in Omoku, the council headquarters.
Provoked by this misdirected killing spree, a combined team of soldiers, police and DSS men was said to have traced Waney to a rented apartment somewhere in Enugu State where he and two of his henchmen were shot dead before they could execute their rumoured plan to attack another worship centre in the LGA.
With the two war lords out of circulation and the remainder of their top commanders going underground, OSPAC quickly positioned itself to restore peace in much of the Orashi area. Its activities included constant patrols, stop-and-search, distress call response, community dispute resolution using decent and unorthodox methods to extract confessions.
So dreadful was this vigilante outfit that fleeing criminals, rather than regroup and fight back, ran to swell the ranks of their affiliates in other LGAs; thus forcing such councils to consider floating their own equivalents of OSPAC. Some even opted to still retain the OSPAC name.
Before long, their decisions began to yield results as news of successful outings by the different ‘OSPACs’ made headlines. For example, on March 19, 2019, a newspaper reported how OSPAC raided criminal hideouts in Egbeda, Omudioga and Ubimini communities of Emohua LGA and rescued kidnap victims. Also, on June 16, 2019, it was reported that 10 suspected kidnappers were nabbed by OSPAC at Ndele where they mounted road block on East-West Road. We surely haven’t forgotten how notorious that axis of the popular interstate road was back then.
Unfortunately, it seems the spark has now gone from OSPAC. What is left is a brand name that smells of filth and appears garbled beyond recovery. Of late, the outfit has been accused of carrying out illegal detentions, torture and extra-judicial killings of suspects in brazen violation of Section 36 (5) of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999 (as amended), which states that an accused person shall be deemed innocent until proven guilty by a court of competent jurisdiction.
Sometime in April last year, it was reported that police arrested eight members of ‘Diobu OSPAC’ for alleged kidnap, torture and rape. The following month, members of OSPAC were said to have invaded Isiokpo in Ikwerre LGA and had, while combing for a criminal syndicate, arrested some youths, including daily paid farm labourers who were returning from work. The report said the innocent victims were subjected to physical torture and starvation, among other inhuman treatments. Though many still think the prevailing peace compensates for all that.
The ugly tales have continued to come; the latest being that the leader of the disbanded OSPAC in Omudioga was killed last week by suspected cultists who danced around with his severed head. Too bad!
But no matter the offence, why disband such outfit without quickly assembling a replacement?
By: Ibelema Jumbo
Opinion
Over-Taxing Nigerians’ Resilience
Obviously, Nigerians are resilient people, capable of taking several knocks and jolts and yet continue to smile even while suffering in silence. This accounts for why Nigerians were said to be the happiest people on Earth; happiest in the sense of having developed a system of immunity which remains resilient amidst a barrage of knocks, jolts and junk they bear and consume. For example, with the renewed panic over Covid-19 pandemic, the average Nigerian would go about his affairs, saying: “Covid-19 pandemic, not my portion”!
Surely, there is some uniqueness about the human mind, such that what an individual fears most or gets jittery about comes his way. Psychologists would talk about the mind attracting what it is regularly focused upon, and about a law of reversed efforts. Human emotions such as doubts, anxieties, guilt-feelings, etc, tend to reverse the possibility of the efforts of an individual to achieve successful results in any undertaking. We also have faith healers who achieve wonderful results where medical sciences are helpless. What is behind such phenomena? There’s power in human volition!
Therefore, resilience is mind-power which produces immunity, if an individual is unwavering in confidence, with no fear of come-uppance. To say that guilt-feeling drains personal confidence, is a reminder that every immunity has conditionality. This means that personal resilience can be overtaxed as well as the resilience-induced immunity of the masses. When that limit of elasticity is breached, what comes next can be unpredictable but likely to be sad.
Surely, those whose foods and every necessity of life, including political immunity and security, are provided via public funds would hardly know the knocks, jolts and bruises which the masses of Nigerians experience daily. Such regular plight cause the resilient mindset to serve as a shield which keeps sanity intact, in the midst of unrelenting barrage of knocks. Nigerians must be praised for being so tolerant, resilient and non-volatile, even when tempted to be so.
We must admit that across the globe, there are serious pressures, forcing people everywhere to awaken from a state of slumber and inactivity, into a boiling point. The result is that acts of aggression, including those close to deeds of madness, are increasing daily. But amidst this state of restiveness, opportunities also come up for people of goodwill to do some bits as lie within their ability, to provide some healing balm to ease knocks and pains on the masses. Those who try to do so may appear like fools, but such people of goodwill are not lacking in Nigeria.
One of the root causes of global instability and insecurity can be traced to capitalist political economy which is characterised by acquisitive propensity. There was a time when there was a belief that resources on earth were limited, calling for ruthless scrambles and struggles to grab what one is able to grab, at any opportunity. That mindset brought into being economic aggressiveness which stopped at nothing to acquire the good things of life, even at the expense of the well-being of others. Then aggressive politics served as a ready tool to facilitate a winner-takes-all predatory affair.
No honest person would deny that the Nigerian political economy is predatory and parasitic, even when this would be denied by those managing the affairs of Nigeria. It is a global plight rather than an exclusive Nigerian experience. What matters is how each nation manages to contain the volatile situation. Truly, there is an “animal-farm” affair, where some animals are more equal than others. Neither would it be wrong to say that “A Tale of Two Cities” aptly describes the predatory and parasitic tale of global economy.
When the cold war between capitalism and egalitarianism was raging between the world powers, leaders of African nations suggested the adoption of a non-aligned system and toyed with Pragmatic African Socialism. At the end of the day, it was victory for Western capitalism, facilitated by political duplicity, global oil economy and arms race. One honest African leader once confessed that there was no way that African nations can stand aloof, without belonging here or there. The dream of African socialism was a still-birth. What do we have now?
The predatory and parasitic nature of capitalist economy thrives on the game of monopoly, whereby individual strong associations join hands together to become a devouring titan or an intimidating behemoth. Both in economic and political affairs this system of ganging up to achieve goals and knock out opponents or competitors is a well-known strategy. Dr Goodluck Jonathan had a taste of that ruthless game, neither have we had the last of it in Nigeria. Any keen and far-sighted watcher can figure out what 2023 portends for Nigeria. The do-or-die game has started!
The old idiom that when elephants fight, it is the ground and plants therein that bear the brunt of the brawl. A unique feature of the Nigeria’s still emerging political economy is the injection of religion into the power game. Since ruthless power game thrives and depends upon money, two means of wealth accumulation include resource monopoly and tax evasion. Apart from enjoying some tax incentives and waivers, big business outfits have clever ways of dodging and evading taxes.
Tax fairness and redressing inequities are rarely in the agenda of political leaders, largely because they usually have hands in big business outfits. The Petroleum Industry Bill (PIB) also gives us some clue into the game of monopoly and wealth accumulation. Decree No. 27 of 1969 transferred ownership of oil and gas to the federal government, with oil block allocation as a clandestine affair. Are there not a few highly placed Nigerians fronting for multinational interests in the oil and gas industry? An average Nigerian would tell the moneybags: “Inherit the whole earth if you can, but just provide opportunity for me to earn a living by my own efforts”. Is that available?
Long-suffering Nigerians are not interested in the feasts of winners and champions; neither do they envy them of their possessions and power. What would ruin the feasts and sleep of the champions would be comparable to a straw. Don’t seek to set the straws, on which the impoverished masses have their sleep, ablaze, because you want to grab that piece of land, to add to your expansive possessions. Religion, as a partner in the power game, comes handy when needed.
Dr Amirize is a retired lecturer from the Rivers State University, Port Harcourt.
Opinion
Unending Doctors’ Strike
With the outbreak of Covid-19 pandemic in Nigeria, many hoped that an opportunity had come for the pathetic state of the nation’s health system to be addressed.
The poor infrastructure in the government-owned health facilities, the pitiable working conditions of health workers, poor remunerations and allowances and other incentives were brought to the fore and the opinion of quite a lot of people was like “yes, Covid-19 is deadly and it might claim the lives of many citizens but in the end, going by the collaborative efforts of government and the private sector toward dealing with the epidemic, the health system would never remain the same.”
Recall that the government projected that it would need US$330 million to control Covid-19 pandemic but it raised more than US$560.52 million, of which more than 90 per cent came from the private sector and the donor/philanthropist community.
People were, therefore, optimistic that the welfare of workers in the health sector will be prioritised, thereby stemming the industrial actions that have characterised the sector for decades, and that the health sector will be strengthened so that there will be no need to run helter-skelter during a health crisis as was seen at the onset of Covid-19.
But how wrong they were! It’s about a year and six months since the index case of Covid-19 was recorded in the country and there has not been any noticeable change in the health sector. The numerous problems of the health facilities in the country remain as they were and the political leaders and some well-placed individuals who were compelled to use them during the lockdown, have again dumped them, seeking medical care in other countries.
The health workers are still singing the old song of “no allowance, delayed salaries, poor working conditions and many others, being part of the reasons for the on-going National Association of Resident Doctors (NARD) strike. The nationwide strike which was suspended in April this year after some agreements were reached between the doctors and the federal government, was resumed on Monday, following the alleged failure of the government to keep to its own side of the bargain.
According to NARD president, Dr Uyilawa Okhuaihesuyi, the industrial action is to push government to honour its agreement on payment of arrears of hazard allowance as well as insurance benefits to families of doctors who have died of the virus, payment of several months’ salaries owed doctors in many states, among other demands
Why the minister of health, the minister of labour and other government officials that are supposed to address the issues of the doctors would not nip matters in the bud and save the nation from the pain associated with the strike is still a puzzle. The National Hospital, Abuja NARD president, Dr Akanimo Ebong, appearing on national television on Wednesday narrated how difficult it was sometimes for the association to reach government officials to table their demands, noting that “there is usually no negotiation done until we go on strike. Once we suspend a strike, the negotiation stops”.
That is definitely not the attribute of responsible leadership. A responsible government should be able to keep its word. As an author, Anthony Hill, admonished, “keep every promise you make and only make promises you can keep”.
During one of the briefings by the Presidential Task Force on Covid-19, the Minister of State for Health, Dr Olorunnimbe Mamora, was quoted as saying that the government had released about $53 million for death-in-service insurance to health workers. Where then is the money, if NARD, which makes up the bulk of the doctors in government-owned hospitals, is claiming that only one out of 19 of its members who died in line of duty has been paid the insurance benefit? Something must be wrong somewhere and the authorities should dig into the matter.
Another issue is that of owing about two years’ salaries to doctors in some states. For heaven’s sake, how do the governments of these states expect these doctors and their families to survive? It has become the habit of some governors to deny workers their merited allowances, promotion, salaries and other benefits for whatever reasons they may adduce and it is most unfortunate.
Management of hospitals across the country has continued to lament the brain drain in the health sector and it is this glaring insensitivity towards health care in the country that fuels the exodus. How can a doctor being owed 19 months’ salary or who does not have equipment to work with, and who has no life insurance be encouraged to be patriotic and stay in the country and help the system work when he has better offers out there?
And one wonders what becomes the fate of the country, especially the poor masses who may not have the resources to run to the best hospitals overseas for treatment if measures are not put in place to curtail the brain-drain or to reduce the frequency of doctors strikes in the country. Last month, the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) raised alarm over the detection of the more contagious Delta variant of Covid-19 and the likelihood of a third wave of the disease, the Federal Capital Territory is still battling with an outbreak of cholera which has claimed many lives as well as an outbreak of gastro-enteritis in Sokoto State, among other health challenges in different parts of the country.
We, therefore, cannot afford to allow our doctors to desert the country or stay away from the hospitals. It is imperative that sincere attention should be paid to NARD’s demands and the health sector in general. Budgetary allocation to the health sector at both federal and state levels should be increased significantly, even as more private organisations and good spirited individuals should be encouraged to invest in the health sector. But without checking the corruption in the health sector, no amount of investment made towards the development of the sector will bear the desired result.
By: Calista Ezeaku
